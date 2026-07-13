Lands’ End Reports Inducement Grants under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

DODGEVILLE, Wis., July 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lands’ End, Inc. (Nasdaq: LE) today reported that it made the following inducement grants to Charlie Cole on July 13, 2026, in connection with his commencement of employment and appointment as Chief Executive Officer. The grants were not made under a shareholder approved equity plan and were previously described in a Current Report on Form 8-K filed by Lands’ End with the Securities and Exchange Commission on June 30, 2026.

Mr. Cole’s inducement grants consist of an inducement sign-on grant of 109,361 restricted stock units, payable in the form of shares of Lands’ End, Inc. common stock (“Common Stock”), and an inducement sign-on grant of options to purchase up to 166,018 shares of Common Stock at an exercise price equal to $11.43 per share, which in each case will vest 25%, 25% and 50% per year, on, respectively, the first three anniversaries of Mr. Cole’s July 13, 2026 start date, subject to his satisfaction of vesting conditions.

About Lands’ End, Inc.

Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE) is a leading digital retailer of solution-based apparel, swimwear, outerwear, accessories, footwear, home products and uniforms. Lands’ End offers products online at www.landsend.com, through third-party distribution channels and our own Company Operated stores. Lands’ End also offers products to businesses and schools, for their employees and students, through the Outfitters distribution channel. Lands’ End is a classic American lifestyle brand that creates solutions for life’s every journey.

CONTACTS

Lands’ End, Inc.

Bernard McCracken

Chief Financial Officer

(608) 935-4100

Investor Relations:

ICR, Inc.

Tom Filandro

(646) 277-1235

Tom.Filandro@icrinc.com