GRAIL, Inc. (GRAL) Faces Securities Class Action Amid NHS-Galleri Trial Failure, $2.2B Market Cap Wipeout -- HBSS

SAN FRANCISCO, July 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On February 20, 2026, GRAIL, Inc. (NASDAQ: GRAL) shed over $2.2 billion of market capitalization after surprising investors with its NHS-Galleri Trial readout. The news caused huge investor losses and triggered a securities class action lawsuit seeking to represent investors who purchased or otherwise acquired shares of GRAIL common stock between May 13, 2025 and February 19, 2026.

National shareholder rights firm Hagens Berman is investigating the alleged claims that GRAIL and its co-defendant executives violated the federal securities laws and encourages GRAIL investors who suffered substantial losses to submit your losses now. The firm also encourages persons with knowledge about GRAIL’s NHS-Galleri Trial to contact the firm’s attorneys.

Class Period: May 13, 2025 – Feb. 19, 2026

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: Aug. 4, 2026

Visit: www.hbsslaw.com/investor-fraud/gral

Contact the Firm Now: GRAL@hbsslaw.com

844-916-0895

GRAIL, Inc. (GRAL) Securities Class Action:

Commercial stage healthcare company GRAIL focuses on early cancer detection.

The litigation focuses on the propriety of GRAIL’s disclosures about the design of its NHS-Galleri trial (the “trial”) and the likelihood it would meet its primary endpoint – with three consecutive years of follow-up screening, the absolute reduction in the number of late stage (stages 3 and 4) cancer diagnoses.

During the Class Period, GRAIL expressed high confidence in the trial’s design and likely outcomes. They consistently stated that the three-year duration was specifically chosen to demonstrate a statistically significant reduction in combined stage 3 and 4 cancers.

The complaint alleges that GRAIL misled investors by creating the false impression that it possessed reliable information supportive of the probability of the trial achieving its primary endpoint. The complaint further alleges that GRAIL’s expressed optimism was unrealistic because, unknown to investors, the company had information suggesting that three years would be insufficient to support the trial’s achievement of the primary endpoint.

Investors learned the truth on February 19, 2026. That day, the defendants announced that the trial failed to achieve its primary endpoint. Of significant concern was the admission that “we probably should have allowed for a longer follow-up period.”

The market quickly reacted, sending the price of GRAIL shares down over 50% the next day.

“We’re focused on when GRAIL and its management knew that the need for a longer follow-up period diverged from the touted three-year duration,” said Reed Kathrein, the Hagens Berman partner leading the firm’s investigation of the pending claims in the filed lawsuit.

If you invested in GRAIL and have substantial losses, or have knowledge that will assist the firm’s investigation, submit your losses now.

If you’d like more information and answers to other frequently asked questions about the GRAIL case and the firm’s investigation, read more.

Whistleblowers: Persons with non-public information regarding GRAIL should consider their options to help in the investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program. Under the new program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC. For more information, call Reed Kathrein at 844-916-0895 or email GRAL@hbsslaw.com.

About Hagens Berman

Hagens Berman is a global plaintiffs’ rights complex litigation firm focusing on corporate accountability. The firm is home to a robust practice and represents investors as well as whistleblowers, workers, consumers and others in cases achieving real results for those harmed by corporate negligence and other wrongdoings. Hagens Berman’s team has secured more than $2.9 billion in this area of law. More about the firm and its successes can be found at hbsslaw.com. Follow the firm for updates and news at @ClassActionLaw.

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