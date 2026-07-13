Oak Valley Community Bank Announces Commercial Banking Officer Hiring

OAKDALE, Calif., July 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oak Valley Community Bank, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ: OVLY), is pleased to announce that Joel Burns has joined the Bank as Vice President, Commercial Banking Officer. Based at the Bank's Lodi Branch, located at 31 South School Street, Burns will serve commercial and agricultural clients throughout the Lodi market.

Burns brings 25 years of commercial banking experience, with extensive expertise in relationship management and business lending. Most recently, he served as a Commercial Banker at another local financial institution. In his new role, he will focus on commercial and agricultural lending, working closely with business owners to understand their goals and deliver customized financial solutions that support their long-term success.

“Joel brings a strong background in commercial banking, with a focus on building lasting client relationships and delivering thoughtful credit solutions for agricultural businesses,” said Gary Stephens, Executive Vice President, Commercial Banking Group. “His collaborative approach and commitment to understanding each client's unique needs help foster the trusted partnerships that are at the heart of our relationship-based banking philosophy.”

Burns earned a Bachelor of Science in Agribusiness from California Polytechnic State University, San Luis Obispo, and is a graduate of the Southwestern Graduate School of Banking at Southern Methodist University. He is actively involved with the Lodi District Grape Growers Association. Outside of work, he enjoys spending time with family and friends.

Oak Valley Bancorp operates Oak Valley Community Bank & their Eastern Sierra Community Bank division, through which it offers a variety of loan and deposit products to individuals and small businesses. They currently operate through 19 conveniently located branches: Oakdale, Turlock, Stockton, Patterson, Ripon, Escalon, Manteca, Tracy, Sacramento, Roseville, Lodi, two branches in Sonora, three branches in Modesto, and three branches in the Eastern Sierra division which includes Bridgeport, Mammoth Lakes, and Bishop.

For more information, call 1-866-844-7500 or visit www.ovcb.com.