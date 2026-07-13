TriWest Healthcare Alliance Data Breach Alert: Edelson Lechtzin LLP Launches Investigation Into Exposure of Personal Information

PHOENIX, July 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Edelson Lechtzin LLP, a national class action law firm, is investigating data privacy claims arising from the TriWest Healthcare Alliance data breach. TriWest Healthcare Alliance disclosed a data breach on or about April 16, 2026.

What Happened

On or about April 16, 2026, TriWest Healthcare Alliance uncovered suspicious access on its network. An unauthorized third party accessed or acquired certain information.

Information Exposed

The TriWest Healthcare Alliance data breach may have compromised certain personal information, including names, health insurance information, and other personal identifying information.

Who May Be Impacted

Individuals who received a data breach notification from TriWest Healthcare Alliance may face an increased risk of identity theft and fraud.

Your Legal Options

Edelson Lechtzin LLP is investigating a potential class action to pursue legal remedies on behalf of individuals whose sensitive personal data may have been compromised in the TriWest Healthcare Alliance breach. The firm will evaluate your rights and potential claims at no cost.

Recommended Protective Steps

Review account statements and credit reports regularly and remain vigilant for suspicious activity. Confirm whether your information was involved in the TriWest Healthcare Alliance incident and preserve any letters or emails you received about the breach. Consider placing fraud alerts and credit monitoring.

Contact Us for a Free Case Evaluation

Speak confidentially with a data privacy attorney today: Marc Edelson, Esq., Edelson Lechtzin LLP, 411 S. State Street, Suite N-300, Newtown, PA 18940; Phone: 844-696-7492 ext. 2; Email: medelson@edelson-law.com; Web: www.edelson-law.com. Or click HERE to request a free consultation.

About TriWest Healthcare Alliance

TriWest Healthcare Alliance is a Phoenix-based healthcare administrator serving veterans and military families through VA and DoD programs.

About Edelson Lechtzin LLP

Edelson Lechtzin LLP is a national class action law firm with offices in Pennsylvania and California. In addition to data breach litigation, the firm handles class and collective actions involving securities and investment fraud, federal antitrust violations, ERISA employee benefit plans, wage theft, and consumer fraud

Media and Partnership Inquiries: Use the contact information above to connect with our team regarding interviews, co-counsel opportunities, and referral partnerships.

Legal Notice: This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions.