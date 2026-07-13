Badger Meter, Inc. Investors Have Until August 3rd to Contact Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Seeking Lead Plaintiff Role

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Litigation Partner Brandon Walker Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses In Badger Meter (BMI) To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options

If you purchased or acquired Badger Meter common stock between April 18, 2024 and April 16, 2026 and would like to discuss your legal rights, contact Bragar Eagel & Squire partners Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at investigations@bespc.com or by telephone at (212) 355-4648.

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NEW YORK, July 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

What’s Happening?

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Badger Meter, Inc. (“Badger Meter” or the “Company”) (NYSE:BMI) in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York on behalf of all persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Badger Meter common stock between April 18, 2024 and April 16, 2026, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”). Investors have until August 3, 2026 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.





What are the Allegation Details?

According to the complaint, during the class period, defendants told investors that Badger Meter’s strong financial results reflected “ongoing favorable industry trends,” “secular growth drivers,” and “solid operating execution.” They likewise touted “strong” demand and said they were seeing “robust order pacing and a strong bid pipeline that positions us well for continued sales and earnings growth,” and that Badger Meter possessed a “long runway” for growth.

In truth, rather than reflecting durable, demand-driven growth, Badger Meter’s financial results were driven by the Company’s practice of pulling forward customer orders, which concealed weakening demand and deteriorating near-term order trends.

The truth was revealed to investors over the course of a series of disappointing quarterly financial reports between July 2025 and April 2026. In the last disclosure on April 17, 2026, Badger Meter reported disappointing 1Q 2026 financial results including that total sales were “9% lower than the prior year[],” “[u]tility water sales declined 10% year-over-year,” “[o]perating earnings of $35.2 million, with an operating margin of 17.4%, compared to operating earnings of $49.4 million and an operating margin of 22.2% in the prior year,” and “[d]iluted earnings per share (EPS) of $0.93, down from $1.30 in the first quarter of 2025.” On this news, the price of Badger Meter stock fell $36.75 per share, more than 24%, from $152.29 per share on April 16, 2026, to $115.54 per share on April 17, 2026.





What are my Next Steps?

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Badger Meter shares and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at investigations@bespc.com, telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.





About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York, South Carolina, and California. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in securities, derivative, and commercial litigation as well as individuals in consumer protection and data privacy litigation. The firm has a nationwide practice and routinely handles cases in both federal and state courts. For more information about the firm, please visit www.bespc.com. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

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