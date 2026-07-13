First National Holdings, LLC Data Breach Alert: Edelson Lechtzin LLP Launches Investigation Into Exposure of Personal Information

CHICAGO, July 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Edelson Lechtzin LLP, a highly rated national class action law firm, is investigating data privacy claims arising from the First National Holdings, LLC data breach. First National Holdings, LLC reported the data breach to the Vermont Attorney General on or about July 9, 2026.

What Happened

On or about July 9, 2026, First National Holdings LLC revealed a data breach that exposed consumers' sensitive information.

Information Exposed

The First National Holdings, LLC data breach may have compromised certain personal information, including names, Social Security numbers, financial account information, driver’s license numbers, and health insurance information.

Who May Be Impacted

Individuals who received a data breach notification from First National Holdings, LLC may face an increased risk of identity theft and fraud.

Your Legal Options

Edelson Lechtzin LLP is investigating a potential class action to pursue legal remedies on behalf of individuals whose sensitive personal data may have been compromised in the First National Holdings, LLC breach. The firm will evaluate your rights and potential claims at no cost.

Recommended Protective Steps

Review account statements and credit reports regularly and remain vigilant for suspicious activity. Confirm whether your information was involved in the First National Holdings, LLC incident and preserve any letters or emails you received about the breach. Consider placing fraud alerts and credit monitoring.

Contact Us for a Free Case Evaluation

Speak confidentially with a data privacy attorney today: Marc Edelson, Esq., Edelson Lechtzin LLP, 411 S. State Street, Suite N-300, Newtown, PA 18940; Phone: 844-696-7492 ext. 2; Email: medelson@edelson-law.com; Web: www.edelson-law.com. Or click HERE to request a free consultation.

About First National Holdings, LLC

First National Holdings, LLC is a private finance company that acquires and manages delinquent property tax liens on behalf of government entities.

About Edelson Lechtzin LLP

Edelson Lechtzin LLP is a national class action law firm with offices in Pennsylvania and California. In addition to data breach litigation, the firm handles class and collective actions involving securities and investment fraud, federal antitrust violations, ERISA employee benefit plans, wage theft, and consumer fraud

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