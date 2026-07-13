$HOPPY Brings an Early Matt Furie Frog Character Into the Crypto Spotlight

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, July 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- $HOPPY, a community-driven cryptocurrency project inspired by Matt Furie’s early frog character Hoppy, is gaining attention as supporters work to bring the character’s history and cultural significance to a wider audience.

Created before Pepe the Frog became one of the internet’s most recognizable meme characters, Hoppy represents an earlier chapter in Furie’s creative work. The $HOPPY community is now building around that origin story, positioning the project as a connection between the formative years of internet culture and the expanding world of digital assets.

The project enters a meme-coin market where recognizable characters, community participation and compelling narratives often play a central role in attracting attention. Rather than introducing an entirely new mascot, $HOPPY draws upon an existing character and a story that predates the global rise of frog-based meme culture.

Supporters believe Hoppy’s history gives the project a distinct identity within a crowded sector. As new participants continue to discover the characters and artwork that shaped online culture, the community aims to establish Hoppy as an important part of that broader history.

The central message behind the project is straightforward: before Pepe became a worldwide internet phenomenon, there was Hoppy.

Through continued community growth, social media activity and awareness campaigns, $HOPPY intends to give the character an opportunity to reach audiences who may be unfamiliar with his origins.

For additional information and project updates, visit the official $HOPPY channels below.

About $HOPPY

$HOPPY is a community-driven cryptocurrency project inspired by Hoppy, an early frog character created by artist Matt Furie. The project brings together meme culture, digital communities and the historical appeal of one of Furie’s earlier characters.

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