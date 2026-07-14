HAMANASI ADVENTURE & DIVE RESORT IN BELIZE NAMED A TOP 10 RESORT IN CENTRAL AMERICA IN TRAVEL + LEISURE’S 2026 WORLD’S BEST AWARDS

Hopkins, STANN CREEK, July 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hamanasi Adventure & Dive Resort, Belize’s premier eco-luxury retreat, is proud to announce it has been named one of the Top 10 Resorts in Central America in the prestigious Travel + Leisure 2026 World’s Best Awards.

Aerial view of private beach and pool at Hamanasi Adventure & Dive Resort in Belize

Travel + Leisure’s World's Best Awards represent the absolute pinnacle of global hospitality. Decided entirely by the ratings, experiences, and insights of more than 207,000 passionate readers worldwide, this annual survey offers a definitive look at the destinations, properties, and experiences that resonate most deeply with sophisticated travelers today.

“Being recognized with the Travel + Leisure World’s Best Award is a proud milestone for Hamanasi and for Belize," said Dumisani Sakuinje, General Manager of Hamanasi Adventure & Dive Resort. "This award reflects our unwavering commitment to creating meaningful luxury experiences where exceptional hospitality, world-class adventure, and environmental stewardship come together. It belongs to every member of our team whose passion and care make Hamanasi truly special, and to our loyal guests who continue to inspire us. We are honored to showcase the very best of Belize to the world and remain dedicated to setting new standards in regenerative luxury hospitality.”

Nestled on the beaches of Hopkins between the lush Maya Mountains and the vibrant Caribbean Sea, Hamanasi is uniquely positioned to offer guests “The Best of Belize, from the Reef to the Rainforest”. The boutique resort features 30 spacious accommodations, including 12 beachfront rooms and 18 private treehouses tucked organically into a coastal forest. Through its onsite 5-star PADI Marine Facility and Adventure Center, Hamanasi provides seamless access to over 30 guided adventures—from diving three of the Caribbean's four atolls to exploring caves, Maya ruins, and hiking waterfalls in the rainforest.

What truly elevates Hamanasi’s hospitality is its deep commitment to regenerative travel. Hamanasi stands alone as the only Belize resort in the region to fully regenerate the land, actively regrowing the native ecosystem and creating elevated treehouses rather than traditional rooms to accommodate its guests. By building directly into the very forest it brought back to life, the Belize resort proved that luxury can grow in perfect harmony with nature. As a proud founding member of Regenerative Resorts and the first beachfront property in Belize to be certified by Green Globe, the resort’s business model is designed to actively improve the natural environment and local communities rather than merely sustain them. Hamanasi has a 25-acre nature reserve on its property, runs on a solar microgrid, maintains a certified organic kitchen garden, and employs a dedicated team of over 180 Belizean staff members.

"A heartfelt thank you to all of our incredible guests who took the time to vote for us," added Sakuinje. "It is our greatest privilege to welcome guests into our home as part of our Hamanasi family. We look forward to hosting them again at our retreat soon for more picture-perfect memories, from the reef to the rainforest!”

To discover what makes Hamanasi the best resort in Belize or to book your next award-winning getaway, please visit www.hamanasi.com.

About Hamanasi Adventure & Dive Resort



Hamanasi is an internationally recognized, award-winning luxury boutique resort located in Hopkins, Belize. Featuring an iconic 5-star PADI Marine Facility and the award-winning Singanga restaurant, Hamanasi delivers superior service, tastefully appointed surroundings, and professional tour operations from one comfortable home base while dedicating itself to regenerating the environment and local communities. Media Contact: Dana Krauskopf, Founder, Hamanasi Adventure and Dive Resort dana@hamanasi.com, 1-844-235-4930. www.hamanasi.com

Luxurious deluxe treehouse balcony at Hamanasi Belize Resort

Press Inquiries

Dana Krauskopf

dana [at] hamanasi.com

https://www.hamanasi.com