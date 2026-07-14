Capilea México Releases Overview of Hair Transplant Success Rates and FUE Technology in Mexico

Tijuana, BC, July 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Capilea México, a hair restoration provider in Tijuana, releases an overview of current hair transplant success rates and the surgical technologies associated with follicular survival rates between 80% and 95%. The overview explains how next-generation Follicular Unit Extraction, micro-instrumentation and assisted planning systems support individual follicle harvesting, density planning, implantation angles and implantation depth. It also describes why transplanted follicles resistant to DHT can remain stable after the maturation cycle, typically between nine and twelve months. The release notes that Mexico has become a leading destination for hair transplantation as patients seek advanced procedures, modern equipment and specialized expertise at a more accessible cost than many other markets.

Illustration of the individual follicular unit extraction (FUE) procedure.

The technological leap: from conventional surgery to micro-precision

The current success of hair grafting is no coincidence; it is the result of sophisticated medical engineering. This 95% effectiveness is built upon three technological pillars:

Next-generation FUE technique: Follicular Unit Extraction allows for the individual harvesting of hair from donor areas (typically occipital), ensuring the follicle maintains full vitality for implantation.

Micro-instrumentation and assisted systems: The use of digital tools to plan density, angles, and implantation depth ensures uniform distribution and natural integration with the scalp.

Advanced procedures guarantee that transplanted hair remains stable and permanent over the long term by utilizing follicles resistant to the hormone responsible for hair loss (DHT).

Once the maturation cycle is completed —typically between nine and twelve months— the new growth achieves its final density and stability. This permanence is due to the genetic programming of the transplanted units, which remain unaffected by androgenetic patterns.

Technological leadership in Mexico

Mexico has emerged as one of the leading destinations for hair transplantation, driven by the widespread adoption of advanced surgical technologies and internationally recognized medical protocols.

As a result, many patients from the United States and other countries seeking access to advanced hair transplant technologies at a more affordable cost are choosing Mexico over traditional destinations such as Turkey.

Industry experts attribute this growth to the country's ability to offer high-quality procedures performed with modern equipment and specialized expertise at a more accessible cost than many other markets.

In this context, hair transplantation emerges not only as an aesthetic option but as a highly reliable medical intervention, where technology serves as the ultimate guarantee of a successful result.

Digital laser-guided scalp mapping enables specialists to accurately measure hair density, define implantation angles, and create a personalized surgical plan.

Press Inquiries

Dr. Héctor Treviño

admin [at] capileamexico.com

https://capileamexico.com/en/

NewCity Medical Plaza

P.º del Centenario 9580-Piso 2106, Zona Urbana Rio Tijuana

A video accompanying this announcement is available here: https://youtube.com/watch?v=vVuVpsUJMfI