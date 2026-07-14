MADONNA: CLUB CONFESSIONS NYC WITH MISTR

New York, NY, July 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Everyone here is a work of art. Madonna returned to New York City on this past Saturday night - where it all began for her, to celebrate the phenomenal success of her acclaimed No.1 album Confessions II via Warner Records. CLUB CONFESSIONS presented in partnership with MISTR was the most sought-after ticket in town and proved once again the dance floor is a threshold, a ritualistic space where movement replaces language.

Following a surprise debut at The Abbey in West Hollywood and a film screening in Paris, MISTR and Madonna transformed Knockdown Center into an immersive nightlife experience celebrating dance music, queer culture, and community.

“Throughout my career, I’ve always supported efforts to fight HIV & AIDS, and that fight begins with education and access,” said Madonna. She continues “with MISTR, Tristian is expanding access to HIV prevention and sexual healthcare for everyone. Through this work, he’s helping preserve and strengthen LGBTQ+ spaces while investing in the communities and culture that have long sustained us.”

“Dance floors have always been places where we celebrate who we are,” said Tristan Schukraft, Founder and CEO of MISTR. “Madonna has spent decades filling them while standing with the LGBTQ+ community in the fight against HIV. CLUB CONFESSIONS celebrates the extraordinary power of music to bring people together and strengthen our community.”

Madonna was joined by longtime collaborator Stuart Price, along with Honey Dijon, Junior Sanchez, Sam-E, and FCUKERS for an evening inspired by the club culture that has long connected music and the LGBTQ+ community.

The night drew a mix of artists, creatives, and familiar faces from music, fashion, and nightlife, including Kim Petras, Ariana DeBose, Louisa Jacobson, Evan Peters, Jeremy O. Harris, Pablo Vittar, Andrew Scott, Sky Ferreira, Este Haim, Kaytranada, Danielle, Polanco, Kesh, Aquaria, Leigh Lezark, Ladyfag, Sophia Lamar, Soo Joo Park. Christian Siriano, Frankie Grande, Meredith Marks.

As the official vodka partner of Confessions II, Absolut made sure guests had complimentary drinks all night, each guest received 4 complimentary drink tickets upon entry. In The Icon Lounge, fans sipped on signature Madonna x Absolut signature cocktails and grabbed Absolut Icon posters as keepsakes.

The New York event marks the third stop on MISTR and Madonna’s global CLUB CONFESSIONS tour, with one final destination still to be announced.

Photos from the evening are available here.

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ABOUT MISTR

MISTR is the largest telemedicine platform offering free online access to pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP), DoxyPEP, STI testing, Hepatitis C testing and treatment, long-term HIV care and sexual confidence solutions in all 50 states, D.C. and Puerto Rico, and the only telemedicine platform offering its’ services for free to the uninsured. Gay owned and operated, MISTR has brought together a network of the best doctors, pharmacists, and problem solvers to make HIV prevention and care available to all who need it. No doctor’s office, no paperwork and free delivery. Visit mistr.com, or its' companion platform sistr.com.

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