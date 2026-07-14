Glasgow G52 4RJ, July 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Executive Summary

Craig Campbell has received the “Voice of SEO” award at Masterminders Manchester, where he also made his debut as Master of Ceremonies. Masterminders Manchester is an industry event for SEO and digital marketing professionals. The “Voice of SEO” award recognized Campbell’s work in SEO education, public speaking, and professional training. The recognition highlights Campbell’s role as an SEO consultant, educator, speaker, and industry communicator known for explaining search engine optimization strategies in practical terms for professional audiences.

Craig Campbell has received the “Voice of SEO” award at Masterminders Manchester, where he also made his debut as Master of Ceremonies. Masterminders Manchester is an industry event for SEO and digital marketing professionals. The “Voice of SEO” award recognized Campbell’s work in SEO education, public speaking, and professional training. The recognition acknowledges his ability to translate search engine optimization strategies into practical insights for businesses, marketing professionals, and industry audiences.

The "Voice of SEO" award recognizes what audiences have come to know about Craig Campbell: his ability to make search engine optimization concepts practical and accessible through education, professional training, and industry speaking. His debut as Master of Ceremonies at Masterminders further demonstrated those communication skills by guiding discussions, introducing speakers, and keeping the event running smoothly while engaging attendees throughout the program. Together, the award and MC debut highlight Campbell's ability to educate, lead conversations, and connect with professional audiences beyond traditional consulting engagements.





Craig Campbell

Recognition at events like Masterminders often reflects more than a single achievement. It underscores the growing value businesses place on professionals who can combine technical expertise with clear communication and industry leadership as search engine optimization continues to evolve. Craig Campbell, entrepreneur, reflects that broader credibility through his "Voice of SEO" award and successful Master of Ceremonies debut, strengthening Craig Campbell SEO's consulting, professional training, and speaking services for businesses and marketing professionals across the UK and internationally.

"Receiving the 'Voice of SEO' award is incredibly meaningful because it reflects the importance of making SEO practical and accessible for businesses and marketers," said Craig Campbell, Founder of Craig Campbell SEO. "Hosting Masterminders Manchester as Master of Ceremonies for the first time made the experience even more memorable. To leave the event not only as the 'Voice of SEO' but also with the confidence to step into a new role as an MC was something I'm genuinely proud of, and it reinforced the value of bringing people together through shared learning."







Craig Campbell

Expanding Influence Through Speaking and Event Leadership

The recognition at Masterminders represents more than a career milestone for Craig Campbell. It reflects how the role of today's SEO professionals continues to evolve beyond technical expertise, with businesses and industry events increasingly valuing individuals who can educate audiences, lead discussions, and communicate complex topics with clarity.

Craig Campbell speaker’s successful debut as Master of Ceremonies complements his established work, broadening the ways he contributes to the digital marketing community. As organizations continue to seek practical guidance on navigating an increasingly complex search landscape, Craig Campbell SEO's combined strengths position it to support businesses through consulting, professional training, speaking engagements, and industry education.

Fast Facts

Headquarters and Service Coverage: Craig Campbell SEO is based in Glasgow and provides SEO consulting, training, and speaking services to businesses and marketing professionals throughout the UK and internationally.

Core Services: The company offers SEO audits, link-building strategies, online reputation management, PPC management, SEO consulting, and professional training to help organizations strengthen organic search performance and build in-house expertise.

Industry Recognition: Craig Campbell received the "Voice of SEO" award at the 2026 Masterminders event, where he also made his successful debut as Master of Ceremonies, further expanding his role as an SEO educator, speaker, and event host.

Engagement Opportunities: Organizations can engage Craig Campbell for SEO consulting, conference speaking, professional training, workshops, and event hosting through the company's online inquiry process.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: What does the "Voice of SEO" award recognize?

A: The award recognizes Craig Campbell's contribution to SEO education and his ability to communicate complex search engine optimization concepts in ways that businesses, marketing professionals, and industry audiences can readily understand.

Q: What areas does Craig Campbell serve?

A: Based in Glasgow, Craig Campbell works with businesses and marketing professionals across the UK and internationally through online consultations, in-person engagements, and hybrid delivery models.

Q: How can organizations engage Craig Campbell SEO?

A: Organizations can submit an inquiry through the Craig Campbell SEO website to discuss consulting projects, professional training, conference speaking, or event hosting requirements before determining the most suitable engagement.

To learn more about Craig Campbell SEO and explore SEO consulting, training, speaking, and event hosting opportunities, visit https://www.craigcampbellseo.com/.

About Craig Campbell

Craig Campbell SEO helps businesses build stronger long-term organic search performance by aligning SEO strategy with evolving search engine practices and business objectives. Operating from Glasgow and serving organizations across the UK and internationally, the company supports sustainable digital growth through practical expertise, strategic guidance, and solutions tailored to each organization's goals.

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Media Contact

Craig Campbell

Phone: 01412802411

Website: www.craigcampbellseo.com

Email: craig@craigcampbellseo.co.uk

Facebook: www.facebook.com/craigcampbellseo03

Instagram: www.instagram.com/craigcampbellseo/

YouTube: www.youtube.com/@CraigcampbellseoUk

LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/in/craigcampbell0302/

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