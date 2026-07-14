Tevogen Bio Announces 2026 Annual Meeting of Stockholders

WARREN, N.J., July 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tevogen (“Tevogen Bio Holdings Inc.” or “Company”) (Nasdaq: TVGN) announced that its 2026 Annual Meeting of Stockholders (the “Annual Meeting)” is scheduled for Monday, August 24, 2026.

The Annual Meeting will be held virtually. Stockholders of record as of July 23, 2026 will be entitled to receive notice of and vote at the Annual Meeting or any adjournment thereof.

Because the meeting date is more than 30 days after the one-year anniversary date of the 2025 Annual Meeting, stockholder proposals submitted pursuant to Rule 14a-8 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the “Exchange Act”) for consideration at the Annual Meeting must be received by the Company’s Secretary no later than July 23, 2026, in order to be considered timely. Such proposals must also comply with rules of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) regarding the inclusion of stockholder proposals in proxy materials, and the Company may omit from its proxy materials any proposal that does not comply with the SEC’s rules.

In addition, because the meeting date is more than 60 days after the one-year anniversary date of the 2025 Annual Meeting, in accordance with the advance notice provisions set forth in the Company’s Bylaws, in order for a stockholder proposal to be submitted outside of Exchange Act Rule 14a-8 or a director nomination submitted by a stockholder to be considered timely, written notice of such proposal or nomination must be delivered to the Company’s Secretary at the Company’s principal executive offices no later than 5 p.m. Eastern Time on July 23, 2026.

All proposals or nominations intended to be considered at the Annual Meeting must comply with applicable Delaware law, SEC rules and regulations, and the requirements and procedures in the Company’s Bylaws.

About Tevogen

Tevogen is a healthcare enterprise focused on improving the affordability and accessibility of life-saving medicines. The Company brings together three complementary efforts: Tevogen Bio, its biotechnology initiative; Tevogen.AI, its artificial intelligence and technology initiative; and Tevogen Healthcare Services, its emerging healthcare services initiative.

Together, these efforts are designed to create a more integrated healthcare model in which science, technology, and operational efficiency work together to reduce the cost of medication and expand patient access.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements, including without limitation statements relating to the Annual Meeting and Tevogen’s focus on improving the affordability and accessibility of life-saving medicines and efforts to create a more integrated healthcare model. Forward-looking statements can sometimes be identified by words such as “may,” “could,” “would,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “possible,” “potential,” “goal,” “opportunity,” “project,” “believe,” “future,” and similar words and expressions or their opposites. These statements are based on management’s expectations, assumptions, estimates, projections and beliefs as of the date of this press release and are subject to a number of factors that involve known and unknown risks, delays, uncertainties and other factors not under the Company’s control that may cause actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements.

Factors that could cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: changes in the date, time, record date, format, access or voting procedures, or schedule for filing, mailing, or delivering proxy materials for the Annual Meeting; changes in the markets in which Tevogen competes, including with respect to its competitive landscape, technology evolution, or regulatory changes; changes in domestic and global general economic conditions; the risk that Tevogen may not be able to execute its growth strategies or may experience difficulties in managing its growth and expanding operations; the risk that Tevogen may not be able to develop and maintain effective internal controls; the failure to achieve Tevogen’s commercialization and development plans and identify and realize additional opportunities, which may be affected by, among other things, competition, the ability of Tevogen to grow and manage growth economically and hire and retain key employees; the risk that Tevogen may fail to keep pace with rapid technological developments to provide new and innovative products and services or make substantial investments in unsuccessful new products and services; that Tevogen will need to raise additional capital to fully realize its business plans; risks related to the ability to develop, license or acquire new therapeutics; the risk of regulatory lawsuits or proceedings relating to Tevogen’s business; uncertainties inherent in the execution, cost, and completion of preclinical studies and clinical trials; risks related to regulatory review, approval and commercial development; risks associated with intellectual property protection; Tevogen’s limited operating history; and those factors discussed or incorporated by reference in Tevogen’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent filings with the SEC.

You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. Tevogen undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law.

Contacts

Tevogen Bio Communications

T: 1 877 TEVOGEN, Ext 701

Communications@Tevogen.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/222995a5-f3f0-4709-aece-c1f58f416d3e