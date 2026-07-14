Global Blood Glucose Monitoring System Market Size to Reach USD 39.4 Billion by 2035 | Growing at 8.9% CAGR | Industry Trends, Market Share & Forecast – Custom Market Insights

Austin, TX, USA, July 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Custom Market Insights has published a new research report titled “Blood Glucose Monitoring System Market Size, Trends and Insights By Product Type (Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose Systems, Continuous Glucose Monitoring Systems), By Modality (Wearable, Non-Wearable), By End User (Hospitals, Home Care Settings), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2026 – 2035” in its research database.

According to the latest research study, the global blood glucose monitoring system market was valued at approximately USD 16.8 billion in 2025, is expected to reach USD 18.3 billion in 2026, and is projected to reach around USD 39.4 billion by 2035, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 8.9% during the forecast period from 2026 to 2035.

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Blood Glucose Monitoring System Market Revenue and Trends

A blood glucose monitoring system (BGMS) is a test and management tool for diagnosing and managing glucose levels in the blood to aid the management of diabetes. The BGMS is either a portable glucometer device to provide periodic readings by testing samples of blood or a more advanced sensor-based device that can monitor changes in glucose levels over time. Glucose monitoring systems can provide information both graphically and as data on changes in blood sugars over time to help patients understand how their eating, exercise, medication, and stress levels influence their blood sugars. Blood glucose monitors can therefore help inform both short- and long-term treatment and lifestyle changes to prevent acute hypoglycemic events and achieve long-term metabolic control.

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What are the factors that have a significant contribution to the growth of the blood glucose monitoring system market?

The growing introduction of AI-enabled systems for monitoring blood glucose is expected to offer a potential opportunity for market growth. For instance, in November 2025, Roche has announced the availability of its Accu-Chek® SmartGuide continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) solution in the Middle East. The rollout will be from Kuwait, Qatar, KSA, and other markets, starting with the UAE in the very near future. This is a major milestone that means people living with diabetes aged 18+ can now access the benefits of the solution's advanced glucose monitoring and artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled predictions within the healthcare community.

Diabetes is one of the most serious healthcare challenges of today. Over 85 million people are living with the condition across the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region. When unmanaged, diabetes can cause secondary complications such as cardiovascular disease, kidney disease, nerve damage, blindness, lower limb amputation, and mental health problems.

Also, the growing prevalence of home healthcare is also propelling the growth of the market for blood glucose monitors as patients seek a more comfortable, cost-efficient disease management strategy outside clinics. With the increasing number of people suffering from chronic diseases such as diabetes, there is a need for continuous monitoring of glucose levels without multiple trips to the hospital. Portable and user-friendly-to-use blood glucose monitors provide patients with a rapid and cost-efficient way to determine glucose levels at home, which in turn enhances patient compliance and early diagnosis. This trend is further facilitated by the opening up of low-cost connected devices, remote monitoring, and telehealth services that allow a doctor to track a patient’s data in real time.

(A free sample of the Blood Glucose Monitoring System report is available upon request; please contact us for more information.)

Our Free Sample Report Consists of the following:

The updated report for 2026 includes an introduction, an overview, and an in-depth industry analysis.

Provide detailed chapter-by-chapter guidance on the Request.

Updated Regional Analysis with a Graphical Representation of Size, Share, and Trends for the Year 2026

Includes tables and figures that have been updated.

The most recent version of the report includes the top market players, their business strategies, sales volume, and revenue analysis.

Custom Market Insights (CMI) research methodology

(Please note that the sample of the Blood Glucose Monitoring System report has been modified to include the COVID-19 impact study prior to delivery.)

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Regional Insights

North America held the highest market share in 2025. The continued revenue growth of the market for blood glucose monitors in the region is greatly influenced by the existence of dominant industry stakeholders, ongoing product innovations, and government subsidies.

In addition, the Asia Pacific market is expected to capture a significant revenue share in 2025. The increasing number of the geriatric population and growing product launches drive the market growth.

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Key questions answered in this report:

What is the size of the blood glucose monitoring system market, and what is its expected growth rate?

What are the primary driving factors that push the blood glucose monitoring system market forward?

What are the blood glucose monitoring system industry's top companies?

What are the different categories that the blood glucose monitoring system market caters to?

What will be the fastest-growing segment or region?

In the value chain, what role do key players play?

What is the procedure for getting a free copy of the Blood Glucose Monitoring System market sample report and company profiles?

Key Offerings:

Market Share, Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2026−2035

Market Dynamics – Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Leading Trends

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by types of services, by end-user services, and by regions

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

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Report Scope

Feature of the Report Details Market Size in 2026 USD 18.3 billion Projected Market Size in 2035 USD 39.4 billion Market Size in 2025 USD 16.8 billion CAGR Growth Rate 8.9% CAGR Base Year 2025 Forecast Period 2026-2035 Key Segment By Product Type, Modality, End User and Region Report Coverage Revenue Estimation and Forecast, Company Profile, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Recent Trends Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South & Central America Buying Options Request tailored purchasing options to fulfil your requirements for research.

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Recent Developments

In August 2024, Abbott announced a unique global partnership with Medtronic to develop an integrated continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) system based on Abbott’s most advanced, world-leading FreeStyle Libre technology, which will connect with Medtronic’s automated insulin delivery (AID) and smart insulin pen systems. The integration of Abbott’s CGM sensor with Medtronic’s AID algorithms will enable automatic insulin adjustments to keep glucose within range. The CGM sensor, designed to work exclusively with Medtronic devices, will be developed by Abbott and sold by Medtronic. (https://en.caclp.com/industry-news/2943.html)

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List of the prominent players in the Blood Glucose Monitoring System Market:

Insulet Corporation

Medtronic plc

GlucoRx Limited

Zhejiang POCTech Co. Ltd

i-SENS, Inc.

Nemaura Medical Inc.

Sinocare Inc.

Bionime

AgaMatrix

Senseonics Holdings Inc.

Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Dexcom Inc.

Sanofi

Novo Nordisk

Abbott Laboratories

Ypsomed Holdings

Glysens Incorporated

Others

The Blood Glucose Monitoring System Market is segmented as follows:

By Product Type

Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose Systems

Continuous Glucose Monitoring Systems

By Modality

Wearable

Non-Wearable

By End User

Hospitals

Home Care Settings

Click Here to Get a Free Sample Report of the Global Blood Glucose Monitoring System Market @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/blood-glucose-monitoring-system-market/

Regional Coverage:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Russia

Italy

Spain

Netherlands

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

New Zealand

Australia

South Korea

Taiwan

Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

This Blood Glucose Monitoring System Market Research/Analysis Report Contains Answers to the Following Questions.

Which Trends Are Causing These Developments?

Who Are the Global Key Players in This Blood Glucose Monitoring System Market? What are the company profiles, product information, and contact details for these key players?

What Was the Global Market Status of the Blood Glucose Monitoring System Market? What Was the Capacity, Production Value, Cost, and PROFIT of the Blood Glucose Monitoring System Market?

What Is the Current Market Status of the Blood Glucose Monitoring System Market? What's the market's competition in this industry, both company-wise and country-wise? What's the market analysis of the blood glucose monitoring system market by considering applications and types?

What Are Projections of the Global Blood Glucose Monitoring System Industry Considering Capacity, Production, and Production Value? What Will Be the Estimation of Cost and Profit? What Will Be the Market Share, Supply, and Consumption? What about imports and exports?

What is a blood glucose monitoring system market chain analysis of upstream raw materials and downstream industries?

What is the economic impact on the blood glucose monitoring system industry? What are global macroeconomic environment analysis results? What Are Global Macroeconomic Environment Development Trends?

What Are the Market Dynamics of the Blood Glucose Monitoring System Market? What Are Challenges and Opportunities?

What Should Be Entry Strategies, Countermeasures to Economic Impact, and Marketing Channels for the Blood Glucose Monitoring System Industry?

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Reasons to Purchase Blood Glucose Monitoring System Market Report

The Blood Glucose Monitoring System Market Report provides both qualitative and quantitative analysis of the market, using segmentation that includes both economic and non-economic factors.

Blood Glucose Monitoring System The market report outlines market value (USD) data for each segment and sub-segment.

This report indicates the region and segment expected to witness the fastest growth and dominate the market.

Blood Glucose Monitoring System Market Analysis by geography highlights the consumption of the product/service in the region and indicates the factors affecting the market in each region.

The competitive landscape incorporates the market ranking of the major players, along with new service/product launches, partnerships, business expansions, and acquisitions in the past five years of companies profiled.

Extensive company profiles comprise a company overview, company insights, product benchmarking, and SWOT analysis for the major market players.

Recent developments, including growth opportunities and drivers, as well as challenges and restraints in both emerging and developed regions, shape the industry's current and future market outlook.

Blood Glucose Monitoring System Market: Includes in-depth market analysis from various perspectives through Porter's five forces analysis and offers an overview of the market through the value chain.

Reasons for the Research Report

The study provides a thorough overview of the global blood glucose monitoring system market. Compare your performance to that of the market as a whole.

Aim to maintain competitiveness while innovations from established leaders drive market growth.

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What does the report include?

Drivers, restrictions, and opportunities are among the qualitative elements covered in the worldwide blood glucose monitoring system market analysis.

The report covers the competitive environment of current and potential participants in the blood glucose monitoring system market, along with their strategic product development ambitions.

This study conducts a qualitative and quantitative analysis of the blood glucose monitoring system market based on the component, application, and industry vertical. Additionally, the report provides comparable data for the key regions.

The report provides actual market sizes and forecasts for each segment mentioned above.

Who should buy this report?

Participants and stakeholders in the worldwide blood glucose monitoring system market should find this report useful. The research will be useful to all market participants in the Blood Glucose Monitoring System industry.

Managers in the Blood Glucose Monitoring System sector are interested in publishing up-to-date and projected data about the worldwide Blood Glucose Monitoring System market.

Governmental agencies, regulatory bodies, decision-makers, and organizations want to invest in blood glucose monitoring system products' market trends.

Analysts, researchers, educators, strategy managers, and government organizations seek market insights to develop plans.

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