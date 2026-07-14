Monorale AI Opens £4 Million Series A Funding Round Following Rapid Growth to 40,000 Users

London, United Kingdom, July 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Monorale , the British AI platform developing a unified operating layer for multi-model artificial intelligence, has opened a £4 million Series A funding round following rapid early growth and more than 40,000 unique user sign-ups within its first eight months of operation.

Founded in September 2025, Monorale is building technology designed to address one of the fastest-growing challenges within the artificial intelligence industry: fragmentation. As the number of AI models, providers and specialist applications continues to increase, consumers and businesses are increasingly required to manage multiple subscriptions, interfaces and workflows. Monorale provides a unified environment through which users can access and operate different artificial intelligence models and tools without continually moving between separate platforms.

Early growth has been driven primarily by product-led adoption, with users spanning developers, freelancers, creators, entrepreneurs and small businesses. The company has also seen early movement from free users into paid subscription tiers as engagement with the platform has increased.

Building Infrastructure for a Fragmented AI Market

The global AI ecosystem has expanded rapidly. Users now have access to competing language models, reasoning systems, image generators, video models and specialist AI services. While competition has accelerated innovation, it has also created increasing complexity for users and organisations attempting to adopt artificial intelligence.

Monorale was founded around the belief that the future of AI will not be dominated by a single model. Instead, the company expects individuals and organisations to use multiple AI systems, selecting different models and technologies depending on the task being performed. Monorale aims to provide the infrastructure layer through which those systems can be accessed, managed and ultimately orchestrated.

"AI is becoming more powerful, but the experience of actually using it is becoming increasingly fragmented," said Alex Wilkinson, founder of Monorale. "Users are being asked to manage more subscriptions, more interfaces and more disconnected tools. We built Monorale because we believe the next stage of the AI industry will be about connecting intelligence, not simply creating more destinations for users to visit."

The Next Phase of AI Adoption

The artificial intelligence industry is entering a period in which the number of models and specialist AI systems is expected to continue growing. Monorale believes this expansion will create demand for platforms capable of providing a consistent interface between users, organisations and an increasingly complex AI ecosystem.

The £4 million funding round follows an earlier friends-and-family and seed financing phase that supported initial product development, infrastructure expansion and user acquisition. The company intends to use the new capital to accelerate product development, expand its technical team, scale infrastructure and increase customer acquisition across consumer and business markets. Investment will also support the continued development of Monorale's API infrastructure, enterprise capabilities and international market presence.

According to an indicative valuation model prepared using Equidam methodologies, Monorale has been valued at approximately £13 million based on early traction, engagement metrics and projected expansion within the AI productivity market.

The funding round is being conducted with advisory support from Abell Limited , a chartered accountancy and advisory firm based in Canary Wharf, London. Chris Valentine , Head of Private Equity at Abell, said the firm's investment thesis centres on backing AI infrastructure companies positioned for long-term ecosystem growth.

About Monorale

Monorale is a British artificial intelligence technology company developing a unified platform for accessing, managing and operating multiple AI models and AI-powered workflows. Founded in 2025, the company is building infrastructure designed to reduce fragmentation across the rapidly expanding artificial intelligence ecosystem.

For more information, visit www.monorale.com





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