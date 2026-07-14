Monorale AI Surpasses 40,000 Users as It Opens £4 Million Series A Funding Round

London, United Kingdom, July 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Monorale , the British artificial intelligence platform building a unified operating layer for multi-model AI, has surpassed 40,000 user sign-ups within its first eight months of operation as it opens a £4 million Series A funding round to accelerate product development and market expansion.

The milestone reflects growing demand for platforms that address one of the AI industry's most pressing emerging challenges: fragmentation. As the number of AI models, providers and specialist applications continues to expand, users and businesses are increasingly managing multiple subscriptions, interfaces and disconnected workflows. Monorale was founded to provide a unified environment through which different AI models and capabilities can be accessed, managed and orchestrated from a single platform.

"We've seen strong early traction because the problem we're solving is real," said Alex Wilkinson, founder of Monorale. "Users don't want to manage five different AI subscriptions just to get things done. The AI industry is producing incredible technology, but it's also creating more complexity. We're building the infrastructure layer that makes that complexity manageable."

The £4 million funding round follows an earlier friends-and-family and seed financing phase. Capital will be used to accelerate product development, expand Monorale's technical team, scale infrastructure and increase customer acquisition across both consumer and business markets. Investment will also support the continued development of the company's API infrastructure, enterprise capabilities and international expansion.

The funding round is being conducted with advisory support from Abell Limited , a chartered accountancy and advisory firm based in Canary Wharf, London. Chris Valentine, Head of Private Equity at Abell, said the firm's investment approach focuses on identifying AI infrastructure companies positioned for long-term growth as the broader AI ecosystem continues to expand.

"We're backing founders who understand what the AI ecosystem actually needs at scale," Valentine said. "Monorale is solving a problem that becomes more acute the more the market grows."

According to an indicative valuation model prepared using Equidam methodologies, Monorale has been valued at approximately £13 million based on early traction, engagement metrics and projected expansion within the AI productivity market. The company is seeking to structure qualifying investment through the UK's Enterprise Investment Scheme framework, subject to applicable requirements and investor eligibility.

Monorale is currently in discussions with prospective investors and expects the funding round to support its next stage of commercial expansion.

About Monorale

Monorale is a British artificial intelligence technology company developing a unified platform for accessing, managing and operating multiple AI models and AI-powered workflows. Founded in 2025, the company is building infrastructure designed to reduce fragmentation across the rapidly expanding artificial intelligence ecosystem.

For more information, visit www.monorale.com







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