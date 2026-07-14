Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico Announces Results for the Second Quarter of 2026

GUADALAJARA, Mexico, July 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: PAC; BMV: GAP) (“the Company” or “GAP”) reports its consolidated results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2026 (2Q26). The results presented in this report include the effects of the business combination effective May 1, 2026. The figures are unaudited and have been prepared following International Financial Reporting Standards (“IFRS”) as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board (“IASB”).

Summary of Results 2Q26 vs. 2Q25

The sum of aeronautical and non-aeronautical services revenues increased by Ps. 399.0 million, or 4.9% . Total revenues increased by Ps. 407.7 million, or 3.7%.





. Total revenues increased by Ps. 407.7 million, or 3.7%. Cost of services increased by Ps. 360.7 million, or 23.2%.





Income from operations increased by Ps. 407.6 million, or 8.9%.





EBITDA increased by Ps. 462.0 million, or 8.4% , an increase from Ps. 5,503.3 million in 2Q25 to Ps. 5,965.3 million in 2Q26. EBITDA margin (excluding the effects of IFRIC-12) went from 67.1% in 2Q25 to 69.3% in 2Q26.





, an increase from Ps. 5,503.3 million in 2Q25 to Ps. 5,965.3 million in 2Q26. EBITDA margin (excluding the effects of IFRIC-12) went from 67.1% in 2Q25 to 69.3% in 2Q26. Comprehensive income increased by Ps. 215.4 million, or 9.6%, from an income of Ps. 2,234.9 million in 2Q25 to an income of Ps. 2,450.3 million in 2Q26.



Business Combination:

Effective May 1, 2026, the Company began recognizing the effects of the business combination involving the Cross Border Xpress (“CBX”) operations and the internalization of technical assistance and technology transfer services approved by the Extraordinary General Shareholders’ Meeting held on December 11, 2025, following the execution of the merger agreement on April 30, 2026. As a result of the merger, GAP issued 89,740,731 new net shares and currently has 595,018,195 shares outstanding, consisting of 519,226,576 Series B shares and 75,791,619 Series BB shares. In addition, the equity purchase agreement for the acquisition of the remaining 25% equity interest in CBX was completed, resulting in GAP consolidating 100% ownership of this business. Following the effectiveness of the merger, GAP assumed control of the merged entities to ensure the continuity of service provision, as well as the operation and management of CBX.

The business combination resulted in an increase in cash and cash equivalents of Ps. 5,427.1 million, accounts receivable of Ps. 86.7 million, intangible assets of Ps. 6,899.8 million, goodwill of Ps. 30,803.3 million, and machinery, equipment and improvements to leased buildings of Ps. 2,325.1 million, and the acquisition of OTV land for US$50.0 million (equivalent to Ps. 935.0 million). It also resulted in the recognition of liabilities, primarily comprising bank loans of Ps. 1,305.4 million, unrealized revenue of Ps. 337.7 million, accounts payable of Ps. 234.4 million, and deferred income tax of Ps. 216.9 million.

Based on the Company’s assessment, the merger qualifies as a business combination. Accordingly, the excess of the consideration transferred over the book value of the net assets acquired was recognized as non-current assets in the form of goodwill and identifiable intangible assets.

The Company is currently in the process of determining the fair values arising from the business combination. Accordingly, the amounts presented in the consolidated financial statements included in this report are preliminary and remain subject to change.

Passenger Traffic

During 2Q26, the 14 airports operated by GAP recorded a decrease of 891.6 thousand total passengers, representing a 5.6% decrease compared to 2Q25.

During this period, the following new routes were inaugurated:

Domestic

Airline Departure Arrival Opening date Frequencies Volaris Guadalajara Queretaro June 1, 2026 4 weekly Volaris Guadalajara Reynosa June 1, 2026 1 daily Volaris Guadalajara San Luis Potosi June 1, 2026 3 weekly Volaris Los Cabos Puebla June 1, 2026 4 weekly Volaris Guanajuato Puebla June 1, 2026 4 weekly Volaris Tijuana Merida June 1, 2026 4 weekly Aerus Aguascalientes Monterrey June 1, 2026 6 weekly Volaris Guadalajara Zacatecas June 2, 2026 3 weekly Volaris Puerto Vallarta Puebla June 2, 2026 3 weekly Volaris Puerto Vallarta Aguascalientes June 2, 2026 3 weekly Volaris Puerto Vallarta San Luis Potosi June 2, 2026 4 weekly Volaris Tijuana Puerto Escondido June 2, 2026 3 weekly Volaris Aguascalientes Puebla June 2, 2026 3 weekly Volaris Aguascalientes Puerto Vallarta June 2, 2026 3 weekly Viva Aguascalientes Santa Lucia June 15, 2026 1 daily Note: Frequencies can vary without prior notice. International Airline Departure Arrival Opening date Frequencies Volaris Guadalajara Salt Lake City June 1, 2026 3 weekly Volaris Guadalajara Detroit June 1, 2026 3 weekly Southwest Los Cabos Las Vegas June 4, 2026 1 daily Wingo Montego Bay Medellin June 23, 2026 3 weekly Note: Frequencies can vary without prior notice.

Domestic Terminal Passengers – 14 airports (in thousands):

Airport 2Q25 2Q26 Change 6M25 6M26 Change Guadalajara 3,090.9 3,186.0 3.1 % 6,112.1 6,221.6 1.8 % Tijuana * 2,139.2 1,973.6 (7.7 %) 4,196.7 3,942.2 (6.1 %) Los Cabos 739.7 723.3 (2.2 %) 1,408.6 1,351.6 (4.0 %) Puerto Vallarta 830.4 779.2 (6.2 %) 1,484.0 1,424.0 (4.0 %) Montego Bay 0.0 0.0 0.0 % 0.0 0.0 0.0 % Guanajuato 576.8 533.8 (7.4 %) 1,092.3 1,044.7 (4.4 %) Hermosillo 545.5 497.2 (8.9 %) 1,054.2 977.8 (7.3 %) Kingston 0.1 0.1 52.4 % 0.2 0.8 417.5 % Morelia 173.1 171.9 (0.7 %) 359.2 364.7 1.5 % Mexicali 305.7 266.5 (12.8 %) 598.8 524.3 (12.4 %) La Paz 328.1 357.7 9.0 % 608.7 671.5 10.3 % Aguascalientes 167.4 160.8 (3.9 %) 319.2 299.7 (6.1 %) Los Mochis 179.4 175.5 (2.1 %) 344.4 338.8 (1.6 %) Manzanillo 31.4 28.6 (8.7 %) 66.1 61.3 (7.3 %) Total 9,107.6 8,854.3 (2.8 %) 17,644.5 17,222.8 (2.4 %) International Terminal Passengers – 14 airports (in thousands): Airport 2Q25 2Q26 Change 6M25 6M26 Change Guadalajara 1,387.2 1,498.9 8.1 % 2,894.2 2,991.1 3.3 % Tijuana * 1,051.8 950.1 (9.7 %) 2,066.7 1,847.7 (10.6 %) Los Cabos 1,224.4 1,084.3 (11.4 %) 2,607.3 2,457.0 (5.8 %) Puerto Vallarta 849.1 619.0 (27.1 %) 2,321.6 1,897.9 (18.2 %) Montego Bay 1,264.7 991.9 (21.6 %) 2,603.6 1,909.3 (26.7 %) Guanajuato 252.7 222.1 (12.1 %) 515.7 480.0 (6.9 %) Hermosillo 19.2 21.3 11.2 % 40.1 43.3 7.9 % Kingston 453.5 435.4 (4.0 %) 881.5 850.2 (3.6 %) Morelia 155.9 191.8 23.1 % 330.1 407.4 23.4 % Mexicali 1.8 1.9 2.1 % 3.6 3.7 2.7 % La Paz 8.9 12.7 43.7 % 17.6 25.3 44.1 % Aguascalientes 82.5 85.0 3.0 % 156.2 162.2 3.9 % Los Mochis 2.0 2.2 8.1 % 3.9 4.0 2.7 % Manzanillo 18.3 16.8 (8.2 %) 62.2 53.0 (14.7 %) Total 6,771.8 6,133.4 (9.4 %) 14,504.2 13,132.1 (9.5 %) *CBX users are classified as international passengers. Total Terminal Passengers – 14 airports (in thousands): Airport 2Q25 2Q26 Change 6M25 6M26 Change Guadalajara 4,478.1 4,684.9 4.6 % 9,006.3 9,212.7 2.3 % Tijuana * 3,191.0 2,923.7 (8.4 %) 6,263.3 5,789.8 (7.6 %) Los Cabos 1,964.0 1,807.6 (8.0 %) 4,015.9 3,808.6 (5.2 %) Puerto Vallarta 1,679.5 1,398.2 (16.7 %) 3,805.6 3,321.9 (12.7 %) Montego Bay 1,264.7 991.9 (21.6 %) 2,603.6 1,909.3 (26.7 %) Guanajuato 829.4 756.0 (8.9 %) 1,608.1 1,524.6 (5.2 %) Hermosillo 564.7 518.5 (8.2 %) 1,094.3 1,021.1 (6.7 %) Kingston 453.5 435.5 (4.0 %) 881.7 851.0 (3.5 %) Morelia 329.0 363.7 10.6 % 689.3 772.1 12.0 % Mexicali 307.5 268.4 (12.7 %) 602.4 528.0 (12.4 %) La Paz 337.0 370.4 9.9 % 626.3 696.8 11.3 % Aguascalientes 249.8 245.8 (1.6 %) 475.3 461.9 (2.8 %) Los Mochis 181.4 177.7 (2.0 %) 348.3 342.8 (1.6 %) Manzanillo 49.7 45.4 (8.5 %) 128.3 114.4 (10.9 %) Total 15,879.4 14,987.7 (5.6 %) 32,148.7 30,354.9 (5.6 %) *CBX users are classified as international passengers.

CBX Users (in thousands): Airport 2Q25 2Q26 Change 6M25 6M26 Change Tijuana 1,031.4 935.9 (9.3 %) 2,029.6 1,822.2 (10.2 %)





Consolidated Results for the Second Quarter (in thousands of pesos): 2Q25 2Q26 Change Revenues Aeronautical services 5,763,188 5,578,099 (3.2 %) Non-aeronautical services 2,442,659 3,026,714 23.9 % Improvements to concession assets (IFRIC-12) 2,676,149 2,684,897 0.3 % Total revenues 10,881,996 11,289,710 3.7 % Operating costs Costs of services: 1,556,035 1,916,778 23.2 % Employee costs 638,722 769,895 20.5 % Maintenance 256,830 316,554 23.3 % Safety, security & insurance 232,516 260,363 12.0 % Utilities 148,732 149,214 0.3 % Professional services 58,332 84,772 45.3 % Business operated directly by us 86,632 99,427 14.8 % Other operating expenses 134,271 166,061 23.7 % CBX operating expenses - 70,492 100.0 % Technical assistance fees 221,680 (264,685 ) (219.4 %) Concession taxes 935,280 915,543 (2.1 %) Depreciation and amortization 924,959 979,420 5.9 % Cost of improvements to concession assets (IFRIC-12) 2,676,149 2,684,897 0.3 % Other (income) (10,461 ) 71,837 (786.7 %) Total operating costs 6,303,642 6,303,790 0.0 % Income from operations 4,578,354 4,985,920 8.9 % Financial Result (733,545 ) (946,284 ) 29.0 % Income before income taxes 3,844,809 4,039,636 5.1 % Income taxes (1,189,674 ) (1,146,127 ) (3.7 %) Net income 2,655,135 2,893,509 9.0 % Currency translation effect (423,527 ) (443,277 ) 4.7 % Cash flow hedges, net of income tax 2,668 - (100.0 %) Remeasurements of employee benefit – net income tax 667 69 (89.7 %) Comprehensive income 2,234,943 2,450,301 9.6 % Non-controlling interest (90,951 ) (102,859 ) 13.1 % Comprehensive income attributable to controlling interest 2,143,992 2,347,442 9.5 % 2Q25 2Q26 Change EBITDA 5,503,313 5,965,340 8.4 % Comprehensive income 2,234,943 2,450,301 9.6 % Comprehensive income per share (pesos) 4.4232 4.1180 (6.9 %) Comprehensive income per ADS (US dollars) 2.5349 2.3600 (6.9 %) Operating income margin 42.1 % 44.2 % 5.0 % Operating income margin (excluding IFRIC-12) 55.8 % 57.9 % 3.9 % EBITDA margin 50.6 % 52.8 % 4.5 % EBITDA margin (excluding IFRIC-12) 67.1 % 69.3 % 3.4 % Costs of services and improvements / total revenues 38.6 % 40.8 % 5.6 % Cost of services / total revenues (excluding IFRIC-12) 18.6 % 22.3 % 20.1 %

- Net income and comprehensive income per share for 2Q26 and 2Q25 were calculated based on 595,018,195 shares outstanding as of June 30, 2026, and 505,277,464 as of June 30, 2025, respectively. Figures in U.S. dollar were converted from pesos using an exchange rate of Ps. 17.4490 per U.S. dollar, as published by the U.S. Federal Reserve Board (noon buying rate) on June 30, 2026.

- For consolidating the Jamaican airports, an average exchange rate of Ps. 17.4052 per U.S. dollar was used, corresponding to the three-month period ended June 30, 2026.

Revenues (2Q26 vs. 2Q25)

Aeronautical services revenues decreased by Ps. 185.1 million, or 3.2%.

Non-aeronautical services revenues increased by Ps. 584.1 million, or 23.9%.

Revenues from improvements to concession assets increased by Ps. 8.7 million, or 0.3%.

Total revenues increased by Ps. 407.7 million, or 3.7%.

The change in aeronautical services revenues was primarily due to the following factors:

Revenues from the Mexican airports decreased by Ps. 32.2 million, or 0.7%, compared to 2Q25. This decrease was mainly due to a 4.2% decline in passenger traffic and a 10.9% appreciation of the Mexican peso, which directly affected revenues generated from international passenger charges. This effect was partially offset by the gradual implementation of the maximum tariffs approved for the 2025–2029 regulatory period.

Revenues from the Jamaican airports decreased by Ps. 152.9 million, or 18.3%, compared to 2Q25, mainly due to a 16.9% decrease in passenger traffic during the quarter, resulting from the impact of Hurricane Melissa. In addition, the 10.9% appreciation of the Mexican peso against the U.S. dollar negatively affected the translation of revenues.

The change in non-aeronautical services revenues was primarily driven by the following factors:

Revenues from the Mexican airports increased by Ps. 164.8 million, or 7.7%, compared to 2Q25. Revenues from businesses operated directly by us increased by Ps. 190.1 million, or 17.0%, while revenues from businesses operated by third parties decreased by Ps. 25.3 million, or 2.7%.

Revenues from the Jamaican airports decreased by Ps. 48.9 million, or 54.4%, compared to 2Q25, primarily due to the decline in passenger traffic and the peso appreciation in the 2Q26.

Total revenues generated by CBX during May and June amounted to Ps. 468.1 million, equivalent to US$26.8 million. During this period, a total of 626,424 passengers used the facility in both directions, generating an average revenue of US$42.8 per passenger.

Non-aeronautical revenues for the Second Quarter (in thousands of pesos):

2Q25 2Q26 Change Businesses operated by third parties: Food and beverage 342,679 327,724 (4.4 %) Car rental 211,128 213,172 1.0 % Duty-free 208,160 170,593 (18.0 %) Retail 191,431 184,517 (3.6 %) Leasing of space 112,970 106,839 (5.4 %) Timeshares 67,818 62,489 (7.9 %) Ground transportation 51,196 46,881 (8.4 %) Other commercial revenues 59,010 61,398 4.0 % Communications and financial services 28,838 27,285 (5.4 %) Total 1,273,229 1,200,897 (5.7 %) Businesses operated directly by us: Cargo operation and bonded warehouse 514,113 627,039 22.0 % CBX revenues - 468,099 100.0 % Car parking 177,872 194,091 9.1 % Convenience stores 161,588 179,860 11.3 % VIP Lounges 168,321 156,011 (7.3 %) Advertising 43,366 68,546 58.1 % Hotel operation 36,882 46,745 26.7 % Other businesses operated directly by us - 16,931 100.0 % Total 1,102,141 1,757,322 59.4 % Recovery of costs 67,289 68,493 1.8 % Total Non-aeronautical Revenues 2,442,659 3,026,712 23.9 % Figures expressed in thousands of Mexican pesos.

‐ Revenues from improvements to concession assets 1

Revenues from improvements to concession assets (IFRIC-12) increased by Ps. 8.7 million, or 0.3%, compared to 2Q25. The change was composed of:

Improvements to concession assets at the Company’s Mexican airports, decreased by Ps.171.8 million, or 6.6%, in line with the investments committed under the Master Development Program for the 2025–2029 period.

Improvements to concession assets at the Company’s Jamaican airports, which increased by Ps. 180.5 million, or 220.4%, primarily due to investments at Kingston Airport.

1 Revenues from improvements to concession assets are recognized in accordance with International Financial Reporting Interpretation Committee 12 “Service Concession Arrangements” (IFRIC 12). However, this recognition does not have a cash impact or impact on the Company’s operating results. Amounts included as a result of the recognition of IFRIC 12 are related to construction of infrastructure in each quarter to which the Company has committed. This is in accordance with the Company’s Master Development Programs in Mexico and Capital Development Programs in Jamaica. All margins and ratios calculated using “Total Revenues” include revenues from improvements to concession assets (IFRIC 12), and, consequently, such margins and ratios may not be comparable to other ratios and margins, such as EBITDA margin, operating margin or other similar ratios that are calculated based on those results of the Company that do have a cash impact.

Total operating costs remained flat compared to 2Q25, mainly due to the decrease in technical assistance fees of Ps. 486.4 million, or 219.4%, and concession fees of Ps. 19.7 million, or 2.1%. These decreases were offset by higher cost of services of Ps. 195.1 million, CBX operating expenses of Ps. 177.4 million, and non-recurring merger-related expenses of Ps. 118.4 million. Excluding the reversal of the technical assistance provision, the consolidation of CBX, and the non-recurring merger-related expenses, operating expenses increased by Ps. 190.7 million, or 3.0%, compared to 2Q25.

The changes in total operating costs were primarily due to the following factors:

Mexican airports:

Operating costs decreased by Ps. 260.4 million, or 4.8%, compared to 2Q25, mainly due to the reversal of the technical assistance fee provision of Ps. 486.4 million and a decrease in the cost of improvements to the concession assets (IFRIC-12) of Ps. 171.8 million. This effect was partially offset by an increase in cost of services of Ps. 242.0 million, non-recurring merger-related expenses of Ps. 118.4 million, and depreciation and amortization of Ps. 37.2 million.

The change in the cost of services at our Mexican airports during 2Q26 was mainly due to:

Employee costs increased by Ps. 128.5 million, or 22.5%, mainly due to an increase in personnel providing technical assistance services, operational personnel at the airports, salary adjustments, and higher employee benefits resulting from amendments to the Federal Labor Law.

increased by Ps. 128.5 million, or 22.5%, mainly due to an increase in personnel providing technical assistance services, operational personnel at the airports, salary adjustments, and higher employee benefits resulting from amendments to the Federal Labor Law. Maintenance increased by Ps. 38.1 million, or 17.4%, mainly due to the opening of new operational areas, and airfield maintenance.

Other operating expenses increased by Ps. 31.8 million, or 23.7%, mainly due to the recognition of the expected credit loss provision.

Safety, security, and insurance increased by Ps. 27.3 million, or 16.1%, mainly due to an increase in security personnel headcount, significant increases in the minimum wage, and higher insurance costs related to goods safeguarded within the bonded warehouse.

Jamaican Airports:

Operating expenses increased by Ps. 83.7 million, or 9.4%, compared to 2Q25, mainly due to an increase of Ps. 180.5 million, or 220.4%, in cost of improvements to concession assets (IFRIC-12). This effect was partially offset by a reduction in concession fees of Ps. 88.4 million, or 20.8%, resulting from lower revenues at Montego Bay airport, as well as decreases in depreciation and amortization of Ps. 7.5 million, or 5.1%, and cost of services of Ps. 2.3 million, or 1.0%.

Cross Border Xpress:

Beginning May 1, CBX operating expenses of Ps. 177.4 million were consolidated, consisting of cost of services of Ps. 152.3 million, and depreciation and amortization of Ps. 25.1 million, corresponding to two months of operations.

Operating income margin increased from 42.1% in 2Q25 to 44.2% in 2Q26. Excluding the effects of IFRIC-12, the operating income margin increased from 55.8% in 2Q25 to 57.9% in 2Q26. Income from operations increased by Ps. 407.6 million, or 8.9%, compared to 2Q25, with CBX contributing Ps. 291.1 million.

EBITDA margin increased from 50.6% in 2Q25 to 52.8% in 2Q26. Excluding the effects of IFRIC-12, EBITDA margin increased from 67.1% in 2Q25 to 69.3% in 2Q26. EBITDA increased by Ps. 462.0 million, or 8.4%, compared to 2Q25. EBITDA margin growth was partially offset by the impact on the Jamaican airports from the appreciation of the Mexican peso and lower passenger traffic. CBX contributed Ps. 315.8 million, with an EBITDA margin of 67.5%.

Financial results increased expenses by Ps. 212.7 million, or 29.0%, going from a net expense of Ps. 733.5 million in 2Q25 to a net expense of Ps. 946.3 million in 2Q26. This change was mainly the result of:

Foreign exchange losses decreased from Ps. 40.3 million in 2Q25 to Ps. 17.3 million in 2Q26, resulting in a favorable variance of Ps. 23.0 million due to the appreciation of the Mexican peso. Additionally, the foreign currency translation effect resulted in a net loss of Ps. 19.8 million.

Interest expense increased by Ps. 343.8 million, or 37.6%, compared to 2Q25, mainly due to higher debt incurred to finance airport CAPEX and the acquisition of the remaining 25% interest in CBX, as well as Ps. 13.9 million in financing costs related to the bank loan contracted by CBX and assumed through the business combination.

Interest income increased by Ps. 108.1 million, or 53.8%, compared to 2Q25, mainly due to the increase in cash and cash equivalents.

In 2Q26, net and comprehensive income increased by Ps. 215.4 million, or 9.6%, compared to 2Q25, mainly driven by income before taxes, which increased by Ps. 194.8 million or 5.1%.

Net income increased by Ps. 238.4 million, or 9.0%, compared to 2Q25. Income tax for the period decreased by Ps. 43.5 million, or 3.7%, comprised of a decrease in current income tax of Ps. 137.7 million and a decrease in the deferred tax benefit of Ps. 94.2 million.

Consolidated Results for the Second Quarter (thousands)

6M25 6M26 Change Revenues Aeronautical services 11,762,321 11,812,569 0.4 % Non-aeronautical services 4,836,535 5,566,191 15.1 % Improvements to concession assets (IFRIC-12) 5,338,324 5,280,576 (1.1 %) Total revenues 21,937,180 22,659,337 3.3 % Operating costs Costs of services: 3,020,338 3,468,349 14.8 % Employee costs 1,252,084 1,454,119 16.1 % Maintenance 513,733 577,317 12.4 % Safety, security & insurance 447,723 493,768 10.3 % Utilities 273,963 274,227 0.1 % Professional services 106,063 141,887 33.8 % Business operated directly by us 173,968 188,956 8.6 % Other operating expenses 252,803 267,584 5.8 % CBX operating expenses - 70,492 100.0 % Technical assistance fees 505,580 34,857 (93.1 %) Concession taxes 1,976,982 1,862,621 (5.8 %) Depreciation and amortization 1,857,534 1,912,376 3.0 % Cost of improvements to concession assets (IFRIC-12) 5,338,324 5,280,576 (1.1 %) Other (income) (36,145 ) 58,765 (262.6 %) Total operating costs 12,662,613 12,617,545 (0.4 %) Income from operations 9,274,567 10,041,792 8.3 % Financial Result (1,663,035 ) (1,669,542 ) 0.4 % Income before income taxes 7,611,532 8,372,250 10.0 % Income taxes (2,098,280 ) (2,166,733 ) 3.3 % Net income 5,513,252 6,205,518 12.6 % Currency translation effect (498,585 ) (408,156 ) (18.1 %) Cash flow hedges, net of income tax 1,892 - (100.0 %) Remeasurements of employee benefit – net income tax 32,766 18,711 (42.9 %) Comprehensive income 5,049,325 5,816,073 15.2 % Non-controlling interest (205,878 ) (241,374 ) 17.2 % Comprehensive income attributable to controlling interest 4,843,447 5,574,699 15.1 % 2Q25 2Q26 Change EBITDA 11,132,101 11,954,169 7.4 % Comprehensive income 5,049,325 5,816,073 15.2 % Comprehensive income per share (pesos) 9.9932 9.7746 (2.2 %) Comprehensive income per ADS (US dollars) 5.7271 6.5967 15.2 % Operating income margin 42.3 % 44.3 % 4.8 % Operating income margin (excluding IFRIC-12) 55.9 % 57.8 % 3.4 % EBITDA margin 50.7 % 52.8 % 4.0 % EBITDA margin (excluding IFRIC-12) 67.1 % 68.8 % 2.6 % Costs of services and improvements / total revenues 38.0 % 38.6 % 1.5 % Cost of services / total revenues (excluding IFRIC-12) 18.1 % 20.0 % 10.2 % - Net income and comprehensive income per share for 6M26 and 6M25 were calculated based on 595,018,195 and 505,277,464 shares outstanding, respectively. U.S. dollar figures were converted from pesos using an exchange rate of Ps. 17.4490 per U.S. dollar, as published by the U.S. Federal Reserve Board (noon buying rate) on June 30, 2026.



- For the purpose of consolidating Jamaican airports, an average exchange rate of Ps. 17.4815 per U.S. dollar was used, corresponding to the six months ended June 30, 2026.

Revenues (6M26 vs. 6M25)

Aeronautical services revenues increased by Ps. 50.2 million, or 0.4%.

Non-aeronautical services revenues increased by Ps. 729.7 million, or 15.1%.

Revenues from improvements to concession assets decreased by Ps. 57.7 million, or 1.1%.

Total revenues increased by Ps. 722.2 million, or 3.3%.

The change in aeronautical services revenues comprised primarily of the following factors:

Revenues from the Mexican airports increased by Ps. 440.2 million, or 4.4%, compared to 6M25, primarily due to the gradual implementation of the maximum tariffs approved for the 2025–2029 regulatory period. This effect was partially offset by the 12.5% appreciation of the Mexican peso against the U.S. dollar and a 3.7% decline in passenger traffic.

Revenues from the Jamaican airports decreased by Ps. 390.0 million, or 22.4%, compared to 6M25, mainly due to a 20.8% decline in passenger traffic, as well as the 12.5% appreciation of the Mexican peso against the U.S. dollar, with the average exchange rate changing from Ps. 19.9844 in 6M25 to Ps. 17.4815 in 6M26.

The change in non-aeronautical services revenues comprised primarily of the following factors:

Revenues from the Mexican airports increased by Ps. 387.4 million, or 9.2%, compared to 6M25, primarily driven by a Ps. 389.9 million, or 18.7%, increase in revenues from businesses operated directly by us.

Revenues from the Jamaican airports decreased by Ps. 125.8 million, or 20.8%, compared to 6M25, mainly due to lower passenger traffic.

Total revenues generated by CBX during May and June amounted to Ps. 468.1 million, equivalent to US$26.8 million. During this period, a total of 626,424 passengers used the facility in both directions, generating average revenue of US$42.8 per passenger.

Non-aeronautical revenues for the Six Months (in thousands of pesos): 6M25 6M26 Change Businesses operated by third parties: Food and beverage 685,259 679,018 (0.9 %) Car rental 416,425 425,745 2.2 % Duty-free 424,845 353,126 (16.9 %) Retail 382,605 367,867 (3.9 %) Leasing of space 229,859 211,125 (8.2 %) Timeshares 138,723 125,095 (9.8 %) Other commercial revenues 131,035 136,076 3.8 % Ground transportation 107,769 100,069 (7.1 %) Communications and financial services 60,242 57,368 (4.8 %) Total 2,576,761 2,455,488 (4.7 %) Businesses operated directly by us: Cargo operation and bonded warehouse 948,381 1,174,590 23.9 % CBX revenues - 468,099 100.0 % Car parking 356,342 385,995 8.3 % Convenience stores 331,088 370,521 11.9 % VIP Lounges 336,336 318,312 (5.4 %) Hotel operation 74,323 94,064 26.6 % Advertising 78,206 108,241 38.4 % Other businesses operated directly by us - 56,263 100.0 % Total 2,124,677 2,976,085 40.1 % Recovery of costs 135,097 134,618 (0.4 %) Total Non-aeronautical Revenues 4,836,535 5,566,191 15.1 % Figures expressed in thousands of Mexican pesos.



‐ Revenues from improvements to concession assets 1

Revenues from improvements to concession assets (IFRIC-12) decreased by Ps. 57.7 million, or 1.1%, compared to 6M25. The change was composed of:

Improvements to concession assets at the Company’s Mexican airports, which decreased by Ps. 343.5 million, or 6.6%, following investments under the Master Development Program for the 2025-2029 period.

Improvements to concession assets at the Company’s Jamaican airports, which increased Ps. 285.7 million, or 190.7%.

1 Revenues from improvements to concession assets are recognized in accordance with International Financial Reporting Interpretation Committee 12 “Service Concession Arrangements” (IFRIC 12). However, this recognition does not have a cash impact or impact on the Company’s operating results. Amounts included as a result of the recognition of IFRIC 12 are related to construction of infrastructure in each quarter to which the Company has committed. This is in accordance with the Company’s Master Development Programs in Mexico and Capital Development Programs in Jamaica. All margins and ratios calculated using “Total Revenues” include revenues from improvements to concession assets (IFRIC 12), and, consequently, such margins and ratios may not be comparable to other ratios and margins, such as EBITDA margin, operating margin or other similar ratios that are calculated based on those results of the Company that do have a cash impact.

Total operating cost decreased by Ps. 45.1 million, or 0.4%, compared to 6M25, primarily due to a decrease of Ps. 470.7 million in technical assistance fee, resulting from the reversal of the provision following the business combination, with only the fixed fee paid to the strategic partner from January through April 2026 being recognized. In addition, concession fees decreased by Ps. 114.4 million, or 5.8%. These decreases were partially offset by increases in the cost of services of Ps. 174.4 million, CBX operating expenses of Ps. 177.4 million, non-recurring merger-related expenses of Ps. 118.4 million, and depreciation and amortization of Ps. 54.8 million. Excluding the decrease in concession fees, the reversal of the technical assistance fee provision, the consolidation of CBX, and the non-recurring merger-related expenses, operating expenses increased by Ps. 129.8 million, or 1.0%, compared to 6M25.

Mexican airports:

Operating costs decreased by Ps. 210.1 million, or 1.9%, compared to 6M25, primarily due to the reversal of the technical assistance fee provision of Ps. 470.7 million, or 93.1%, as well as a decrease of Ps. 343.5 million, or 6.6%, in the cost of improvements to the concession assets (IFRIC-12). These effects were partially offset by increases in cost of services of Ps. 379.9 million, non-recurring expenses of Ps. 118.4 million, concession fees of Ps. 54.4 million, and depreciation and amortization of Ps. 51.4 million.

The change in the cost of services at our Mexican airports during 6M26 was mainly due to:

Employee costs increased by Ps. 203.1 million, or 18.2%, primarily due to salary adjustments, the addition of operational personnel, the incorporation of personnel to provide technical assistance services, and higher employee benefits resulting from changes to the Federal Labor Law.

increased by Ps. 203.1 million, or 18.2%, primarily due to salary adjustments, the addition of operational personnel, the incorporation of personnel to provide technical assistance services, and higher employee benefits resulting from changes to the Federal Labor Law. Safety, security and insurance increased by Ps. 56.1 million, or 17.6%, mainly due to an expansion of the security workforce, significant increases in the minimum wage, and higher insurance costs related to goods safeguarded within the bonded warehouse as a result of increased revenues.

increased by Ps. 56.1 million, or 17.6%, mainly due to an expansion of the security workforce, significant increases in the minimum wage, and higher insurance costs related to goods safeguarded within the bonded warehouse as a result of increased revenues. Maintenance increased by Ps. 55.7 million, or 13.2%, mainly due to the opening of new operational areas and terminal facilities, as well as airfield maintenance activities.

Jamaican Airports:

Operating costs decreased by Ps. 11.8 million, or 0.6%, compared to 6M25, mainly due to a Ps. 243.4 million, or 27.5%, decrease in concession fees, a decrease of Ps. 34.3 million, or 7.0%, in cost of services, and a Ps. 21.2 million, or 7.1% decrease in depreciation and amortization. These effects were partially offset by an increase of Ps. 285.7 million, or 190.7%, in the cost of improvements to concession assets (IFRIC-12).

Cross Border Xpress:

Beginning May 1, CBX operating expenses of Ps. 177.4 million were consolidated, consisting of cost of services of Ps. 152.3 million and depreciation and amortization of Ps. 25.1 million, corresponding to two months of operations.

Operating income margin increased from 42.3% in 6M25 to 44.3% in 6M26. Excluding the effects of IFRIC-12, the operating income margin went from 55.9% in 6M25 to 57.8% in 6M26. Income from operations increased by Ps. 767.2 million, or 8.3%, compared to 6M25, with CBX contributing Ps. 291.1 million.

EBITDA margin went from 50.7% in 6M25 to 52.8% in 6M26. Excluding the effects of IFRIC-12, EBITDA margin went from 67.1% in 6M25 to 68.8% in 6M26. EBITDA increased by Ps. 822.1 million, or 7.4%, compared to 6M25. CBX contributed Ps. 315.8 million, with an EBITDA margin of 69.9%.

Financial results increased in expenses by Ps. 6.5 million, or 0.4%, from a net expense of Ps. 1,663.0 million in 6M25 to Ps. 1,669.5 million in 6M26. This change was mainly the result of:

Foreign exchange fluctuations, which went from a loss of Ps. 164.3 million in 6M25 to a gain of Ps. 156.1 million in 6M26, resulting in a foreign exchange gain of Ps. 320.4 million due to the appreciation of the Mexican peso. Additionally, the foreign currency translation effect generated a gain of Ps. 90.4 million compared to 6M25.

Interest expense increased by Ps. 279.2 million, or 13.6%, compared to 6M25, mainly due to the increase in bond certificates and higher borrowings of bank loans.

Interest income decreased by Ps. 34.7 million, or 7.0%, compared to 6M25, mainly due to a decrease in the cash and cash equivalents average balance and changes in the reference rates in both Mexican pesos and U.S. dollars.

In 6M26, net and comprehensive income increased by Ps. 766.7 million, or 15.2%, compared to 6M25. Income before taxes increased by Ps. 760.7 million, mainly due to the increase in EBITDA, as mentioned above.

During 6M26, net income increased by Ps. 692.3 million, or 12.6%, compared to 6M25, mainly due to the increase in EBITDA, partially offset by higher depreciation and amortization expenses. In addition, income tax expense for the period increased by Ps. 68.5 million, as a result of a Ps. 767.2 million increase in operating income.

Statement of Financial Position

As of June 30, 2026, total assets increased by Ps. 62,184.3 million compared to the same period in 2025, primarily due to: (i) goodwill and intangible assets of Ps. 37,703.1 million resulting from the business combination following the merger; (ii) an increase in cash and cash equivalents of Ps. 10,076.4 million; and (iii) a Ps. 13,721.8 million increase in improvements to concession assets, construction in progress, advances to suppliers, and property, plant and equipment.

Total liabilities increased by Ps. 27,952. 3 million compared to the same period of 2025. This increase was mainly attributable to: (i) an increase in bond certificates of Ps. 18,098.0 million; (ii) a net increase in bank loans of Ps. 419.0 million, resulting from new loans; and (iii) an increase in accounts payable of Ps. 1,804.6 million.

Recent events

On May 8, 2026, the Company announced the commencement of the process to establish an Irrevocable Trust for the Issuance of Energy and Infrastructure Investment Trust Certificates (Certificados Bursátiles Fiduciarios de Inversión en Energía e Infraestructura, “CBFEs”), with the objective of subscribing a minority equity interest in the 12 Mexican airport concessionaires operated by GAP. As of the date hereof, the Company continues to work through the approval process with the relevant authorities for the issuance of the CBFEs.

2026 Growth Guidance revised

Considering the business combination effective in May, passenger traffic trends, and the progress of the Company’s investment projects:

2026 vs 2025 Passenger traffic -3% - 0% Aeronautical revenues 1% - 4% Non-aeronautical revenues 21% - 24% Total revenues 7% - 10% EBITDA 10% - 12% EBITDA margin 67% +- 1% CAPEX Ps. 12.0 billion

Company Description

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (GAP) operates 12 airports throughout Mexico’s Pacific region, including the major cities of Guadalajara and Tijuana, the four tourist destinations of Puerto Vallarta, Los Cabos, La Paz and Manzanillo, and six other mid-sized cities: Hermosillo, Guanajuato, Morelia, Aguascalientes, Mexicali, and Los Mochis. In February 2006, GAP’s shares were listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol “PAC” and on the Mexican Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol “GAP”. In April 2015, GAP acquired 100% of Desarrollo de Concesiones Aeroportuarias, S.L., which owns a majority stake in MBJ Airports Limited, a company operating Sangster International Airport in Montego Bay, Jamaica. In October 2018, GAP entered into a concession agreement for the Norman Manley International Airport operation in Kingston, Jamaica, and took control of the operation in October 2019. In May 2026, GAP completed a business combination pursuant to which it acquired full ownership of the Cross Border Xpress (“CBX”), a cross-border terminal located in San Diego, California and connected to the Tijuana International Airport.

This press release contains references to EBITDA, a financial performance measure not recognized under IFRS and which does not purport to be an alternative to IFRS measures of operating performance or liquidity. We caution investors not to place undue reliance on non-GAAP financial measures such as EBITDA, as these have limitations as analytical tools and should be considered as a supplement to, not a substitute for, the corresponding measures calculated in accordance with IFRS. This press release may contain forward-looking statements. These statements are statements that are not historical facts and are based on management’s current view and estimates of future economic circumstances, industry conditions, company performance, and financial results. The words “anticipates”, “believes”, “estimates”, “expects”, “plans” and similar expressions, as they relate to the company, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Statements regarding the declaration or payment of dividends, the implementation of principal operating and financing strategies and capital expenditure plans, the direction of future operations, and the factors or trends affecting financial condition, liquidity, or results of operations are examples of forward-looking statements. Such statements reflect the current views of management and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. There is no guarantee that the expected events, trends, or results will occur. The statements are based on many assumptions and factors, including general economic and market conditions, industry conditions, and operating factors. Any changes in such assumptions or factors could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations.

In accordance with Section 806 of the Sarbanes-Oxley Act of 2002 and Article 42 of the “Ley del Mercado de Valores”, GAP has implemented a “whistleblower” program, which allows complainants to anonymously and confidentially report suspected activities that involve criminal conduct or violations. The telephone number in Mexico, facilitated by a third party responsible for collecting these complaints, is 800 04 ETICA (38422) or WhatsApp +52 55 6538 5504. The website is www.lineadedenunciagap.com or by email at denuncia@lineadedenunciagap.com. GAP’s Audit Committee will be notified of all complaints for immediate investigation.

Beginning this quarter, the Company’s main airports and new business lines will be reported separately, given their significance and the importance of providing this information to the market on a standalone basis.

Exhibit A: Operating results by airport (in thousands of pesos):

Airport 2Q25 2Q26 Change 6M25 6M26 Change Guadalajara Aeronautical services 1,562,430 1,692,056 8.3 % 3,151,517 3,464,044 9.9 % Non-aeronautical services 348,795 391,719 12.3 % 709,331 780,443 10.0 % Improvements to concession assets (IFRIC 12) 1,174,426 1,118,313 (4.8 %) 2,348,852 2,236,626 (4.8 %) Total Revenues 3,085,651 3,202,088 3.8 % 6,209,700 6,481,114 4.4 % Operating income 1,242,734 1,269,241 2.1 % 2,424,965 2,636,829 8.7 % EBITDA 1,450,416 1,526,852 5.3 % 2,844,519 3,107,591 9.2 % Tijuana Aeronautical services 855,119 857,703 0.3 % 1,587,933 1,682,634 6.0 % Non-aeronautical services 125,930 124,479 (1.2 %) 250,651 258,171 3.0 % Improvements to concession assets (IFRIC 12) 386,094 453,866 17.6 % 772,188 907,732 17.6 % Total Revenues 1,367,144 1,436,048 5.0 % 2,610,772 2,848,537 9.1 % Operating income 565,985 530,496 (6.3 %) 972,388 1,015,876 4.5 % EBITDA 691,459 660,671 (4.5 %) 1,224,397 1,273,933 4.0 % Los Cabos Aeronautical services 903,938 847,415 (6.3 %) 1,850,570 1,884,007 1.8 % Non-aeronautical services 349,334 332,937 (4.7 %) 712,000 678,781 (4.7 %) Improvements to concession assets (IFRIC 12) 205,863 212,863 3.4 % 411,726 425,725 3.4 % Total Revenues 1,459,135 1,393,214 (4.5 %) 2,974,296 2,988,513 0.5 % Operating income 806,799 706,727 (12.4 %) 1,645,613 1,591,598 (3.3 %) EBITDA 911,098 815,556 (10.5 %) 1,846,950 1,805,594 (2.2 %) Puerto Vallarta Aeronautical services 720,778 599,816 (16.8 %) 1,708,950 1,597,744 (6.5 %) Non-aeronautical services 183,464 142,708 (22.2 %) 371,047 332,047 (10.5 %) Improvements to concession assets (IFRIC 12) 503,536 410,908 (18.4 %) 1,007,073 821,816 (18.4 %) Total Revenues 1,407,778 1,153,432 (18.1 %) 3,087,070 2,751,607 (10.9 %) Operating income 584,274 415,373 (28.9 %) 1,365,432 1,210,213 (11.4 %) EBITDA 647,844 478,657 (26.1 %) 1,494,221 1,335,690 (10.6 %) Cargo and bonded warehouse business Non-aeronautical services 514,113 627,039 22.0 % 948,381 1,174,590 23.9 % Total Revenues 514,113 627,039 22.0 % 948,381 1,174,590 23.9 % Operating income 330,315 425,014 28.7 % 596,765 783,365 31.3 % EBITDA 341,332 435,919 27.7 % 618,983 805,226 30.1 % Montego Bay Aeronautical services 518,434 370,081 (28.6 %) 1,103,799 717,948 (35.0 %) Non-aeronautical services 231,963 189,397 (18.4 %) 476,550 367,738 (22.8 %) Improvements to concession assets (IFRIC 12) 64,368 50,688 (21.3 %) 113,354 99,052 (12.6 %) Total Revenues 814,765 610,166 (25.1 %) 1,693,703 1,184,737 (30.1 %) Operating income 305,501 195,612 (36.0 %) 648,016 408,519 (37.0 %) EBITDA 391,479 278,863 (28.8 %) 823,813 574,446 (30.3 %) Exhibit A: Operating results by airport (in thousands of pesos): Airport 2Q25 2Q26 Change 6M25 6M26 Change Guanajuato Aeronautical services 280,231 262,919 (6.2 %) 548,630 557,151 1.6 % Non-aeronautical services 46,903 49,726 6.0 % 97,540 95,535 (2.1 %) Improvements to concession assets (IFRIC 12) 130,222 73,383 (43.6 %) 260,444 146,767 (43.6 %) Total Revenues 457,356 386,028 (15.6 %) 906,614 799,452 (11.8 %) Operating income 208,424 177,439 (14.9 %) 407,575 387,644 (4.9 %) EBITDA 233,880 208,796 (10.7 %) 458,950 450,082 (1.9 %) Hermosillo Aeronautical services 161,897 160,690 (0.7 %) 305,246 313,841 2.8 % Non-aeronautical services 30,191 27,597 (8.6 %) 56,762 54,578 (3.8 %) Improvements to concession assets (IFRIC 12) 17,224 5,657 (67.2 %) 34,448 11,315 (67.2 %) Total Revenues 209,312 193,944 (7.3 %) 396,456 379,734 (4.2 %) Operating income 97,867 90,996 (7.0 %) 176,221 175,976 (0.1 %) EBITDA 123,579 117,243 (5.1 %) 228,262 227,822 (0.2 %) Cross Border Xpress (1) Non-aeronautical services - 468,099 100.0 % - 468,099 100.0 % Total Revenues - 468,099 100.0 % - 468,099 100.0 % Operating income - 291,095 100.0 % - 291,095 100.0 % EBITDA - 315,788 100.0 % - 315,788 100.0 % Others (2) Aeronautical services 760,361 787,419 3.6 % 1,505,676 1,595,200 5.9 % Non-aeronautical services 611,966 673,014 10.0 % 1,214,272 1,356,210 11.7 % Improvements to concession assets (IFRIC 12) 194,416 359,218 84.8 % 390,239 631,543 61.8 % Total Revenues 1,566,743 1,819,651 16.1 % 3,110,188 3,582,953 15.2 % Operating income 481,021 883,927 83.8 % 1,037,592 1,540,677 48.5 % EBITDA 689,097 1,126,994 63.5 % 1,592,006 2,057,996 29.3 % Total Aeronautical services 5,763,188 5,578,099 (3.2 %) 11,762,321 11,812,569 0.4 % Non-aeronautical services 2,442,659 3,026,714 23.9 % 4,836,535 5,566,191 15.1 % Improvements to concession assets (IFRIC 12) 2,676,149 2,684,897 0.3 % 5,338,324 5,280,576 (1.1 %) Total Revenues 10,881,996 11,289,710 3.7 % 21,937,180 22,659,337 3.3 % Operating income 4,578,354 4,985,919 8.9 % 9,274,567 10,041,792 8.3 % EBITDA 5,503,313 5,965,340 8.4 % 11,132,101 11,954,169 7.4 % 1. Cross Border Xpress figures correspond to operations for May and June 2026.



2. Others include the operating results of the Aguascalientes, La Paz, Los Mochis, Manzanillo, Mexicali, Morelia, and Kingston airports.

Exhibit B: Consolidated statement of financial position as of June 30 (in thousands of pesos):

2025 2026 Change % Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents 9,697,343 19,773,709 10,076,366 103.9 % Trade accounts receivable - Net 3,154,471 3,373,681 219,210 6.9 % Other current assets 1,152,861 1,918,220 765,359 66.4 % Total current assets 14,004,675 25,065,610 11,060,935 79.0 % Advanced payments to suppliers 869,569 3,117,554 2,247,985 258.5 % Machinery, equipment and improvements to leased buildings - Net 4,623,910 6,821,182 2,197,272 47.5 % Improvements to concession assets - Net 25,471,976 30,989,546 5,517,570 21.7 % Construction in-progress 11,760,860 14,484,845 2,723,985 23.2 % Land - 1,035,000 1,035,000 100.0 % Airport concessions - Net 9,140,466 8,414,313 (726,153 ) (7.9 %) Rights to use airport facilities - Net 967,163 916,169 (50,994 ) (5.3 %) Other acquired rights 1,937,118 1,684,731 (252,387 ) (13.0 %) Goodwill/intangible assets - 37,703,107 37,703,107 100.0 % Deferred income taxes - Net 8,480,777 9,068,608 587,831 6.9 % Other non-current assets 931,544 1,071,645 140,100 15.0 % Total assets 78,188,058 140,372,310 62,184,252 79.5 % Liabilities Current liabilities Bank loans and interest payable 7,473,502 12,935,662 5,462,160 73.1 % Concession fees 565,678 512,318 (53,360 ) (9.4 %) Accounts payable 996,350 2,800,943 1,804,593 181.1 % Unrealized revenue - 373,469 373,469 100.0 % Other current liabilities 1,454,754 915,576 (539,178 ) (37.1 %) Dividends payable 4,253,565 12,376,378 8,122,814 191.0 % Total current liabilities 14,743,849 29,914,347 15,170,498 102.9 % Non-current Liabilities Security deposits received 1,130,129 1,263,914 133,785 11.8 % Bank loans 4,611,474 6,372,418 1,760,943 38.2 % Other long-term liabilities 1,886,599 1,198,109 (688,489 ) (36.5 %) Long-term local bonds payable 34,783,722 46,359,266 11,575,544 33.3 % Total liabilities 57,155,773 85,108,054 27,952,281 48.9 % Stockholders' Equity Common stock 1,194,390 1,406,522 212,132 17.8 % Legal reserve 238,878 238,878 - 0.0 % Retained earnings 14,397,380 13,278,816 (1,118,564 ) (7.8 %) Reserve for share repurchase 2,500,000 2,500,000 - 0.0 % Foreign currency translation reserve 312,241 (570,019 ) (882,260 ) (282.6 %) Remeasurements of employee benefit – Net 41,049 36,594 (4,455 ) (10.9 %) Cash flow hedges- Net (2,692 ) - 2,692 (100.0 %) Premium on share suscription - 35,766,611 35,766,611 100.0 % Total controlling interest 18,681,246 52,657,402 33,976,156 181.9 % Non-controlling interest 2,351,039 2,606,854 255,815 10.9 % Total stockholder's equity 21,032,285 55,264,256 34,231,971 162.8 % Total liabilities and stockholders' equity 78,188,058 140,372,310 62,184,252 79.5 % Non-controlling interest represents the minority shareholders’ ownership interests in certain of our subsidiaries.

Exhibit C: Consolidated statement of cash flows (in thousands of pesos):

GRUPO AEROPORTUARIO DEL PACIFICO Consolidated statement of cash flows 2Q25 2Q26 Change 6M25 6M26 Change Cash flows from operating activities: Consolidated net income 2,655,135 2,893,509 9.0 % 5,513,253 6,205,518 12.6 % Postemployment benefit costs 15,459 20,766 34.3 % 29,621 41,274 39.3 % Allowance expected credit loss (13,123 ) 39,795 (403.2 %) 12,269 61,197 398.8 % Depreciation and amortization 924,959 979,420 5.9 % 1,857,534 1,912,376 3.0 % Loss (gain) on sale of machinery, equipment and improvements to leased assets (630 ) (4,713 ) 648.1 % 1,360 (6,382 ) (569.4 %) Interest expense 1,034,255 1,356,033 31.1 % 2,281,509 2,376,772 4.2 % Provisions 9,022 1,792 (80.1 %) (21,667 ) 36,099 (266.6 %) Income tax expense 1,189,674 1,146,127 (3.7 %) 2,098,280 2,166,733 3.3 % Unrealized exchange loss (54,076 ) (6,772 ) (87.5 %) 56,804 (129,318 ) (327.7 %) 5,760,675 6,425,957 11.5 % 11,828,961 12,664,269 7.1 % Changes in working capital: (Increase) decrease in Trade accounts receivable 162,331 87,833 (45.9 %) (493,714 ) 157,063 (131.8 %) Recoverable tax on assets and other assets 25,725 (95,078 ) (469.6 %) 107,364 (32,063 ) (129.9 %) Increase (decrease) Concession taxes payable (248,380 ) (335,846 ) 35.2 % (215,106 ) (111,606 ) (48.1 %) Accounts payable (117,942 ) (1,906,239 ) 1516.3 % (46,488 ) 204,655 (540.2 %) Cash generated by operating activities 5,582,409 4,176,627 (25.2 %) 11,181,017 12,882,318 15.2 % Income taxes paid (1,202,747 ) (1,539,627 ) 28.0 % (2,324,790 ) (2,673,476 ) 15.0 % Net cash flows provided by operating activities 4,379,662 2,637,000 (39.8 %) 8,856,227 10,208,841 15.3 % Cash flows from investing activities: Machinery, equipment and improvements to concession assets (678,121 ) (3,204,006 ) 372.5 % (2,384,763 ) (4,961,618 ) 108.1 % Cash flows from sales of machinery and equipment 1,656 1,055 (36.3 %) 1,774 2,614 47.4 % Other investment activities (1,746,391 ) 15,773 (100.9 %) (1,732,569 ) (97,377 ) (94.4 %) Acquisition of a 25% interest in CBX - (8,445,060 ) 100.0 % - (8,445,060 ) 100.0 % Net cash used by investment activities (2,422,856 ) (11,632,238 ) 380.1 % (4,115,559 ) (13,501,441 ) 228.1 % Dividends declared and paid (4,254,436 ) (203,882 ) (95.2 %) (4,254,436 ) (203,882 ) (95.2 %) Dividends paid to non-controlling interests (152,881 ) - (100.0 %) (152,881 ) - (100.0 %) Cash and cash equivalentes from business combination 5,428,000 5,428,000 100.0 % Bond certificates issued - - 0.0 % 6,000,000 10,718,000 78.6 % Bond certificates paid (2,500,000 ) - (100.0 %) (7,000,000 ) (1,120,000 ) (84.0 %) Bank loans paid (3,454,938 ) - (100.0 %) (3,454,938 ) (4,498,971 ) 30.2 % Bank loans 3,249,098 1,120,000 (65.5 %) 3,249,098 4,498,971 38.5 % Capitalized interest on bank loans - (39,417 ) 100.0 % - (39,417 ) 100.0 % Interest paid on bank loans (941,099 ) (873,123 ) (7.2 %) (2,306,485 ) (2,234,826 ) (3.1 %) Interest paid on lease (592 ) (2,662 ) 349.7 % (1,282 ) (5,440 ) 324.4 % Payments of obligations for leasing (2,566 ) (10,474 ) 308.2 % (18,899 ) (21,031 ) 11.3 % Net cash flows used in financing activities (8,057,414 ) 5,418,442 (167.2 %) (7,939,822 ) 12,521,404 (257.7 %) Effects of exchange rate changes on cash held (429,868 ) 165,369 (138.5 %) (569,530 ) 91,707 (116.1 %) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (6,530,476 ) (3,411,427 ) (47.8 %) (3,768,684 ) 9,320,511 (347.3 %) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of the period 16,227,819 23,185,136 42.9 % 13,466,026 10,453,198 (22.4 %) Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period 9,697,343 19,773,709 103.9 % 9,697,343 19,773,709 103.9 %

Exhibit D: Consolidated statements of profit or loss and other comprehensive income (in thousands of pesos):

2Q25 2Q26 Change 6M25 6M26 Change Revenues Aeronautical services 5,763,188 5,578,099 (3.2 %) 11,762,321 11,812,569 0.4 % Non-aeronautical services 2,442,659 3,026,714 23.9 % 4,836,535 5,566,191 15.1 % Improvements to concession assets (IFRIC-12) 2,676,149 2,684,897 0.3 % 5,338,324 5,280,576 (1.1 %) Total revenues 10,881,996 11,289,710 3.7 % 21,937,180 22,659,337 3.3 % Operating costs Costs of services: 1,556,035 1,916,778 23.2 % 3,020,338 3,468,349 14.8 % Employee costs 638,722 769,895 20.5 % 1,252,084 1,454,119 16.1 % Maintenance 256,830 316,554 23.3 % 513,733 577,317 12.4 % Safety, security & insurance 232,516 260,363 12.0 % 447,723 493,768 10.3 % Utilities 148,732 149,214 0.3 % 273,963 274,227 0.1 % Professional services 58,332 84,772 45.3 % 106,063 141,887 33.8 % Business operated directly by us 86,632 99,427 14.8 % 173,968 188,956 8.6 % Other operating expenses 134,271 166,061 23.7 % 252,803 267,584 5.8 % CBX operating expenses - 70,492 100.0 % - 70,492 100.0 % Technical assistance fees 221,680 (264,685 ) (219.4 %) 505,580 34,857 (93.1 %) Concession taxes 935,280 915,543 (2.1 %) 1,976,982 1,862,621 (5.8 %) Depreciation and amortization 924,959 979,420 5.9 % 1,857,534 1,912,376 3.0 % Cost of improvements to concession assets (IFRIC-12) 2,676,149 2,684,897 0.3 % 5,338,324 5,280,576 (1.1 %) Other (income) (10,461 ) 71,837 (786.7 %) (36,145 ) 58,765 (262.6 %) Total operating costs 6,303,642 6,303,790 0.0 % 12,662,613 12,617,545 (0.4 %) Income from operations 4,578,354 4,985,920 8.9 % 9,274,567 10,041,792 8.3 % Financial Result (733,545 ) (946,284 ) 29.0 % (1,663,035 ) (1,669,542 ) 0.4 % Income before income taxes 3,844,809 4,039,636 5.1 % 7,611,532 8,372,250 10.0 % Income taxes (1,189,674 ) (1,146,127 ) (3.7 %) (2,098,280 ) (2,166,733 ) 3.3 % Net income 2,655,135 2,893,509 9.0 % 5,513,252 6,205,518 12.6 % Currency translation effect (423,527 ) (443,277 ) 4.7 % (498,585 ) (408,156 ) (18.1 %) Cash flow hedges, net of income tax 2,668 - (100.0 %) 1,892 - (100.0 %) Remeasurements of employee benefit – net income tax 667 69 (89.7 %) 32,766 18,711 (42.9 %) Comprehensive income 2,234,943 2,450,301 9.6 % 5,049,325 5,816,073 15.2 % Non-controlling interest (90,951 ) (102,859 ) 13.1 % (205,878 ) (241,374 ) 17.2 % Comprehensive income attributable to controlling interest 2,143,992 2,347,442 9.5 % 4,843,447 5,574,699 15.1 % Non-controlling interest represents the minority shareholders’ ownership interests in certain of our subsidiaries.

Exhibit E: Consolidated stockholders’ equity (in thousands of pesos):

Common Stock Legal Reseve Reserve for Share Repurchase Premium on share suscription Retained Earnings Other comprehensive income Total controlling interest Non-controlling interest Total Stockholders' Equity Balance as of January 1, 2025 1,194,390 920,187 2,500,000 - 16,957,723 773,499 22,345,799 2,275,940 24,621,739 Decrease in legal reserve - (681,309 ) - 681,309 - - - - Dividends declared - - - (8,508,000 ) - (8,508,000 ) (130,779 ) (8,638,779 ) Comprehensive income: Net income - - - - 5,266,354 - 5,266,354 246,904 5,513,258 Foreign currency translation reserve - - - - - (457,563 ) (457,563 ) (41,026 ) (498,589 ) Remeasurements of employee benefit – Net - - - - - 32,766 32,766 - 32,766 Reserve for cash flow hedges – Net of income tax - - - - - 1,892 1,892 - 1,892 Balance as of June 30, 2025 1,194,390 238,878 2,500,000 - 14,397,387 350,594 18,681,245 2,351,039 21,032,285 Balance as of January 1, 2026 1,194,390 238,878 2,500,000 - 18,695,331 (158,148 ) 22,470,451 2,365,480 24,835,931 Capital increase 212,132 212,132 212,132 Dividends declared - - - (12,376,379 ) - (12,376,379 ) (12,376,379 ) Increase from share suscription - - - 35,766,611 - - 35,766,611 - 35,766,611 Comprehensive income: Net income - - - - 5,949,977 - 5,949,977 255,541 6,205,518 Retained earnings business combination - 1,009,888 1,009,888 1,009,888 Foreign currency translation reserve - - - - - (393,989 ) (393,989 ) (14,167 ) (408,156 ) Remeasurements of employee benefit – Net - - - - - 18,711 18,711 - 18,711 Balance as of June 30, 2026 1,406,522 238,878 2,500,000 35,766,611 13,278,817 (533,426 ) 52,657,402 2,606,854 55,264,256





Exhibit F: Other operating data: 2Q25 2Q26 Change 6M25 6M26 Change Total passengers 15,879.4 14,987.7 (5.6 %) 32,149.0 30,354.9 (5.6 %) Total cargo volume (in WLUs) 686.6 743.5 8.3 % 1,337.3 1,447.4 8.2 % Total WLUs 16,566.0 15,731.2 (5.0 %) 33,486.3 31,802.3 (5.0 %) Aeronautical & non aeronautical services per passenger (pesos) 516.8 574.1 11.1 % 516.3 572.5 10.9 % Aeronautical services per WLU (pesos) 347.9 354.6 1.9 % 351.3 371.4 5.7 % Non aeronautical services per passenger (pesos) 153.8 201.9 31.3 % 150.4 183.4 21.9 % Cost of services per WLU (pesos) 91.9 121.8 32.6 % 89.8 109.1 21.4 %