Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico Announces Results for the Second Quarter of 2026

GUADALAJARA, Mexico, July 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: PAC; BMV: GAP) (“the Company” or “GAP”) reports its consolidated results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2026 (2Q26). The results presented in this report include the effects of the business combination effective May 1, 2026. The figures are unaudited and have been prepared following International Financial Reporting Standards (“IFRS”) as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board (“IASB”).
Summary of Results 2Q26 vs. 2Q25
- The sum of aeronautical and non-aeronautical services revenues increased by Ps. 399.0 million, or 4.9%. Total revenues increased by Ps. 407.7 million, or 3.7%.
- Cost of services increased by Ps. 360.7 million, or 23.2%.
- Income from operations increased by Ps. 407.6 million, or 8.9%.
- EBITDA increased by Ps. 462.0 million, or 8.4%, an increase from Ps. 5,503.3 million in 2Q25 to Ps. 5,965.3 million in 2Q26. EBITDA margin (excluding the effects of IFRIC-12) went from 67.1% in 2Q25 to 69.3% in 2Q26.
- Comprehensive income increased by Ps. 215.4 million, or 9.6%, from an income of Ps. 2,234.9 million in 2Q25 to an income of Ps. 2,450.3 million in 2Q26.
Business Combination:
Effective May 1, 2026, the Company began recognizing the effects of the business combination involving the Cross Border Xpress (“CBX”) operations and the internalization of technical assistance and technology transfer services approved by the Extraordinary General Shareholders’ Meeting held on December 11, 2025, following the execution of the merger agreement on April 30, 2026. As a result of the merger, GAP issued 89,740,731 new net shares and currently has 595,018,195 shares outstanding, consisting of 519,226,576 Series B shares and 75,791,619 Series BB shares. In addition, the equity purchase agreement for the acquisition of the remaining 25% equity interest in CBX was completed, resulting in GAP consolidating 100% ownership of this business. Following the effectiveness of the merger, GAP assumed control of the merged entities to ensure the continuity of service provision, as well as the operation and management of CBX.
The business combination resulted in an increase in cash and cash equivalents of Ps. 5,427.1 million, accounts receivable of Ps. 86.7 million, intangible assets of Ps. 6,899.8 million, goodwill of Ps. 30,803.3 million, and machinery, equipment and improvements to leased buildings of Ps. 2,325.1 million, and the acquisition of OTV land for US$50.0 million (equivalent to Ps. 935.0 million). It also resulted in the recognition of liabilities, primarily comprising bank loans of Ps. 1,305.4 million, unrealized revenue of Ps. 337.7 million, accounts payable of Ps. 234.4 million, and deferred income tax of Ps. 216.9 million.
Based on the Company’s assessment, the merger qualifies as a business combination. Accordingly, the excess of the consideration transferred over the book value of the net assets acquired was recognized as non-current assets in the form of goodwill and identifiable intangible assets.
The Company is currently in the process of determining the fair values arising from the business combination. Accordingly, the amounts presented in the consolidated financial statements included in this report are preliminary and remain subject to change.
Passenger Traffic
During 2Q26, the 14 airports operated by GAP recorded a decrease of 891.6 thousand total passengers, representing a 5.6% decrease compared to 2Q25.
During this period, the following new routes were inaugurated:
Domestic
|Airline
|Departure
|Arrival
|Opening date
|Frequencies
|Volaris
|Guadalajara
|Queretaro
|June 1, 2026
|4 weekly
|Volaris
|Guadalajara
|Reynosa
|June 1, 2026
|1 daily
|Volaris
|Guadalajara
|San Luis Potosi
|June 1, 2026
|3 weekly
|Volaris
|Los Cabos
|Puebla
|June 1, 2026
|4 weekly
|Volaris
|Guanajuato
|Puebla
|June 1, 2026
|4 weekly
|Volaris
|Tijuana
|Merida
|June 1, 2026
|4 weekly
|Aerus
|Aguascalientes
|Monterrey
|June 1, 2026
|6 weekly
|Volaris
|Guadalajara
|Zacatecas
|June 2, 2026
|3 weekly
|Volaris
|Puerto Vallarta
|Puebla
|June 2, 2026
|3 weekly
|Volaris
|Puerto Vallarta
|Aguascalientes
|June 2, 2026
|3 weekly
|Volaris
|Puerto Vallarta
|San Luis Potosi
|June 2, 2026
|4 weekly
|Volaris
|Tijuana
|Puerto Escondido
|June 2, 2026
|3 weekly
|Volaris
|Aguascalientes
|Puebla
|June 2, 2026
|3 weekly
|Volaris
|Aguascalientes
|Puerto Vallarta
|June 2, 2026
|3 weekly
|Viva
|Aguascalientes
|Santa Lucia
|June 15, 2026
|1 daily
|Note: Frequencies can vary without prior notice.
|International
|Airline
|Departure
|Arrival
|Opening date
|Frequencies
|Volaris
|Guadalajara
|Salt Lake City
|June 1, 2026
|3 weekly
|Volaris
|Guadalajara
|Detroit
|June 1, 2026
|3 weekly
|Southwest
|Los Cabos
|Las Vegas
|June 4, 2026
|1 daily
|Wingo
|Montego Bay
|Medellin
|June 23, 2026
|3 weekly
|Note: Frequencies can vary without prior notice.
Domestic Terminal Passengers – 14 airports (in thousands):
|Airport
|2Q25
|2Q26
|Change
|6M25
|6M26
|Change
|Guadalajara
|3,090.9
|3,186.0
|3.1
|%
|6,112.1
|6,221.6
|1.8
|%
|Tijuana *
|2,139.2
|1,973.6
|(7.7
|%)
|4,196.7
|3,942.2
|(6.1
|%)
|Los Cabos
|739.7
|723.3
|(2.2
|%)
|1,408.6
|1,351.6
|(4.0
|%)
|Puerto Vallarta
|830.4
|779.2
|(6.2
|%)
|1,484.0
|1,424.0
|(4.0
|%)
|Montego Bay
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|%
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|%
|Guanajuato
|576.8
|533.8
|(7.4
|%)
|1,092.3
|1,044.7
|(4.4
|%)
|Hermosillo
|545.5
|497.2
|(8.9
|%)
|1,054.2
|977.8
|(7.3
|%)
|Kingston
|0.1
|0.1
|52.4
|%
|0.2
|0.8
|417.5
|%
|Morelia
|173.1
|171.9
|(0.7
|%)
|359.2
|364.7
|1.5
|%
|Mexicali
|305.7
|266.5
|(12.8
|%)
|598.8
|524.3
|(12.4
|%)
|La Paz
|328.1
|357.7
|9.0
|%
|608.7
|671.5
|10.3
|%
|Aguascalientes
|167.4
|160.8
|(3.9
|%)
|319.2
|299.7
|(6.1
|%)
|Los Mochis
|179.4
|175.5
|(2.1
|%)
|344.4
|338.8
|(1.6
|%)
|Manzanillo
|31.4
|28.6
|(8.7
|%)
|66.1
|61.3
|(7.3
|%)
|Total
|9,107.6
|8,854.3
|(2.8
|%)
|17,644.5
|17,222.8
|(2.4
|%)
|International Terminal Passengers – 14 airports (in thousands):
|Airport
|2Q25
|2Q26
|Change
|6M25
|6M26
|Change
|Guadalajara
|1,387.2
|1,498.9
|8.1
|%
|2,894.2
|2,991.1
|3.3
|%
|Tijuana *
|1,051.8
|950.1
|(9.7
|%)
|2,066.7
|1,847.7
|(10.6
|%)
|Los Cabos
|1,224.4
|1,084.3
|(11.4
|%)
|2,607.3
|2,457.0
|(5.8
|%)
|Puerto Vallarta
|849.1
|619.0
|(27.1
|%)
|2,321.6
|1,897.9
|(18.2
|%)
|Montego Bay
|1,264.7
|991.9
|(21.6
|%)
|2,603.6
|1,909.3
|(26.7
|%)
|Guanajuato
|252.7
|222.1
|(12.1
|%)
|515.7
|480.0
|(6.9
|%)
|Hermosillo
|19.2
|21.3
|11.2
|%
|40.1
|43.3
|7.9
|%
|Kingston
|453.5
|435.4
|(4.0
|%)
|881.5
|850.2
|(3.6
|%)
|Morelia
|155.9
|191.8
|23.1
|%
|330.1
|407.4
|23.4
|%
|Mexicali
|1.8
|1.9
|2.1
|%
|3.6
|3.7
|2.7
|%
|La Paz
|8.9
|12.7
|43.7
|%
|17.6
|25.3
|44.1
|%
|Aguascalientes
|82.5
|85.0
|3.0
|%
|156.2
|162.2
|3.9
|%
|Los Mochis
|2.0
|2.2
|8.1
|%
|3.9
|4.0
|2.7
|%
|Manzanillo
|18.3
|16.8
|(8.2
|%)
|62.2
|53.0
|(14.7
|%)
|Total
|6,771.8
|6,133.4
|(9.4
|%)
|14,504.2
|13,132.1
|(9.5
|%)
|*CBX users are classified as international passengers.
|Total Terminal Passengers – 14 airports (in thousands):
|Airport
|2Q25
|2Q26
|Change
|6M25
|6M26
|Change
|Guadalajara
|4,478.1
|4,684.9
|4.6
|%
|9,006.3
|9,212.7
|2.3
|%
|Tijuana *
|3,191.0
|2,923.7
|(8.4
|%)
|6,263.3
|5,789.8
|(7.6
|%)
|Los Cabos
|1,964.0
|1,807.6
|(8.0
|%)
|4,015.9
|3,808.6
|(5.2
|%)
|Puerto Vallarta
|1,679.5
|1,398.2
|(16.7
|%)
|3,805.6
|3,321.9
|(12.7
|%)
|Montego Bay
|1,264.7
|991.9
|(21.6
|%)
|2,603.6
|1,909.3
|(26.7
|%)
|Guanajuato
|829.4
|756.0
|(8.9
|%)
|1,608.1
|1,524.6
|(5.2
|%)
|Hermosillo
|564.7
|518.5
|(8.2
|%)
|1,094.3
|1,021.1
|(6.7
|%)
|Kingston
|453.5
|435.5
|(4.0
|%)
|881.7
|851.0
|(3.5
|%)
|Morelia
|329.0
|363.7
|10.6
|%
|689.3
|772.1
|12.0
|%
|Mexicali
|307.5
|268.4
|(12.7
|%)
|602.4
|528.0
|(12.4
|%)
|La Paz
|337.0
|370.4
|9.9
|%
|626.3
|696.8
|11.3
|%
|Aguascalientes
|249.8
|245.8
|(1.6
|%)
|475.3
|461.9
|(2.8
|%)
|Los Mochis
|181.4
|177.7
|(2.0
|%)
|348.3
|342.8
|(1.6
|%)
|Manzanillo
|49.7
|45.4
|(8.5
|%)
|128.3
|114.4
|(10.9
|%)
|Total
|15,879.4
|14,987.7
|(5.6
|%)
|32,148.7
|30,354.9
|(5.6
|%)
| *CBX users are classified as international passengers.
|CBX Users (in thousands):
|Airport
|2Q25
|2Q26
|Change
|6M25
|6M26
|Change
|Tijuana
|1,031.4
|935.9
|(9.3
|%)
|2,029.6
|1,822.2
|(10.2
|%)
|Consolidated Results for the Second Quarter (in thousands of pesos):
|2Q25
|2Q26
|Change
|Revenues
|Aeronautical services
|5,763,188
|5,578,099
|(3.2
|%)
|Non-aeronautical services
|2,442,659
|3,026,714
|23.9
|%
|Improvements to concession assets (IFRIC-12)
|2,676,149
|2,684,897
|0.3
|%
|Total revenues
|10,881,996
|11,289,710
|3.7
|%
|Operating costs
|Costs of services:
|1,556,035
|1,916,778
|23.2
|%
|Employee costs
|638,722
|769,895
|20.5
|%
|Maintenance
|256,830
|316,554
|23.3
|%
|Safety, security & insurance
|232,516
|260,363
|12.0
|%
|Utilities
|148,732
|149,214
|0.3
|%
|Professional services
|58,332
|84,772
|45.3
|%
|Business operated directly by us
|86,632
|99,427
|14.8
|%
|Other operating expenses
|134,271
|166,061
|23.7
|%
|CBX operating expenses
|-
|70,492
|100.0
|%
|Technical assistance fees
|221,680
|(264,685
|)
|(219.4
|%)
|Concession taxes
|935,280
|915,543
|(2.1
|%)
|Depreciation and amortization
|924,959
|979,420
|5.9
|%
|Cost of improvements to concession assets (IFRIC-12)
|2,676,149
|2,684,897
|0.3
|%
|Other (income)
|(10,461
|)
|71,837
|(786.7
|%)
|Total operating costs
|6,303,642
|6,303,790
|0.0
|%
|Income from operations
|4,578,354
|4,985,920
|8.9
|%
|Financial Result
|(733,545
|)
|(946,284
|)
|29.0
|%
|Income before income taxes
|3,844,809
|4,039,636
|5.1
|%
|Income taxes
|(1,189,674
|)
|(1,146,127
|)
|(3.7
|%)
|Net income
|2,655,135
|2,893,509
|9.0
|%
|Currency translation effect
|(423,527
|)
|(443,277
|)
|4.7
|%
|Cash flow hedges, net of income tax
|2,668
|-
|(100.0
|%)
|Remeasurements of employee benefit – net income tax
|667
|69
|(89.7
|%)
|Comprehensive income
|2,234,943
|2,450,301
|9.6
|%
|Non-controlling interest
|(90,951
|)
|(102,859
|)
|13.1
|%
|Comprehensive income attributable to controlling interest
|2,143,992
|2,347,442
|9.5
|%
|2Q25
|2Q26
|Change
|EBITDA
|5,503,313
|5,965,340
|8.4
|%
|Comprehensive income
|2,234,943
|2,450,301
|9.6
|%
|Comprehensive income per share (pesos)
|4.4232
|4.1180
|(6.9
|%)
|Comprehensive income per ADS (US dollars)
|2.5349
|2.3600
|(6.9
|%)
|Operating income margin
|42.1
|%
|44.2
|%
|5.0
|%
|Operating income margin (excluding IFRIC-12)
|55.8
|%
|57.9
|%
|3.9
|%
|EBITDA margin
|50.6
|%
|52.8
|%
|4.5
|%
|EBITDA margin (excluding IFRIC-12)
|67.1
|%
|69.3
|%
|3.4
|%
|Costs of services and improvements / total revenues
|38.6
|%
|40.8
|%
|5.6
|%
|Cost of services / total revenues (excluding IFRIC-12)
|18.6
|%
|22.3
|%
|20.1
|%
- Net income and comprehensive income per share for 2Q26 and 2Q25 were calculated based on 595,018,195 shares outstanding as of June 30, 2026, and 505,277,464 as of June 30, 2025, respectively. Figures in U.S. dollar were converted from pesos using an exchange rate of Ps. 17.4490 per U.S. dollar, as published by the U.S. Federal Reserve Board (noon buying rate) on June 30, 2026.
- For consolidating the Jamaican airports, an average exchange rate of Ps. 17.4052 per U.S. dollar was used, corresponding to the three-month period ended June 30, 2026.
Revenues (2Q26 vs. 2Q25)
- Aeronautical services revenues decreased by Ps. 185.1 million, or 3.2%.
- Non-aeronautical services revenues increased by Ps. 584.1 million, or 23.9%.
- Revenues from improvements to concession assets increased by Ps. 8.7 million, or 0.3%.
- Total revenues increased by Ps. 407.7 million, or 3.7%.
The change in aeronautical services revenues was primarily due to the following factors:
- Revenues from the Mexican airports decreased by Ps. 32.2 million, or 0.7%, compared to 2Q25. This decrease was mainly due to a 4.2% decline in passenger traffic and a 10.9% appreciation of the Mexican peso, which directly affected revenues generated from international passenger charges. This effect was partially offset by the gradual implementation of the maximum tariffs approved for the 2025–2029 regulatory period.
- Revenues from the Jamaican airports decreased by Ps. 152.9 million, or 18.3%, compared to 2Q25, mainly due to a 16.9% decrease in passenger traffic during the quarter, resulting from the impact of Hurricane Melissa. In addition, the 10.9% appreciation of the Mexican peso against the U.S. dollar negatively affected the translation of revenues.
The change in non-aeronautical services revenues was primarily driven by the following factors:
- Revenues from the Mexican airports increased by Ps. 164.8 million, or 7.7%, compared to 2Q25. Revenues from businesses operated directly by us increased by Ps. 190.1 million, or 17.0%, while revenues from businesses operated by third parties decreased by Ps. 25.3 million, or 2.7%.
- Revenues from the Jamaican airports decreased by Ps. 48.9 million, or 54.4%, compared to 2Q25, primarily due to the decline in passenger traffic and the peso appreciation in the 2Q26.
- Total revenues generated by CBX during May and June amounted to Ps. 468.1 million, equivalent to US$26.8 million. During this period, a total of 626,424 passengers used the facility in both directions, generating an average revenue of US$42.8 per passenger.
Non-aeronautical revenues for the Second Quarter (in thousands of pesos):
|2Q25
|2Q26
|Change
|Businesses operated by third parties:
|Food and beverage
|342,679
|327,724
|(4.4
|%)
|Car rental
|211,128
|213,172
|1.0
|%
|Duty-free
|208,160
|170,593
|(18.0
|%)
|Retail
|191,431
|184,517
|(3.6
|%)
|Leasing of space
|112,970
|106,839
|(5.4
|%)
|Timeshares
|67,818
|62,489
|(7.9
|%)
|Ground transportation
|51,196
|46,881
|(8.4
|%)
|Other commercial revenues
|59,010
|61,398
|4.0
|%
|Communications and financial services
|28,838
|27,285
|(5.4
|%)
|Total
|1,273,229
|1,200,897
|(5.7
|%)
|Businesses operated directly by us:
|Cargo operation and bonded warehouse
|514,113
|627,039
|22.0
|%
|CBX revenues
|-
|468,099
|100.0
|%
|Car parking
|177,872
|194,091
|9.1
|%
|Convenience stores
|161,588
|179,860
|11.3
|%
|VIP Lounges
|168,321
|156,011
|(7.3
|%)
|Advertising
|43,366
|68,546
|58.1
|%
|Hotel operation
|36,882
|46,745
|26.7
|%
|Other businesses operated directly by us
|-
|16,931
|100.0
|%
|Total
|1,102,141
|1,757,322
|59.4
|%
|Recovery of costs
|67,289
|68,493
|1.8
|%
|Total Non-aeronautical Revenues
|2,442,659
|3,026,712
|23.9
|%
|Figures expressed in thousands of Mexican pesos.
‐ Revenues from improvements to concession assets 1
Revenues from improvements to concession assets (IFRIC-12) increased by Ps. 8.7 million, or 0.3%, compared to 2Q25. The change was composed of:
- Improvements to concession assets at the Company’s Mexican airports, decreased by Ps.171.8 million, or 6.6%, in line with the investments committed under the Master Development Program for the 2025–2029 period.
- Improvements to concession assets at the Company’s Jamaican airports, which increased by Ps. 180.5 million, or 220.4%, primarily due to investments at Kingston Airport.
1 Revenues from improvements to concession assets are recognized in accordance with International Financial Reporting Interpretation Committee 12 “Service Concession Arrangements” (IFRIC 12). However, this recognition does not have a cash impact or impact on the Company’s operating results. Amounts included as a result of the recognition of IFRIC 12 are related to construction of infrastructure in each quarter to which the Company has committed. This is in accordance with the Company’s Master Development Programs in Mexico and Capital Development Programs in Jamaica. All margins and ratios calculated using “Total Revenues” include revenues from improvements to concession assets (IFRIC 12), and, consequently, such margins and ratios may not be comparable to other ratios and margins, such as EBITDA margin, operating margin or other similar ratios that are calculated based on those results of the Company that do have a cash impact.
Total operating costs remained flat compared to 2Q25, mainly due to the decrease in technical assistance fees of Ps. 486.4 million, or 219.4%, and concession fees of Ps. 19.7 million, or 2.1%. These decreases were offset by higher cost of services of Ps. 195.1 million, CBX operating expenses of Ps. 177.4 million, and non-recurring merger-related expenses of Ps. 118.4 million. Excluding the reversal of the technical assistance provision, the consolidation of CBX, and the non-recurring merger-related expenses, operating expenses increased by Ps. 190.7 million, or 3.0%, compared to 2Q25.
The changes in total operating costs were primarily due to the following factors:
Mexican airports:
- Operating costs decreased by Ps. 260.4 million, or 4.8%, compared to 2Q25, mainly due to the reversal of the technical assistance fee provision of Ps. 486.4 million and a decrease in the cost of improvements to the concession assets (IFRIC-12) of Ps. 171.8 million. This effect was partially offset by an increase in cost of services of Ps. 242.0 million, non-recurring merger-related expenses of Ps. 118.4 million, and depreciation and amortization of Ps. 37.2 million.
The change in the cost of services at our Mexican airports during 2Q26 was mainly due to:
- Employee costs increased by Ps. 128.5 million, or 22.5%, mainly due to an increase in personnel providing technical assistance services, operational personnel at the airports, salary adjustments, and higher employee benefits resulting from amendments to the Federal Labor Law.
- Maintenance increased by Ps. 38.1 million, or 17.4%, mainly due to the opening of new operational areas, and airfield maintenance.
- Other operating expenses increased by Ps. 31.8 million, or 23.7%, mainly due to the recognition of the expected credit loss provision.
- Safety, security, and insurance increased by Ps. 27.3 million, or 16.1%, mainly due to an increase in security personnel headcount, significant increases in the minimum wage, and higher insurance costs related to goods safeguarded within the bonded warehouse.
Jamaican Airports:
- Operating expenses increased by Ps. 83.7 million, or 9.4%, compared to 2Q25, mainly due to an increase of Ps. 180.5 million, or 220.4%, in cost of improvements to concession assets (IFRIC-12). This effect was partially offset by a reduction in concession fees of Ps. 88.4 million, or 20.8%, resulting from lower revenues at Montego Bay airport, as well as decreases in depreciation and amortization of Ps. 7.5 million, or 5.1%, and cost of services of Ps. 2.3 million, or 1.0%.
Cross Border Xpress:
- Beginning May 1, CBX operating expenses of Ps. 177.4 million were consolidated, consisting of cost of services of Ps. 152.3 million, and depreciation and amortization of Ps. 25.1 million, corresponding to two months of operations.
Operating income margin increased from 42.1% in 2Q25 to 44.2% in 2Q26. Excluding the effects of IFRIC-12, the operating income margin increased from 55.8% in 2Q25 to 57.9% in 2Q26. Income from operations increased by Ps. 407.6 million, or 8.9%, compared to 2Q25, with CBX contributing Ps. 291.1 million.
EBITDA margin increased from 50.6% in 2Q25 to 52.8% in 2Q26. Excluding the effects of IFRIC-12, EBITDA margin increased from 67.1% in 2Q25 to 69.3% in 2Q26. EBITDA increased by Ps. 462.0 million, or 8.4%, compared to 2Q25. EBITDA margin growth was partially offset by the impact on the Jamaican airports from the appreciation of the Mexican peso and lower passenger traffic. CBX contributed Ps. 315.8 million, with an EBITDA margin of 67.5%.
Financial results increased expenses by Ps. 212.7 million, or 29.0%, going from a net expense of Ps. 733.5 million in 2Q25 to a net expense of Ps. 946.3 million in 2Q26. This change was mainly the result of:
- Foreign exchange losses decreased from Ps. 40.3 million in 2Q25 to Ps. 17.3 million in 2Q26, resulting in a favorable variance of Ps. 23.0 million due to the appreciation of the Mexican peso. Additionally, the foreign currency translation effect resulted in a net loss of Ps. 19.8 million.
- Interest expense increased by Ps. 343.8 million, or 37.6%, compared to 2Q25, mainly due to higher debt incurred to finance airport CAPEX and the acquisition of the remaining 25% interest in CBX, as well as Ps. 13.9 million in financing costs related to the bank loan contracted by CBX and assumed through the business combination.
- Interest income increased by Ps. 108.1 million, or 53.8%, compared to 2Q25, mainly due to the increase in cash and cash equivalents.
In 2Q26, net and comprehensive income increased by Ps. 215.4 million, or 9.6%, compared to 2Q25, mainly driven by income before taxes, which increased by Ps. 194.8 million or 5.1%.
Net income increased by Ps. 238.4 million, or 9.0%, compared to 2Q25. Income tax for the period decreased by Ps. 43.5 million, or 3.7%, comprised of a decrease in current income tax of Ps. 137.7 million and a decrease in the deferred tax benefit of Ps. 94.2 million.
|Consolidated Results for the Second Quarter (thousands)
|6M25
|6M26
|Change
|Revenues
|Aeronautical services
|11,762,321
|11,812,569
|0.4
|%
|Non-aeronautical services
|4,836,535
|5,566,191
|15.1
|%
|Improvements to concession assets (IFRIC-12)
|5,338,324
|5,280,576
|(1.1
|%)
|Total revenues
|21,937,180
|22,659,337
|3.3
|%
|Operating costs
|Costs of services:
|3,020,338
|3,468,349
|14.8
|%
|Employee costs
|1,252,084
|1,454,119
|16.1
|%
|Maintenance
|513,733
|577,317
|12.4
|%
|Safety, security & insurance
|447,723
|493,768
|10.3
|%
|Utilities
|273,963
|274,227
|0.1
|%
|Professional services
|106,063
|141,887
|33.8
|%
|Business operated directly by us
|173,968
|188,956
|8.6
|%
|Other operating expenses
|252,803
|267,584
|5.8
|%
|CBX operating expenses
|-
|70,492
|100.0
|%
|Technical assistance fees
|505,580
|34,857
|(93.1
|%)
|Concession taxes
|1,976,982
|1,862,621
|(5.8
|%)
|Depreciation and amortization
|1,857,534
|1,912,376
|3.0
|%
|Cost of improvements to concession assets (IFRIC-12)
|5,338,324
|5,280,576
|(1.1
|%)
|Other (income)
|(36,145
|)
|58,765
|(262.6
|%)
|Total operating costs
|12,662,613
|12,617,545
|(0.4
|%)
|Income from operations
|9,274,567
|10,041,792
|8.3
|%
|Financial Result
|(1,663,035
|)
|(1,669,542
|)
|0.4
|%
|Income before income taxes
|7,611,532
|8,372,250
|10.0
|%
|Income taxes
|(2,098,280
|)
|(2,166,733
|)
|3.3
|%
|Net income
|5,513,252
|6,205,518
|12.6
|%
|Currency translation effect
|(498,585
|)
|(408,156
|)
|(18.1
|%)
|Cash flow hedges, net of income tax
|1,892
|-
|(100.0
|%)
|Remeasurements of employee benefit – net income tax
|32,766
|18,711
|(42.9
|%)
|Comprehensive income
|5,049,325
|5,816,073
|15.2
|%
|Non-controlling interest
|(205,878
|)
|(241,374
|)
|17.2
|%
|Comprehensive income attributable to controlling interest
|4,843,447
|5,574,699
|15.1
|%
|2Q25
|2Q26
|Change
|EBITDA
|11,132,101
|11,954,169
|7.4
|%
|Comprehensive income
|5,049,325
|5,816,073
|15.2
|%
|Comprehensive income per share (pesos)
|9.9932
|9.7746
|(2.2
|%)
|Comprehensive income per ADS (US dollars)
|5.7271
|6.5967
|15.2
|%
|Operating income margin
|42.3
|%
|44.3
|%
|4.8
|%
|Operating income margin (excluding IFRIC-12)
|55.9
|%
|57.8
|%
|3.4
|%
|EBITDA margin
|50.7
|%
|52.8
|%
|4.0
|%
|EBITDA margin (excluding IFRIC-12)
|67.1
|%
|68.8
|%
|2.6
|%
|Costs of services and improvements / total revenues
|38.0
|%
|38.6
|%
|1.5
|%
|Cost of services / total revenues (excluding IFRIC-12)
|18.1
|%
|20.0
|%
|10.2
|%
|- Net income and comprehensive income per share for 6M26 and 6M25 were calculated based on 595,018,195 and 505,277,464 shares outstanding, respectively. U.S. dollar figures were converted from pesos using an exchange rate of Ps. 17.4490 per U.S. dollar, as published by the U.S. Federal Reserve Board (noon buying rate) on June 30, 2026.
- For the purpose of consolidating Jamaican airports, an average exchange rate of Ps. 17.4815 per U.S. dollar was used, corresponding to the six months ended June 30, 2026.
Revenues (6M26 vs. 6M25)
- Aeronautical services revenues increased by Ps. 50.2 million, or 0.4%.
- Non-aeronautical services revenues increased by Ps. 729.7 million, or 15.1%.
- Revenues from improvements to concession assets decreased by Ps. 57.7 million, or 1.1%.
- Total revenues increased by Ps. 722.2 million, or 3.3%.
The change in aeronautical services revenues comprised primarily of the following factors:
- Revenues from the Mexican airports increased by Ps. 440.2 million, or 4.4%, compared to 6M25, primarily due to the gradual implementation of the maximum tariffs approved for the 2025–2029 regulatory period. This effect was partially offset by the 12.5% appreciation of the Mexican peso against the U.S. dollar and a 3.7% decline in passenger traffic.
- Revenues from the Jamaican airports decreased by Ps. 390.0 million, or 22.4%, compared to 6M25, mainly due to a 20.8% decline in passenger traffic, as well as the 12.5% appreciation of the Mexican peso against the U.S. dollar, with the average exchange rate changing from Ps. 19.9844 in 6M25 to Ps. 17.4815 in 6M26.
The change in non-aeronautical services revenues comprised primarily of the following factors:
- Revenues from the Mexican airports increased by Ps. 387.4 million, or 9.2%, compared to 6M25, primarily driven by a Ps. 389.9 million, or 18.7%, increase in revenues from businesses operated directly by us.
- Revenues from the Jamaican airports decreased by Ps. 125.8 million, or 20.8%, compared to 6M25, mainly due to lower passenger traffic.
- Total revenues generated by CBX during May and June amounted to Ps. 468.1 million, equivalent to US$26.8 million. During this period, a total of 626,424 passengers used the facility in both directions, generating average revenue of US$42.8 per passenger.
|Non-aeronautical revenues for the Six Months (in thousands of pesos):
|6M25
|6M26
|Change
|Businesses operated by third parties:
|Food and beverage
|685,259
|679,018
|(0.9
|%)
|Car rental
|416,425
|425,745
|2.2
|%
|Duty-free
|424,845
|353,126
|(16.9
|%)
|Retail
|382,605
|367,867
|(3.9
|%)
|Leasing of space
|229,859
|211,125
|(8.2
|%)
|Timeshares
|138,723
|125,095
|(9.8
|%)
|Other commercial revenues
|131,035
|136,076
|3.8
|%
|Ground transportation
|107,769
|100,069
|(7.1
|%)
|Communications and financial services
|60,242
|57,368
|(4.8
|%)
|Total
|2,576,761
|2,455,488
|(4.7
|%)
|Businesses operated directly by us:
|Cargo operation and bonded warehouse
|948,381
|1,174,590
|23.9
|%
|CBX revenues
|-
|468,099
|100.0
|%
|Car parking
|356,342
|385,995
|8.3
|%
|Convenience stores
|331,088
|370,521
|11.9
|%
|VIP Lounges
|336,336
|318,312
|(5.4
|%)
|Hotel operation
|74,323
|94,064
|26.6
|%
|Advertising
|78,206
|108,241
|38.4
|%
|Other businesses operated directly by us
|-
|56,263
|100.0
|%
|Total
|2,124,677
|2,976,085
|40.1
|%
|Recovery of costs
|135,097
|134,618
|(0.4
|%)
|Total Non-aeronautical Revenues
|4,836,535
|5,566,191
|15.1
|%
| Figures expressed in thousands of Mexican pesos.
‐ Revenues from improvements to concession assets 1
Revenues from improvements to concession assets (IFRIC-12) decreased by Ps. 57.7 million, or 1.1%, compared to 6M25. The change was composed of:
- Improvements to concession assets at the Company’s Mexican airports, which decreased by Ps. 343.5 million, or 6.6%, following investments under the Master Development Program for the 2025-2029 period.
- Improvements to concession assets at the Company’s Jamaican airports, which increased Ps. 285.7 million, or 190.7%.
1 Revenues from improvements to concession assets are recognized in accordance with International Financial Reporting Interpretation Committee 12 “Service Concession Arrangements” (IFRIC 12). However, this recognition does not have a cash impact or impact on the Company’s operating results. Amounts included as a result of the recognition of IFRIC 12 are related to construction of infrastructure in each quarter to which the Company has committed. This is in accordance with the Company’s Master Development Programs in Mexico and Capital Development Programs in Jamaica. All margins and ratios calculated using “Total Revenues” include revenues from improvements to concession assets (IFRIC 12), and, consequently, such margins and ratios may not be comparable to other ratios and margins, such as EBITDA margin, operating margin or other similar ratios that are calculated based on those results of the Company that do have a cash impact.
Total operating cost decreased by Ps. 45.1 million, or 0.4%, compared to 6M25, primarily due to a decrease of Ps. 470.7 million in technical assistance fee, resulting from the reversal of the provision following the business combination, with only the fixed fee paid to the strategic partner from January through April 2026 being recognized. In addition, concession fees decreased by Ps. 114.4 million, or 5.8%. These decreases were partially offset by increases in the cost of services of Ps. 174.4 million, CBX operating expenses of Ps. 177.4 million, non-recurring merger-related expenses of Ps. 118.4 million, and depreciation and amortization of Ps. 54.8 million. Excluding the decrease in concession fees, the reversal of the technical assistance fee provision, the consolidation of CBX, and the non-recurring merger-related expenses, operating expenses increased by Ps. 129.8 million, or 1.0%, compared to 6M25.
Mexican airports:
- Operating costs decreased by Ps. 210.1 million, or 1.9%, compared to 6M25, primarily due to the reversal of the technical assistance fee provision of Ps. 470.7 million, or 93.1%, as well as a decrease of Ps. 343.5 million, or 6.6%, in the cost of improvements to the concession assets (IFRIC-12). These effects were partially offset by increases in cost of services of Ps. 379.9 million, non-recurring expenses of Ps. 118.4 million, concession fees of Ps. 54.4 million, and depreciation and amortization of Ps. 51.4 million.
The change in the cost of services at our Mexican airports during 6M26 was mainly due to:
- Employee costs increased by Ps. 203.1 million, or 18.2%, primarily due to salary adjustments, the addition of operational personnel, the incorporation of personnel to provide technical assistance services, and higher employee benefits resulting from changes to the Federal Labor Law.
- Safety, security and insurance increased by Ps. 56.1 million, or 17.6%, mainly due to an expansion of the security workforce, significant increases in the minimum wage, and higher insurance costs related to goods safeguarded within the bonded warehouse as a result of increased revenues.
- Maintenance increased by Ps. 55.7 million, or 13.2%, mainly due to the opening of new operational areas and terminal facilities, as well as airfield maintenance activities.
Jamaican Airports:
- Operating costs decreased by Ps. 11.8 million, or 0.6%, compared to 6M25, mainly due to a Ps. 243.4 million, or 27.5%, decrease in concession fees, a decrease of Ps. 34.3 million, or 7.0%, in cost of services, and a Ps. 21.2 million, or 7.1% decrease in depreciation and amortization. These effects were partially offset by an increase of Ps. 285.7 million, or 190.7%, in the cost of improvements to concession assets (IFRIC-12).
Cross Border Xpress:
- Beginning May 1, CBX operating expenses of Ps. 177.4 million were consolidated, consisting of cost of services of Ps. 152.3 million and depreciation and amortization of Ps. 25.1 million, corresponding to two months of operations.
Operating income margin increased from 42.3% in 6M25 to 44.3% in 6M26. Excluding the effects of IFRIC-12, the operating income margin went from 55.9% in 6M25 to 57.8% in 6M26. Income from operations increased by Ps. 767.2 million, or 8.3%, compared to 6M25, with CBX contributing Ps. 291.1 million.
EBITDA margin went from 50.7% in 6M25 to 52.8% in 6M26. Excluding the effects of IFRIC-12, EBITDA margin went from 67.1% in 6M25 to 68.8% in 6M26. EBITDA increased by Ps. 822.1 million, or 7.4%, compared to 6M25. CBX contributed Ps. 315.8 million, with an EBITDA margin of 69.9%.
Financial results increased in expenses by Ps. 6.5 million, or 0.4%, from a net expense of Ps. 1,663.0 million in 6M25 to Ps. 1,669.5 million in 6M26. This change was mainly the result of:
- Foreign exchange fluctuations, which went from a loss of Ps. 164.3 million in 6M25 to a gain of Ps. 156.1 million in 6M26, resulting in a foreign exchange gain of Ps. 320.4 million due to the appreciation of the Mexican peso. Additionally, the foreign currency translation effect generated a gain of Ps. 90.4 million compared to 6M25.
- Interest expense increased by Ps. 279.2 million, or 13.6%, compared to 6M25, mainly due to the increase in bond certificates and higher borrowings of bank loans.
- Interest income decreased by Ps. 34.7 million, or 7.0%, compared to 6M25, mainly due to a decrease in the cash and cash equivalents average balance and changes in the reference rates in both Mexican pesos and U.S. dollars.
In 6M26, net and comprehensive income increased by Ps. 766.7 million, or 15.2%, compared to 6M25. Income before taxes increased by Ps. 760.7 million, mainly due to the increase in EBITDA, as mentioned above.
During 6M26, net income increased by Ps. 692.3 million, or 12.6%, compared to 6M25, mainly due to the increase in EBITDA, partially offset by higher depreciation and amortization expenses. In addition, income tax expense for the period increased by Ps. 68.5 million, as a result of a Ps. 767.2 million increase in operating income.
Statement of Financial Position
As of June 30, 2026, total assets increased by Ps. 62,184.3 million compared to the same period in 2025, primarily due to: (i) goodwill and intangible assets of Ps. 37,703.1 million resulting from the business combination following the merger; (ii) an increase in cash and cash equivalents of Ps. 10,076.4 million; and (iii) a Ps. 13,721.8 million increase in improvements to concession assets, construction in progress, advances to suppliers, and property, plant and equipment.
Total liabilities increased by Ps. 27,952. 3 million compared to the same period of 2025. This increase was mainly attributable to: (i) an increase in bond certificates of Ps. 18,098.0 million; (ii) a net increase in bank loans of Ps. 419.0 million, resulting from new loans; and (iii) an increase in accounts payable of Ps. 1,804.6 million.
Recent events
On May 8, 2026, the Company announced the commencement of the process to establish an Irrevocable Trust for the Issuance of Energy and Infrastructure Investment Trust Certificates (Certificados Bursátiles Fiduciarios de Inversión en Energía e Infraestructura, “CBFEs”), with the objective of subscribing a minority equity interest in the 12 Mexican airport concessionaires operated by GAP. As of the date hereof, the Company continues to work through the approval process with the relevant authorities for the issuance of the CBFEs.
2026 Growth Guidance revised
Considering the business combination effective in May, passenger traffic trends, and the progress of the Company’s investment projects:
|2026 vs 2025
|Passenger traffic
|-3% - 0%
|Aeronautical revenues
|1% - 4%
|Non-aeronautical revenues
|21% - 24%
|Total revenues
|7% - 10%
|EBITDA
|10% - 12%
|EBITDA margin
|67% +- 1%
|CAPEX
|Ps. 12.0 billion
Company Description
Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (GAP) operates 12 airports throughout Mexico’s Pacific region, including the major cities of Guadalajara and Tijuana, the four tourist destinations of Puerto Vallarta, Los Cabos, La Paz and Manzanillo, and six other mid-sized cities: Hermosillo, Guanajuato, Morelia, Aguascalientes, Mexicali, and Los Mochis. In February 2006, GAP’s shares were listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol “PAC” and on the Mexican Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol “GAP”. In April 2015, GAP acquired 100% of Desarrollo de Concesiones Aeroportuarias, S.L., which owns a majority stake in MBJ Airports Limited, a company operating Sangster International Airport in Montego Bay, Jamaica. In October 2018, GAP entered into a concession agreement for the Norman Manley International Airport operation in Kingston, Jamaica, and took control of the operation in October 2019. In May 2026, GAP completed a business combination pursuant to which it acquired full ownership of the Cross Border Xpress (“CBX”), a cross-border terminal located in San Diego, California and connected to the Tijuana International Airport.
|This press release contains references to EBITDA, a financial performance measure not recognized under IFRS and which does not purport to be an alternative to IFRS measures of operating performance or liquidity. We caution investors not to place undue reliance on non-GAAP financial measures such as EBITDA, as these have limitations as analytical tools and should be considered as a supplement to, not a substitute for, the corresponding measures calculated in accordance with IFRS. This press release may contain forward-looking statements. These statements are statements that are not historical facts and are based on management’s current view and estimates of future economic circumstances, industry conditions, company performance, and financial results. The words “anticipates”, “believes”, “estimates”, “expects”, “plans” and similar expressions, as they relate to the company, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Statements regarding the declaration or payment of dividends, the implementation of principal operating and financing strategies and capital expenditure plans, the direction of future operations, and the factors or trends affecting financial condition, liquidity, or results of operations are examples of forward-looking statements. Such statements reflect the current views of management and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. There is no guarantee that the expected events, trends, or results will occur. The statements are based on many assumptions and factors, including general economic and market conditions, industry conditions, and operating factors. Any changes in such assumptions or factors could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations.
In accordance with Section 806 of the Sarbanes-Oxley Act of 2002 and Article 42 of the “Ley del Mercado de Valores”, GAP has implemented a “whistleblower” program, which allows complainants to anonymously and confidentially report suspected activities that involve criminal conduct or violations. The telephone number in Mexico, facilitated by a third party responsible for collecting these complaints, is 800 04 ETICA (38422) or WhatsApp +52 55 6538 5504. The website is www.lineadedenunciagap.com or by email at denuncia@lineadedenunciagap.com. GAP’s Audit Committee will be notified of all complaints for immediate investigation.
Beginning this quarter, the Company’s main airports and new business lines will be reported separately, given their significance and the importance of providing this information to the market on a standalone basis.
Exhibit A: Operating results by airport (in thousands of pesos):
|Airport
|2Q25
|2Q26
|Change
|6M25
|6M26
|Change
|Guadalajara
|Aeronautical services
|1,562,430
|1,692,056
|8.3
|%
|3,151,517
|3,464,044
|9.9
|%
|Non-aeronautical services
|348,795
|391,719
|12.3
|%
|709,331
|780,443
|10.0
|%
|Improvements to concession assets (IFRIC 12)
|1,174,426
|1,118,313
|(4.8
|%)
|2,348,852
|2,236,626
|(4.8
|%)
|Total Revenues
|3,085,651
|3,202,088
|3.8
|%
|6,209,700
|6,481,114
|4.4
|%
|Operating income
|1,242,734
|1,269,241
|2.1
|%
|2,424,965
|2,636,829
|8.7
|%
|EBITDA
|1,450,416
|1,526,852
|5.3
|%
|2,844,519
|3,107,591
|9.2
|%
|Tijuana
|Aeronautical services
|855,119
|857,703
|0.3
|%
|1,587,933
|1,682,634
|6.0
|%
|Non-aeronautical services
|125,930
|124,479
|(1.2
|%)
|250,651
|258,171
|3.0
|%
|Improvements to concession assets (IFRIC 12)
|386,094
|453,866
|17.6
|%
|772,188
|907,732
|17.6
|%
|Total Revenues
|1,367,144
|1,436,048
|5.0
|%
|2,610,772
|2,848,537
|9.1
|%
|Operating income
|565,985
|530,496
|(6.3
|%)
|972,388
|1,015,876
|4.5
|%
|EBITDA
|691,459
|660,671
|(4.5
|%)
|1,224,397
|1,273,933
|4.0
|%
|Los Cabos
|Aeronautical services
|903,938
|847,415
|(6.3
|%)
|1,850,570
|1,884,007
|1.8
|%
|Non-aeronautical services
|349,334
|332,937
|(4.7
|%)
|712,000
|678,781
|(4.7
|%)
|Improvements to concession assets (IFRIC 12)
|205,863
|212,863
|3.4
|%
|411,726
|425,725
|3.4
|%
|Total Revenues
|1,459,135
|1,393,214
|(4.5
|%)
|2,974,296
|2,988,513
|0.5
|%
|Operating income
|806,799
|706,727
|(12.4
|%)
|1,645,613
|1,591,598
|(3.3
|%)
|EBITDA
|911,098
|815,556
|(10.5
|%)
|1,846,950
|1,805,594
|(2.2
|%)
|Puerto Vallarta
|Aeronautical services
|720,778
|599,816
|(16.8
|%)
|1,708,950
|1,597,744
|(6.5
|%)
|Non-aeronautical services
|183,464
|142,708
|(22.2
|%)
|371,047
|332,047
|(10.5
|%)
|Improvements to concession assets (IFRIC 12)
|503,536
|410,908
|(18.4
|%)
|1,007,073
|821,816
|(18.4
|%)
|Total Revenues
|1,407,778
|1,153,432
|(18.1
|%)
|3,087,070
|2,751,607
|(10.9
|%)
|Operating income
|584,274
|415,373
|(28.9
|%)
|1,365,432
|1,210,213
|(11.4
|%)
|EBITDA
|647,844
|478,657
|(26.1
|%)
|1,494,221
|1,335,690
|(10.6
|%)
|Cargo and bonded warehouse business
|Non-aeronautical services
|514,113
|627,039
|22.0
|%
|948,381
|1,174,590
|23.9
|%
|Total Revenues
|514,113
|627,039
|22.0
|%
|948,381
|1,174,590
|23.9
|%
|Operating income
|330,315
|425,014
|28.7
|%
|596,765
|783,365
|31.3
|%
|EBITDA
|341,332
|435,919
|27.7
|%
|618,983
|805,226
|30.1
|%
|Montego Bay
|Aeronautical services
|518,434
|370,081
|(28.6
|%)
|1,103,799
|717,948
|(35.0
|%)
|Non-aeronautical services
|231,963
|189,397
|(18.4
|%)
|476,550
|367,738
|(22.8
|%)
|Improvements to concession assets (IFRIC 12)
|64,368
|50,688
|(21.3
|%)
|113,354
|99,052
|(12.6
|%)
|Total Revenues
|814,765
|610,166
|(25.1
|%)
|1,693,703
|1,184,737
|(30.1
|%)
|Operating income
|305,501
|195,612
|(36.0
|%)
|648,016
|408,519
|(37.0
|%)
|EBITDA
|391,479
|278,863
|(28.8
|%)
|823,813
|574,446
|(30.3
|%)
|Exhibit A: Operating results by airport (in thousands of pesos):
|Airport
|2Q25
|2Q26
|Change
|6M25
|6M26
|Change
|Guanajuato
|Aeronautical services
|280,231
|262,919
|(6.2
|%)
|548,630
|557,151
|1.6
|%
|Non-aeronautical services
|46,903
|49,726
|6.0
|%
|97,540
|95,535
|(2.1
|%)
|Improvements to concession assets (IFRIC 12)
|130,222
|73,383
|(43.6
|%)
|260,444
|146,767
|(43.6
|%)
|Total Revenues
|457,356
|386,028
|(15.6
|%)
|906,614
|799,452
|(11.8
|%)
|Operating income
|208,424
|177,439
|(14.9
|%)
|407,575
|387,644
|(4.9
|%)
|EBITDA
|233,880
|208,796
|(10.7
|%)
|458,950
|450,082
|(1.9
|%)
|Hermosillo
|Aeronautical services
|161,897
|160,690
|(0.7
|%)
|305,246
|313,841
|2.8
|%
|Non-aeronautical services
|30,191
|27,597
|(8.6
|%)
|56,762
|54,578
|(3.8
|%)
|Improvements to concession assets (IFRIC 12)
|17,224
|5,657
|(67.2
|%)
|34,448
|11,315
|(67.2
|%)
|Total Revenues
|209,312
|193,944
|(7.3
|%)
|396,456
|379,734
|(4.2
|%)
|Operating income
|97,867
|90,996
|(7.0
|%)
|176,221
|175,976
|(0.1
|%)
|EBITDA
|123,579
|117,243
|(5.1
|%)
|228,262
|227,822
|(0.2
|%)
|Cross Border Xpress (1)
|Non-aeronautical services
|-
|468,099
|100.0
|%
|-
|468,099
|100.0
|%
|Total Revenues
|-
|468,099
|100.0
|%
|-
|468,099
|100.0
|%
|Operating income
|-
|291,095
|100.0
|%
|-
|291,095
|100.0
|%
|EBITDA
|-
|315,788
|100.0
|%
|-
|315,788
|100.0
|%
|Others (2)
|Aeronautical services
|760,361
|787,419
|3.6
|%
|1,505,676
|1,595,200
|5.9
|%
|Non-aeronautical services
|611,966
|673,014
|10.0
|%
|1,214,272
|1,356,210
|11.7
|%
|Improvements to concession assets (IFRIC 12)
|194,416
|359,218
|84.8
|%
|390,239
|631,543
|61.8
|%
|Total Revenues
|1,566,743
|1,819,651
|16.1
|%
|3,110,188
|3,582,953
|15.2
|%
|Operating income
|481,021
|883,927
|83.8
|%
|1,037,592
|1,540,677
|48.5
|%
|EBITDA
|689,097
|1,126,994
|63.5
|%
|1,592,006
|2,057,996
|29.3
|%
|Total
|Aeronautical services
|5,763,188
|5,578,099
|(3.2
|%)
|11,762,321
|11,812,569
|0.4
|%
|Non-aeronautical services
|2,442,659
|3,026,714
|23.9
|%
|4,836,535
|5,566,191
|15.1
|%
|Improvements to concession assets (IFRIC 12)
|2,676,149
|2,684,897
|0.3
|%
|5,338,324
|5,280,576
|(1.1
|%)
|Total Revenues
|10,881,996
|11,289,710
|3.7
|%
|21,937,180
|22,659,337
|3.3
|%
|Operating income
|4,578,354
|4,985,919
|8.9
|%
|9,274,567
|10,041,792
|8.3
|%
|EBITDA
|5,503,313
|5,965,340
|8.4
|%
|11,132,101
|11,954,169
|7.4
|%
| 1. Cross Border Xpress figures correspond to operations for May and June 2026.
2. Others include the operating results of the Aguascalientes, La Paz, Los Mochis, Manzanillo, Mexicali, Morelia, and Kingston airports.
Exhibit B: Consolidated statement of financial position as of June 30 (in thousands of pesos):
|2025
|2026
|Change
|%
|Assets
|Current assets
|Cash and cash equivalents
|9,697,343
|19,773,709
|10,076,366
|103.9
|%
|Trade accounts receivable - Net
|3,154,471
|3,373,681
|219,210
|6.9
|%
|Other current assets
|1,152,861
|1,918,220
|765,359
|66.4
|%
|Total current assets
|14,004,675
|25,065,610
|11,060,935
|79.0
|%
|Advanced payments to suppliers
|869,569
|3,117,554
|2,247,985
|258.5
|%
|Machinery, equipment and improvements to leased buildings - Net
|4,623,910
|6,821,182
|2,197,272
|47.5
|%
|Improvements to concession assets - Net
|25,471,976
|30,989,546
|5,517,570
|21.7
|%
|Construction in-progress
|11,760,860
|14,484,845
|2,723,985
|23.2
|%
|Land
|-
|1,035,000
|1,035,000
|100.0
|%
|Airport concessions - Net
|9,140,466
|8,414,313
|(726,153
|)
|(7.9
|%)
|Rights to use airport facilities - Net
|967,163
|916,169
|(50,994
|)
|(5.3
|%)
|Other acquired rights
|1,937,118
|1,684,731
|(252,387
|)
|(13.0
|%)
|Goodwill/intangible assets
|-
|37,703,107
|37,703,107
|100.0
|%
|Deferred income taxes - Net
|8,480,777
|9,068,608
|587,831
|6.9
|%
|Other non-current assets
|931,544
|1,071,645
|140,100
|15.0
|%
|Total assets
|78,188,058
|140,372,310
|62,184,252
|79.5
|%
|Liabilities
|Current liabilities
|Bank loans and interest payable
|7,473,502
|12,935,662
|5,462,160
|73.1
|%
|Concession fees
|565,678
|512,318
|(53,360
|)
|(9.4
|%)
|Accounts payable
|996,350
|2,800,943
|1,804,593
|181.1
|%
|Unrealized revenue
|-
|373,469
|373,469
|100.0
|%
|Other current liabilities
|1,454,754
|915,576
|(539,178
|)
|(37.1
|%)
|Dividends payable
|4,253,565
|12,376,378
|8,122,814
|191.0
|%
|Total current liabilities
|14,743,849
|29,914,347
|15,170,498
|102.9
|%
|Non-current Liabilities
|Security deposits received
|1,130,129
|1,263,914
|133,785
|11.8
|%
|Bank loans
|4,611,474
|6,372,418
|1,760,943
|38.2
|%
|Other long-term liabilities
|1,886,599
|1,198,109
|(688,489
|)
|(36.5
|%)
|Long-term local bonds payable
|34,783,722
|46,359,266
|11,575,544
|33.3
|%
|Total liabilities
|57,155,773
|85,108,054
|27,952,281
|48.9
|%
|Stockholders' Equity
|Common stock
|1,194,390
|1,406,522
|212,132
|17.8
|%
|Legal reserve
|238,878
|238,878
|-
|0.0
|%
|Retained earnings
|14,397,380
|13,278,816
|(1,118,564
|)
|(7.8
|%)
|Reserve for share repurchase
|2,500,000
|2,500,000
|-
|0.0
|%
|Foreign currency translation reserve
|312,241
|(570,019
|)
|(882,260
|)
|(282.6
|%)
|Remeasurements of employee benefit – Net
|41,049
|36,594
|(4,455
|)
|(10.9
|%)
|Cash flow hedges- Net
|(2,692
|)
|-
|2,692
|(100.0
|%)
|Premium on share suscription
|-
|35,766,611
|35,766,611
|100.0
|%
|Total controlling interest
|18,681,246
|52,657,402
|33,976,156
|181.9
|%
|Non-controlling interest
|2,351,039
|2,606,854
|255,815
|10.9
|%
|Total stockholder's equity
|21,032,285
|55,264,256
|34,231,971
|162.8
|%
|Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|78,188,058
|140,372,310
|62,184,252
|79.5
|%
|Non-controlling interest represents the minority shareholders’ ownership interests in certain of our subsidiaries.
Exhibit C: Consolidated statement of cash flows (in thousands of pesos):
|GRUPO AEROPORTUARIO DEL PACIFICO
|Consolidated statement of cash flows
|2Q25
|2Q26
|Change
|6M25
|6M26
|Change
|Cash flows from operating activities:
|Consolidated net income
|2,655,135
|2,893,509
|9.0
|%
|5,513,253
|6,205,518
|12.6
|%
|Postemployment benefit costs
|15,459
|20,766
|34.3
|%
|29,621
|41,274
|39.3
|%
|Allowance expected credit loss
|(13,123
|)
|39,795
|(403.2
|%)
|12,269
|61,197
|398.8
|%
|Depreciation and amortization
|924,959
|979,420
|5.9
|%
|1,857,534
|1,912,376
|3.0
|%
|Loss (gain) on sale of machinery, equipment and improvements to leased assets
|(630
|)
|(4,713
|)
|648.1
|%
|1,360
|(6,382
|)
|(569.4
|%)
|Interest expense
|1,034,255
|1,356,033
|31.1
|%
|2,281,509
|2,376,772
|4.2
|%
|Provisions
|9,022
|1,792
|(80.1
|%)
|(21,667
|)
|36,099
|(266.6
|%)
|Income tax expense
|1,189,674
|1,146,127
|(3.7
|%)
|2,098,280
|2,166,733
|3.3
|%
|Unrealized exchange loss
|(54,076
|)
|(6,772
|)
|(87.5
|%)
|56,804
|(129,318
|)
|(327.7
|%)
|5,760,675
|6,425,957
|11.5
|%
|11,828,961
|12,664,269
|7.1
|%
|Changes in working capital:
|(Increase) decrease in
|Trade accounts receivable
|162,331
|87,833
|(45.9
|%)
|(493,714
|)
|157,063
|(131.8
|%)
|Recoverable tax on assets and other assets
|25,725
|(95,078
|)
|(469.6
|%)
|107,364
|(32,063
|)
|(129.9
|%)
|Increase (decrease)
|Concession taxes payable
|(248,380
|)
|(335,846
|)
|35.2
|%
|(215,106
|)
|(111,606
|)
|(48.1
|%)
|Accounts payable
|(117,942
|)
|(1,906,239
|)
|1516.3
|%
|(46,488
|)
|204,655
|(540.2
|%)
|Cash generated by operating activities
|5,582,409
|4,176,627
|(25.2
|%)
|11,181,017
|12,882,318
|15.2
|%
|Income taxes paid
|(1,202,747
|)
|(1,539,627
|)
|28.0
|%
|(2,324,790
|)
|(2,673,476
|)
|15.0
|%
|Net cash flows provided by operating activities
|4,379,662
|2,637,000
|(39.8
|%)
|8,856,227
|10,208,841
|15.3
|%
|Cash flows from investing activities:
|Machinery, equipment and improvements to concession assets
|(678,121
|)
|(3,204,006
|)
|372.5
|%
|(2,384,763
|)
|(4,961,618
|)
|108.1
|%
|Cash flows from sales of machinery and equipment
|1,656
|1,055
|(36.3
|%)
|1,774
|2,614
|47.4
|%
|Other investment activities
|(1,746,391
|)
|15,773
|(100.9
|%)
|(1,732,569
|)
|(97,377
|)
|(94.4
|%)
|Acquisition of a 25% interest in CBX
|-
|(8,445,060
|)
|100.0
|%
|-
|(8,445,060
|)
|100.0
|%
|Net cash used by investment activities
|(2,422,856
|)
|(11,632,238
|)
|380.1
|%
|(4,115,559
|)
|(13,501,441
|)
|228.1
|%
|Dividends declared and paid
|(4,254,436
|)
|(203,882
|)
|(95.2
|%)
|(4,254,436
|)
|(203,882
|)
|(95.2
|%)
|Dividends paid to non-controlling interests
|(152,881
|)
|-
|(100.0
|%)
|(152,881
|)
|-
|(100.0
|%)
|Cash and cash equivalentes from business combination
|5,428,000
|5,428,000
|100.0
|%
|Bond certificates issued
|-
|-
|0.0
|%
|6,000,000
|10,718,000
|78.6
|%
|Bond certificates paid
|(2,500,000
|)
|-
|(100.0
|%)
|(7,000,000
|)
|(1,120,000
|)
|(84.0
|%)
|Bank loans paid
|(3,454,938
|)
|-
|(100.0
|%)
|(3,454,938
|)
|(4,498,971
|)
|30.2
|%
|Bank loans
|3,249,098
|1,120,000
|(65.5
|%)
|3,249,098
|4,498,971
|38.5
|%
|Capitalized interest on bank loans
|-
|(39,417
|)
|100.0
|%
|-
|(39,417
|)
|100.0
|%
|Interest paid on bank loans
|(941,099
|)
|(873,123
|)
|(7.2
|%)
|(2,306,485
|)
|(2,234,826
|)
|(3.1
|%)
|Interest paid on lease
|(592
|)
|(2,662
|)
|349.7
|%
|(1,282
|)
|(5,440
|)
|324.4
|%
|Payments of obligations for leasing
|(2,566
|)
|(10,474
|)
|308.2
|%
|(18,899
|)
|(21,031
|)
|11.3
|%
|Net cash flows used in financing activities
|(8,057,414
|)
|5,418,442
|(167.2
|%)
|(7,939,822
|)
|12,521,404
|(257.7
|%)
|Effects of exchange rate changes on cash held
|(429,868
|)
|165,369
|(138.5
|%)
|(569,530
|)
|91,707
|(116.1
|%)
|Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
|(6,530,476
|)
|(3,411,427
|)
|(47.8
|%)
|(3,768,684
|)
|9,320,511
|(347.3
|%)
|Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of the period
|16,227,819
|23,185,136
|42.9
|%
|13,466,026
|10,453,198
|(22.4
|%)
|Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period
|9,697,343
|19,773,709
|103.9
|%
|9,697,343
|19,773,709
|103.9
|%
Exhibit D: Consolidated statements of profit or loss and other comprehensive income (in thousands of pesos):
|2Q25
|2Q26
|Change
|6M25
|6M26
|Change
|Revenues
|Aeronautical services
|5,763,188
|5,578,099
|(3.2
|%)
|11,762,321
|11,812,569
|0.4
|%
|Non-aeronautical services
|2,442,659
|3,026,714
|23.9
|%
|4,836,535
|5,566,191
|15.1
|%
|Improvements to concession assets (IFRIC-12)
|2,676,149
|2,684,897
|0.3
|%
|5,338,324
|5,280,576
|(1.1
|%)
|Total revenues
|10,881,996
|11,289,710
|3.7
|%
|21,937,180
|22,659,337
|3.3
|%
|Operating costs
|Costs of services:
|1,556,035
|1,916,778
|23.2
|%
|3,020,338
|3,468,349
|14.8
|%
|Employee costs
|638,722
|769,895
|20.5
|%
|1,252,084
|1,454,119
|16.1
|%
|Maintenance
|256,830
|316,554
|23.3
|%
|513,733
|577,317
|12.4
|%
|Safety, security & insurance
|232,516
|260,363
|12.0
|%
|447,723
|493,768
|10.3
|%
|Utilities
|148,732
|149,214
|0.3
|%
|273,963
|274,227
|0.1
|%
|Professional services
|58,332
|84,772
|45.3
|%
|106,063
|141,887
|33.8
|%
|Business operated directly by us
|86,632
|99,427
|14.8
|%
|173,968
|188,956
|8.6
|%
|Other operating expenses
|134,271
|166,061
|23.7
|%
|252,803
|267,584
|5.8
|%
|CBX operating expenses
|-
|70,492
|100.0
|%
|-
|70,492
|100.0
|%
|Technical assistance fees
|221,680
|(264,685
|)
|(219.4
|%)
|505,580
|34,857
|(93.1
|%)
|Concession taxes
|935,280
|915,543
|(2.1
|%)
|1,976,982
|1,862,621
|(5.8
|%)
|Depreciation and amortization
|924,959
|979,420
|5.9
|%
|1,857,534
|1,912,376
|3.0
|%
|Cost of improvements to concession assets (IFRIC-12)
|2,676,149
|2,684,897
|0.3
|%
|5,338,324
|5,280,576
|(1.1
|%)
|Other (income)
|(10,461
|)
|71,837
|(786.7
|%)
|(36,145
|)
|58,765
|(262.6
|%)
|Total operating costs
|6,303,642
|6,303,790
|0.0
|%
|12,662,613
|12,617,545
|(0.4
|%)
|Income from operations
|4,578,354
|4,985,920
|8.9
|%
|9,274,567
|10,041,792
|8.3
|%
|Financial Result
|(733,545
|)
|(946,284
|)
|29.0
|%
|(1,663,035
|)
|(1,669,542
|)
|0.4
|%
|Income before income taxes
|3,844,809
|4,039,636
|5.1
|%
|7,611,532
|8,372,250
|10.0
|%
|Income taxes
|(1,189,674
|)
|(1,146,127
|)
|(3.7
|%)
|(2,098,280
|)
|(2,166,733
|)
|3.3
|%
|Net income
|2,655,135
|2,893,509
|9.0
|%
|5,513,252
|6,205,518
|12.6
|%
|Currency translation effect
|(423,527
|)
|(443,277
|)
|4.7
|%
|(498,585
|)
|(408,156
|)
|(18.1
|%)
|Cash flow hedges, net of income tax
|2,668
|-
|(100.0
|%)
|1,892
|-
|(100.0
|%)
|Remeasurements of employee benefit – net income tax
|667
|69
|(89.7
|%)
|32,766
|18,711
|(42.9
|%)
|Comprehensive income
|2,234,943
|2,450,301
|9.6
|%
|5,049,325
|5,816,073
|15.2
|%
|Non-controlling interest
|(90,951
|)
|(102,859
|)
|13.1
|%
|(205,878
|)
|(241,374
|)
|17.2
|%
|Comprehensive income attributable to controlling interest
|2,143,992
|2,347,442
|9.5
|%
|4,843,447
|5,574,699
|15.1
|%
|Non-controlling interest represents the minority shareholders’ ownership interests in certain of our subsidiaries.
Exhibit E: Consolidated stockholders’ equity (in thousands of pesos):
|Common Stock
|Legal Reseve
|Reserve for Share Repurchase
|Premium on share suscription
|Retained Earnings
|Other comprehensive income
|Total controlling interest
|Non-controlling interest
|Total Stockholders' Equity
|Balance as of January 1, 2025
|1,194,390
|920,187
|2,500,000
|-
|16,957,723
|773,499
|22,345,799
|2,275,940
|24,621,739
|Decrease in legal reserve
|-
|(681,309
|)
|-
|681,309
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Dividends declared
|-
|-
|-
|(8,508,000
|)
|-
|(8,508,000
|)
|(130,779
|)
|(8,638,779
|)
|Comprehensive income:
|Net income
|-
|-
|-
|-
|5,266,354
|-
|5,266,354
|246,904
|5,513,258
|Foreign currency translation reserve
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|(457,563
|)
|(457,563
|)
|(41,026
|)
|(498,589
|)
|Remeasurements of employee benefit – Net
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|32,766
|32,766
|-
|32,766
|Reserve for cash flow hedges – Net of income tax
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,892
|1,892
|-
|1,892
|Balance as of June 30, 2025
|1,194,390
|238,878
|2,500,000
|-
|14,397,387
|350,594
|18,681,245
|2,351,039
|21,032,285
|Balance as of January 1, 2026
|1,194,390
|238,878
|2,500,000
|-
|18,695,331
|(158,148
|)
|22,470,451
|2,365,480
|24,835,931
|Capital increase
|212,132
|212,132
|212,132
|Dividends declared
|-
|-
|-
|(12,376,379
|)
|-
|(12,376,379
|)
|(12,376,379
|)
|Increase from share suscription
|-
|-
|-
|35,766,611
|-
|-
|35,766,611
|-
|35,766,611
|Comprehensive income:
|Net income
|-
|-
|-
|-
|5,949,977
|-
|5,949,977
|255,541
|6,205,518
|Retained earnings business combination
|-
|1,009,888
|1,009,888
|1,009,888
|Foreign currency translation reserve
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|(393,989
|)
|(393,989
|)
|(14,167
|)
|(408,156
|)
|Remeasurements of employee benefit – Net
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|18,711
|18,711
|-
|18,711
|Balance as of June 30, 2026
|1,406,522
|238,878
|2,500,000
|35,766,611
|13,278,817
|(533,426
|)
|52,657,402
|2,606,854
|55,264,256
|Exhibit F: Other operating data:
|2Q25
|2Q26
|Change
|6M25
|6M26
|Change
|Total passengers
|15,879.4
|14,987.7
|(5.6
|%)
|32,149.0
|30,354.9
|(5.6
|%)
|Total cargo volume (in WLUs)
|686.6
|743.5
|8.3
|%
|1,337.3
|1,447.4
|8.2
|%
|Total WLUs
|16,566.0
|15,731.2
|(5.0
|%)
|33,486.3
|31,802.3
|(5.0
|%)
|Aeronautical & non aeronautical services per passenger (pesos)
|516.8
|574.1
|11.1
|%
|516.3
|572.5
|10.9
|%
|Aeronautical services per WLU (pesos)
|347.9
|354.6
|1.9
|%
|351.3
|371.4
|5.7
|%
|Non aeronautical services per passenger (pesos)
|153.8
|201.9
|31.3
|%
|150.4
|183.4
|21.9
|%
|Cost of services per WLU (pesos)
|91.9
|121.8
|32.6
|%
|89.8
|109.1
|21.4
|%
WLU = Workload units represent passenger traffic plus cargo units (1 cargo unit = 100 kilograms of cargo).