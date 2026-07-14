Humanoid Global Announces MBody AI’s Advancements in Commercial Expansion and Proposed Business Combination with Check-Cap

Vancouver, BC, July 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Humanoid Global Holdings Corp. (“Humanoid Global” or the “Company”) ( CSE:ROBO , FWB:0XM1 , OTCQB:RBOHF ), a publicly traded investment issuer focused on building and accelerating a portfolio of pioneering companies in the humanoid robotics and embodied AI sector, is pleased to announce progress made by MBody AI Corp. (“MBody AI”), a portfolio company in which Humanoid Global holds a minority equity interest.

Since March 2026, MBody AI has continued to advance both its commercial deployment strategy and proposed business combination with Check-Cap Ltd. (“Check-Cap”). On March 26, 2026, Check-Cap announced that MBody AI's successful pilot with a Fortune 500 gaming and hospitality operator had expanded into a multi-property deployment following demonstrated performance in live, high-traffic environments.1 The deployment, which currently represents less than 10% of the operator’s national footprint, initially includes autonomous floor-care operations and provides potential opportunities to expand into additional service categories and properties.

On April 30, 2026, Check-Cap reported further progress toward completion of the proposed transaction, announcing that Nasdaq had completed its initial review of the listing application submitted in connection with the merger.2 Check-Cap subsequently responded to all questions included in Nasdaq’s Supplemental Information Request Form. The shareholder-approved business combination continues to advance, although completion of the transaction and the commencement of trading remain subject to Nasdaq approval and other customary closing conditions.

“MBody AI’s progress reflects the growing commercial demand for proven robotic solutions,” said Shahab Samimi, CEO of Humanoid Global. “We believe its expansion with a Fortune 500 operator, alongside continued advancement of the proposed transaction, represents encouraging validation of both the platform and its long-term growth potential.”

In June, MBody AI increased its engagement with the investment community through its participation in two investor conferences. Chief Executive Officer John Fowler presented the MBody AI robotics platform at the Planet MicroCap Las Vegas Investor Conference on June 17, 2026, where management also conducted in-person investor meetings, and subsequently participated in virtual one-on-one meetings at the Northland Growth Conference on June 23, 2026.3 These events provided MBody AI with an opportunity to discuss its operating platform, commercial strategy and proposed combination with Check-Cap.

Most recently, on June 29, 2026, Check-Cap announced that MBody AI was expanding its service-robotics footprint from nine to eleven U.S. states through planned launches in California and Florida, while also entering the Canadian market through its first deployment in Ontario.4 The Canadian launch includes a dedicated general manager and a 30-day pilot involving the MBody AI Orchestrator™ platform and two types of service robots operating in a live commercial environment. Management believes the expansion further demonstrates the platform’s ability to support and coordinate robotic operations across new markets, customer locations and use cases.

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About Humanoid Global Holdings Corp.

Humanoid Global Holdings Corp. ( CSE:ROBO , FWB:0XM1 , OTCQB:RBOHF ) (“Humanoid Global” or the “Company”) is a publicly traded investment issuer building a portfolio of pioneering companies in the growing humanoid robotics and embodied AI sector, investing in and accelerating their growth. It serves as a global investment platform providing liquidity and access to an actively managed portfolio spanning the value chain of this emerging ecosystem, including advanced software, hardware, and enabling technologies. Led by a team with a proven track record of scaling transformative technologies globally, the Company takes a long-term, partnership-oriented approach. It provides capital and strategic consultation on go-to-market strategies, regulatory pathways, and transaction advisory, while facilitating introductions to customers, suppliers, and strategic partners.

Learn more:

https://www.humanoidglobal.ai/

For further information, please contact:

Shahab Samimi

Chief Executive Officer

finance@humanoidglobal.ai

info@humanoidglobal.ai

(604) 602-0001

CSE:ROBO

OTCQB:RBOHF

FWB:0XM1

ON BEHALF OF MANAGEMENT

Shahab Samimi

Chief Executive Officer

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information in this news release includes, but is not limited to, statements regarding: the potential expansion of MBody AI's deployment with a Fortune 500 gaming and hospitality operator into additional properties and service categories; the expected completion of the proposed business combination between MBody AI and Check-Cap, including Nasdaq approval and commencement of trading; MBody AI's planned launches in California, Florida and Ontario; the anticipated results of MBody AI's Canadian pilot program; and MBody AI's ability to support and coordinate robotic operations across new markets and use cases. Forward-looking information is based on certain assumptions made by the Company and/or MBody AI at the time such information was provided, including that: the Fortune 500 operator will continue to expand its deployment of MBody AI's platform; the proposed business combination with Check-Cap will receive Nasdaq approval and satisfy all remaining closing conditions on a timely basis; MBody AI's planned geographic expansion will proceed as anticipated; market conditions and demand for service robotics and AI orchestration technology will remain favorable; and MBody AI will have sufficient resources to pursue the opportunities described herein. The Company holds an equity interest in MBody AI and accordingly has a financial interest in MBody AI's success; readers should consider this interest when evaluating the forward-looking information contained herein. Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including but not limited to: the risk that the proposed business combination with Check-Cap may not be completed or may be delayed, including the risk that Nasdaq approval may not be obtained; the risk that the Fortune 500 operator may not expand its deployment beyond the current footprint; the risk that planned launches in new states and in Canada may not proceed as anticipated or may not achieve expected results; the early-stage nature of MBody AI's business and technology; the Company's reliance on the performance of its portfolio companies, including MBody AI, in which the Company holds an equity interest; competition in the robotics and AI sectors; changes in applicable laws or regulations; general business, economic, and market conditions; and other risks described in the Company's public filings available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. All forward-looking information in this news release is qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement and speaks only as of the date hereof. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

Certain information in this news release regarding MBody AI and Check-Cap has been derived from publicly available sources, including news releases issued by MBody AI and Check-Cap. The Company has not independently verified such information. The Company is not a party to the proposed business combination between MBody AI and Check-Cap and has no control over its completion.

1 https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2026/03/26/3263014/0/en/mbody-ai-corp-expands-fortune-500-deployment-advancing-national-robotics-rollout.html

2 https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2026/04/30/3284879/0/en/check-cap-mbai-advances-nasdaq-listing-for-mbody-ai-merger.html

3 https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2026/06/10/3309706/0/en/check-cap-presents-mbody-ai-robotics-platform-at-planet-microcap-and-northland-growth-conferences-in-june-2026.html

4 https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2026/06/29/3318963/0/en/check-cap-mbody-ai-expands-robotics-footprint-across-u-s-and-canada.html