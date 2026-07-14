VIP Rent a Car Expands Fleet to Meet Growing Demand for Luxury Rentals in Dubai

Dubai – United Arab Emirates, July 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



VIP Rent a Car, a leading provider of luxury car rental in Dubai, today announced a significant expansion of its fleet in response to rising demand from both tourists and residents seeking premium mobility options across the emirate.

The expansion comes as Dubai continues to solidify its status as a global hub for luxury travel, business tourism, and high-end lifestyle experiences. With visitor numbers climbing and the city's reputation for opulence drawing an increasingly affluent international clientele, rental providers across the UAE are reporting heightened demand for premium and exotic vehicles.

"Dubai's luxury travel and business tourism sectors continue to grow at a remarkable pace, and our clients, whether visiting for leisure, business, or special occasions, expect nothing less than the best," said a spokesperson for VIP Rent a Car. "This fleet expansion allows us to meet that demand without compromising on the quality, availability, or personalised service our customers have come to expect."

The newly expanded fleet includes additional vehicles from top-tier luxury and performance brands, spanning sedans, SUVs, sports cars, and convertibles, giving customers greater flexibility and choice for both short-term rentals and longer-term luxury mobility needs. Among the standout additions, demand for Lamborghini rental in Dubai has been a key driver behind the expansion, with the brand's supercars remaining one of the most requested categories among visitors seeking a high-performance driving experience during their stay. The expansion is designed to reduce booking wait times during peak seasons and provide a wider selection of models suited to different occasions, from corporate travel and events to weddings and leisure touring.

VIP Rent a Car's growth reflects broader trends in the UAE's car rental industry, where luxury and exotic vehicle demand has outpaced standard rental categories in key tourist and business districts. Industry data continues to point to Dubai as one of the fastest-growing markets globally for premium vehicle rentals, driven by a combination of tourism growth, corporate travel, and a rising base of high-net-worth residents.

In addition to the expanded fleet, VIP Rent a Car has continued to invest in customer experience improvements, including streamlined booking processes and flexible rental terms tailored to the needs of both short-term visitors and long-term residents.

About VIP Rent a Car

VIP Rent a Car is a Dubai-based luxury vehicle rental company offering a curated fleet of premium, exotic, and performance vehicles to residents and visitors across the UAE. The company is committed to providing a seamless, high-quality rental experience backed by a growing selection of top automotive brands.

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