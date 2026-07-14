Zypero Intellect Joins AI Verify Foundation to Advance Trusted Enterprise AI Governance 

SINGAPORE, July 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zypero Intellect Pte. Ltd. today announced that it has joined the AI Verify Foundation.







As organisations increasingly deploy AI systems into business-critical operations, establishing practical governance frameworks has become an important focus for enterprises, technology providers and regulators worldwide. Zypero Intellect brings expertise in Behaviour Intelligence for AI Agents to this growing global effort to strengthen trust in enterprise AI. Zypero Intellect has pioneered the emerging discipline of Behaviour Intelligence for designing and governing AI Agent behaviour in production.

As a member of the AI Verify Foundation, Zypero Intellect will participate in collaborative initiatives alongside technology organisations, enterprises, research institutions and policymakers working to advance practical approaches for trusted AI through open collaboration, shared learning and industry engagement.

Dilip Dand, Co-Founder & Chief Executive Officer, Zypero Intellect, said:

“AI is becoming foundational to enterprise operations, and governance must evolve alongside technological capability. We are delighted to join the AI Verify Foundation and look forward to collaborating with its members to help shape practical approaches that strengthen trust in enterprise AI.”

About AI Verify Foundation

The AI Verify Foundation is a not-for-profit organisation and wholly owned subsidiary of Singapore’s Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA). It fosters a global open source community to develop AI testing frameworks, technical standards, governance methodologies and best practices, while providing a neutral platform for collaboration on the responsible development and deployment of Artificial Intelligence.

About Zypero Intellect

Zypero Intellect Pte. Ltd. is a Singapore-based AI company focused on AI Governance and Behaviour Intelligence.



The company develops AegentIQ ™, the Behaviour Intelligence platform, powered by the patent-pending AegentScore™ technology. AegentScore provides organisations with an independent behavioural risk rating for AI Agents, enabling informed governance decisions across enterprise AI deployments.

Zypero Intellect is an IBM Silver Business Partner and a member of the AI Verify Foundation.



Website: www.zypero.com



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