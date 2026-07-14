AS LHV Group webinar on Q2 2026 financial results

AS LHV Group invites investors and other interested parties to attend the webinar presenting AS LHV Group's unaudited financial results for the second quarter of 2026, on 21 July at 11:00 EET. The presentation will be held in English.

The presentation will be hosted by:

Mihkel Torim - Chief Executive Officer, LHV Group

Meelis Paakspuu - Chief Financial Officer, LHV Group

Erki Kilu – Chief Executive Officer, LHV Pank

To participate in the webinar, please register in advance using the link here. During the webinar, participants will also have the opportunity to ask questions, which will be answered at the end of the session. If you are joining the webinar by phone, please download the Microsoft Teams app.

The webinar will be recorded and made available on the LHV Group website at https://investor.lhv.ee/en and on LHV's YouTube channel.





LHV Group is the largest domestic financial group and capital provider in Estonia. LHV Group’s main subsidiaries are LHV Pank, LHV Varahaldus, LHV Kindlustus and LHV Bank Limited. The Group employs nearly 1,200 people. LHV’s banking services are used by more than 500,000 customers, LHV-managed II pillar pension funds have over 104,000 active customers and LHV Kindlustus provides insurance protection to 241,000 customers. LHV Bank, a subsidiary of LHV Group, holds a UK banking licence and offers banking services to international financial technology companies, loans to small and medium-sized enterprises and retail banking services.

Investor Relations

Sten Hans Jakobsoo

Head of Investor Relations and Corporate Development

Email: stenhans.jakobsoo@lhv.ee

Communications

Paul Pihlak

Head of Communications

Email: paul.pihlak@lhv.ee



