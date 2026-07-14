Equinor ASA: Share buy-back – second tranche for 2026

Please see below information about transactions made under the second tranche of the 2026 share buy-back programme for Equinor ASA (OSE:EQNR, NYSE:EQNR, CEUX:EQNRO, TQEX:EQNRO).

Date on which the buy-back tranche was announced: 6 May 2026.

The duration of the buy-back tranche: 19 May to no later than 20 July 2026.

Further information on the tranche can be found in the stock market announcement on its commencement dated 6 May 2026, available here: https://newsweb.oslobors.no/message/672447

From 6 July to 10 July 2026, Equinor ASA has purchased a total of 507,713 own shares at an average price of NOK 327.3386 per share.

Overview of transactions:

Date Trading venue Aggregated daily volume (number of shares) Daily weighted average share price (NOK) Total daily transaction value (NOK) 6 July OSE 114,796 316.4125 36,322,889.35 CEUX TQEX 7 July OSE 105,000 323.5214 33,969,747.00 CEUX TQEX 8 July OSE 95,000 335.6873 31,890,293.50 CEUX TQEX 9 July OSE 95,000 333.4441 31,677,189.50 CEUX TQEX 10 July OSE 97,917 330.2181 32,333,965.70 CEUX TQEX Total for the period OSE 507,713 327.3386 166,194,085.05 CEUX TQEX Previously disclosed buy-backs under the tranche











OSE 2,754,103 335.7185 924,603,196.68 CEUX TQEX Total 2,754,103 335.7185 924,603,196.68 Total buy-backs under the tranche (accumulated)











OSE 3,261,816 334.4141 1,090,797,281.73 CEUX TQEX Total 3,261,816 334.4141 1,090,797,281.73





Following completion of the above transactions, Equinor ASA owns a total of 13,767,701 own shares, corresponding to 0.58% of Equinor ASA’s share capital, including shares under Equinor’s share savings programme (excluding shares under Equinor’s share savings programme, Equinor owns a total of 3,261,816 own shares, corresponding to 0.14% of the share capital).

This is information that Equinor ASA is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and that is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Appendix: A overview of all transactions made under the buy-back tranche that have been carried out during the above-mentioned time period is attached to this report and available at www.newsweb.no.

Contact details:

Investor relations

Bård Glad Pedersen, senior vice president Investor Relations,

+47 918 01 791

Media

Sissel Rinde, vice president Media Relations,

+47 412 60 584

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