Anoto receives first commercial purchase order starting the phased global rollout of LAMY co-branded product

Anoto Group AB (publ) ("Anoto") today announced that it has received the first commercial purchase order under its strategic collaboration with C. Josef Lamy GmbH ("LAMY"), commencing commercial execution of the LAMY/inq partnership.

The order starts a phased rollout of the co-branded LAMY Edition inq-01 pens and writing set across LAMY’s physical retail and online distribution network. The rollout begins in core Europe, LAMY’s home market, where the brand is the leading writing instrument manufacturer, and will extend to the rest of the world (ex N. America). The distribution plan complements inq’s existing distribution footprint, extending Anoto’s commercial reach into new regions through LAMY’s established network. The rollout also introduces LAMY’s global customer base to the inq digital platform.

LAMY is represented in more than 80 countries through over 15,600 sales outlets worldwide, selling more than 8 million high-quality writing instruments every year. Lamy describes their products as lifelong "thinking tools" designed for daily use and creative inspiration.

Introduced last year, the inq digital platform is growing rapidly and has an installed user base of 40,000 with a roadmap of new features being released all the time.

The initial order comprises approximately 7,000 LAMY Edition inq-01 writing sets and represents inventory stock for the first phase of this multi-stage rollout. It will support the commercial launch of the first jointly developed product in Germany during the second half of 2026, timed to capture the back-to-school and year-end gifting seasons. Anoto expects additional production orders to follow as the rollout progresses through subsequent phases.

Jonathan Faiman, Chief Executive Officer of Anoto, commented:

"When we announced our collaboration with LAMY, we said our objective was to bring together LAMY's world-class writing instruments with Anoto’s AI-enabled digital writing technology creating the best digital writing experience. The LAMY Edition inq-01, is already my go-to pen; it looks great and I am excited for customers to use it.

We believe this is the first step in building a long-term commercial platform together, and we are excited to see the product reach customers alongside our favorite writing brand. We love innovating with LAMY, allowing customers to naturally incorporate digital workflows into their writing. Our strategy remains focused on scaling through globally recognized partners, enabling capital-efficient global expansion while maintaining focus on product innovation and development. We have a pipeline of significant distribution and partnership transactions alongside new product features that we are working on and will have further updates for the market over the coming months."

Anoto will provide further updates as the rollout progresses through each phase, including product availability, market launches and additional milestones under the collaboration.

About Anoto Group AB

Anoto Group AB (publ) is a Swedish technology company specialising in digital writing solutions that bridge handwriting and digital workflows. Through its inq brand, Anoto develops integrated hardware and software products designed to enhance productivity, creativity, and user experience in both consumer and professional contexts.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the phased rollout, potential benefits, market opportunities, commercial objectives, and future collaboration between Anoto and LAMY. Such statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially. Anoto undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.

For further information, please contact:

Jonathan Faiman, CEO of Anoto Group AB (publ)

ir@anoto.com

This information is information that Anoto Group AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 08:00 CEST on 14 July 2026.

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