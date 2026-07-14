Data Center Chip Market Size to Hit $56.80 Billion by 2035 | SNS Insider

Austin, July 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Data Center Chip Market was valued at USD 22.50 Billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 56.80 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 9.70% over the forecast period.

Data center chips are specialized semiconductor integrated circuits delivering the computational performance, memory bandwidth, energy efficiency, and I/O throughput required by increasingly demanding workloads within modern large-scale computing facilities. The category encompasses CPUs for general-purpose server workloads, GPUs whose massively parallel tensor core architectures have become the de facto AI training standard, custom ASICs designed by hyperscalers for specific AI inference or network processing functions at lower cost per operation than GPU alternatives, FPGAs for workload-specific acceleration, and rapidly evolving AI accelerators from emerging semiconductor companies.





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Generative AI Workload Demand and Enterprise AI Inference Deployment Accelerate Market Growth

The generative AI revolution has created sustained and accelerating data center chip demand without precedent in semiconductor history. Hyperscaler cloud providers' collective USD 300 billion 2025 capital expenditure commitment reflects conviction that AI compute infrastructure determines competitive position in cloud services for the next decade. Enterprise AI inference deployment at millions to billions of daily requests simultaneously creates sustained chip demand beyond initial training cluster investment, extending the market's commercial growth well beyond the concentrated hyperscaler procurement that has defined the market's current extraordinary expansion phase.

Segmentation Analysis

By Chip Type

CPU held the largest market share of approximately 35.23% in the data center chip market in 2025 due to its critical importance in the domain of general-purpose computing, virtualization, and server applications. The GPU segment is expected to register the highest CAGR in the forecast period due to the growing demand for generative AI and large language models training that promotes high adoption of AI chips in data centers.

By Data Center Size

Large and Hyperscale Data Centers were the leading segments and accounted for 68.04% of the data center chip market in 2025 due to heavy procurement of chips by prominent cloud service providers for expanding their infrastructure related to AI and clouds. On the other hand, the Small and Medium Data Centers are the fastest-growing segments as enterprises procure AI-based on-premises inference systems and private clouds.

By Application

AI and ML Training and Inference dominated the data center chip market in 2025, reflecting the foundation model era's extraordinary GPU cluster requirements whose training compute demands scale with model parameter count growth. Generative AI Workloads are growing at the highest CAGR as ChatGPT, Google Gemini, Meta Llama, and enterprise AI applications built on foundation model APIs demonstrate that AI capability creates commercial value proportional to compute investment, sustaining hyperscaler conviction in continued AI infrastructure expansion.

By End User

The Cloud Service Providers held the dominant position in the data center chip market in 2025 due to huge investments being made by the major hyperscalers for expanding AI and cloud infrastructure. The Enterprises are the fasted growing segments with a CAGR of about 30.60% during the forecast period due to the growing adoption of on-premises AI inference, edge AI computing, and private cloud infrastructure.

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Regional Insights:

North America dominated the global data center chip market in 2025, holding approximately 35.73% of global revenues, anchored by NVIDIA, AMD, Intel, Broadcom, and Qualcomm whose combined chip revenue represents the world's largest concentration of data centre semiconductor design capability alongside hyperscaler cloud provider procurement creating North America's outsized demand concentration.

The U.S. data center chip market was valued at approximately USD 6.75 Billion in 2025 and is expected to reach approximately USD 15.27 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of approximately 8.52%. The United States leads as the world's dominant data center chip design and innovation market, with CHIPS Act semiconductor research investment, hyperscaler combined USD 300 billion 2025 capital expenditure plans directing substantial fraction toward AI infrastructure, and U.S. export control regulations governing advanced AI chip supply creating strategic domestic market dynamics.

The Europe data center chip market was valued at approximately USD 4.09 Billion in 2025 and is expected to reach approximately USD 17.15 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of approximately 15.43%. Europe held prominent global market share in 2025 backed by the NVIDIA-Deutsche Telekom Munich data centre collaboration deploying over 1,000 DGX B200 systems, Infineon Technologies' data centre power electronics innovation, and growing European enterprise investment in domestic AI computing infrastructure.

The Asia-Pacific market is the fastest growing regional data center chip market, driven by China's domestic hyperscaler cloud providers including Alibaba Cloud, Tencent Cloud, Baidu AI Cloud, and Huawei Cloud sustaining large-volume chip procurement, alongside domestic AI chip development at Huawei, Biren Technology, Cambricon, and Enflame serving Chinese operators subject to U.S. export control restrictions. China accounts for approximately 42.84% of Asia Pacific revenues, with South Korea, Japan, and India growing through domestic AI infrastructure investment.

Key Players:

NVIDIA Corporation

Intel Corporation

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD)

Broadcom Inc.

Qualcomm Inc.

Google LLC (TPU/Cloud AI)

Amazon Web Services (Trainium/Inferentia)

Microsoft Corporation (Azure AI Maia)

Meta Platforms Inc. (MTIA)

Arm Holdings PLC

Marvell Technology Inc.

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Cerebras Systems Inc.

Graphcore Ltd.

SambaNova Systems Inc.

Groq Inc.

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

Cambricon Technologies Corp.

Biren Technology

d-Matrix Corp.

Recent Developments:

2025: Qualcomm launched the AI200 and AI250 AI accelerators for large-scale data centre inference workloads, while Arm joined the Open Compute Project board and introduced a vendor-neutral chiplet standard enabling open modular AI data centre architectures.

2025: Infineon Technologies collaborated with NVIDIA to develop 800V high-voltage direct current power delivery architecture for data centres, addressing unprecedented power density challenges of GPU-dense AI server rack configurations exceeding 100 kilowatts per rack.

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Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):

Data Center Chip Adoption & Workload Deployment Analysis – helps you understand chip procurement patterns across hyperscale cloud providers and technology utilization across CPU, GPU, AI ASIC, and FPGA data centre computing deployments globally.

– helps you understand chip procurement patterns across hyperscale cloud providers and technology utilization across CPU, GPU, AI ASIC, and FPGA data centre computing deployments globally. GPU & AI Accelerator Performance Benchmarks – helps you evaluate advancements in GPU tensor core AI training throughput and liquid cooling thermal management capability across competing data center chip platform offerings.

– helps you evaluate advancements in GPU tensor core AI training throughput and liquid cooling thermal management capability across competing data center chip platform offerings. Hyperscale & Enterprise Data Center Technology Metrics – helps you assess the commercial and technical advantages of GPU-dense AI training clusters and sovereign AI compute procurement environments.

– helps you assess the commercial and technical advantages of GPU-dense AI training clusters and sovereign AI compute procurement environments. Generative AI & Enterprise Inference Demand Insights – helps you identify opportunities related to foundation model training GPU cluster procurement and 800V HVDC power delivery infrastructure investment driving above-baseline market growth.

– helps you identify opportunities related to foundation model training GPU cluster procurement and 800V HVDC power delivery infrastructure investment driving above-baseline market growth. Chips Act & Export Control Regulatory Framework Tracker – helps you uncover trends in U.S. CHIPS Act domestic semiconductor manufacturing investment and hyperscaler capital expenditure commitment dynamics influencing competitive positioning across the global data center chip market.

– helps you uncover trends in U.S. CHIPS Act domestic semiconductor manufacturing investment and hyperscaler capital expenditure commitment dynamics influencing competitive positioning across the global data center chip market. Custom ASIC & Next-Generation Computing Innovation Analysis – helps you gauge opportunities emerging from enterprise custom silicon development for vendor independence and future semiconductor technologies transforming data center computational performance and energy economics globally.

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