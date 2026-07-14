Ascend Education Guides Over 500 Hong Kong Migrant Families in Navigating the UK Education System













LONDON, July 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ascend Education (嘉善書室), an educational platform founded in 2024, has successfully supported over 500 Hong Kong migrant families in the UK by helping them decode and navigate the British education system. The platform combines online tutoring, bilingual guidance, and long-term academic planning to assist students in making clear educational decisions across KS3, GCSE, A-Level, and university preparation.

Designed specifically for families relocating from Hong Kong, Ascend Education addresses the common challenges of adapting to the UK curriculum and assessment methods. The platform provides science and mathematics teaching, exam technique preparation, and recorded lesson resources delivered in both English and Cantonese. This bilingual approach helps parents and students who may be unfamiliar with predicted grades, exam boards, and university pathways to bridge the gap between Hong Kong-style learning and UK educational expectations.

The platform is driven by a leadership team combining UK classroom experience and international business ambition. Director and Founder Kelly Ho, a UK teacher holding Qualified Teacher Status (QTS) and awardee of the Innovation and Technology Scholarship 2017, brings extensive curriculum knowledge to the programs. Director and Founder Andy Tang, a Hong Kong-born educator, Fellow of the Royal Society of Arts (FRSA), who has recently confirmed his admission to the MSt in Entrepreneurship at the University of Cambridge, leads the company's broader mission.

Ascend Education and its founders have garnered notable industry recognition, including being named a finalist in the EducationInvestor Awards (Market Entrant), a regional finalist in the UK StartUp Awards (Young Entrepreneur), a regional finalist in The Allica Bank Great British Entrepreneur Awards (Young Entrepreneur), and securing an accepted speaking engagement at the London International Conference on Education at Oxford. Furthermore, reflecting the platform's rapid commercial growth, Ascend Education has achieved "Teachable Select" status—an exclusive tier for creators generating over $250,000 USD annually on Teachable, the platform hosting their online school. This milestone earned the team an invitation to the three-day Teachable Collective event in Rome, Italy, in late June, where they collaborated and shared ideas with other top global creators, including a dedicated content day at Soho House in Rome.

"Ascend Education helps Hong Kong families in the UK make sense of the British education system and support their children’s academic progress with greater clarity, confidence, and direction," said Andy Tang, Director and Founder of Ascend Education. Tang's insights on the intersection of academic achievement, migration, and entrepreneurship will be further detailed in his book, 由5**到英國創業：一個九七青年的故事, which is launching next week at the Hong Kong Book Fair.

Beyond its current milestone of supporting 400 families, Ascend Education is scaling its mission to serve as a definitive educational bridge into the UK school system. The platform’s long-term vision focuses on producing a wider range of accessible, high-quality learning resources that will not only ease the academic transition for incoming migrant students but ultimately enrich the broader UK educational landscape.

About Ascend Education

Founded in 2024, Ascend Education (嘉善書室) is a UK-based online education platform dedicated to supporting Hong Kong migrant families. Through bilingual subject teaching, exam preparation, and academic strategy for KS3, GCSE, and A-Level students, the platform empowers parents and students to successfully navigate the British education system and confidently plan their university pathways.

Media Contact

Ascend Education

Website: https://ascend-edu.uk/

Phone: +44 7521290975

Email: info@ascend-edu.uk

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ba885ac3-e4c2-4691-91e1-becd6b6fe512

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a5035a74-f0c8-4e0e-be41-da92ac2bed6d

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5824a5fe-d109-4e50-b588-eecf28aea818