







HONG KONG, July 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Agarwoodie (沉寶箱), a specialist provider of investment-grade agarwood established in 1989, has updated its jewelry portfolio to emphasize its strict commitment to 100% pure, natural materials. Amidst shifting industry standards, the company continues to exclusively source rare, wild Indonesian agarwood matured over 300 years, paired meticulously with certified Grade A natural jadeite and genuine gemstones.

As the global agarwood market evolves, industry data indicates that over 90% of agarwood currently available commercially is now artificially cultivated. Artificial cultivation often accelerates production at the expense of the depth and complexity found in naturally aged resin. Agarwoodie differentiates itself by strictly rejecting artificially cultivated alternatives, dealing solely in 100% pure, wild Indonesian agarwood. Every specimen curated by the brand has matured naturally in the wild for more than three centuries, allowing it to achieve the premium density required to meet strict full sinking-grade specifications.

The natural aroma profile of this 300-year-old wild agarwood offers intense sensory qualities that are highly valued by collectors. Modern urban professionals frequently utilize the grounding scent as a natural remedy for daily stress, burnout, and sleep disruptions. Additionally, within traditional regional heritage, these rare wild wood pieces carry deep cultural significance, frequently carried as symbolic tokens of safety and protection during travel.

This commitment to pure natural quality extends directly to the brand's bespoke jewelry design service. To combat the rising prevalence of artificially enhanced, chemically dyed, or treated jade on the market, Agarwoodie guarantees that all pairings feature exclusively untreated, genuine Grade A jadeite and natural gemstones. By combining pure wild agarwood with unrefined jadeite, the company ensures that every single custom creation—whether standalone or intricately paired—remains an entirely pure, natural piece of wearable art.

Demonstrating over three decades of business integrity and consumer transparency, Agarwoodie provides a permanent lifetime maintenance guarantee for every item sold. The brand emphasizes an authentic customer-first philosophy, ensuring that serious collectors receive intrinsic, uncompromised value that stands the test of time. Interested patrons can learn more and register for private purchasing opportunities through the company's official platform.

About Agarwoodie

Founded in 1989, Agarwoodie (沉寶箱) is a premier purveyor of 100% pure, natural Indonesian agarwood and bespoke jewelry art. Recommending an uncompromising approach to authenticity in a market largely dominated by cultivated variants, the company deals exclusively in wild agarwood aged over 300 years that meets absolute full sinking-grade standards. Agarwoodie expertly pairs these rare wild treasures with untreated Grade A natural jadeite and genuine gemstones. Backed by a permanent lifetime maintenance guarantee, the brand remains a trusted global name for heritage preservation, premium craftsmanship, and authentic investment-grade collectibles.

Media Contact

Contact Name: Agarwoodie 沉寶箱

Agarwoodie 沉寶箱 Contact WhatsApp: +852 9829 9808

+852 9829 9808 Contact Email: agarwoodie1989@gmail.com

agarwoodie1989@gmail.com Website: agarwoodie.com

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