2026 Global Digital Economy Conference Xiongan Future Digital Intelligence Forum Held

XIONG'AN, China, July 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Recently, the 2026 Global Digital Economy Conference Xiongan Future Digital Intelligence Forum was held in Xiong'an New Area, marking the first time that a special forum of the Global Digital Economy Conference was held in Xiong'an.

The forum lasted for two days and attracted over 600 guests, including domestic and international academicians and experts, representatives from government departments, research institutions and universities, leading enterprises, and social organizations.

At the forum, Xiong'an New Area officially joined the Global Digital Economy Cities Alliance, successfully becoming part of the global digital economy collaborative development partnership network. This move provides an international exchange platform for the New Area to participate in global digital governance, broadens its channels for global digital cooperation, and further enhances the international influence of the "Future City."

At the forum, two major regional collaborative development initiatives were officially launched. The first is the initiative to build a Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei collaborative innovation demonstration zone for "AI + Manufacturing," jointly proposed by relevant authorities from the three regions. This initiative aims to promote the deep integration of AI technology with advanced manufacturing industries across the three areas, creating a model for cross-regional industrial collaborative innovation. The second is the initiative to integrate education, science and technology, and talent in the field of digital intelligence between Xiong'an New Area and the relocated universities from Beijing, jointly initiated by Xiong'an New Area in collaboration with Beijing Jiaotong University, University of Science and Technology Beijing, Beijing Forestry University, and China University of Geosciences (Beijing). This initiative seeks to establish a two-way channel for commercializing research outcomes from universities and attracting talent to Xiong'an, thereby building an integrated innovation ecosystem that combines production, education, research, and application.

In addition, 9 platform carriers for the Xiong'an New Area Digital Economy Innovation and Development Pilot Zone were collectively awarded licenses, covering key industrial carriers such as satellite industrial parks, training bases, and Zhongguancun Science Parks, thereby solidifying carrier support for the development of the digital intelligence economy. At the same time, Xiong'an New Area made a centralized debut of 6 major digital intelligence platforms and 7 categories of independently developed digital intelligence products, comprehensively showcasing the achievements of Xiong'an's digital intelligence economy development.

The forum also featured sessions such as Digital Intelligence Frontier, keynote speeches, and high-level dialogues. Domestic and international experts and scholars delivered presentations on cutting-edge digital intelligence topics. Beijing Municipality and Xiong'an New Area respectively gave keynote addresses on Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei digital synergy and the development of Xiong'an's digital intelligence economy along with supporting policies. During the high-level dialogue session, participants engaged in discussions around the theme "Digital Intelligence as the Guide ・ A Model New City" - exploring Xiong'an and the development of future cities globally, and deliberating on the prospects for a digital and intelligent Xiong'an, as well as pathways for industrial synergy.

Going forward, Xiong'an New Area will take this forum as an opportunity to make full use of the alliance cooperation platform, stimulate innovation momentum, and strengthen the pilot zone as a demonstration model. It will pool global innovation resources, connect upstream and downstream digital industries, and export the replicable and scalable "Xiong'an experience" in digital intelligence economy development. In doing so, it will contribute Xiong'an's strength to open cooperation and sustainable development of the global digital intelligence economy.

Source: 2026 Global Digital Economy Conference Xiongan Future Digital Intelligence Forum