HERE Technologies and JLR expand collaboration to improve EV charging experience

HERE’s EV Charge Point feature enables eMSP integration, which removes the guesswork from EV charging by showing JLR drivers compatible charge points in real time on their in-vehicle displays

The solution is rolling out to current JLR vehicle owners, starting in the UK and Europe before expanding to Australia and New Zealand

Amsterdam – HERE Technologies, the world’s leading mapping and location data company, today announced an expanded collaboration with JLR to create more efficient charging experiences for current plug-in hybrid electric vehicle (PHEV) and battery electric vehicle (BEV) owners.



To enhance charging experiences, HERE has been delivering intelligent EV routing capabilities within the in-vehicle mapping display that combine real-time charge point status with predictive availability insights, enabling drivers to optimize charging stops, save time and plan efficient journeys away from home. Building on this foundation, the integration between HERE’s EV Charge Point feature and eMobility Service Providers (eMSP) will help seamlessly connect drivers to JLR’s charging network, reducing complexity and range anxiety, and elevating the premium EV mobility experience for JLR customers.



The rollout is starting in the UK and Europe, followed by Australia and New Zealand. HERE’s EV Charge Point feature will be available to existing JLR PHEV and BEV models built from 2020 onwards, as well as the upcoming Range Rover Electric.



Mark Camilleri, Director of Services, JLR, said: “We are committed to continually optimizing the experience our clients have out on the road. Our collaboration with HERE ensures owners of existing Range Rover, Defender, and Discovery PHEV models, and Jaguar PHEV and BEV models, can conveniently locate the right chargers at a time and place that suits their lifestyle.”



Gino Ferru, SVP and General Manager EMEA at HERE Technologies, commented: “We are excited to deepen our long-term collaboration with JLR and introduce a feature that will help vehicle owners easily locate compatible charge points, reducing ambiguity and complexity. We’re looking forward to continuing to make advancements in this space by addressing the challenges EV drivers still face today with precise, real-time charge point information.”



HERE is recognized across the automotive industry for its high-quality mapping, navigation and EV solutions, enabling automakers to offer EV drivers access to up-to-date charge point data that leverages AI, real-world testing, vehicle sensor data and real-time charging station user feedback. HERE integrates this data through its full suite of automotive products that offer a seamless end-to-end user journey for EV drivers.



Media Contact

Dr. Sebastian Kurme

+49 173 515 3549

sebastian.kurme@here.com



About HERE Technologies

HERE is the global leader in mapping and location technology. For more than 40 years, we’ve been powering innovation for the world’s most recognizable companies: from launching our first digital map in 1985, to shaping the future of software-defined vehicles today. With the industry’s freshest and richest unified map and a portfolio of products, services and solutions that serve the needs of multiple industries, HERE reveals opportunities that drive progress and unlock new possibilities for every moving vehicle. Discover more at here.com.

Attachment