B2BINPAY Rolls Out Version 26.2.4 With Wallet Thresholds, Early Payment Visibility, and Deeper Audit Logs





SAN SALVADOR, El Salvador, July 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- B2BINPAY, a crypto payment processing solution for merchants, enterprises, and financial platforms, today announced the availability of version 26.2.4. Continuing the operator-focused direction set earlier this year, the release targets three areas where payment operations frequently lose time and user trust. They include payouts that fail because of insufficient balances, uncertainty while deposits await confirmation, and the manual work behind reconciliation and audits.

Preventing Failed Payouts and Deposit Uncertainty

The most significant addition in version 26.2.4 is per-wallet low-balance notifications. Operators can now set a threshold for each wallet in its native currency. When the available balance falls below the level, the system sends a notification. So, it gives the operator time to top it up before a withdrawal fails.

The feature addresses a problem when an end user requests a withdrawal, but the operational wallet has quietly run dry. With individual thresholds in place, the operator can see the shortfall before the user does.

B2BINPAY now also sends a callback as soon as an incoming transaction is detected on the blockchain. Platforms can immediately tell payers that their payment has been seen and is awaiting network confirmation rather than appearing lost or stuck.

Recovery from user errors has also been simplified. When a deposit sent through the wrong network is automatically re-created on the correct one, the resulting event now links directly to the original deposit. This way, operators no longer need to compare callback and tracking IDs manually to reconstruct what happened.

Greater Audit Visibility and Enhanced Workflows

For white-label clients running branded payment platforms on B2BINPAY infrastructure, version 26.2.4 expands the Admin UI with read-only pages for orders, payouts, blockchain wallets, global wallet balance history, and staking. These pages provide broader visibility into operations and balances without the risk of data being changed.

Audit logs can now be filtered by event type, allowing reviewers to isolate events such as “Payouts blocked” or “Password changed” across brand, group, user, and legal-entity logs. Exported Transfers and Wallets reports also gain Owner ID and Legal Entity Name columns.

Transfers in the Dealing section now display USD-normalised volumes, removing the manual exchange-rate calculations previously required for reconciliation.

The company is also continuing to align the new Admin UI with its existing Client UI. Both interfaces now follow the same design system and interaction patterns, allowing operators familiar with the client-side platform to use the admin panel without additional retraining.

“When a payout fails because an operational wallet has run dry, the end user sees that the platform didn't deliver their money, which undermines trust,” said Vitaliy Shtyrkin, COO of B2BINPAY. “We understand what a single unprocessed withdrawal can do to a company’s reputation at the moment it happens. That’s why we build controls that help operators prevent the problem and not deal with the users’ frustration after the fact.”

Version 26.2.4 is already available to all B2BINPAY clients. Full release notes are available in the client documentation.

About B2BINPAY

B2BINPAY is a crypto payment processing solution for merchants, enterprises, and financial platforms. The company acts as an infrastructure bridge, reducing payment friction and protecting margins by automating the flow of funds from crypto to fiat. B2BINPAY has processed more than $5.1 billion in transactions, supports USDT and USDC across 10 major blockchains, and works with 350+ cryptocurrencies across its ecosystem.

Contact

B2BINPAY

marketing@b2inpay.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4a167517-589f-43a0-8b93-0cb8f4045a19