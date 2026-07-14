Company announcement no. 25 - 26

14 July 2026



Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

On 4 March 2026 NTG Nordic Transport Group (“NTG”) announced a share buy-back program, as described in company announcement no. 3 - 26. The program will be executed in accordance with the principles of Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbor rules.

The purposes of the share buy-back programme are to meet obligations relating to acquisition of minority shareholders’ shares in NTG subsidiaries under the “Ring-the-Bell” concept, cover obligations arising under share-based incentive programmes, and potentially for other purposes such as payment in relation to potential M&A transactions.

During the period, NTG will purchase its own shares for an aggregate maximum amount of DKK 200,000,000, up to 1,250,000 shares (nominally DKK 25,000,000), corresponding to 5.52% of the current share capital of NTG.

The share buy-back programme will run from 5 March 2026 to 9 November 2026 at the latest, both days inclusive.

The following transactions have been made under the share buy-back program:

Number of shares Average purchase price (DKK) Transaction value (DKK) Accumulated, latest announcement 424,907 77,472,211 07 July 2026 860 218.0 187,493 08 July 2026 1,000 224.5 224,500 09 July 2026 - - 10 July 2026 1,000 236.0 235,954 13 July 2026 5,000 237.9 1,189,682 Accumulated under the program 432,767 79,309,839

With the transactions stated above, NTG owns a total of 854,171 treasury shares, corresponding to 3.77% of the current share capital of NTG.

Details of each transaction are included as appendix.

Additional information

For additional information, please contact:

Investor relations & Press:

Sebastian Rosborg

Head of Investor Relations

& External communications

+45 42 12 80 99

sebastian.rosborg@ntg.com

ir@ntg.com | press@ntg.com









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