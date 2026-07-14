Comprehensive Online Poker Market Report Released; Profiles Leading Players such as GGPoker, PokerStars, and 888poker

Dublin, July 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Online Poker - Market Share Analysis, Industry Trends & Statistics, Growth Forecasts (2026-2031)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The online poker market, valued at USD 3.84 billion in 2025, is projected to reach USD 4.29 billion in 2026 and USD 7.45 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 11.65% from 2026 to 2031. Segmentation is by Platform (Desktop, Mobile and Tablets), Age Group (18-24, 25-34, 35-44, 45-54, 55+), and Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa). Market forecasts are available in USD.

Global Online Poker Market Trends and Insights

Increasing Smartphone Penetration and Mobile Gaming Adoption

Growing smartphone penetration and mobile gaming are enhancing digital access, boosting engagement across platforms. Smartphones provide access to poker games, live tournaments, and multiplayer formats, transitioning gaming from desktop to mobile-first experiences. Enhanced poker applications with secure payments and real-time features promote user participation. Notably, Ofcom reports 93% smartphone usage among UK mobile users in 2024. Expanding smartphone availability and app-based gaming continue to broaden the user base, fostering global online poker adoption.

Legalization and Regulated Online Gambling Frameworks

Legal and regulated gambling frameworks enhance platform trust and operator growth opportunities. Licensing structures, player protection policies, and compliance standards create safer gaming environments. These frameworks enable secure payments and fair gameplay monitoring, encouraging platform use. As more regions adopt structured regulations, operators can expand poker formats and tournaments, enhancing user experiences and market growth.

Gambling Addiction and Responsible Gaming Issues

Gambling addiction concerns pose challenges for the online poker market, increasing regulatory scrutiny. Easy platform access and real-money features risk excessive participation, raising concerns about gambling-related harm. Operators must implement stricter responsible gaming measures, adding compliance complexity. WHO states 1.2% of the global adult population experienced gambling disorder in 2024, spotlighting growing concerns.

Other drivers and restraints examined include:

Advancements in secure digital payment technologies

Adoption of virtual reality and immersive poker experiences

Cybersecurity threats and data privacy concerns

Segment Analysis

Mobile and tablets accounted for 57.21% of the 2025 market, projected to grow fastest with a 13.24% CAGR during 2026-2031. This is driven by a shift to mobile-based gaming, with high smartphone and tablet availability supporting anytime, anywhere access. GSMA reports global smartphone penetration at 71% in 2024, highlighting mobile gaming's expanding user base. Dedicated poker apps with optimized interfaces promote mobile engagement. The desktop segment remains popular for stable, immersive gaming, particularly among seasoned players requiring advanced features. Superior processing capabilities, multi-table management, and precision controls make desktops a top choice for competitive gaming.

Complete Report Scope:

By Platform Desktop Mobile and Tablets

By Age Group 18-24 Years 25-34 Years 35-44 Years 45-54 Years 55+ Years

By Geography North America United States Canada Mexico Rest of North America Europe United Kingdom Germany France Italy Spain Sweden Rest of Europe Asia-Pacific Oceanic Countries Rest of Asia-Pacific South America Middle East and Africa



Geography Analysis

Europe is projected to dominate with 52.19% market share in 2025 due to a mature digital ecosystem, strong player engagement, and robust regulatory frameworks. Acknowledged for secure gaming, Europe benefits from advanced technologies and responsible gaming initiatives. According to the National Gaming Authority, active online accounts in France rose to 2.12 million in 2024.

North America is the fastest-growing region, with a 13.56% CAGR expected from 2026-2031, driven by legal advancements and a preference for digital gaming. Growth is supported by mobile technology, secure payments, and live features enhancing trust and accessibility. Demand for competitive tournaments and interactive entertainment accelerates the shift to online poker.

The Asia-Pacific region shows mixed prospects due to varied regulations. While some areas see growing acceptance of skill-based gaming, others impose restrictions. Rising digital adoption and mobile-first trends fuel market opportunities. South America sees early growth stages, with regulatory progress and growing awareness. Middle East and Africa face regulatory constraints but improving connectivity offers future potential.

List of Companies Covered in this Report:

NSUS Group Inc. (GGPoker)

Flutter Entertainment plc (PokerStars)

WPT Global

Evoke plc (888poker)

Entain plc (partypoker)

Kindred Group

BetMGM Poker

WSOP.com

CoinPoker

Bet365 Poker

iPoker Network

Winamax

Adda52

Baazi Games

Pocket52

MPL

Poker Dangal

Ignition Casino

Americas Cardroom

BetOnline





Key Topics Covered:



1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Assumptions and Market Definition

1.2 Scope of the Study



2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



4 MARKET LANDSCAPE

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Increasing smartphone penetration and mobile gaming adoption

4.2.2 Legalization and regulated online gambling frameworks

4.2.3 Advancements in secure digital payment technologies

4.2.4 Adoption of virtual reality (VR) and immersive poker experiences

4.2.5 Influence of social gaming and multiplayer experiences

4.2.6 Marketing Partnerships and Sponsorship Activities

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Gambling addiction and responsible gaming issues

4.3.2 Cybersecurity threats and data privacy concerns

4.3.3 Increasing cases of fraud, bots, and cheating practices

4.3.4 Competition from alternative online entertainment platforms

4.4 Consumer Behaviour Analysis

4.5 Regulatory Landscape

4.6 Technological Outlook

4.7 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.7.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.7.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.7.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.7.4 Threat of Substitutes

4.7.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry



5 MARKET SIZE AND GROWTH FORECASTS (VALUE)

5.1 By Platform

5.1.1 Desktop

5.1.2 Mobile and Tablets

5.2 By Age Group

5.2.1 18-24 Years

5.2.2 25-34 Years

5.2.3 35-44 Years

5.2.4 45-54 Years

5.2.5 55+ Years

5.3 By Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.1.1 United States

5.3.1.2 Canada

5.3.1.3 Mexico

5.3.1.4 Rest of North America

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.2.1 United Kingdom

5.3.2.2 Germany

5.3.2.3 France

5.3.2.4 Italy

5.3.2.5 Spain

5.3.2.6 Sweden

5.3.2.7 Rest of Europe

5.3.3 Asia-Pacific

5.3.3.1 Oceanic Countries

5.3.3.2 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.4 South America

5.3.5 Middle East and Africa



6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Market Concentration

6.2 Strategic Moves

6.3 Market Positioning Analysis

6.4 Company Profiles (includes Global level Overview, Market level overview, Core Segments, Financials as available, Strategic Information, Market Rank/Share for key companies, Products and Services, and Recent Developments)

6.4.1 NSUS Group Inc. (GGPoker)

6.4.2 Flutter Entertainment plc (PokerStars)

6.4.3 WPT Global

6.4.4 Evoke plc (888poker)

6.4.5 Entain plc (partypoker)

6.4.6 Kindred Group

6.4.7 BetMGM Poker

6.4.8 WSOP.com

6.4.9 CoinPoker

6.4.10 Bet365 Poker

6.4.11 iPoker Network

6.4.12 Winamax

6.4.13 Adda52

6.4.14 Baazi Games

6.4.15 Pocket52

6.4.16 MPL

6.4.17 Poker Dangal

6.4.18 Ignition Casino

6.4.19 Americas Cardroom

6.4.20 BetOnline





For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/uy3a01

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