Saudi Arabia Commercial Vehicle Electrification (Trucks & Buses) Market Study Published; Profiles Tesla, Volvo Group, Daimler AG, and 12 Key Players

Dublin, July 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Saudi Commercial Vehicle Electrification (Trucks & Buses) Market Size, Share, Growth Drivers, Trends, Opportunities, Competitive Landscape & Forecast 2025-2030" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Saudi Arabia Commercial Vehicle Electrification (Trucks & Buses) Market is currently valued at USD 1.2 billion, driven by government initiatives to promote electric vehicles, rising fuel prices, and an awareness of environmental sustainability among consumers and businesses. Key cities such as Riyadh, Jeddah, and Dammam lead the market due to their urbanization and investments in infrastructure, with public transport systems increasingly adopting electric buses to reduce emissions.

In 2023, a regulation mandating that all new public transport vehicles must be electric by 2030 was implemented, aligning with the country's Vision 2030 goals for a greener economy. The market is segmented into Battery Electric Vehicles (BEVs), Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicles (PHEVs), Fuel Cell Electric Vehicles (FCEVs), and others. BEVs lead due to zero-emission capabilities, advancements in battery technology, and government incentives. PHEVs offer flexibility for users without charging access, while FCEVs, though emerging, have limited infrastructure and higher costs.

The end-user segmentation includes Public Transport, Freight and Logistics, Construction and Mining, with Public Transport being dominant. Government electrification initiatives and urban demand for sustainable transport drive the surge in electric buses. The Freight and Logistics sector is also growing as companies aim to cut costs and reduce carbon footprints. The Construction and Mining sector's transition to electric vehicles is slower.

The market features regional and international players such as Al-Futtaim Motors, Abdul Latif Jameel Motors, MAN Truck & Bus, Volvo Group, Daimler AG, Scania AB, BYD Auto, Tesla, Inc., Nissan Motor Corporation, Hyundai Motor Company, Isuzu Motors Ltd., Foton Motor, Tata Motors, Ashok Leyland, and Changan Automobile, all contributing to innovation and expansion.

Growth Drivers: The Saudi government is investing SAR 1.5 billion in electric vehicle infrastructure by 2025, supporting Vision 2030's sustainable transport goals. Rising fuel prices, with gasoline prices increasing, make electric vehicles compelling due to potential operational cost savings. Battery technology advancements, with lithium-ion costs dropping, enhance the appeal of electric commercial vehicles.

Market Challenges: High initial costs, with electric trucks priced higher than diesel counterparts, deter some fleet operators. Limited charging infrastructure, with only 1,200 public stations, creates range anxiety. Expanding infrastructure is crucial for growth.

Future Outlook: The market is poised for growth, supported by government and technological advancements, as Saudi Arabia seeks to diversify its economy and reduce oil reliance. Anticipated growth in renewable energy and smart transportation will enhance electric vehicle viability.

Opportunities: The government plans to expand charging stations to 5,000, alleviating range anxiety. Partnerships between electric vehicle manufacturers and logistics firms can drive innovation, reducing carbon footprints and operational costs, promoting sustainable solutions.Key Topics Covered:



1. Saudi Commercial Vehicle Electrification (Trucks & Buses) Size, Share, Growth Drivers, Trends, Opportunities, Competitive Landscape & Market Overview

1.1. Definition and Scope

1.2. Market Taxonomy

1.3. Market Growth Rate

1.4. Market Segmentation Overview



2. Saudi Commercial Vehicle Electrification (Trucks & Buses) Size, Share, Growth Drivers, Trends, Opportunities, Competitive Landscape & Market Size (in USD Bn), 2019-2024

2.1. Historical Market Size

2.2. Year-on-Year Growth Analysis

2.3. Key Market Developments and Milestones



3. Saudi Commercial Vehicle Electrification (Trucks & Buses) Size, Share, Growth Drivers, Trends, Opportunities, Competitive Landscape & Market Analysis

3.1. Growth Drivers

3.1.1. Government initiatives for electrification

3.1.2. Increasing fuel prices

3.1.3. Environmental regulations and sustainability goals

3.1.4. Technological advancements in battery technology

3.2. Restraints

3.2.1. High initial investment costs

3.2.2. Limited charging infrastructure

3.2.3. Range anxiety among users

3.2.4. Competition from traditional fuel vehicles

3.3. Opportunities

3.3.1. Expansion of charging networks

3.3.2. Partnerships with logistics companies

3.3.3. Government subsidies for electric vehicles

3.3.4. Growing demand for sustainable transport solutions

3.4. Trends

3.4.1. Shift towards fleet electrification

3.4.2. Rise of autonomous electric vehicles

3.4.3. Increased investment in renewable energy sources

3.4.4. Development of smart transportation systems

3.5. Government Regulation

3.5.1. Emission reduction targets

3.5.2. Incentives for electric vehicle purchases

3.5.3. Standards for charging infrastructure

3.5.4. Regulations on battery disposal and recycling

3.6. SWOT Analysis

3.7. Stakeholder Ecosystem

3.8. Competition Ecosystem



4. Saudi Commercial Vehicle Electrification (Trucks & Buses) Size, Share, Growth Drivers, Trends, Opportunities, Competitive Landscape & Market Segmentation, 2024

4.1. By Type (in Value %)

4.1.1. Battery Electric Vehicles (BEVs)

4.1.2. Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicles (PHEVs)

4.1.3. Fuel Cell Electric Vehicles (FCEVs)

4.1.4. Others

4.2. By End-User (in Value %)

4.2.1. Public Transport

4.2.2. Freight and Logistics

4.2.3. Construction and Mining

4.2.4. Others

4.3. By Vehicle Size (in Value %)

4.3.1. Light Commercial Vehicles

4.3.2. Medium Commercial Vehicles

4.3.3. Heavy Commercial Vehicles

4.4. By Charging Type (in Value %)

4.4.1. Fast Charging

4.4.2. Slow Charging

4.4.3. Wireless Charging

4.4.4. Others

4.5. By Distribution Channel (in Value %)

4.5.1. Direct Sales

4.5.2. Dealerships

4.5.3. Online Sales

4.5.4. Others

4.6. By Application (in Value %)

4.6.1. Urban Transport

4.6.2. Intercity Transport

4.6.3. Goods Transportation

4.6.4. Others

4.7. By Price Range (in Value %)

4.7.1. Budget

4.7.2. Mid-Range

4.7.3. Premium

4.7.4. Others



5. Saudi Commercial Vehicle Electrification (Trucks & Buses) Size, Share, Growth Drivers, Trends, Opportunities, Competitive Landscape & Market Cross Comparison

5.1. Detailed Profiles of Major Companies

5.1.1. Al-Futtaim Motors

5.1.2. Abdul Latif Jameel Motors

5.1.3. MAN Truck & Bus

5.1.4. Volvo Group

5.1.5. Daimler AG

5.2. Cross Comparison Parameters

5.2.1. Revenue Growth Rate

5.2.2. Market Penetration Rate

5.2.3. Customer Retention Rate

5.2.4. Pricing Strategy

5.2.5. Operational Efficiency Ratio



6. Saudi Commercial Vehicle Electrification (Trucks & Buses) Size, Share, Growth Drivers, Trends, Opportunities, Competitive Landscape & Market Regulatory Framework

6.1. Building Standards

6.2. Compliance Requirements and Audits

6.3. Certification Processes



7. Saudi Commercial Vehicle Electrification (Trucks & Buses) Size, Share, Growth Drivers, Trends, Opportunities, Competitive Landscape & Market Future Size (in USD Bn), 2025-2030

7.1. Future Market Size Projections

7.2. Key Factors Driving Future Market Growth



8. Saudi Commercial Vehicle Electrification (Trucks & Buses) Size, Share, Growth Drivers, Trends, Opportunities, Competitive Landscape & Market Future Segmentation, 2030

8.1. By Type (in Value %)

8.2. By End-User (in Value %)

8.3. By Vehicle Size (in Value %)

8.4. By Charging Type (in Value %)

8.5. By Distribution Channel (in Value %)

8.6. By Application (in Value %)



A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:

Al-Futtaim Motors

Abdul Latif Jameel Motors

MAN Truck & Bus

Volvo Group

Daimler AG

Scania AB

BYD Auto

Tesla, Inc.

Nissan Motor Corporation

Hyundai Motor Company

Isuzu Motors Ltd.

Foton Motor

Tata Motors

Ashok Leyland

Changan Automobile





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