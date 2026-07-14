Dublin, July 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cancer Tumor Profiling Global Market Opportunities and Strategies to 2035" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides an in-depth analysis of the cancer tumor profiling market, highlighting key trends and growth forecasts from 2020 to 2035. The market's value reached approximately $14.97 billion in 2025, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.1% since 2020. It is projected to expand to $26.5 billion by 2030 at a 12.1% CAGR, eventually reaching $44.74 billion by 2035 at an 11% CAGR.

Key growth drivers during the historic period included the rising global cancer incidence, increased public-private initiatives for cancer screening, growing cancer research investments, and favorable government support. However, growth was hindered by high costs, limited reimbursement, regulatory challenges, and clinical validation requirements.

In the forecast period, the adoption of precision oncology, expansion of liquid biopsy testing, and increased focus on targeted therapies will drive market growth. Potential obstacles may include policy barriers, payer skepticism, a lack of trained professionals, and impacts from trade wars and tariffs.

Prominent market trends feature liquid biopsy multi-gene panels for comprehensive genomic profiling, hybrid capture-based sequencing platforms, advanced multi-gene profiling solutions for precision oncology, and whole exome sequencing-based profiles.

The market is segmented by cancer type, technology, process type, and application. Among cancer types, breast cancer led in 2025, accounting for 26.8% of the market. Lung cancer is projected to witness the fastest growth at a 14.4% CAGR from 2025 to 2030. From a technology perspective, next-generation sequencing (NGS) dominated, capturing 36.5% of the market, with the immunohistochemistry (IHC) segment estimated to grow fastest at a 15.4% CAGR. By process type, genomics was the largest segment, representing 42.5% of the market, while epigenetics is anticipated to grow fastest at a 15.6% CAGR. In application terms, diagnostics topped the market, but personalized medicine is predicted to grow fastest at a 14.4% CAGR.

Regionally, North America was the largest market in 2025, contributing 43.6% of the total value, followed by Asia Pacific. The fastest growth is expected in Asia Pacific and North America, with CAGRs of 14.3% and 11.7%, respectively. The market remains fragmented, with major players like Illumina Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., and F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Foundation Medicine) leading, collectively accounting for a small market share.

Strategic opportunities lie in breast cancer, next-generation sequencing, genomics, and diagnostics applications. The USA is projected to see the largest market size gain, at $4.42 billion by 2030. To capitalize on these opportunities, the report suggests focusing on liquid biopsy-based genomic profiling, expanding hybrid capture sequencing platforms, enhancing integration of multi-gene genomic profiling, and optimizing pricing and reimbursement strategies in oncology diagnostics.

Additionally, cancer tumor profiling companies are advised to enhance stakeholder engagement, broaden distribution channels, and increase emphasis on physician-centric, evidence-based education and outreach.

Cancer Tumor Profiling Global Market Opportunities and Strategies to 2035 offers crucial insights for strategists, marketers, and senior management to evaluate the global cancer tumor profiling market as it navigates post-COVID-19 developments. Here's why you should consider acquiring this report:

Get a comprehensive global perspective with coverage across 16 geographies.

Gain insights on how COVID-19 is impacting the market and future growth projections.

Develop regional and country-specific strategies using local data and analysis.

Identify promising growth segments for investment.

Leverage forecast data, market drivers, and trends to outpace competitors.

Understand customer dynamics with the latest research findings.

Benchmark your performance against major competitors.

Utilize interrelated data sets for enhanced strategic planning.

Support internal and external presentations with reliable data and analysis.

The report answers critical questions such as identifying the largest and fastest-growing cancer tumor profiling markets, understanding market interrelations with the economy and similar markets, and exploring future market-shaping forces.

Key features of the report include:

Introduction and Market Characteristics: Overview of market segmentations and key products along with supply chain information.

Overview of market segmentations and key products along with supply chain information. Key Trends: Highlights current major trends and anticipates future technologies affecting the market.

Highlights current major trends and anticipates future technologies affecting the market. Growth Analysis and Strategic Analysis Framework: Provides a thorough analysis of market growth rates, historic and future values, and the PESTEL framework.

Provides a thorough analysis of market growth rates, historic and future values, and the PESTEL framework. Regional and Country Analysis: In-depth evaluation of historic and forecast market values, growth, and market shares by region and country.

In-depth evaluation of historic and forecast market values, growth, and market shares by region and country. Market Segmentation: Detailed analysis by cancer type, technology, process type, and application, with historic and future market values.

Detailed analysis by cancer type, technology, process type, and application, with historic and future market values. Regional Market Size and Growth: Overview of historical and projected market sizes by regions, covering major global regions and key countries.

Overview of historical and projected market sizes by regions, covering major global regions and key countries. Competitive Landscape: Insights into the competitive landscape, including company profiles and estimated market shares of leading players.

Insights into the competitive landscape, including company profiles and estimated market shares of leading players. Innovative Companies: Highlights on startups and other significant market players.

Highlights on startups and other significant market players. Competitive Benchmarking: Financial comparisons and analysis of major industry players.

Financial comparisons and analysis of major industry players. Key Mergers and Acquisitions: Details recent market-shaping mergers and acquisitions.

Details recent market-shaping mergers and acquisitions. Recent Developments: Updates on noteworthy market developments.

Updates on noteworthy market developments. Market Opportunities and Strategies: Explains strategies for growth and market penetration across various segments and regions.

Explains strategies for growth and market penetration across various segments and regions. Conclusions and Recommendations: Offers actionable advice for expanding service offerings, marketing strategies, and targeting appropriate demographics.

Offers actionable advice for expanding service offerings, marketing strategies, and targeting appropriate demographics. Appendix: Includes important details on NAICS codes, abbreviations, and currency codes used in the report.

Markets Covered:

By Cancer Type: Lung Cancer, Breast Cancer, Colorectal Cancer, etc.

Lung Cancer, Breast Cancer, Colorectal Cancer, etc. By Technology: Next-Generation Sequencing, Polymerase Chain Reaction, Immunohistochemistry, etc.

Next-Generation Sequencing, Polymerase Chain Reaction, Immunohistochemistry, etc. By Process Type: Genomics, Proteomics, Epigenetics, etc.

Genomics, Proteomics, Epigenetics, etc. By Application: Personalized Medicine, Diagnostics, Biomarker Discovery, etc.

Key Companies: Illumina Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Caris Life Sciences Inc., QIAGEN N.V.

Regions and Countries: Includes major regions like Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, and countries such as USA, Canada, China, and more.

Time Series: Offers a five-year historic and a ten-year forecast overview.

Additional Data: Ratios of market size, GDP proportions, and cancer tumor profiling indicators.



Companies Featured

Illumina Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Foundation Medicine)

Caris Life Sciences Inc.

QIAGEN N.V.

Tempus AI Inc.

NeoGenomics Laboratories Inc.

Exact Sciences Corporation

Myriad Genetics Inc.

Veracyte Inc.

Pillar Biosciences

BGI Genomics

Burning Rock Dx

Berry Genomics

Novogene

AmoyDx

Foundation Medicine

Guardant Health

Myriad Genetics

Fujirebio

Sonic Healthcare

Sysmex Corporation

LSI Medience Corporation

BML Inc.

Roche Diagnostics

NGeneBio

Seegene Inc.

Macrogen Inc.

GC Genome Co. Ltd.

LabGenomics Co. Ltd.

Gene Solutions

SOFIVA Genomics

ICT Genomics

Pacific Edge

Exact Sciences Corporation

Agilent Technologies

Myriad Genetics

OmiCure

CeGaT GmbH

EDX Medical Group plc

Hedera Dx

DoMore Diagnostics

SOPHiA GENETICS

MetaCell s.r.o.

Genomed SA

Eurofins Genomics

Aignostics

Geneseeq Technology Inc.

OncoHelix

Boreal Genomics

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

OncoDNA

Diagnosticos da America S.A.

Oncoclinicas Group

Biotecgen

ImmunityBio

Genoks

M42

GenCare

G42 Healthcare

Codex Center

Exact Sciences



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