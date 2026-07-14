Global Infrastructure Asset Management Market Report 2026 Now Published; Segments Market by Software, Services, and Deployment Models

Dublin, July 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Infrastructure Asset Management - Market Share Analysis, Industry Trends & Statistics, Growth Forecasts (2026-2031)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The infrastructure asset management market is projected to grow from USD 28.12 billion in 2025 to USD 30.72 billion in 2026, ultimately reaching USD 50.11 billion by 2031, at an impressive CAGR of 10.28% from 2026 to 2031. This growth is evaluated across various segments: Component, Asset Management Function, Deployment Model, Asset Type, End-User, and Geography. The report provides value forecasts in USD.

Global Infrastructure Asset Management Market Trends and Insights

Aging Infrastructure Renewal and Lifecycle Cost Pressure

The market remains heavily intertwined with maintenance planning and infrastructure spending extending beyond initial commissioning. The American Society of Civil Engineers identifies a USD 3.7 trillion gap in US infrastructure funding over the next ten years. As deferred maintenance costs continue to rise, the market increasingly favors platforms that prioritize inspection, risk, condition, and lifecycle consequence, guiding more efficient capital timing and long-term renewal strategies.

Predictive Maintenance and Condition Monitoring Adoption

Increasing emphasis on predictive maintenance is reshaping the market. Operators are leveraging live asset data to enhance work planning and failure prevention. The integration of industrial condition monitoring with AI and large language models is significant, simplifying the interpretation of streaming equipment data for effective fault detection and maintenance prioritization. This shift emphasizes data architecture, cybersecurity, and traceability, motivating the market towards unified platforms combining monitoring, analytics, and compliance.

High Implementation and Integration Costs

Implementation costs pose a challenge, as projects often extend beyond traditional software rollouts due to the need for integration with GIS, billing systems, and more. Public-sector buyers, in particular, face slower procurement cycles and fragmented budgets, complicating market entry for smaller municipalities lacking internal support for comprehensive rollouts. Consequently, the demand for consulting and integration services is increasing, highlighting the evolving market reliance on external partners to realize platform potential.

Segment Analysis

Software held a 57.91% share in 2025, highlighting its pivotal role in the asset management market, serving as a comprehensive system for asset records, work orders, and planning across infrastructure networks. Meanwhile, services are expected to grow at an 11.62% CAGR from 2026 to 2031, reflecting growing demand for execution and implementation assistance. Strategic asset management, projected to grow at a 10.78% CAGR, underscores the shift towards model-based planning for long-term infrastructure development.

Geography Analysis

In 2025, North America led with 37.56% of the market share, benefiting from established enterprise platforms and a policy-rich environment linking infrastructure funding to performance and compliance. Europe, with its aging assets and decarbonization initiatives, continues to emphasize compliance and data-driven asset oversight. Asia-Pacific, the fastest-growing region, capitalizes on robust investment plans, propelling the integration of digital controls in new infrastructure projects.

By Component Software Services Consulting and Advisory Services Implementation and Integration Services Managed Services and Support Services

By Asset Management Function Strategic Asset Management Operational Asset Management Tactical Asset Management

By Deployment Model Cloud-Based On-Premises Hybrid

By Asset Type Transportation Infrastructure Energy Infrastructure Water and Wastewater Infrastructure Buildings and Facilities Infrastructure Digital and Critical Infrastructure

By End User Government and Municipal Authorities Utilities Operators Transportation Agencies and Concessionaires Engineering and Construction Firms Industrial and Private Infrastructure Operators

By Geography North America United States Canada Mexico South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America Europe Germany United Kingdom France Italy Rest of Europe Asia-Pacific China Japan India South Korea Rest of Asia-Pacific Middle East and Africa Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates Turkey South Africa Egypt Rest of Middle East and Africa



List of Companies Covered in this Report:

IBM Corporation

Bentley Systems, Incorporated

Trimble Inc.

Hexagon AB

Oracle Corporation

SAP SE

Schneider Electric SE

AVEVA Group Limited

Siemens AG

Autodesk, Inc.

Esri, Inc.

AssetWorks LLC

Tyler Technologies, Inc.

IFS AB

Infor, Inc.

Hitachi Energy Ltd.

ABB Ltd.

Brightly Software, Inc.

Accruent, LLC

ServiceNow, Inc.

Additional Benefits:

The market estimate (ME) sheet in Excel format

3 months of analyst support





Key Topics Covered:



1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Assumptions and Market Definition

1.2 Scope of the Study



2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



4 MARKET LANDSCAPE

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Aging Infrastructure Renewal and Lifecycle Cost Pressure

4.2.2 Predictive Maintenance and Condition Monitoring Adoption

4.2.3 Smart Infrastructure and Modernization Spending

4.2.4 Cloud and GIS-Centric Platform Adoption

4.2.5 Resilience-Mandated Asset Planning for Extreme Weather

4.2.6 Lead Service Line and Utility Network Inventory Compliance

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 High Implementation and Integration Costs

4.3.2 Legacy System and Data Interoperability Complexity

4.3.3 Cybersecurity and Multi-Regulation Compliance Burden

4.3.4 Public-Sector Skills and Procurement Bottlenecks

4.4 Impact of Macroeconomic Factors on the Market

4.5 Industry Value Chain Analysis

4.6 Regulatory Landscape

4.7 Technological Outlook

4.8 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.8.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.8.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.8.3 Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.8.4 Threat of Substitutes

4.8.5 Competitive Rivalry



5 MARKET SIZE AND GROWTH FORECASTS (VALUE)

5.1 By Component

5.1.1 Software

5.1.2 Services

5.1.2.1 Consulting and Advisory Services

5.1.2.2 Implementation and Integration Services

5.1.2.3 Managed Services and Support Services

5.2 By Asset Management Function

5.2.1 Strategic Asset Management

5.2.2 Operational Asset Management

5.2.3 Tactical Asset Management

5.3 By Deployment Model

5.3.1 Cloud-Based

5.3.2 On-Premises

5.3.3 Hybrid

5.4 By Asset Type

5.4.1 Transportation Infrastructure

5.4.2 Energy Infrastructure

5.4.3 Water and Wastewater Infrastructure

5.4.4 Buildings and Facilities Infrastructure

5.4.5 Digital and Critical Infrastructure

5.5 By End User

5.5.1 Government and Municipal Authorities

5.5.2 Utilities Operators

5.5.3 Transportation Agencies and Concessionaires

5.5.4 Engineering and Construction Firms

5.5.5 Industrial and Private Infrastructure Operators

5.6 By Geography

5.6.1 North America

5.6.1.1 United States

5.6.1.2 Canada

5.6.1.3 Mexico

5.6.2 South America

5.6.2.1 Brazil

5.6.2.2 Argentina

5.6.2.3 Rest of South America

5.6.3 Europe

5.6.3.1 Germany

5.6.3.2 United Kingdom

5.6.3.3 France

5.6.3.4 Italy

5.6.3.5 Rest of Europe

5.6.4 Asia-Pacific

5.6.4.1 China

5.6.4.2 Japan

5.6.4.3 India

5.6.4.4 South Korea

5.6.4.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.6.5 Middle East and Africa

5.6.5.1 Saudi Arabia

5.6.5.2 United Arab Emirates

5.6.5.3 Turkey

5.6.5.4 South Africa

5.6.5.5 Egypt

5.6.5.6 Rest of Middle East and Africa



6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Market Concentration

6.2 Strategic Moves

6.3 Market Share Analysis

6.4 Company Profiles (includes Global Level Overview, Market Level Overview, Core Segments, Financials as available, Strategic Information, Market Rank/Share, Products and Services, Recent Developments)

6.4.1 IBM Corporation

6.4.2 Bentley Systems, Incorporated

6.4.3 Trimble Inc.

6.4.4 Hexagon AB

6.4.5 Oracle Corporation

6.4.6 SAP SE

6.4.7 Schneider Electric SE

6.4.8 AVEVA Group Limited

6.4.9 Siemens AG

6.4.10 Autodesk, Inc.

6.4.11 Esri, Inc.

6.4.12 AssetWorks LLC

6.4.13 Tyler Technologies, Inc.

6.4.14 IFS AB

6.4.15 Infor, Inc.

6.4.16 Hitachi Energy Ltd.

6.4.17 ABB Ltd.

6.4.18 Brightly Software, Inc.

6.4.19 Accruent, LLC

6.4.20 ServiceNow, Inc.



7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE OUTLOOK

7.1 White-Space and Unmet-Need Assessment



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/dzhggd

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