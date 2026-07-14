HojaSana Launches 6-in-1 Saw Palmetto Supplement Designed to Support Men's Daily Wellness After 40





A comprehensive softgel formula featuring Saw Palmetto Oil, Pumpkin Seed Oil, Rye Pollen, and essential nutrients to support prostate wellness, urinary comfort, and healthy aging routines

NEW YORK, July 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HojaSana, a wellness brand dedicated to science-inspired nutritional solutions, today announced the launch of its new 6-in-1 Saw Palmetto Supplement, a thoughtfully formulated men's wellness supplement designed to support daily prostate health, urinary comfort, and healthy aging routines for men over 40.

As more consumers seek proactive approaches to men's health and long-term wellness management, saw palmetto has become one of the most recognized botanical ingredients in men's nutritional supplements. The new HojaSana formula combines standardized saw palmetto oil with complementary botanical extracts and essential nutrients to create a comprehensive daily support solution.

A Multi-Ingredient Formula Designed for Men's Daily Wellness





Each serving delivers:

Saw Palmetto Oil (320 mg) from Serenoa repens fruit, standardized to 85% fatty acids

Pumpkin Seed Oil (320 mg)

Graminex® Rye Pollen (50 mg)

Nettle Root Extract (10 mg, 10:1)

Lycopene (15 mg)

Zinc (15 mg)

Selenium (55 mcg)

The formula is delivered in easy-to-take softgels, with each bottle containing 60 softgels for a 30-day supply.

"Today's consumers are looking for wellness products that fit naturally into their daily routines," said a spokesperson for HojaSana. "Our new 6-in-1 Saw Palmetto Supplement was designed to offer a more complete men's wellness approach by combining botanicals and nutrients that support prostate wellness, urinary comfort, healthy DHT balance, and overall nutritional support."

Supporting Everyday Wellness Through Thoughtful Formulation

Rather than relying on a single ingredient, HojaSana's formula combines multiple components commonly used in men's wellness supplements.





Saw palmetto and pumpkin seed oil provide a botanical oil foundation associated with men's wellness and healthy aging routines. Rye pollen and nettle root complement the formula by supporting daily urinary comfort. Meanwhile, zinc, selenium, and lycopene contribute essential mineral and antioxidant nutrition that supports overall men's wellness.

The product is intended to help consumers establish a consistent and convenient daily supplement routine as part of broader healthy lifestyle practices, including balanced nutrition, exercise, and regular health checkups.

Commitment to Quality and Transparency





HojaSana emphasizes quality and transparency throughout its product development process. The new supplement is manufactured according to GMP standards and is Non-GMO, gluten-free, and third-party tested.

By clearly disclosing ingredient forms and standardization specifications, HojaSana aims to help consumers make more informed decisions when selecting nutritional supplements that fit their individual wellness goals.

Availability

The HojaSana 6-in-1 Saw Palmetto Prostate Health Supplement is now available through Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0FYMNYLJQ

For more information about the product and the brand’s full wellness portfolio, visit www.hojasana.com.

The Bottom Line

320 mg Saw Palmetto Oil standardized to 85% fatty acids

Comprehensive 6-in-1 men's wellness formula

Supports prostate wellness and urinary comfort as part of a daily routine

Includes pumpkin seed oil, rye pollen, nettle root, zinc, selenium, and lycopene

Non-GMO, gluten-free, GMP manufactured, and third-party tested

About HojaSana

HojaSana is a wellness-focused nutritional supplement brand committed to developing thoughtfully formulated products that combine science-informed ingredients with transparency and quality. The company creates supplements designed to help consumers build simple, sustainable daily wellness routines that support healthy living.

Contact Person: Fiona Yang

Email: HojaSana@hojasana.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

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