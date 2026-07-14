Advancements in CKD Care: How New Therapies from AstraZeneca, Johnson & Johnson, Novartis, Bayer, and Amgen Are Changing the Landscape

Dublin, July 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Late Stage Chronic Kidney Disease Therapeutics Market - Global Forecast 2026-2032" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Late Stage Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD) Therapeutics Market, valued at USD 13.02 billion in 2025, is projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.88%, reaching USD 25.20 billion by 2032. This market is undergoing significant transformation as late stage CKD therapeutics enter a new era defined by clinical complexity, care-pathway integration, and operational feasibility. The intricacies of late stage CKD, driven by progressive organ dysfunction and high comorbidity, demand therapeutic solutions that are clinically meaningful, operationally implementable, and financially viable across diverse settings.

Technological and Treatment Advancements

The therapeutic landscape is expanding with established standards like renin-angiotensin system inhibition and SGLT2 inhibitors, alongside emerging strategies and delivery models. This diversification creates an environment where combination logic and treatment sequencing are as crucial as the efficacy of individual agents. Understanding these innovation trajectories offers decision-makers a competitive advantage as they strategize market entry and navigate reimbursement, access, and supply-chain dynamics.

Shifting Paradigms in CKD Management

The transition from an isolated renal care approach to integrated cardio-renal-metabolic strategies underlines the need for therapies that positively impact renal function and cardiovascular health. Late stage CKD management increasingly values pragmatic real-world evidence over laboratory-centric results, emphasizing the importance of implementation studies and adherence management. Decision-makers who capitalize on these insights can enhance clinical and commercial success.

Influence of Site-of-Care Economics

Dialysis organizations, hospitals, and value-based kidney care programs are shaping the formulary and protocol adoption based on operational fit and economic viability. Therapies that align with existing care models and workflow priorities not only facilitate patient adherence but also drive competitive positioning for companies by integrating into broader chronic care management initiatives.

Innovation and Diversification

Beyond traditional small molecules, the market is welcoming biologics, digital adherence solutions, and device-enabled care. Successful adoption in late stage CKD requires aligning these innovations with clinical readiness and reimbursement frameworks, which can mitigate risks and present opportunities for strategic planning and market entry.

Key Takeaways from This Report

The late stage CKD therapeutics market is expected to expand significantly, driven by advances in treatment strategies and technology integration.

Clinical, operational, and economic factors are essential for achieving therapeutic adoption and maximizing market potential.

An evolving landscape requires companies to adapt their strategies for tariff-related challenges and implementation dynamics.

Integrated real-world evidence and partnership-led execution strategies can create durable impact and guide successful entry into the market.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 188 Forecast Period 2026 - 2032 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $14.16 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032 $25.2 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 9.8% Regions Covered Global



Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface

1.1. Objectives of the Study

1.2. Market Definition

1.3. Market Segmentation & Coverage

1.4. Years Considered for the Study

1.5. Currency Considered for the Study

1.6. Language Considered for the Study

1.7. Key Stakeholders



2. Research Methodology

2.1. Introduction

2.2. Research Design

2.2.1. Primary Research

2.2.2. Secondary Research

2.3. Research Framework

2.3.1. Qualitative Analysis

2.3.2. Quantitative Analysis

2.4. Market Size Estimation

2.4.1. Top-Down Approach

2.4.2. Bottom-Up Approach

2.5. Data Triangulation

2.6. Research Outcomes

2.7. Research Assumptions

2.8. Research Limitations



3. Executive Summary

3.1. Introduction

3.2. CXO Perspective

3.3. Market Size & Growth Trends

3.4. Market Share Analysis, 2025

3.5. FPNV Positioning Matrix, 2025

3.6. New Revenue Opportunities

3.7. Next-Generation Business Models

3.8. Industry Roadmap



4. Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Industry Ecosystem & Value Chain Analysis

4.2.1. Supply-Side Analysis

4.2.2. Demand-Side Analysis

4.2.3. Stakeholder Analysis

4.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.4. PESTLE Analysis

4.5. Market Outlook

4.5.1. Near-Term Market Outlook (0-2 Years)

4.5.2. Medium-Term Market Outlook (3-5 Years)

4.5.3. Long-Term Market Outlook (5-10 Years)

4.6. Go-to-Market Strategy



5. Market Insights

5.1. Consumer Insights & End-User Perspective

5.2. Consumer Experience Benchmarking

5.3. Opportunity Mapping

5.4. Distribution Channel Analysis

5.5. Pricing Trend Analysis

5.6. Regulatory Compliance & Standards Framework

5.7. ESG & Sustainability Analysis

5.8. Disruption & Risk Scenarios

5.9. Return on Investment & Cost-Benefit Analysis



6. Cumulative Impact of United States Tariffs 2025



7. Cumulative Impact of Artificial Intelligence 2025



8. Late Stage Chronic Kidney Disease Therapeutics Market, by Treatment Type

8.1. Dialysis

8.2. Pharmacotherapy

8.2.1. Antihypertensives

8.2.2. Erythropoiesis-Stimulating Agents

8.2.3. Phosphate Binders

8.2.4. Vitamin D Analogs

8.3. Transplantation



9. Late Stage Chronic Kidney Disease Therapeutics Market, by Disease Stage

9.1. Stage 3

9.2. Stage 4

9.3. Stage 5



10. Late Stage Chronic Kidney Disease Therapeutics Market, by End-User

10.1. Ambulatory Surgical Centers

10.2. Dialysis Centers

10.3. Home Care Settings

10.4. Hospitals



11. Late Stage Chronic Kidney Disease Therapeutics Market, by Distribution Channel

11.1. Offline

11.2. Online



12. Late Stage Chronic Kidney Disease Therapeutics Market, by Mechanism Of Action

12.1. Erythropoiesis Stimulation

12.2. Phosphate Binding

12.3. RAAS Inhibition

12.4. Vitamin D Receptor Activation



13. Late Stage Chronic Kidney Disease Therapeutics Market, by Formulation

13.1. Injectable

13.2. Oral



14. Late Stage Chronic Kidney Disease Therapeutics Market, by Region

14.1. Americas

14.1.1. North America

14.1.2. Latin America

14.2. Europe, Middle East & Africa

14.2.1. Europe

14.2.2. Middle East

14.2.3. Africa

14.3. Asia-Pacific



15. Late Stage Chronic Kidney Disease Therapeutics Market, by Group

15.1. ASEAN

15.2. GCC

15.3. European Union

15.4. BRICS

15.5. G7

15.6. NATO



16. Late Stage Chronic Kidney Disease Therapeutics Market, by Country

16.1. United States

16.2. Canada

16.3. Mexico

16.4. Brazil

16.5. United Kingdom

16.6. Germany

16.7. France

16.8. Russia

16.9. Italy

16.10. Spain

16.11. China

16.12. India

16.13. Japan

16.14. Australia

16.15. South Korea



17. United States Late Stage Chronic Kidney Disease Therapeutics Market



18. China Late Stage Chronic Kidney Disease Therapeutics Market



19. Competitive Landscape

19.1. Market Concentration Analysis, 2025

19.1.1. Concentration Ratio (CR)

19.1.2. Herfindahl Hirschman Index (HHI)

19.2. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, 2025

19.3. Product Portfolio Analysis, 2025

19.4. Benchmarking Analysis, 2025

19.5. AbbVie Inc.

19.6. Akebia Therapeutics, Inc.

19.7. Amgen Inc.

19.8. Ardelyx, Inc.

19.9. Astellas Pharma Inc.

19.10. AstraZeneca PLC

19.11. Bayer AG

19.12. Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH

19.13. Chinook Therapeutics, Inc.

19.14. Eli Lilly and Company

19.15. FibroGen, Inc.

19.16. Gilead Sciences, Inc.

19.17. GlaxoSmithKline PLC

19.18. KBP Biosciences Co., Ltd.

19.19. Maze Therapeutics, Inc.

19.20. Novartis AG

19.21. Novo Nordisk A/S

19.22. Pfizer Inc.

19.23. ProKidney, Inc.

19.24. Travere Therapeutics, Inc.



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ly7dxc

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