Advancements in CKD Care: How New Therapies from AstraZeneca, Johnson & Johnson, Novartis, Bayer, and Amgen Are Changing the Landscape

Dublin, July 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Late Stage Chronic Kidney Disease Therapeutics Market - Global Forecast 2026-2032" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Late Stage Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD) Therapeutics Market, valued at USD 13.02 billion in 2025, is projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.88%, reaching USD 25.20 billion by 2032. This market is undergoing significant transformation as late stage CKD therapeutics enter a new era defined by clinical complexity, care-pathway integration, and operational feasibility. The intricacies of late stage CKD, driven by progressive organ dysfunction and high comorbidity, demand therapeutic solutions that are clinically meaningful, operationally implementable, and financially viable across diverse settings.
Technological and Treatment Advancements
The therapeutic landscape is expanding with established standards like renin-angiotensin system inhibition and SGLT2 inhibitors, alongside emerging strategies and delivery models. This diversification creates an environment where combination logic and treatment sequencing are as crucial as the efficacy of individual agents. Understanding these innovation trajectories offers decision-makers a competitive advantage as they strategize market entry and navigate reimbursement, access, and supply-chain dynamics.
Shifting Paradigms in CKD Management
The transition from an isolated renal care approach to integrated cardio-renal-metabolic strategies underlines the need for therapies that positively impact renal function and cardiovascular health. Late stage CKD management increasingly values pragmatic real-world evidence over laboratory-centric results, emphasizing the importance of implementation studies and adherence management. Decision-makers who capitalize on these insights can enhance clinical and commercial success.
Influence of Site-of-Care Economics
Dialysis organizations, hospitals, and value-based kidney care programs are shaping the formulary and protocol adoption based on operational fit and economic viability. Therapies that align with existing care models and workflow priorities not only facilitate patient adherence but also drive competitive positioning for companies by integrating into broader chronic care management initiatives.
Innovation and Diversification
Beyond traditional small molecules, the market is welcoming biologics, digital adherence solutions, and device-enabled care. Successful adoption in late stage CKD requires aligning these innovations with clinical readiness and reimbursement frameworks, which can mitigate risks and present opportunities for strategic planning and market entry.
Key Takeaways from This Report
- The late stage CKD therapeutics market is expected to expand significantly, driven by advances in treatment strategies and technology integration.
- Clinical, operational, and economic factors are essential for achieving therapeutic adoption and maximizing market potential.
- An evolving landscape requires companies to adapt their strategies for tariff-related challenges and implementation dynamics.
- Integrated real-world evidence and partnership-led execution strategies can create durable impact and guide successful entry into the market.
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|188
|Forecast Period
|2026 - 2032
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026
|$14.16 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032
|$25.2 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|9.8%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
1. Preface
1.1. Objectives of the Study
1.2. Market Definition
1.3. Market Segmentation & Coverage
1.4. Years Considered for the Study
1.5. Currency Considered for the Study
1.6. Language Considered for the Study
1.7. Key Stakeholders
2. Research Methodology
2.1. Introduction
2.2. Research Design
2.2.1. Primary Research
2.2.2. Secondary Research
2.3. Research Framework
2.3.1. Qualitative Analysis
2.3.2. Quantitative Analysis
2.4. Market Size Estimation
2.4.1. Top-Down Approach
2.4.2. Bottom-Up Approach
2.5. Data Triangulation
2.6. Research Outcomes
2.7. Research Assumptions
2.8. Research Limitations
3. Executive Summary
3.1. Introduction
3.2. CXO Perspective
3.3. Market Size & Growth Trends
3.4. Market Share Analysis, 2025
3.5. FPNV Positioning Matrix, 2025
3.6. New Revenue Opportunities
3.7. Next-Generation Business Models
3.8. Industry Roadmap
4. Market Overview
4.1. Introduction
4.2. Industry Ecosystem & Value Chain Analysis
4.2.1. Supply-Side Analysis
4.2.2. Demand-Side Analysis
4.2.3. Stakeholder Analysis
4.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
4.4. PESTLE Analysis
4.5. Market Outlook
4.5.1. Near-Term Market Outlook (0-2 Years)
4.5.2. Medium-Term Market Outlook (3-5 Years)
4.5.3. Long-Term Market Outlook (5-10 Years)
4.6. Go-to-Market Strategy
5. Market Insights
5.1. Consumer Insights & End-User Perspective
5.2. Consumer Experience Benchmarking
5.3. Opportunity Mapping
5.4. Distribution Channel Analysis
5.5. Pricing Trend Analysis
5.6. Regulatory Compliance & Standards Framework
5.7. ESG & Sustainability Analysis
5.8. Disruption & Risk Scenarios
5.9. Return on Investment & Cost-Benefit Analysis
6. Cumulative Impact of United States Tariffs 2025
7. Cumulative Impact of Artificial Intelligence 2025
8. Late Stage Chronic Kidney Disease Therapeutics Market, by Treatment Type
8.1. Dialysis
8.2. Pharmacotherapy
8.2.1. Antihypertensives
8.2.2. Erythropoiesis-Stimulating Agents
8.2.3. Phosphate Binders
8.2.4. Vitamin D Analogs
8.3. Transplantation
9. Late Stage Chronic Kidney Disease Therapeutics Market, by Disease Stage
9.1. Stage 3
9.2. Stage 4
9.3. Stage 5
10. Late Stage Chronic Kidney Disease Therapeutics Market, by End-User
10.1. Ambulatory Surgical Centers
10.2. Dialysis Centers
10.3. Home Care Settings
10.4. Hospitals
11. Late Stage Chronic Kidney Disease Therapeutics Market, by Distribution Channel
11.1. Offline
11.2. Online
12. Late Stage Chronic Kidney Disease Therapeutics Market, by Mechanism Of Action
12.1. Erythropoiesis Stimulation
12.2. Phosphate Binding
12.3. RAAS Inhibition
12.4. Vitamin D Receptor Activation
13. Late Stage Chronic Kidney Disease Therapeutics Market, by Formulation
13.1. Injectable
13.2. Oral
14. Late Stage Chronic Kidney Disease Therapeutics Market, by Region
14.1. Americas
14.1.1. North America
14.1.2. Latin America
14.2. Europe, Middle East & Africa
14.2.1. Europe
14.2.2. Middle East
14.2.3. Africa
14.3. Asia-Pacific
15. Late Stage Chronic Kidney Disease Therapeutics Market, by Group
15.1. ASEAN
15.2. GCC
15.3. European Union
15.4. BRICS
15.5. G7
15.6. NATO
16. Late Stage Chronic Kidney Disease Therapeutics Market, by Country
16.1. United States
16.2. Canada
16.3. Mexico
16.4. Brazil
16.5. United Kingdom
16.6. Germany
16.7. France
16.8. Russia
16.9. Italy
16.10. Spain
16.11. China
16.12. India
16.13. Japan
16.14. Australia
16.15. South Korea
17. United States Late Stage Chronic Kidney Disease Therapeutics Market
18. China Late Stage Chronic Kidney Disease Therapeutics Market
19. Competitive Landscape
19.1. Market Concentration Analysis, 2025
19.1.1. Concentration Ratio (CR)
19.1.2. Herfindahl Hirschman Index (HHI)
19.2. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, 2025
19.3. Product Portfolio Analysis, 2025
19.4. Benchmarking Analysis, 2025
19.5. AbbVie Inc.
19.6. Akebia Therapeutics, Inc.
19.7. Amgen Inc.
19.8. Ardelyx, Inc.
19.9. Astellas Pharma Inc.
19.10. AstraZeneca PLC
19.11. Bayer AG
19.12. Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH
19.13. Chinook Therapeutics, Inc.
19.14. Eli Lilly and Company
19.15. FibroGen, Inc.
19.16. Gilead Sciences, Inc.
19.17. GlaxoSmithKline PLC
19.18. KBP Biosciences Co., Ltd.
19.19. Maze Therapeutics, Inc.
19.20. Novartis AG
19.21. Novo Nordisk A/S
19.22. Pfizer Inc.
19.23. ProKidney, Inc.
19.24. Travere Therapeutics, Inc.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ly7dxc
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