Needle Coke Market Poised to Reach USD 7.61 Billion by 2032 with 4.73% CAGR Growth

Dublin, July 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Needle Coke Market by Product Type, Production Technology, Grade, Form, Application, End-Use Industry - Global Forecast 2026-2032" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The Needle Coke Market is evolving rapidly, with projections indicating it will reach USD 5.75 Billion by 2026 and further grow to USD 7.61 Billion by 2032, advancing at a CAGR of 4.73%. Needle coke is an essential carbon material utilized primarily in ultra-high-power graphite electrodes for electric arc furnace steelmaking and in synthetic graphite anodes for lithium-ion batteries. Its unique attributes include a highly ordered needle-like crystalline structure, low coefficient of thermal expansion, high electrical conductivity, and robust resistance to thermal shock.

Market Dynamics and Technological Advancements

The needle coke market is shaped by two primary feedstock routes: petroleum needle coke, commonly sourced from fluid catalytic cracker decant oil, and coal-based needle coke derived from coal tar pitch. Demand is intrinsically linked to steel recycling via electric arc furnaces and the burgeoning battery supply chains for electric vehicles and energy storage. According to the International Energy Agency, the surge in electric vehicle sales, with almost 14 million units sold in 2023, is significantly influencing needle coke procurement strategies.

As AI technology continues to evolve, its applications across the needle coke value chain are becoming increasingly critical. AI-enabled process models are optimizing delayed coking, calcination temperatures, volatile matter removal, and energy use, while ensuring controlled quality parameters. Furthermore, AI enhances quality assurance, expedites battery-anode material development, and offers advanced predictive maintenance for calcination assets, providing a competitive edge in production and procurement strategies.

Regional Market Insights

The Asia-Pacific region stands as the pivotal center for needle coke demand, with China's large-scale steel and battery manufacturing infrastructure and the advanced battery ecosystems of Japan and South Korea playing significant roles. India's growing steel capacity also adds to this demand surge. In North America, the United States benefits from a significant share of electric arc furnace steelmaking, bolstered by supportive domestic battery supply chain policies. Europe seeks demand growth in steel decarbonization and battery manufacturing under the European Union's clean technology agenda.

In other regions, Latin America is driven by industrial and automotive manufacturing, while the Middle East is focusing on metals and refining diversification. Africa is emerging with potential for infrastructure development and localized steel production.

Group and Country Level Insights

ASEAN countries like Indonesia and Vietnam are gaining traction as manufacturing hubs, enabling demand growth for battery-grade carbon materials. The GCC's refining capacity and industrial clusters provide a strategic advantage. In Europe, the demand is aligned with steel decarbonization and emissions reduction policies. BRICS countries, including China and India, are notable for their combined steel and battery market growth.

Key country insights identify the United States as a major needle coke market due to its substantial electric arc furnace-based steel production. Canada's market is poised by developments in low-carbon metals and battery materials alignment with North American supply chains. In Europe, decarbonization efforts by the UK, Germany, France, Italy, and Spain bolster demand for high-quality carbon inputs, while challenges persist in regions like Russia due to geopolitical influences.

Tariffs

The impact of tariffs on the needle coke market is significant, influencing pricing and availability. Fluctuating trade policies and international agreements can affect the supply chain and market stability, prompting stakeholders to develop strategic responses for mitigating risks related to these regulatory changes.

Key Takeaways from This Report

The needle coke market is set for robust growth, driven by the dual demands from steel recycling and expanding battery manufacturing for electric vehicles.

AI technologies offer substantial optimization opportunities across production, quality assurance, and procurement, providing a strategic edge in competitive markets.

Regional dynamics highlight Asia-Pacific as the demand epicenter, with North America's policy support reinforcing domestic supply chain resilience.

Tariffs and trade policies play a crucial role in market behavior, urging stakeholders to focus on strategic risk management and regional diversification.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 180 Forecast Period 2026 - 2032 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $5.75 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032 $7.61 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.7% Regions Covered Global



Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface

1.1. Objectives of the Study

1.2. Market Definition

1.3. Market Segmentation & Coverage

1.4. Years Considered for the Study

1.5. Currency Considered for the Study

1.6. Language Considered for the Study

1.7. Key Stakeholders



2. Research Methodology

2.1. Introduction

2.2. Research Design

2.2.1. Primary Research

2.2.2. Secondary Research

2.3. Research Framework

2.3.1. Qualitative Analysis

2.3.2. Quantitative Analysis

2.4. Market Size Estimation

2.4.1. Top-Down Approach

2.4.2. Bottom-Up Approach

2.5. Data Triangulation

2.6. Research Outcomes

2.7. Research Assumptions

2.8. Research Limitations



3. Executive Summary

3.1. Introduction

3.2. CXO Perspective

3.3. Market Size & Growth Trends

3.4. Market Share Analysis, 2025

3.5. FPNV Positioning Matrix, 2025

3.6. New Revenue Opportunities

3.7. Next-Generation Business Models

3.8. Industry Roadmap



4. Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Industry Ecosystem & Value Chain Analysis

4.2.1. Supply-Side Analysis

4.2.2. Demand-Side Analysis

4.2.3. Stakeholder Analysis

4.3. Market Dynamics

4.3.1. Key Drivers

4.3.2. Key Restraints

4.3.3. Key Opportunities

4.3.4. Key Challenges

4.4. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.5. PESTLE Analysis

4.6. Market Outlook

4.6.1. Near-Term Market Outlook (0-2 Years)

4.6.2. Medium-Term Market Outlook (3-5 Years)

4.6.3. Long-Term Market Outlook (5-10 Years)

4.7. Go-to-Market Strategy



5. Market Insights

5.1. Consumer Insights & End-User Perspective

5.2. Consumer Experience Benchmarking

5.3. Opportunity Mapping

5.4. Distribution Channel Analysis

5.5. Pricing Trend Analysis

5.6. Regulatory Compliance & Standards Framework

5.7. ESG & Sustainability Analysis

5.8. Disruption & Risk Scenarios

5.9. Return on Investment & Cost-Benefit Analysis



6. Cumulative Impact of Artificial Intelligence 2026



7. Needle Coke Market, by Product Type

7.1. Coal-Based Needle Coke

7.2. Petroleum-Based Needle Coke



8. Needle Coke Market, by Production Technology

8.1. Coal Tar Pitch Process

8.2. Delayed Coking Process



9. Needle Coke Market, by Grade

9.1. Premium Grade

9.2. Intermediate Grade

9.3. Super Premium Grade



10. Needle Coke Market, by Form

10.1. Lump

10.2. Granulated

10.3. Briquette



11. Needle Coke Market, by Application

11.1. Carbon Fibers

11.2. Graphite Electrodes

11.2.1. Electric Arc Furnace (EAF)

11.2.2. Foundries

11.2.3. Ladle Furnace

11.3. Lithium-Ion Batteries

11.3.1. Consumer Electronics Batteries

11.3.2. EV Batteries

11.4. Nuclear Power Applications

11.5. Specialty Carbon Materials



12. Needle Coke Market, by End-Use Industry

12.1. Aerospace & Defense

12.2. Automotive

12.3. Electronics & Semiconductors

12.4. Energy Storage & Renewable Energy

12.5. Nuclear Industry

12.6. Steel Industry



13. Asia-Pacific Needle Coke Market



14. North America Needle Coke Market



15. Europe Needle Coke Market



16. Latin America Needle Coke Market



17. Africa Needle Coke Market



18. Middle East Needle Coke Market



19. NATO Needle Coke Market



20. G7 Needle Coke Market



21. BRICS Needle Coke Market



22. European Union Needle Coke Market



23. ASEAN Needle Coke Market



24. GCC Needle Coke Market



25. United States Needle Coke Market



26. China Needle Coke Market



27. Japan Needle Coke Market



28. India Needle Coke Market



29. Canada Needle Coke Market



30. Germany Needle Coke Market



31. Australia Needle Coke Market



32. Brazil Needle Coke Market



33. Mexico Needle Coke Market



34. South Korea Needle Coke Market



35. United Kingdom Needle Coke Market



36. France Needle Coke Market



37. Italy Needle Coke Market



38. Russia Needle Coke Market



39. Spain Needle Coke Market



40. Competitive Landscape

40.1. Market Concentration Analysis, 2025

40.1.1. Concentration Ratio (CR)

40.1.2. Herfindahl Hirschman Index (HHI)

40.2. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, 2025

40.3. Product Portfolio Analysis, 2025

40.4. Benchmarking Analysis, 2025



41. Company Profiles

41.1. Phillips 66 Company

41.2. China National Petroleum Corporation

41.3. ENEOS Holdings, Inc.

41.4. GrafTech International Ltd.

41.5. Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

41.6. Befar Group Co., Ltd.

41.7. China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation

41.8. Sumitomo Corporation

41.9. China Baowu Steel Group Corp., Ltd.

41.10. NIPPON STEEL Chemical & Material CO., LTD.

41.11. Baotailong New Materials Co., Ltd.

41.12. Fangda Carbon New Material Co.,Ltd

41.13. POSCO MC MATERIALS

41.14. Anovion Technologies

41.15. Asbury Carbons Inc

41.16. BP PLC

41.17. Chevron Lummus Global LLC

41.18. Graphite India Limited

41.19. HEG Limited

41.20. Indian Oil Corporation Limited

41.21. Jinan Hong Sendi New Materials Co.,Ltd.

41.22. John Wood Group PLC

41.23. Marathon Petroleum Corporation

41.24. Mott Corporation

41.25. Petroleum Coke Industries Company

41.26. Rain Carbon Inc.

41.27. Resonac Corporation

41.28. Rizhao Hengqiao Carbon Co.,Ltd.

41.29. Sojitz JECT Corporation

41.30. Tokai Carbon Co., Ltd.





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