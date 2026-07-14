Industrial Semiconductor Market Size to Hit USD 329.73 Billion by 2035 | Research by SNS Insider

Austin, July 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Industrial Semiconductor Market Size & Growth Outlook:

As per the SNS Insider, “The global Industrial Semiconductor Market was worth USD 98.35 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 329.73 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 12.86% during 2026–2035.”

Growing AI-Driven Industrial Automation and Smart Manufacturing Accelerate Market Growth

The increased utilization of artificial intelligence, industrial automation, robotics, and Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) technology is creating rapid growth in demand for advanced semiconductor solutions in the industry sector. Current industrial facilities utilize semiconductor technology in order to predict maintenance needs, monitor activities in real time, process control, machine vision, energy management, and advanced manufacturing techniques. Increased funding of infrastructure, EVs, robots, and advanced manufacturing technology will lead to increased opportunities for the industrial semiconductor industry by 2035.

Industrial Semiconductor Market Size and Growth:

Market Size in 2025 : 98.35 Billion

: 98.35 Billion Market Size by 2035 : 329.73 Billion

: 329.73 Billion CAGR : 12.86% during 2026–2035

: 12.86% during 2026–2035 Base Year : 2025

: 2025 Forecast Period : 2026–2035

: 2026–2035 Historical Data: 2022–2024

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Leading Market Players with their Product Listed in this Report are:

FANUC CORPORATION

Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd.

YASKAWA ELECTRIC CORPORATION

Seiko Epson Corporation

Stäubli International AG

NACHI-FUJIKOSHI CORP

Intel Corporation

Qualcomm Incorporated

Micron Technology, Inc.

Tokyo Electron Limited

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC)

SMIC (Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation)

Infineon Technologies AG

STMicroelectronics NV

NXP Semiconductors NV

Renesas Electronics Corporation

Broadcom Inc.

Texas Instruments Incorporated

Siltronic AG

Industrial Semiconductor Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Base Year 2025 Forecast Period 2026-2035 Historical Data 2022-2024 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segmentation • by Type (Single-Mode, Multi-Mode)

• by Component (Memory Devices, Logic Devices, Analog IC, MPU, Discrete Power Devices, MCU, Sensors, Others)

• by Application (Networking and Communications, Data Centers, Industrial, Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Government)





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Key Segmentation Analysis:

By Type

The single-mode category captured the largest share in the Industrial Semiconductor Market in 2025, with about 76.00% of total market revenue, because of its vast use in fast industrial communication, telecommunication networks, and automated factory environments. It is expected that the multi-mode category will grow at the highest rate over the forecast period due to the rising demand from industrial internet-of-things (IIoT), robotics, automobile electronics, and flexible industrial networking applications.

By Component

The Memory Devices category accounted for the highest market share of about 31.09% in 2025 due to the rising need for real-time data processing, artificial intelligence computations, automation, and edge computing applications. The fastest-growing market during the forecast period is expected to be that of the Discrete Power Devices category, driven by increasing adoption in the electric vehicles industry, industrial motor drives, renewable energy sources, robotics, and other similar applications.

By Application

Networking and Communications held about 28.91% share of total market revenue in 2025 owing to the growing installation of industrial networks, 5G network, industrial communications, and factory automation. The Automotive segment is expected to be the fastest-growing application area owing to the rapid manufacturing of electric vehicles, ADAS systems, autonomous driving cars, and connected vehicles.

Regional Insights:

Asia Pacific dominated the global Industrial Semiconductor Market in 2025, accounting for approximately 42% of global market revenue. The region benefits from its extensive semiconductor manufacturing ecosystem, expanding industrial automation, strong electronics production, and significant investments in robotics and smart manufacturing across China, Japan, South Korea, and Taiwan. Continuous government support for semiconductor self-sufficiency and advanced fabrication facilities further strengthens regional leadership.

North America is an industrially sophisticated semiconductor market due to the increasing use of automation in the manufacturing, automobile, and energy sector. Due to the quest for efficiency, the need for high-end semiconductors has seen an increased demand, which has been influential in making the U.S. into an industrial center.

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Recent Developments:

2024: NACHI-FUJIKOSHI CORP. launched the CMZ12 collaborative robot, enhancing semiconductor manufacturing automation with improved operational efficiency and precision.

NACHI-FUJIKOSHI CORP. launched the CMZ12 collaborative robot, enhancing semiconductor manufacturing automation with improved operational efficiency and precision. 2025: Micron Technology introduced a tariff-related surcharge on selected semiconductor products to offset increased costs associated with changing U.S. trade policies while maintaining market competitiveness.

Exclusive Sections of the Industrial Semiconductor Market Report (The USPs):

INDUSTRIAL AUTOMATION & SMART FACTORY TRANSFORMATION ANALYSIS – Helps evaluate semiconductor adoption across factory automation, robotics, Industrial IoT (IIoT), predictive maintenance, digital manufacturing, and intelligent industrial control systems.

– Helps evaluate semiconductor adoption across factory automation, robotics, Industrial IoT (IIoT), predictive maintenance, digital manufacturing, and intelligent industrial control systems. POWER SEMICONDUCTOR & INDUSTRIAL ELECTRONICS TECHNOLOGY BENCHMARKING – Provides comprehensive insights into memory devices, discrete power semiconductors, MOSFETs, IGBTs, industrial processors, embedded controllers, and next-generation semiconductor architectures.

– Provides comprehensive insights into memory devices, discrete power semiconductors, MOSFETs, IGBTs, industrial processors, embedded controllers, and next-generation semiconductor architectures. AUTOMOTIVE, EV & INDUSTRIAL MOBILITY MARKET ASSESSMENT – Assesses growth opportunities across electric vehicles, ADAS, automotive electronics, battery management systems, industrial transportation, and intelligent mobility platforms.

– Assesses growth opportunities across electric vehicles, ADAS, automotive electronics, battery management systems, industrial transportation, and intelligent mobility platforms. AI, EDGE COMPUTING & INDUSTRIAL CONNECTIVITY INSIGHTS – Delivers detailed analysis of AI-enabled industrial equipment, edge computing, industrial networking, 5G connectivity, machine vision systems, and real-time industrial data processing applications.

– Delivers detailed analysis of AI-enabled industrial equipment, edge computing, industrial networking, 5G connectivity, machine vision systems, and real-time industrial data processing applications. RENEWABLE ENERGY, POWER MANAGEMENT & SMART GRID TRACKER – Identifies emerging opportunities across renewable energy infrastructure, smart grids, industrial power electronics, energy storage systems, and sustainable power management technologies.

– Identifies emerging opportunities across renewable energy infrastructure, smart grids, industrial power electronics, energy storage systems, and sustainable power management technologies. NEXT-GENERATION INDUSTRIAL SEMICONDUCTOR INNOVATION OUTLOOK – Evaluates future advancements in AI-enabled semiconductor solutions, advanced packaging technologies, high-efficiency power devices, industrial automation chips, IIoT platforms, and intelligent semiconductor innovations shaping the market through 2035.

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