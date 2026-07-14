IQM Quantum Computers Plc – Managers’ Transactions – Barbara Venneman

IQM Quantum Computers Plc, managers’ transactions, July 14, 2026 at 12:15 (EEST)
IQM Quantum Computers Oyj – Managers’ Transactions
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Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Barbara Venneman
Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member
Issuer: IQM Quantum Computers Oyj
LEI: 743700MUXIBO64XQUT02
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 166067/11/8
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Transaction date: 2026-07-09
Outside a trading venue
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000602354
Nature of transaction: RECEIPT OF A SHARE-BASED INCENTIVE
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 11383 Unit price: 0 EUR
Aggregated transactions (1):
Volume: 11383 Volume weighted average price: 0 EUR
For further information, please contact:
Blair Robertson, Vice President, Strategy & Corporate Development
Investor Relations Officer
About IQM Quantum Computers
IQM Quantum Computers (Nasdaq: IQMX) is a global leader in superconducting quantum computers, delivering full-stack quantum systems and cloud platform access to enterprises, research institutions, universities, high-performance computing centers, and national laboratories worldwide. IQM’s on-premises deployment model gives customers direct ownership and control of their quantum infrastructure. Founded in 2018 and headquartered in Finland, with major operations in Munich, IQM employs over 400 people and operates across Europe, Asia, and North America. IQM is the first publicly listed European quantum company on Nasdaq Stock Market.