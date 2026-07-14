HojaSana Debuts 2-in-1 Vitamin D3 K2 Softgels with No-Clump, Easy-to-Swallow Design

LOS ANGELES, July 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HojaSana, a wellness brand focused on straightforward daily nutrition, today introduced its Vitamin D3 K2 5000 IU softgels to the U.S. market. The new d3 k2 vitamin formula combines 5,000 IU of Vitamin D3 as Cholecalciferol with 100 mcg of Vitamin K2 as MK-7 Menaquinone in a single sunflower seed oil softgel, offering a 120-day supply in one bottle.





Why Take K2 with D3? A Calcium Support View

A common question among supplement shoppers is why take k2 with d3 in the first place. The short answer lies in how the two nutrients interact within the body’s calcium support pathways. Vitamin D3 is widely recognized for its role in helping the body absorb calcium, while Vitamin K2 is involved with vitamin K-dependent proteins such as osteocalcin and matrix Gla protein.

The National Institutes of Health Office of Dietary Supplements states that Vitamin D helps the body absorb calcium and that muscles, nerves, and the immune system need Vitamin D to function normally. Calcium absorption is a foundational step for bone health support, and D3 sits at the center of that process. K2, meanwhile, contributes to the nutritional environment around calcium-related proteins.

This is why vitamin d3 and k2 benefits are increasingly discussed together. Consumers are moving beyond single-ingredient Vitamin D products and toward formulas that address multiple parts of the calcium support equation. HojaSana frames this combination as daily nutritional support, not as a treatment for bone conditions or cardiovascular concerns.





Vitamin K2 MK-7 in a D3 K2 Softgel

When consumers evaluate a vitamin k2 supplement, one of the first things many look for is the form of K2 on the label. Vitamin K2 includes several menaquinone forms, with MK-4 and MK-7 among the most commonly referenced. HojaSana uses Vitamin K2 as MK-7 Menaquinone, a form known for its relatively long presence in the body and high consumer recognition.

The decision to clearly label “Vitamin K2 as MK-7” matters because it gives shoppers a direct way to compare products. Rather than hiding behind a generic “Vitamin K” claim, HojaSana’s vitamin k2 mk7 approach signals formulation specificity. This aligns with broader consumer expectations that supplement labels should be transparent about ingredient identity and potency.

Importantly, MK-7 is not positioned as superior to every other K2 form. It is presented as a well-recognized, daily-routine-friendly option that fits naturally into a vitamin d3 with k2 formula designed for consistency.

The Formula Logic Behind 5000 IU D3 + 100 mcg K2 MK-7

Each HojaSana softgel delivers Vitamin D3 125 mcg, or 5,000 IU as Cholecalciferol, alongside Vitamin K2 100 mcg as MK-7 Menaquinone. The bottle contains 120 softgels, which, at one softgel per day, provides a four-month supply. This supply length is designed to reduce reorder friction and help users maintain a steady routine.

The vitamin d3 k2 5000 iu format is a high-potency option. It is best suited for adults with limited sun exposure, those who have confirmed higher Vitamin D needs, or individuals working with a healthcare professional to address their status. The NIH ODS notes that the Tolerable Upper Intake Level for Vitamin D is 4,000 IU per day for individuals ages 9 and older. Because of this, long-term use of a 5,000 IU product should be considered alongside total Vitamin D intake, 25(OH)D testing, and professional guidance.

HojaSana does not promote a fixed d3 k2 ratio as universally ideal. Instead, the brand emphasizes that consumers should focus on clear D3 dosing, identifiable K2 form, and personal use context. The 5000 IU D3 plus 100 mcg K2 MK-7 structure is intended as a straightforward one-a-day option for adults seeking combined support.





No-Clump, Easy-to-Swallow Softgels as a Daily-Use Differentiator

For many consumers, the experience of taking a vitamin d3 k2 supplement matters almost as much as the formula itself. Hard capsules and powder-based products can sometimes clump, leave residue, or feel difficult to swallow. HojaSana addresses this with a softgel format that combines the active ingredients with sunflower seed oil in a smooth, one-piece capsule.

Both Vitamin D and Vitamin K are fat-soluble. The sunflower seed oil base supports the nutritional logic of taking these vitamins with dietary fat, which the NIH ODS notes can enhance Vitamin D absorption. The softgel also eliminates the need for consumers to manage separate oil carriers or worry about powder dispersion.

“We wanted to remove the friction from daily supplementation,” said a HojaSana spokesperson. “By putting D3 and K2 MK-7 into one sunflower oil softgel, we give people a simple, no-clump option that fits into their morning routine without extra steps.”

Clean Label, Gluten-Free, and Keto-Friendly

HojaSana’s softgels are formulated with a short, understandable ingredient list. The carrier is sunflower seed oil, and the softgel capsule is made from gelatin, glycerin, and purified water. The product is gluten-free, Non-GMO, and suitable for keto lifestyles, making it accessible to consumers with common dietary preferences and restrictions.

This clean-label approach is part of a broader commitment to transparency. HojaSana manufactures the product in GMP-compliant facilities and highlights third-party testing as part of its quality process. While these attributes do not imply therapeutic benefits, they help consumers evaluate the product against other d3 k2 vitamin options on the market.

For shoppers reading labels, third-party testing and GMP manufacturing are often signals of a brand’s commitment to consistency. These practices do not replace FDA approval, since dietary supplements are not pre-approved by the agency, but they do provide an additional layer of confidence for consumers navigating a crowded supplement aisle.





Who This Formula Is Designed For

HojaSana Vitamin D3 K2 is designed for adults who want a high-potency, oil-based combination supplement for daily wellness. It is especially relevant for office workers with limited sun exposure, people in northern climates with reduced winter daylight, and anyone who prefers to consolidate their supplement routine into a single softgel.

Availability

The HojaSana Vitamin D3K2 is now available through Amazon:

https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0GFD925T2

For more information about the product and the brand’s full wellness portfolio, visit www.hojasana.com.

About HojaSana

HojaSana is a wellness brand built around clean, practical nutrition. The company develops supplements with transparent labels, recognizable ingredients, and formats that fit into real daily routines. From oil-based softgels to extended-supply bottles, HojaSana focuses on making everyday health support simpler and more accessible for U.S. consumers.

Contact Person: Fiona Yang

Email: HojaSana@hojasana.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b42ac69f-2406-4de3-acde-c0781ef3800d

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/bd8d59e2-d883-4832-acb9-a2d436a50fdd

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8186d980-70e9-4758-98fe-2baa20c00445

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5f93bf7a-6160-496d-b6de-ef31b95942ab