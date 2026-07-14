Global Fire Pump Market Size to Reach USD 1.03 Billion by 2035 | Growing at 5.2% CAGR | Industry Trends, Market Share & Forecast – Custom Market Insights

Austin, TX, USA, July 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Custom Market Insights has published a new research report titled “Fire Pump Market Size, Trends and Insights By Product Type (Horizontal Split Case, Vertical in Line, Vertical Split Case, End Suction, Vertical Turbine), By Power Source (Diesel Engine Powered, Steam Powered, Electric Motor Powered, Hybrid), By Application (Residential, Industrial, Commercial), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2026 – 2035” in its research database.

According to the latest research study, the size and share of the global fire pump market were valued at approximately USD 623 million in 2025, are expected to reach USD 655 million in 2026, and are projected to reach around USD 1,034 million by 2035, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 5.2% during the forecast period from 2026 to 2035.

Click Here to Access a Free Sample Report of the Global Fire Pump Market @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/request-for-free-sample/?reportid=17971

Fire Pump Market Revenue and Trends

Fire pumps are used to maintain the needed water pressure in the sprinklers and standpipes during a fire. It is a particular kind of specialized motor-driven application that is crucial to the operation of building security systems. In the near future, the requirement for a fire pump will benefit from growing industrialization. A spike in accidents over the past several years has increased the need for fire pumps in both residential and manufacturing settings. Throughout the anticipated timeframe, increased demand for fire pumps is expected to be caused by ongoing global industrialization. A rise in the industrial sector is anticipated to be prompted by the need for fire pumps.

Request a Customized Copy of the Fire Pump Market Report @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/request-for-customization/?reportid=17971

What are the factors that have a significant contribution to the growth of the fire pump market?

The expanding industrial sector is projected to increase demand for fire pumps, driving growth in the global fire pump market during the forecast period. The oil and gas industry, which is anticipated to grow considerably in the near future, will serve as another major market driver for fire pumps. Firms worldwide are being compelled to invest in human resource safety measures by strict rules and regulations. In the upcoming years, this aspect is also probably going to help fire pumps become more widely used.

The global market for fire pumps is also anticipated to gain from the oil and gas sector’s promising pace of expansion as well as the rise in oil and gas processing, transportation, and exploration facilities throughout the globe. Due to stringent standards and laws, businesses everywhere are being obliged to invest in measures to preserve their human resources. Over the coming years, it is also anticipated that this factor will support the widespread use of fire pumps. The oil and gas industry is expected to expand at a promising rate during the ensuing years, and there will likely be a rise in infrastructure for oil and gas exploration, processing, and transportation globally.

Request a Customized Copy of the Fire Pump Market Report @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/fire-pump-market/

Stringent fire safety regulations are another key factor driving the growth of the fire pump market across the globe. Governments and regulatory bodies mandate installation of fire protection systems in residential, commercial, and industrial buildings. Internationally stringent standards and codes of practice are laid out for building and fire codes, making it essential for fire pumps to be installed for maintaining fixed water pressures and system adequacy for various emergency situations. Frequent safety and efficiency audits, fire tests, and periodic checks compel organizations to make use of superior-quality fire pump systems for emergencies. Evolving regulations stimulate industry growth through higher adoption of high-tech, power-efficient, and sophisticated systems.

(A free sample of the Fire Pump report is available upon request; please contact us for more information.)

Our Free Sample Report Consists of the following:

The updated report for 2026 includes an introduction, an overview, and an in-depth industry analysis.

Provide detailed chapter-by-chapter guidance on the Request.

Updated Regional Analysis with a Graphical Representation of Size, Share, and Trends for the Year 2026

Includes tables and figures that have been updated.

The most recent version of the report includes the top market players, their business strategies, sales volume, and revenue analysis.

Custom Market Insights (CMI) research methodology

(Please note that the sample of the fire pump report has been modified to include the COVID-19 impact study prior to delivery.)

Request a Customized Copy of the Fire Pump Market Report @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/fire-pump-market/

Regional Insights

The Asia Pacific held the highest market share in 2025. The presence of major players and increasingly innovative product launches drive growth in the region.

In addition the North American market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The gradual development of the end-use sectors is expected to cause North America’s share to rise slowly. Additionally, the area’s developed oil and gas sector provides a significant growth opportunity for the region’s fire pump market during the study’s time. Additionally, the growing availability of IoT-enabled pump controllers is expected to drive market advancement.

Request a Customized Copy of the Fire Pump Market Report @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/fire-pump-market/

Key questions answered in this report:

What is the size of the fire pump market, and what is its expected growth rate?

What are the primary driving factors that push the fire pump market forward?

What are the fire pump industry's top companies?

What are the different categories that the fire pump market serves?

What will be the fastest-growing segment or region?

In the value chain, what role do key players play?

What is the procedure for getting a free copy of the fire pump market sample report and company profiles?

Key Offerings:

Market Share, Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2026−2035

Market Dynamics – Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Leading Trends

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by types of services, by end-user services, and by regions

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

Buy this Premium Fire Pump Research Report | Fast Delivery Available - [220+ Pages] @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/fire-pump-market/

Report Scope

Feature of the Report Details Market Size in 2026 USD 655 million Projected Market Size in 2035 USD 1034 million Market Size in 2025 USD 623 million CAGR Growth Rate 5.2% CAGR Base Year 2025 Forecast Period 2026-2035 Key Segment By Product Type, Power Source, Application and Region Report Coverage Revenue Estimation and Forecast, Company Profile, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Recent Trends Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South & Central America Buying Options Request tailored purchasing options to fulfil your requirements for research.

Request a Customized Copy of the Fire Pump Market Report @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/fire-pump-market/

We customize your report to align with your specific research requirements. Inquire with our sales team about customizing your report.)

Still Looking for More Information? Do you want data for inclusion in magazines, case studies, research papers, or media?

Email Directly Here with Detailed Information: support@custommarketinsights.com

Browse the full “Fire Pump Market Size, Trends and Insights By Product Type (Horizontal Split Case, Vertical in Line, Vertical Split Case, End Suction, Vertical Turbine), By Power Source (Diesel Engine Powered, Steam Powered, Electric Motor Powered, Hybrid), By Application (Residential, Industrial, Commercial), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2026 – 2035” Report at https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/fire-pump-market/

Recent Developments

In June 2025, Natural Resources Canada announced a USD 104 million investment through the Resilient Communities through FireSmart Program to enhance wildfire prevention and mitigation efforts, creating substantial opportunities for fire pump manufacturers serving municipal and rural fire departments across Canadian communities.

Click Here to Access a Free Sample Report of the Global Fire Pump Market @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/fire-pump-market/

Spectacular Deals

Comprehensive coverage

Maximum number of market tables and figures

The subscription-based option is offered.

Best price guarantee

Free 35% or 60 hours of customization.

Free post-sale service assistance.

25% discount on your next purchase.

Service guarantees are available.

A personalized market brief by the author.

Browse More Related Reports:

UV Water Treatment Systems Market

ARC Pump Market

Vehicle Gun Safes Market

Centrifugal High-Speed Separators Market

Environmental Mass Spectrometry Market

Stationary Crushers Market

Ultrasonic Welding Systems Market

Construction Anchors Market

Plate Rolling Machine Market

Incubator Shaker Market

Choke Valve Market

Waste Management Market

List of the prominent players in the Fire Pump Market:

Pentair (Aurora / Fairbanks Nijhuis)

Xylem (AC Fire Pump)

Patterson Pump

Flowserve (SPP)

Sulzer

KSB

Ruhrpumpen

NAFFCO

Grundfos

Patterson Manufacturing

Torishima Pump

Wilo

Armstrong Fluid Technology

Peerless Pump

Kirloskar Brothers

Shanghai Kaiquan

Zhongquan Pump

Ebara

Shakti Pumps

Grundfos FireConnect

Others

The fire pump market is segmented as follows:

By Product Type

Horizontal Split Case

Vertical in Line

Vertical Split Case

End Suction

Vertical Turbine

By Power Source

Diesel Engine Powered

Steam-Powered

Electric Motor Powered

Hybrid

By Application

Residential

Industrial

Commercial

Click Here to Get a Free Sample Report of the Global Fire Pump Market @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/fire-pump-market/

Regional Coverage:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Russia

Italy

Spain

Netherlands

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

New Zealand

Australia

South Korea

Taiwan

Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

This fire pump market research/analysis report contains answers to the following questions.

Which Trends Are Causing These Developments?

Who Are the Global Key Players in This Fire Pump Market? What are the company profiles, product information, and contact details for these key players?

What Was the Global Market Status of the Fire Pump Market? What Was the Capacity, Production Value, Cost, and PROFIT of the Fire Pump Market?

What Is the Current Market Status of the Fire Pump Industry? What's the market's competition in this industry, both company-wise and country-wise? What is the market analysis of the fire pump market, considering its applications and types?

What Are Projections of the Global Fire Pump Industry Considering Capacity, Production, and Production Value? What Will Be the Estimation of Cost and Profit? What Will Be the Market Share, Supply, and Consumption? What about imports and exports?

What is a fire pump market chain analysis of upstream raw materials and downstream industries?

What is the economic impact on the fire pump industry? What are global macroeconomic environment analysis results? What Are Global Macroeconomic Environment Development Trends?

What Are the Market Dynamics of the Fire Pump Market? What Are Challenges and Opportunities?

What should be entry strategies, countermeasures to economic impact, and marketing channels for the fire pump industry?

Click Here to Access a Free Sample Report of the Global Fire Pump Market @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/fire-pump-market/

Reasons to Purchase Fire Pump Market Report

The Fire Pump Market Report provides qualitative and quantitative analysis of the market based on segmentation involving economic and non-economic factors.

Fire Pump The market report outlines market value (USD) data for each segment and sub-segment.

This report indicates the region and segment expected to witness the fastest growth and dominate the market.

Fire Pump Market Analysis by geography highlights the consumption of the product/service in the region and indicates the factors affecting the market in each region.

The competitive landscape incorporates the market ranking of the major players, along with new service/product launches, partnerships, business expansions, and acquisitions in the past five years of companies profiled.

Extensive company profiles comprise a company overview, company insights, product benchmarking, and SWOT analysis for the major market players.

Recent developments, including growth opportunities and drivers, as well as challenges and restraints in both emerging and developed regions, shape the industry's current and future market outlook.

Fire Pump Market: Includes in-depth market analysis from various perspectives through Porter's five forces analysis and offers an overview of the market through the value chain.

Reasons for the Research Report

The study provides a thorough overview of the global fire pump market. Compare your performance to that of the market as a whole.

Aim to maintain competitiveness while innovations from established leaders drive market growth.

Buy this Premium Fire Pump Research Report | Fast Delivery Available - [220+ Pages] @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/fire-pump-market/

What does the report include?

Drivers, restrictions, and opportunities are among the qualitative elements covered in the worldwide fire pump market analysis.

The report covers the competitive environment of current and potential participants in the fire pump market, along with their strategic product development ambitions.

This study conducts a qualitative and quantitative analysis of the fire pump market based on the component, application, and industry vertical. Additionally, the report provides comparable data for the key regions.

The report provides actual market sizes and forecasts for each segment mentioned above.

Who should buy this report?

Participants and stakeholders in the worldwide fire pump market should find this report useful. The research will be useful to all market participants in the fire pump industry.

Managers in the fire pump sector are interested in publishing up-to-date and projected data about the worldwide fire pump market.

Governmental agencies, regulatory bodies, decision-makers, and organizations want to invest in fire pump products' market trends.

Analysts, researchers, educators, strategy managers, and government organizations seek market insights to develop plans.

Request a Customized Copy of the Fire Pump Market Report @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/fire-pump-market/

About Custom Market Insights:

Custom Market Insights is a market research and advisory company delivering business insights and market research reports to large, small, and medium-scale enterprises. We assist clients with strategies and business policies, regularly working towards sustainable growth in their respective domains.

CMI is a one-stop solution for data collection and investment advice. Our company's expert analysis digs out essential factors that help us understand the significance and impact of market dynamics. The professional experts advise clients on aspects such as strategies for future estimation, forecasting, opportunities to grow, and consumer surveys.

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter | Facebook | YouTube

Contact Us:

Frank Gittens

CMI Consulting LLC

701 Tillery Street Unit 12-1333

Austin, Texas 78702

United States

USA: +1 737-734-2707

APAC: +91 20 46022736

WhatsApp No : +1 801 639 9061

Email: support@custommarketinsights.com

Web: https://www.custommarketinsights.com/

Blog: https://www.healthcareforesights.com/

Buy this Premium Fire Pump Research Report | Fast Delivery Available - [220+ Pages] @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/fire-pump-market/