Roofing Tiles Market Size to Surpass USD 21.87 Billion by 2035 on Rising Sustainable Construction Demand | SNS Insider

Austin, July 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SNS Insider, The Roofing Tiles Market was valued at USD 12.73 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 21.87 Billion by 2035, expanding at a CAGR of 5.56% during 2026–2035.

The roofing tile market is experiencing steady growth because of the growing rate of residential construction projects, urbanization, investments in infrastructure, and demand for long-lasting and beautiful roofing materials. The roof tiles are widely used in the residential, commercial, institutional, and industrial construction owing to their high durability, resistance to weather conditions, heat insulation properties, and long service life. In 2025-2026, a number of roofing companies invested heavily in efficient roofing systems, composite roofing tiles, and solar roof systems.





Instantly Access the Sample Report of Roofing Tiles Market Forecast @ https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/10485

Segmentation Analysis:

By Material Type, Clay Roofing Tiles Dominated the Market; Solar Roofing Tiles Segment to Register the Fastest CAGR Globally

Clay roofing tiles dominated the market with a revenue share of 34.00% in 2025 owing to their exceptional durability, excellent weather protection capabilities, attractive looks, and high longevity with superior heat insulation features and minimal maintenance requirements in both developed and developing countries. The solar roofing tiles segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 7.82% from 2026 to 2035 owing to the growing adoption of renewable energy technologies and efficient building systems.

By Roof Type, Pitched Roof Applications Dominated the Market; Architectural Specialty Roofs Segment to Register the Fastest CAGR Globally

Pitched Roof Application Type dominated the market share in 2025, contributing to a revenue share of 48.00%, due to its extensive use in residential buildings, commercial constructions, and institutional constructions with excellent water shedding properties and high durability. Specialty Roofs for Architectural Purposes is anticipated to have the fastest CAGR growth rate of 8.83% in 2026-2035, mainly attributed to the rise in demand for luxury and premium architectures, heritage building restoration, and iconic commercial constructions.

By Construction Type, New Residential Construction Dominated the Market; Institutional Construction Segment to Register the Fastest CAGR Globally

New residential construction dominated the market with the highest market share of 38.00% revenue share in 2025, as a result of factors such as urbanization, rising population, increased disposable income, and housing policies by governments increasing the need for efficient roof systems in developing countries. Institutional construction is anticipated to witness the highest CAGR of 7.84% from 2026 to 2035 owing to investments made by the governments for schools, hospitals, and public buildings.

By End User, Residential Buildings Dominated the Market; Hospitality & Heritage Buildings Segment to Register the Fastest CAGR Globally

The residential building segment accounted for the maximum share of 56.00% revenue in 2025 due to the constant growth in the development of residential buildings, reroofing applications, and rising preference for high quality weather-resistant thermal insulation roofing tiles. The hospitality & heritage buildings are forecasted to witness the highest CAGR of 12.46% over 2026-2035 driven by rising luxury tourism development and restoration of heritage buildings.

For a Custom Market Outlook Discussion with Our Analysts, Connect Now @ https://www.snsinsider.com/request-analyst/10485

Regional Insights:

North America will generate around 32.00% of the total world’s roofing tiles market revenue in 2025, owing to high growth in housing construction, rising re-roofing requirement, resilient climate construction investments, and high-end adoption of roofing tiles in the United States and Canada. Increase in bad weather events has compelled consumers to opt for protective roofing structures along with increasing sustainable construction materials worldwide.

The U.S. Roofing Tiles Market held value of USD 2.58 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 3.89 Billion by 2035, with a CAGR of 4.21%, supported by the residential housing requirement, re-roofing operations, climate resilient construction, energy-efficient building materials, and rise in solar roof installations with increasing manufacturers’ production capacity for solar roof integrated with different roofing materials in 2026.

The Europe Roofing Tiles Market size was valued at USD 3.97 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 6.82 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 5.56% during 2026–2035. Stringent energy efficiency norms along with environmentally sustainable building materials boost the European roofing market growth, leading European roofers ramp up their production of roofing systems that have less carbon footprint and more energy-efficient during 2025-2026.

Asia Pacific region is anticipated to register highest growth rate of 8.01% throughout the forecast period, attributed to increasing urbanization, fast-growing population base, increased constructions of residential segment, and infrastructure development in China, India, Southeast Asia, Japan, and Australia. Government investment is continuous on affordable housing, smart cities, and commercial properties; rise in disposable income will further fuel the demand for aesthetic roofing products.

Solar Roofing and Sustainable Technology Adoption to Augment Market Expansion Globally

The rising tendency toward sustainable construction and use of renewable energy sources in construction projects represents good prospects for roofing tile manufacturing companies. The solar roof, the composite roof, and the cool roof are becoming increasingly popular, providing both functionalities and sustainability. Manufacturing companies that are involved in the development of new roofing technologies are going to benefit from the increased demand for net zero buildings and energy-efficient constructions, as several roofing manufacturing companies are launching their solar roof generation in 2026.

Purchase Single User PDF of Roofing Tiles Market Intelligence Report @ https://www.snsinsider.com/checkout/10485

Major Players Analysis Listed in the Roofing Tiles Market Report:

Wienerberger AG

BMI Group

Terreal Group

Boral Roofing LLC

Eagle Roofing Products

Crown Roof Tiles

Marley Ltd.

Ludowici Roof Tile Inc.

Brava Roof Tile

Verea Clay Tiles

Tejas Borja S.A.

Westlake Royal Building Products

Monier Roofing Group

Santafé Tile Corporation

MCA Clay Roof Tile

Ceipo Ceramicas

Redland Roofing Systems

Nelskamp GmbH

Creaton GmbH

Erlus AG

Recent Developments:

2026: BMI Group expanded investments in sustainable roofing solutions and low-carbon roofing tile manufacturing technologies to support environmentally friendly construction material demand.

BMI Group expanded investments in sustainable roofing solutions and low-carbon roofing tile manufacturing technologies to support environmentally friendly construction material demand. 2025: Boral Roofing expanded concrete and composite roofing tile production capabilities to address growing construction demand in North America and Asia Pacific.

Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):

ROOFING TILE MATERIAL & TYPE METRICS – helps you understand adoption trends across clay, concrete, ceramic and energy generation capability across residential and commercial deployments globally.

– helps you understand adoption trends across clay, concrete, ceramic and energy generation capability across residential and commercial deployments globally. SOLAR ROOFING & RENEWABLE INTEGRATION METRICS – helps you evaluate solar roofing tile investment trends and specialist solar roofing provider competitive positioning globally.

– helps you evaluate solar roofing tile investment trends and specialist solar roofing provider competitive positioning globally. RESIDENTIAL CONSTRUCTION & REROOFING METRICS – helps you analyze new residential construction roofing procurement and housing development-driven roofing demand trends across diverse construction verticals globally.

– helps you analyze new residential construction roofing procurement and housing development-driven roofing demand trends across diverse construction verticals globally. ARCHITECTURAL SPECIALTY & HERITAGE METRICS – helps you uncover growth in luxury architecture specialty roofing adoption and customized roofing solution development globally.

– helps you uncover growth in luxury architecture specialty roofing adoption and customized roofing solution development globally. SUSTAINABLE CONSTRUCTION & GREEN BUILDING METRICS – helps you identify growth opportunities in energy-efficient roofing material adoption and net-zero building roofing solution development across regulated construction markets globally.

– helps you identify growth opportunities in energy-efficient roofing material adoption and net-zero building roofing solution development across regulated construction markets globally. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE & ROOFING TILES EXPANSION METRICS – helps you gauge the competitive strength of key market players based on material portfolio breadth and geographic construction market roofing deployment footprint globally.

Demand for Industry Analysis: Our Comprehensive Report Roofing Tiles Market @ https://www.snsinsider.com/reports/roofing-tiles-market-10485

Roofing Tiles Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2025 USD 12.73 Billion Market Size by 2035 USD 21.87 Billion CAGR CAGR of 5.56% From 2026 to 2035 Base Year 2025 Forecast Period 2026-2035 Historical Data 2022-2024 Key Segments • By Material Type (Clay Roofing Tiles, Concrete Roofing Tiles, Ceramic Roofing Tiles, Composite Roofing Tiles, Solar Roofing Tiles)

• By Roof Type (Flat Roof Applications, Low-Slope Roof Applications, Pitched Roof Applications, Steep-Slope Roof Applications, Architectural Specialty Roofs)

• By Construction Type (New Residential Construction, Residential Renovation & Re-Roofing, Commercial Construction, Industrial Construction, Institutional Construction)

• By End User (Residential Buildings, Commercial Buildings, Industrial Buildings, Government & Public Infrastructure, Hospitality & Heritage Buildings, Others) Regional Analysis/Coverage North America (US, Canada), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, ASEAN Countries, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Colombia, Rest of Latin America).

Other Related Report:

Global Construction Elastomers Market Analysis Report 2032

Waterproofing Membranes Market Size & Industry Share, 2032

Waterproofing Chemicals Market Size & Growth Report 2035

Waterproofing Admixture Market Size, Share | Industry Report

Below Grade Waterproofing Membranes Market Size Report 2035

About Us:

SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.