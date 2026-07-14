Montage Gold provides exploration update at its Didievi project in Côte d’Ivoire which is poised to be its next development asset

HIGHLIGHTS:



A total of 39,963 meters have been drilled at the Didievi project subsequent to the publication of the June 2025 Inferred Mineral Resource Estimate for the Blaffo Guetto deposit of 989koz at 2.5 g/t Au 1

Drilling at the Blaffo Guetto deposit has extended mineralization along a strike of over 1.3km and down-dip, confirming the continuity of high-grade mineralized lenses, with select intercepts from the recent drilling programme including: BGDD26-090: 15.0 meters at 20.97 g/t Au from 127.0 meters and 12.5 meters at 4.75 g/t Au from 167.5 meters BGDD26-093: 27.4 meters at 8.46 g/t Au from 184.1 meters BGDD26-095: 8.5 meters at 15.44 g/t Au from 152.0 meters and 18.1 meters at 3.75 g/t Au from 265.1 meters

High-grade, shallow intercepts have also been identified to the southeast of the Blaffo Guetto deposit, highlighting the potential for parallel, shallow lineaments that will be followed up during the on-going drilling programme, including: BGRC26-058: 4.0 meters at 86.47 g/t A u from 20.0 meters

14 targets have been identified across the Blaffo Guetto, Pranoi and Pokou mineralized trends

An additional 60,000-meter drilling programme is underway and scheduled to be completed by year-end comprised of: 50,000 meters of further step-out drilling to expand mineralization at the Blaffo Guetto deposit, alongside in-fill drilling aiming to convert a portion of the Inferred Resources to Indicated status 10,000 meters to test identified targets with further target generation underway

Goal of fast-tracking the development of the Didievi project with ESIA studies underway





ABIDJAN, Côte d’Ivoire, July 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Montage Gold Corp. (“Montage” or the “Company”) (TSX: MAU, OTCQX: MAUTF) is pleased to provide an exploration update for its Didievi project, in Côte d’Ivoire, which is poised to rapidly become the Company’s next development asset.

The Didievi project was acquired upon the acquisition of African Gold Limited (“African Gold”) which was closed in April 2026. The asset was subsequently quickly integrated within the Company’s platform as Montage became the operator of the asset in Q2-2025 along with its initial equity investment in African Gold. Pursuant to the publication of the last Mineral Resource Estimate (“MRE”) of 989koz at 2.5 g/t Au in June 20251, a total of 39,963 meters have been drilled until the end of May 2026, which mainly focused on the Blaffo Guetto deposit to increase the confidence of the resource along with its scale. Drilling has extended the mineralization at the Blaffo Guetto deposit across a strike length exceeding 1.3km, as well as down-dip of the previously published resource, highlighting the potential to significantly increase its scale.

In order to fast-track the development of the Didievi project, a new 60,000-meter drill programme, amounting to US$13.5 million, was recently launched and is expected to be completed by year-end. The programme aims to continue to expand mineralization at the Blaffo Guetto deposit, alongside in-fill drilling to convert Inferred Resources to Indicated status within the next MRE, and drill test new targets across the Blaffo Guetto, Pranoi and Pokou mineralized trends. In addition, permitting activities have already begun with Environmental & Social Impact Assessment (“ESIA”) studies underway.

Martino De Ciccio, CEO of Montage commented: “With the build of our Koné project tracking on-budget and ahead of schedule for a first gold pour in late-2026, we are pleased to be also rapidly advancing our Didievi project which is also located in Côte d’Ivoire.

Today’s published high-grade drill results continue to confirm the prospectivity of the Didievi project and its potential to quickly grow. We look forward to continuing to leverage our proven exploration, permitting and construction expertise, along with our well established in-country trusted relationships, to execute on our strategy of creating a premier, multi-asset African gold producer and unlocking value for all our stakeholders.”

Silvia Bottero, EVP Exploration of Montage commented: “We are pleased to be continuing to unlock exploration value across our portfolio where recent higher-grade discoveries at Koné are expected to improve the quality of the project from the onset of production while the success at Didievi is paving the way for it to rapidly become our next development project.

In order to rapidly progress the Didievi project, we have recently launched a 60,000-meter programme with the objective of increasing the Blaffo Guetto resource base and improving its resource confidence to the Indicated category. Additionally, we intend to systematically explore nearby targets with the aim of unlocking the full potential of the property.”

DIDIEVI PROJECT EXPLORATION PROGRAMME OVERVIEW

The Didievi project is located in central Côte d'Ivoire, approximately 35km from the capital, Yamoussoukro, and within 75km of several operating mines. Exploration activities at the Didievi project have identified 14 targets across three main mineralized trends, as shown in Figure 1, including:

the Blaffo Guetto trend hosting the Blaffo Guetto deposit , which has been the focus of recent exploration works given the already established MRE and continued discoveries of high-grade intercepts through step-out drilling; and

, which has been the focus of recent exploration works given the already established MRE and continued discoveries of high-grade intercepts through step-out drilling; and the Pranoi and Pokou trends, which have only been tested through light reconnaissance drilling.

Figure 1: Didievi exploration targets and lithological units (left) against aeromagnetic maps and interpreted mineralized trends





The Company has utilised its well-established exploration methodology to develop a pipeline of exploration targets at the Didievi project. An initial review of all available geological data was conducted by analyzing geological maps, cross sections, structural data, surface geology, geochemistry, geophysics, regolith mapping, alteration profiles, drilling data, cores, outcrops, and other survey data, culminating in the preparation of the exploration target triangle presented in Figure 2 below.

Figure 2: Exploration target triangle for the Didievi project (July 2026)





Between July 2025 and May 2026, a total of 39,963 meters of drilling was completed at the Didievi project, comprised of 30,206 meters of diamond drilling (“DD”) and 9,757 meters of reverse circulation (“RC”) drilling. The Blaffo Guetto deposit was the primary focus comprising 36,451 meters of exploration drilling, focussed on in-fill and step-out drilling of the defined, high-grade mineral resource. The remaining 3,512 meters of drilling was allocated towards the Pokoukro and Gbofia targets on the Pokou trend where initial results suggest sufficient mineralization continuity to motivate further drilling across these targets while advancing on geological understanding.

A subsequent 60,000-meter drill programme, with 5 drill rigs, was launched with 50,000-meters aimed at continuing to expand mineralization at the Blaffo Guetto deposit alongside in-fill drilling aiming to convert Inferred Resources to Indicated status within the next MRE, and 10,000 meters to test new targets across the Blaffo Guetto, Pranoi and Pokou mineralized trends.

ABOUT THE BLAFFO GUETTO DEPOSIT

The Blaffo Guetto deposit consists of a package of Birimian sedimentary units conformably dipping 50° to 80° to the southeast. The east of the deposit is dominated by a sequence of mostly siltstone (granulometry varying from mudstone to sandstone and metapelites) with interbedded conglomerates (ranging from 10 meters to 40 meters in true width). The sequence is often associated with an overprinting of chloritic alteration. Towards the west of the Blaffo Guetto deposit, the sequence is dominated by conglomerates with a dark/black pelitic matrix. Drilling has also identified the presence of feldspar-quartz porphyry intrusions towards the east of the Blaffo Guetto deposit.

Figure 3: Blaffo Guetto deposit plan view showing drilling collars and best intercepts 2





The drill programme has helped progress an understanding of the geological and structural setting of the deposit, confirming the presence of multiple mineralized structures associated with altered intrusive and shear-hosted systems. The updated geological model integrates structural, lithological, and alteration data and suggests increased continuity of mineralization across the deposit, as suggested in Figures 4 and 5. High-grade intercepts along strike (northeast – southwest) and down-dip (southeast) demonstrate the extension of mineralized envelopes beyond their previously identified extents. The revised interpretation is expected to support more effective drill targeting as Montage continues to test the broader mineralized corridor along the Blaffo Guetto trend.

Drilling has been consistently targeted towards an azimuth of 317° and dipping -55°. This systematic drilling pattern has intercepted the aforementioned geological units, thereby improving the reliability of structural measurements whilst also demonstrating continuity of deformation zones and mineralization.

Figure 4: Blaffo Guetto deposit cross section through A-A’





Figure 5: Blaffo Guetto deposit cross section through B-B’





Mineralized intercepts demonstrating the continuity of mineralization towards the northeast of the deposit include:

BGDD26-090: 15.0 meters at 20.97 g/t Au from 127.0 meters and 12.5 meters at 4.75 g/t Au from 167.5 meters;

from 127.0 meters and from 167.5 meters; BGDD26-093: 27.4 meters at 8.46 g/t Au from 184.1 meters; and

from 184.1 meters; and BGDD26-095: 8.5 meters at 15.44 g/t Au from 152.0 meters and 18.1 meters at 3.75 g/t Au from 265.1 meters.





High-grade, shallow intercepts have also been identified to the southeast of the Blaffo Guetto deposit, highlighting the potential for parallel, shallow lineaments that will be followed up during the on-going drilling programme, including:

BGRC26-058: 4.0 meters at 86.47 g/t Au from 20.0 meters.





Drilling has also continued towards the southwest of Blaffo Guetto, where intercepts assist in defining a separate mineralized lineament, as shown in Figure 6 below. The on-going drilling programme will aim to test the continuity of mineralization between the Blaffo Guetto deposit and the other extensions identified. Drilling intercepts in this area include:

BGDD25-040: 5.0 meters at 10.21 g/t Au ; and

; and BGDD25-041: 2.0 meters at 1.36 g/t Au and 11.1 meters at 5.12 g/t Au.



Figure 6: Blaffo Guetto deposit (southwest extension) cross section through C-C’





NEXT STEPS

Key upcoming catalysts by asset across the Company include:

Table 1: Key upcoming catalysts by asset

PROPERTY CATALYST Koné project Further exploration results from the ongoing 90,000-meter drilling programme throughout the year

Updated mineral resources for select deposits throughout the year

Updated life of mine plan along with 2026 year-end reserves and resources

First gold pour through the oxide circuit in late Q4-2026

Completion of the hard-rock comminution circuit in Q2-2027 Didievi project Exploration results from the ongoing drilling programme, which is expected to yield an updated resource estimate Wendé property Exploration results from the ongoing 9,000-meter drill programme in Q3-2026 Mauritania greenfield properties Early-stage exploration activities ongoing with scout drilling to commence in Q4-2026



ABOUT MONTAGE GOLD

Montage Gold Corp. (TSX: MAU) is a Canadian-listed company focused on becoming a premier multi-asset African gold producer, with its flagship Koné project, located in Côte d’Ivoire, at the forefront. Based on the Updated Feasibility Study published in 2024 (the “UFS”), the Koné project has an estimated 16-year mine life and sizeable annual production of +300koz of gold over the first 8 years and is expected to enter production in late Q4-2026. The Company has also built a high-quality, multi-asset growth pipeline including the Didievi and Wendé properties in Côte d’Ivoire, and a portfolio of prospective exploration tenements in Mauritania.

CONTACT INFORMATION

For Investor Relations Inquiries:

Jake Cain

Strategy & Investor Relations Manager

jcain@montagegold.com

+44-7788-687-567 For Media Inquiries:

John Vincic

Oakstrom Advisors

john@oakstrom.com

+1-647-402-6375 For Regulatory Inquiries:

Kathy Love

Corporate Secretary

klove@montagegold.com

+1-604-512-2959



QUALIFIED PERSONS STATEMENT

The scientific and technical contents of this press release relating to newly published drilling results have been verified and approved by Silvia Bottero, BSc, MSc, a Qualified Person pursuant to National Instrument 43-101. Mrs. Bottero, EVP Exploration of Montage, is a registered Professional Natural Scientist with the South African Council for Natural Scientific Professions (SACNASP), a member of the Geological Society of South Africa and a Member of AusIMM.

TECHNICAL DISCLOSURE

Sampling & Assaying - QA/QC – New drilling results

All exploration activities on the Didievi project relating to the new drilling results referred to in this release are designed and carried out under the supervision of Silvia Bottero, Executive Vice President, Exploration who conducted multiple site visits throughout 2025 and 2026. Ms. Bottero is a Professional Natural Scientist (SACNASP) and a Qualified Person as defined under NI 43-101.

All samples comprise diamond drilling (DD) and reverse circulation (RC) drilling were collected, handled and prepared in accordance with industry-standard protocols, ensuring that assay results are representative, reliable and suitable for mineral resource estimation. DD core samples were collected as 1 meter downhole composites on average, consistent with geological logging and sampling protocols. Core was cut longitudinally in half using a diamond saw at the field camp facilities, with one half submitted for assay and the remaining half retained for reference.

RC samples were collected at nominal 1 meter downhole intervals from the cyclone and discharged into sample bags. The bulk sample was passed through a riffle splitter and/or a three-tier riffle splitter (1/3 splitter) to obtain a representative analytical sub-sample, while the remaining material was retained as a coarse reject. Sample weights were monitored to ensure consistency and representativity, with typical analytical sample masses in the order of 2–3 kg, depending on drilling conditions and sample characteristics. Strict sampling protocols were applied, including routine cleaning of the cyclone and splitter, to minimise contamination and ensure sample integrity. All samples were securely transported under chain-of-custody procedures to the MSALABS laboratory in Yamoussoukro, Côte d’Ivoire for preparation and analysis. All samples underwent the following preparation and analytical procedures:

› Crushing to 1.17 mm (≥ 80% passing)

› Splitting to obtain a 1 kg representative sub-sample

› Analysis by 300 to 500 g fire assay with Chrysos Photon Assay

The analytical method has a lower detection limit of 0.015 ppm Au, which is appropriate for the grade range encountered at the Didievi project.

A robust and systematic in-house QA/QC programme was implemented and actively managed by Montage to ensure continuous monitoring of analytical accuracy, precision, and potential contamination throughout the entire sampling, preparation, and analytical workflow. Batch-level QA/QC performance is reviewed systematically, allowing rapid identification and resolution of any analytical issues. To further validate analytical accuracy and laboratory performance, an independent umpire laboratory programme is implemented. The submitted samples include a mix of routine samples, blanks and CRMs to ensure comprehensive verification of results. QA/QC has been designed to be in line with industry best standards and the results reviewed by the Qualified Person. Individual batches are monitored for standard and blank failure during import to the database, whilst longer term QA/QC trends are monitored on a periodic basis.

Data Verification – New drilling results

Data verification for the new drilling results referred to in this release were carried out by Corentin Raulet, a full-time employee as Group Senior Geologist of Montage Gold, and overseen by Silvia Bottero, Executive Vice President, Exploration at Montage Gold and a Qualified Person as defined under NI 43-101. Ms. Bottero considers that the sample preparation, security, and analytical procedures adopted for drilling informing this release are an adequate basis for the statistical analysis. Procedures implemented to monitor the representativity of field sampling, as well as the reproducibility and accuracy of sample preparation and analytical results for the Didievi project (RC and DD drilling), are consistent with industry best practices and the experience of Ms. Bottero. Data supporting sample representativity include sample condition logs for RC and diamond drilling, recovered sample weights, core recovery measurements. These controls confirm that sampling is conducted in a manner that is representative of the mineralized material. The reliability of sample preparation and analytical results is supported through the routine insertion and monitoring of quality control samples, including coarse blanks, certified reference materials (standards) demonstrating acceptable levels of accuracy and precision.

These independent assessments are complemented by ongoing internal verification by Ms. Bottero, including database validation, QA/QC monitoring, and periodic site reviews. Data verification checks undertaken by Ms. Bottero, included checking for internal consistency between and within database tables and comparisons between database entries and selected laboratory reports and selected original field records.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains certain forward-looking information and forward-looking statements within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation (collectively, “Forward-looking Statements”). All statements, other than statements of historical fact, constitute Forward-looking Statements. Words such as “will”, “intends”, “proposed” and “expects” or similar expressions are intended to identify Forward-looking Statements. Forward-looking Statements in this press release include statements related to the Company’s objectives of achieving first gold pour in late Q4-2026 through an oxide circuit startup, and remaining on-schedule for completion of the hard-rock comminution circuit in the second quarter of 2027; the items listed under the heading “Key Upcoming Catalysts”; the Company’s mineral reserve and resource estimates; results of ongoing and planned exploration and drill programmes; timing in respect of the commencement and completion of construction of various components of the Koné project, the length of construction and of the mining operations at the Koné project; the timing and amount of future production from the Koné project; the publication of new resource estimates for the Company’s properties and updated LOM plan in 2026; and further information related to exploration programmes, exploration results and timing thereof at the Didievi project, the Wendé property and the Company’s exploration properties in Mauritania.

Forward-looking Statements involve various risks and uncertainties and are based on certain factors and assumptions. There can be no assurance that any Forward-looking Statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements, including that the returns from the Koné project will be lower than estimated, that additions to the mineral resources will not be achieved or that the remaining cost of construction of the Koné project will be higher than estimated, that the updated LOM plan will indicate lower financial returns or production. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from include uncertainties inherent in the preparation of mineral reserve and resource estimates and definitive feasibility studies, and in delineating new mineral reserve and resource estimates, including but not limited to, assumptions underlying the production estimates not being realized, incorrect cost assumptions, decreases in the price of gold, unexpected variations in quantity of mineralized material, grade or recovery rates being lower than expected, unexpected adverse changes to geotechnical or hydrogeological considerations, or expectations in that regard not being met, unexpected failures of plant, equipment or processes (including construction equipment), delays in or increased costs for the delivery of construction equipment and services, unexpected changes to availability of power or the power rates, failure to maintain permits and licenses, higher than expected interest or tax rates, adverse changes in project parameters, unanticipated delays and costs of consulting and accommodating rights of local communities, environmental risks inherent in the Côte d’Ivoire, title risks, including failure to renew concessions, unanticipated commodity price and exchange rate fluctuations, delays in or failure to receive access agreements or amended permits, and other risk factors set forth in the Company’s Annual Information Form available at www.sedarplus.ca, under the heading “Risk Factors”. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any Forward-looking Statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by law. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for Montage to predict all of them, or assess the impact of each such factor or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause results to differ materially from those contained in any Forward-looking Statement. Any Forward-looking Statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.

APPENDIX A: DIDIEVI PROJECT BEST INTERCEPTS1

Target







Hole ID

Drill Type

Collar Location Orientation



Length (m)

From (m)

To

(m)

Apparent Width1 Grade Uncut Comments (UTM Zone 29N) m E m N mRL Dip Azim Blaffo Guetto

BGDD25-034 DD 279,825 749,200 213 -55 317 350.0 72.5 76.5 4.0 3.93 Incl. 1.0 m @ 14.61 g/t BGDD25-034 DD 279,825 749,200 213 -55 317 350.0 241.0 250.0 9.0 2.83 BGDD25-037 DD 279,675 748,959 238 -55 317 400.0 242.0 245.0 3.0 5.07 BGDD25-037 DD 279,675 748,959 238 -55 317 400.0 366.7 377.0 10.3 2.12 BGDD25-040 DD 279,179 749,048 228 -55 317 120.0 66.3 71.3 5.0 10.21 Incl. 1.0 m @ 17.35 g/t BGDD25-041 DD 279,118 748,785 240 -55 317 186.1 122.9 134.0 11.1 5.12 Incl. 1.0 m @ 48.34 g/t BGDD25-043 DD 279,131 748,953 249 -55 317 129.7 74.0 83.0 9.0 1.92 BGDD25-034 DD 279,825 749,200 213 -55 317 350.0 72.5 76.5 4.0 3.93 Incl. 1.0 m @ 14.61 g/t BGDD25-034 DD 279,825 749,200 213 -55 317 350.0 241.0 250.0 9.0 2.83 BGDD25-037 DD 279,675 748,959 238 -55 317 400.0 242.0 245.0 3.0 5.07 BGDD25-037 DD 279,675 748,959 238 -55 317 400.0 366.7 377.0 10.3 2.12 BGDD25-040 DD 279,179 749,048 228 -55 317 120.0 66.3 71.3 5.0 10.21 Incl. 1.0 m @ 17.35 g/t BGDD26-047 DD 279,716 749,060 238 -55 317 370.0 311.0 323.6 12.6 1.54 BGDD26-049 DD 279,780 749,248 217 -55 317 260.9 184.4 191.4 7.0 2.33 BGDD26-060 DD 279,692 749,197 232 -55 317 240.0 160.2 171.0 10.8 1.99 BGDD26-061 DD 279,853 749,244 211 -55 317 402.3 219.0 233.0 14.0 1.49 BGDD26-062 DD 279,986 749,160 204 -55 317 420.0 368.4 371.4 3.0 8.48 Incl. 1.0 m @ 13.68 g/t BGDD26-064 DD 280,022 748,952 198 -55 317 598.7 579.0 594.2 15.2 1.65 BGDD26-065 DD 280,093 749,279 216 -55 317 390.6 294.9 309.5 14.6 2.78 BGDD26-066 DD 279,953 749,355 220 -55 317 260.0 154.8 157.0 2.2 18.23 Incl. 1.1m @ 35.42 g/t BGDD26-066 DD 279,953 749,355 220 -55 317 260.0 182.7 186.6 3.9 6.01 Incl. 0.9m @ 17.46 g/t BGDD26-066 DD 279,953 749,355 220 -55 317 260.0 197.6 201.6 4.0 10.52 Incl. 1.0m @ 12.63 g/t BGDD26-067 DD 279,944 748,888 209 -55 317 609.3 589.0 604.7 15.6 1.65 BGDD26-068 DD 279,922 749,059 206 -55 317 450.0 417.3 427.3 10.0 1.81 BGDD26-069 DD 279,800 749,337 215 -55 317 210.0 93.8 101.3 7.5 4.05 Incl. 1.1m @ 13.28 g/t BGDD26-069 DD 279,800 749,337 215 -55 317 210.0 157.5 171.0 13.5 2.41 BGDD26-090 DD 279,886 749,354 217 -55 317 250.0 127.0 142.0 15.0 20.97 Incl. 1.1m @ 267.30 g/t BGDD26-090 DD 279,886 749,354 217 -55 317 250.0 167.5 180.0 12.5 4.75 Incl. 1.1m @ 17.16 g/t BGDD26-092 DD 279,930 749,454 234 -55 317 210.8 6.8 13.0 6.2 6.49 Incl. 1.0 m @ 28.90m BGDD26-093 DD 280,010 749,368 225 -55 317 281.7 184.1 211.5 27.4 8.46 Incl. 1.0m @ 15.07 g/t BGDD26-094 DD 279,857 749,152 213 -55 317 382.9 272.0 278.0 6.0 7.76 Incl. 1.0 m @ 15.94 g/t BGDD26-095 DD 279,918 749,209 207 -55 317 382.7 152.0 160.5 8.5 15.44 Incl. 1.5m @ 81.13 g/t BGDD26-095 DD 279,918 749,209 207 -55 317 382.7 265.1 283.2 18.1 3.75 Incl. 1.1m @ 14.77 g/t BGDD26-096 DD 279,805 749,159 218 -55 317 356.3 192.0 203.4 11.4 1.84 BGDD26-097 DD 280,013 749,219 207 -55 317 400.0 305.3 310.3 5.0 3.55 BGDD26-099 DD 280,217 749,183 209 -55 317 600.5 482.9 495.0 12.1 1.44 BGDD26-121 DD 280,067 749,013 196 -55 317 630.8 528.5 544.0 15.5 1.65 BGRC26-058 RC 279,937 748,603 185 -55 317 150.0 20.0 24.0 4.0 86.47 Incl. 1.0m @ 341.37 g/t BGRC26-076 RC 280,308 749,085 205 -55 317 100.0 68.0 79.0 11.0 1.50 BGRC26-118 RC 279,972 748,566 199 -55 317 100.0 73.0 75.0 2.0 18.71 Incl. 1.0m @ 34.06 g/t

1All intercepts are apparent width. Based upon current interpretation it is estimated true thickness range between 70% and 90% of the drilled intersections.

______________________________

1 As reported by African Gold Limited on, June 23, 2025, titled “Blaffo Guetto’s Inferred Resource Surges 119% to 989,000oz within 12.4 million tonnes at 2.5g/t Au”, available on the Australian Stock Exchange (ASX), and reported under the JORC (2012) Code - the Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves. Montage does not currently consider the Didievi project material to the Company.

2 All intercepts are apparent width. Based upon current interpretation it is estimated true thickness range between 70% and 90% of the drilled intersections.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c9a8aea1-5317-42f5-b7a6-b833d77ea496

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b7a286d6-7c85-401f-aa11-badd47974c1d

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/fcca0691-0c38-43e0-a6d6-c9f158b0b45b

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7217183a-a990-41d2-b81f-64c9d89eebe0

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/44b0810f-99e0-443a-960c-c16d980afb9d

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5bc9bdd6-ce7e-4691-bfc8-686d53088be0