Unity Bancorp Reports Quarterly Earnings of $14.5 Million

CLINTON, N.J., July 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: UNTY), parent company of Unity Bank, reported net income of $14.5 million, or $1.42 per diluted share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2026, compared to net income of $14.3 million, or $1.40 per diluted share for the quarter ended March 31, 2026. For the six months ended June 30, 2026, Unity Bancorp reported net income of $28.8 million, or $2.82 per diluted share, compared to net income of $28.1 million, or $2.74 per diluted share, for the six months ended June 30, 2025.

James A. Hughes, CEO, commented on the financial results: “We are pleased to announce that Unity Bancorp, Inc. delivered another strong quarter, reflecting the strength of our relationship-based banking model. During the second quarter, we generated net income of $14.5 million, or $1.42 per diluted share, producing a 2.01% return on average assets and a 15.86% return on average equity. Strong core operating performance, a 4.56% net interest margin, balanced loan and deposit growth, and robust capital and liquidity levels all contributed to another successful quarter. These accomplishments underscore our ability to deliver consistent earnings, prudently manage risk, and support the financial needs of the communities we serve.

While the macroeconomic environment continues to present uncertainty, including the ongoing effects of elevated interest rates and changing economic conditions, we remain encouraged by the resilience of the New Jersey economy and housing market. Home values have remained stable and customer activity continues to demonstrate the underlying strength of the communities we serve. These factors have supported sound credit performance and continued demand for both residential and commercial banking services.

We remain encouraged by the level of customer activity and business development opportunities across our markets. Loan pipelines remain healthy, deposit gathering efforts continue to gain traction, and our investments in technology and talent are enhancing our ability to serve customers more efficiently and effectively. As we look to the second half of 2026, we believe Unity is well positioned to continue delivering profitable growth, maintaining strong asset quality, and creating long-term value for our shareholders.”

For the full version of the Company’s quarterly earnings release, including financial tables, please visit News - Unity Bank (q4ir.com).

Unity Bancorp, Inc. is a financial services organization headquartered in Clinton, New Jersey, with approximately $3.2 billion in assets and $2.5 billion in deposits. Unity Bank, the Company’s wholly owned subsidiary, provides financial services to retail, corporate and small business customers through its robust branch network located in Bergen, Hunterdon, Middlesex, Morris, Ocean, Somerset, Union and Warren Counties in New Jersey and Northampton County in Pennsylvania. For additional information about Unity, visit our website at www.unitybank.com , or call 800-618-BANK.

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements, either expressed or implied, which are provided to assist the reader in understanding anticipated future financial performance. These statements may be identified by use of the words “believe”, “expect”, “intend”, “anticipate”, “estimate”, “project” or similar expressions. These statements involve certain risks, uncertainties, estimates and assumptions made by management, which are subject to factors beyond the Company’s control that could impede its ability to achieve these goals. These factors include those items included in our Annual Report on Form 10-K under the heading “Item 1A. Risk Factors” as amended or supplemented by our subsequent filings with the SEC, as well as general economic conditions, trends in interest rates, the ability of our borrowers to repay their loans, our ability to manage and reduce the level of our nonperforming assets, results of regulatory exams, the impact of any health crisis or national disasters on the Bank, its employees and customers, and the impact of uncertain or changing political conditions or any current or future federal government shutdown and uncertainty regarding the federal government’s debt limit or changes in fiscal, monetary, trade or regulatory policy, among other factors.

This communication does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor shall there be any sale of securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of such jurisdiction.

News Media & Financial Analyst Contact:

James Davies, FSVP and CFO

(908) 713-4330

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