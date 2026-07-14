The Courtyard by Marriott Carolina Beach Oceanfront, North Carolina Completes a Major Renovation

FAIRFAX, Va. and CAROLINA BEACH, N.C., July 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crestline Hotels & Resorts, LLC, today announced the completion of an extensive renovation of the Courtyard by Marriott Carolina Beach Oceanfront, North Carolina. Guests are welcomed at the redesigned front desk into a completely refreshed lobby and living area with conversational seating artfully arranged for socializing or enjoying the new 65-inch TVs. For more privacy or workspace, there is booth seating featuring 32-inch TVs. New furnishings, artwork, flooring, wall coverings, and a Print Station complete the welcome experience.

Each of the 144 guest rooms and suites are reimagined with new sofas and chairs, contemporary lighting, stylish artwork, carpeting, and wall coverings. The closets have been reconfigured, creating easy access, and the bathrooms have been modernized with new lighting and fixtures, as well as the addition of a full-length mirror. Guests can enjoy the ocean view from every guest room in the comfort of new balcony furnishings.

Additional upgrades include the hotel’s 5,000 square feet of flexible event and meeting space that has been fitted with new lighting, carpeting, and wall coverings. The fitness center has been upgraded with the addition of a 55-inch TV, water and towel stations, and an inspirational mural.

The Bistro®, the on-site restaurant, is a chic gathering spot redesigned to complement the relaxed beach vibe. It offers a full menu of refreshing breakfast, dinner, and after-hours options, including beer, wine, and specialty beverages made with Starbucks® coffee. For a quick grab-and-go snack or sundries, The Crate is open 24-7.

Download Image Here:

Courtyard Carolina Beach Oceanfront, exterior:

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Courtyard Carolina Beach Oceanfront, guestroom:

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Courtyard Carolina Beach Oceanfront, patio:

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More About The Courtyard by Marriott Carolina Beach Oceanfront

The hotel is a focal point of this quaint North Carolina coastal community and is about 15 minutes by car to downtown Wilmington, North Carolina. The hotel’s well-appointed guest rooms offer private balconies and full oceanfront views. Each guest room includes complimentary high-speed wireless internet access, a mini fridge, a coffee station, and cable TV with access to streaming services. Added hotel amenities feature an outdoor pool and dining deck, a newly refreshed indoor heated pool, and fitness center.

Local activities and attractions include: the Carolina Beach Pier, party and dinner cruises, Carolina Beach Boardwalk, shopping, the North Carolina Aquarium at Fort Fisher, Fort Fisher State Historic Site, North Carolina Underwater Archaeology Branch, and the Federal Point History Center. Click now for more information and reservations at the Courtyard by Marriott Carolina Beach Oceanfront, North Carolina, or call 910.458.2030.

More About Crestline Hotels & Resorts, LLC

Crestline Hotels & Resorts LLC is one of the nation’s largest independent hospitality management companies. Founded in 2000, the company presently manages 110 hotels, resorts, and conference centers with more than 15,500 rooms in 23 states and the District of Columbia. Crestline manages properties under such well-regarded brands as Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt, IHG, and Choice as well as independent, private label hotels and conference centers throughout the United States. For more information, visit: www.crestlinehotels.com.

Important Notice:

The statements in this press release that are not historical facts may be forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause the outcome to be materially different. In addition, words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” and “intend” indicate a forward-looking statement; however, not all forward-looking statements include these words.

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