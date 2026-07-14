Gas Chromatography Market Size to Reach USD 6.03 Billion by 2035 | SNS Insider

Austin, United States, July 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Gas Chromatography Market Size was valued at USD 3.65 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 6.03 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 5.15% during 2026–2035, according to a new report by SNS Insider. Growing adoption of gas chromatography across pharmaceutical quality control, environmental testing, food safety analysis, petrochemical analysis, and biotechnology research continues to support global market growth.

The global Gas Chromatography Market continues to expand as pharmaceutical companies, biotechnology firms, environmental laboratories, food testing facilities, petrochemical companies, and forensic laboratories increasingly rely on highly accurate analytical technologies. Stringent regulations for pharmaceutical quality, environmental compliance, and food safety continue to strengthen demand for advanced gas chromatography systems.

Get a Sample Copy of the Gas Chromatography Market Report 2026–2035: https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/4443

Gas Chromatography Market Growth Supported by Pharmaceutical Quality Control and Environmental Testing

The rising requirement for analytical testing in various applications such as pharmaceutical production, biotech research, environmental monitoring, petrochemical industry, and food safety has been continuously propelling the Gas Chromatography Market towards growth. Growing regulation necessitates adoption of more precise analytical technologies that can fulfill the quality parameters. At the same time, advancements made in small sized instruments, automation technology, analytical software based on AI, detector technology, and chromatography columns have been helping in boosting efficiency as well as increasing applications in new industries.

Gas Chromatography Market Segmentation Analysis

By Instruments

Systems was the leading segment in the market for Gas Chromatography in 2025 owing to its wide usage in laboratories involved in the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, environmental, food safety, and petrochemical sectors. Detectors is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in the coming years because of the high demand for sensitive detectors such as flame ionization detectors, mass spectrometry, thermal conductivity, and electron capture detectors.

By Accessories & Consumables

Among all segments, Columns held the highest market share in 2025 since chromatographic columns have always been crucial for contributing to the efficiency, accuracy, and reproducibility of separations. Additionally, this segment is anticipated to grow at the highest rate until 2035 owing to innovations in the technology of columns.

By Application

Drugs Discovery and Quality Control was the largest segment within applications during 2025 due to high utilization of gas chromatography for the pharmaceutical validation process, impurity analysis, testing of raw materials, and compliance with quality guidelines. It will maintain its fastest growing position in the forecast period on account of rising laboratory test requirements related to biologics development and personalized medicines.

By End-Use

The Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies Segment was the dominant segment of the market in terms of its market share in 2025, owing to increased investments made in drug discovery, quality control, clinical trials, and process validation. This segment is also predicted to exhibit the highest CAGR through 2035, owing to increase in biologics pipeline and R&D spending.

North America Leads the Gas Chromatography Market, Asia Pacific Registers the Fastest Growth

In 2025, North America accounted for approximately 43.2% of the global Gas Chromatography Market owing to strong pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries, advanced research infrastructure, strict environmental regulations, and significant investments in analytical technologies.

The U.S. Gas Chromatography Market was valued at USD 1.45 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 2.34 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 4.9%. Market growth is supported by increasing pharmaceutical manufacturing, expanding environmental monitoring programs, stricter food safety regulations, and continued investment in analytical laboratory technologies.

The Europe Gas Chromatography Market was valued at USD 1.01 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 1.61 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 4.85%. Increasing pharmaceutical production, food safety compliance, environmental regulations, and laboratory modernization continue to support market expansion across Europe.

Asia Pacific is expected to register the fastest growth in the Gas Chromatography Market due to expanding pharmaceutical manufacturing, biotechnology investments, industrial quality testing, laboratory infrastructure development, and strengthening environmental regulations across China, India, and Japan.

Leading Market Players Listed in this Report are

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Shimadzu Corporation

PerkinElmer, Inc.

Merck KGaA

Restek Corporation

LECO Corporation

Phenomenex, Inc.

GL Sciences Inc.

SCION Instruments

Dani Instruments S.p.A.

Chromatotec Group

Trajan Scientific and Medical Holdings Ltd.

SRI Instruments

Valco Instruments Co. Inc. (VICI)

Bruker Corporation

Waters Corporation

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Hitachi High-Tech Corporation

JEOL Ltd.

Recent Developments:

2025: Shimadzu launched seven new gas chromatography systems, including the compact Brevis GC-2050 , supporting green energy initiatives and carbon-neutral laboratory operations.

Shimadzu launched seven new gas chromatography systems, including the compact , supporting green energy initiatives and carbon-neutral laboratory operations. 2024: Agilent Technologies introduced the 8850 Gas Chromatograph, delivering full analytical performance within a significantly smaller laboratory footprint.

Purchase the Gas Chromatography Market Report with Detailed Competitive Analysis and Forecast to 2035: https://www.snsinsider.com/checkout/4443



Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):

GAS CHROMATOGRAPHY TECHNOLOGY & INSTRUMENT INNOVATION ANALYSIS – Evaluates advanced GC platforms, detector technologies, AI-enabled software, compact systems, and next-generation analytical innovations.

– Evaluates advanced GC platforms, detector technologies, AI-enabled software, compact systems, and next-generation analytical innovations. PHARMACEUTICAL QUALITY CONTROL & REGULATORY COMPLIANCE BENCHMARKING – Examines drug development applications, impurity analysis, validation standards, regulatory requirements, and laboratory compliance trends.

– Examines drug development applications, impurity analysis, validation standards, regulatory requirements, and laboratory compliance trends. ENVIRONMENTAL, FOOD SAFETY & INDUSTRIAL TESTING INSIGHTS – Assesses expanding applications across environmental monitoring, food quality assurance, petrochemical analysis, forensic science, and industrial laboratories.

– Assesses expanding applications across environmental monitoring, food quality assurance, petrochemical analysis, forensic science, and industrial laboratories. CONSUMABLES, COLUMNS & LABORATORY WORKFLOW ANALYSIS – Provides insights into chromatography columns, carrier gases, consumables demand, laboratory automation, and workflow optimization strategies.

– Provides insights into chromatography columns, carrier gases, consumables demand, laboratory automation, and workflow optimization strategies. GLOBAL RESEARCH INFRASTRUCTURE & MARKET DEVELOPMENT TRACKER – Analyzes laboratory modernization, R&D investments, government initiatives, regulatory developments, and regional analytical testing capabilities.

– Analyzes laboratory modernization, R&D investments, government initiatives, regulatory developments, and regional analytical testing capabilities. NEXT-GENERATION GAS CHROMATOGRAPHY OUTLOOK – Explores future opportunities across micro-GC technologies, AI-assisted analytics, portable chromatography systems, sustainable carrier gas adoption, and high-throughput laboratory automation.

Gas Chromatography Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2025 USD 3.65 Billion Market Size by 2035 USD 6.03 Billion CAGR CAGR of 5.15% From 2026 to 2035 Base Year 2025 Forecast Period 2026-2035 Historical Data 2022-2024 Key Segments • By Instruments (Systems, Detectors, Autosamplers, Fraction Collectors)

• By Accessories & Consumables (Columns, Column Accessories, Autosampler Accessories, Flow Management Accessories, Consumable & Accessories, Fittings & Tubing, Pressure Regulator, Others)

• By Application (Drug development and quality control, Clinical and medical diagnostics, Bioprocess monitoring, Others)

• By End-Use (Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies, Academic & Research Institutes, Food and Beverage, Oil & Gas, Others) Regional Analysis/Coverage North America (US, Canada), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, ASEAN Countries, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Colombia, Rest of Latin America).

Recently Published Press Releases

Fibrin Sealant Market Size To Exceed $3.57 Billion By 2035

Hemostasis Products Market Size To Exceed $3.28 Billion By 2035

Pulmonary Artery Catheter Market Size To Exceed $1.97 Billion By 2035

Radiology AI Market Size To Exceed $7.09 Billion By 2035

About Us:

SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.