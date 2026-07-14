Polyurethane Dispersions Market to Reach $4.34 Billion by 2030

Dublin, July 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Polyurethane Dispersions Market by Type, Chemistry, Functionality, Application, and Region - Global Forecast to 2030" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The global polyurethane dispersions market is projected to increase from USD 3.00 billion in 2025 to USD 4.34 billion by 2030, registering a compound annual growth rate of 7.7% during the forecast period. Market expansion is being supported by stricter environmental requirements, the phase-out of solvent-based polyurethane systems, and growing demand from the automotive, construction, textile, adhesives, leather finishing, wood coatings, and packaging industries.

Regulatory agencies and frameworks, including the US Environmental Protection Agency, European Chemicals Agency, REACH, and the EU Deco-Paint Directive 2004/42/EC, are enforcing lower emissions standards and accelerating the transition to waterborne polyurethane dispersion technologies. Hybrid, anionic, and cationic polyurethane dispersions deliver film-forming performance, mechanical durability, chemical resistance, adhesion, and low volatile organic compound emissions. These performance characteristics support their use in automotive OEM coatings, leather finishing, waterproof textiles, industrial wood coatings, and flexible packaging adhesives.

Solvent-Free Polyurethane Dispersions Set for Rapid Growth

Solvent-free polyurethane dispersions are projected to be the fastest-growing product type during the forecast period. Demand is rising as manufacturers pursue zero-solvent and low-emission technologies without compromising physical performance, chemical resistance, or film formation. These formulations are increasingly used in leather, textiles, packaging, wood coatings, and automotive interiors.

Advances in polycarbonate polyols and renewable feedstocks are improving the durability and performance of solvent-free polyurethane dispersions. Combined with regulatory pressure to reduce VOC emissions and broader corporate sustainability targets, these developments are supporting the commercialization of next-generation polyurethane systems across sensitive and high-performance applications.

Paints and Coatings to Lead Application Growth

Paints and coatings are projected to be the fastest-growing application segment. Adoption is being driven by demand for low-VOC and environmentally compliant coatings in construction, automotive, and wood applications. Polyurethane dispersion coatings offer adhesion, flexibility, moisture resistance, chemical resistance, durability, and enhanced finish quality, positioning them as an alternative to conventional solvent-based products.

Architectural coatings, automotive refinishing products, industrial protective finishes, and wood coatings are expected to generate significant opportunities. The continued development of waterborne and solvent-free formulations will further expand the role of polyurethane dispersions in next-generation coating systems.

Asia Pacific Emerges as the Fastest-Growing Regional Market

Asia Pacific is projected to record the fastest growth in the polyurethane dispersions market through 2030. Rapid industrialization, expanding manufacturing capacity, infrastructure investment, and increasing demand for sustainable coating technologies are strengthening regional consumption.

China, India, South Korea, and Indonesia are experiencing growth across the automotive, textile, construction, and packaging sectors, all of which are major users of waterborne polyurethane dispersion coatings, adhesives, and sealants. China’s VOC limits and government-supported Green Chemistry initiatives in India are accelerating the shift toward low-VOC, solvent-free, and sustainable formulations. The expansion of local production capabilities and the presence of competitive regional manufacturers are also contributing to market development.

Competitive Landscape and Companies Covered

The report provides an in-depth competitive assessment of leading polyurethane dispersions market participants, including company profiles, product portfolios, recent developments, market positioning, and growth strategies. Companies covered include:

Covestro AG, Germany

BASF, Germany

Dow, United States

Wanhua, China

Lubrizol, United States

Mitsui Chemicals, Inc., Japan

Alberdingk Boley GmbH, Germany

Perstorp, Sweden

Stahl Holdings B.V., Netherlands

UBE Corporation, Japan

The competitive analysis examines mergers, acquisitions, product launches, expansions, research and development programs, and other strategies influencing the polyurethane dispersions industry. It also evaluates emerging startups within the market ecosystem.

Research Scope and Market Segmentation

The polyurethane dispersions market research categorizes the industry across the following segments:

By type: Solvent-free polyurethane dispersions and low-solvent polyurethane dispersions.

Solvent-free polyurethane dispersions and low-solvent polyurethane dispersions. By chemistry: Anionic, cationic, nonionic, self-crosslinking, and hybrid polyurethane dispersions.

Anionic, cationic, nonionic, self-crosslinking, and hybrid polyurethane dispersions. By functionality: One-component systems and two-component systems.

One-component systems and two-component systems. By application: Paints and coatings, adhesives and sealants, leather manufacturing and finishing, and textile finishing.

The study evaluates the market’s principal drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges. Key growth drivers include accelerating adoption of low-VOC and environmentally compliant coatings, rising demand from automotive, construction, and industrial applications, and expansion in synthetic leather and functional textile finishing.

Market restraints include higher production costs that can limit adoption and insufficient solvent or chemical resistance in certain grades. Opportunities center on bio-based and circular polyurethane dispersions, sustainable material innovation, and advanced products for high-performance industrial and specialty applications. Major challenges include maintaining performance while complying with environmental requirements and responding to intense price competition from lower-cost regional producers.

Primary Research Profile

In-depth interviews were conducted with chief executive officers, directors, managers, and other executives from key organizations operating in the polyurethane dispersions market. The primary research respondent profile comprised:

By company type: Tier 1, 40%; Tier 2, 30%; and Tier 3, 30%.

Tier 1, 40%; Tier 2, 30%; and Tier 3, 30%. By designation: Directors, 30%; managers, 20%; and other executives, 50%.

Directors, 30%; managers, 20%; and other executives, 50%. By region: North America, 20%; Europe, 10%; Asia Pacific, 40%; South America, 10%; and the Middle East and Africa, 20%.

Strategic Value of the Report

The report provides market leaders and new entrants with revenue estimates for the overall polyurethane dispersions market and its subsegments. It supports competitive benchmarking, market positioning, investment planning, and go-to-market strategy development.

Coverage includes upcoming technologies, research and development activity, product and service launches, profitable regional markets, untapped geographies, recent investments, market diversification opportunities, and competitive market shares. The analysis is designed to help stakeholders assess industry developments and identify growth opportunities across sustainable coatings, adhesives, leather finishing, textiles, automotive systems, construction materials, and specialty industrial applications.



Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 274 Forecast Period 2025 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $3 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $4.34 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.7% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



4.2 Market Dynamics

Drivers 4.2.1 Drivers 4.2.1.1 Accelerating Adoption of Low-Voc and Environmentally Compliant Coatings 4.2.1.2 Growing Demand from Automotive, Construction, and Industrial Applications 4.2.1.3 Expansion in Synthetic Leather and Functional Textile Finishing

Challenges 4.2.2 Restraints 4.2.2.1 Higher Production Costs Limiting Wider Adoption 4.2.2.2 Limited Solvent and Chemical Resistance in Certain Grades 4.2.4 Challenges 4.2.4.1 Sustaining Performance while Complying with Environmental Norms 4.2.4.2 Navigating Fierce Cost Competition from Low‑Cost Regional Polyurethane Dispersions Producers

Case Studies 5.9 Case Study Analysis 5.9.1 Covestro & Jowat (Furniture Lamination Using Dispercoll U) 5.9.2 Basf (Joncryl Pud Systems for Industrial Wood Coatings) 5.9.3 Permuthane Waterborne Polyurethane Dispersions-Stahl (Puds for Automotive Synthetic Leather)

Industry Trends 5.1 Porter's Five Forces Analysis 5.1.1 Threat of New Entrants 5.1.2 Threat of Substitutes 5.1.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers 5.1.4 Bargaining Power of Buyers 5.1.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry 5.2 Macroeconomic Analysis 5.2.1 Introduction 5.2.2 GDP Trends and Forecasts 5.3 Value Chain Analysis 5.4 Ecosystem Analysis 5.4.1 Pricing Analysis 5.4.1.1 Pricing Analysis Based on Application 5.4.1.2 Pricing Analysis Based on Region 5.5 Trade Analysis 5.5.1 Export Scenario (HS Code 390950) 5.5.2 Import Scenario (HS Code 390950) 5.6 Key Conferences and Events, 2025-2026 5.7 Trends/Disruptions Impacting Customer Business 5.7.1 Trends/Disruptions Impacting Customer Business 5.8 Investment and Funding Scenario 5.10 Impact of 2025 US Tariff: Polyurethane Dispersions Market 5.10.1 Introduction 5.10.2 Key Tariff Rates 5.10.3 Price Impact Analysis 5.10.4 Impact on Country/Region 5.10.4.1 US 5.10.4.2 China 5.10.4.3 Europe 5.10.4.4 Mexico 5.10.5 End-use Industry Impact

Opportunities 4.2.3 Opportunities 4.2.3.1 Expanding Bio‑Based & Circular Polyurethane Dispersions Market Through Sustainable Innovation 4.2.3.2 Unlocking High-Performance Industrial & Specialty Applications



15 Company Profiles

15.1.1 Covestro AG

15.1.2 Basf

15.1.3 Dow

15.1.4 Wanhua

15.1.5 Lubrizol

15.1.6 Mitsui Chemicals, Inc.

15.1.7 Alberdingk Boley GmbH

15.1.8 Perstorp Holding Ab (Petronas Chemicals Group)

15.1.9 Stahl Holdings B.V.

15.1.10 Ube Corporation

15.2.1 Dic Corporation

15.2.2 Allnex GmbH

15.2.3 Lamberti S.P.A.

15.2.4 Polynt S.P.A

15.2.5 Chase Corp.

15.2.6 Rudolf GmbH

15.2.7 C. L. Hauthaway & Sons Corp

15.2.8 Michelman, Inc.

15.2.9 Nanpao Resins Chemical Group

15.2.10 Incorez

15.2.11 Snp, Inc.

15.2.12 Taiwan Pu Corporation

15.2.13 Siwopud

15.2.14 Vcm Polyurethanes Pvt. Ltd

15.2.15 Kamsons Polymers Limited





For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ejnvqu

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