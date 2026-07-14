RISC-V Market Projected to Quadruple by 2032, Driven by Open-Standard Architectures

Dublin, July 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "RISC-V Market by Offering, Bit Architecture, Application - Global Forecast to 2032" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The RISC-V market is poised for significant growth, with projections suggesting an increase from USD 1.31 billion in 2026 to USD 4.85 billion by 2032, representing a robust CAGR of 24.3%. This expansion is primarily driven by a growing preference for open-standard processor architectures as companies aim to circumvent high licensing costs and vendor lock-in associated with proprietary ISAs. Additionally, the rapid escalation in AI, ML, and edge computing workloads is bolstering the demand for RISC-V, which provides highly customizable accelerators and heterogeneous compute designs optimized for performance and power efficiency.



Dominance in Consumer Applications



In 2025, consumer applications dominated the RISC-V market, fueled by extensive deployment across smartphones, laptops, wearables, and smart home devices. The adoption of low-power RISC-V MCUs and SoCs in cost-sensitive consumer products has significantly elevated shipment scale and IP consumption. Manufacturers in this segment prioritize cost efficiency, design flexibility, and power optimization, aligning well with RISC-V's architecture. The integration of AI-enabled features in consumer devices further adds to this demand, utilizing RISC-V cores for control and auxiliary processing tasks. Large ODMs and OEMs rapidly incorporating RISC-V architecture into next-generation consumer platforms further cemented its volume dominance in 2025.





Software Segment Leading Growth



From 2026 to 2032, the software segment is expected to register the highest CAGR in the RISC-V market, driven by ecosystem expansion and increasing complexity in RISC-V-based system development. As hardware adoption surges, the demand for development tools, compiler toolchains, IDEs, operating systems, middleware, and security software rises sharply. This transition encourages substantial investment in software maturity, including optimization for AI workloads and cloud-native development. Contributions from open-source communities enhance compatibility and performance portability across platforms. As RISC-V penetrates data centers, automotive systems, and edge AI platforms, its software becomes the crucial enabler, accelerating market growth beyond the IP and hardware segments.



Asia Pacific: A Fast-Growing Region



Asia Pacific is projected to exhibit the highest CAGR in the RISC-V market due to rapid advancements in AI, edge computing, industrial IoT, and automotive electronics applications across the region. Demand for energy-efficient processor architectures is surging, as RISC-V processors offer regional semiconductor companies flexibility for application-specific instructions and AI accelerators. Large-scale consumer electronics manufacturing hubs in China, Taiwan, South Korea, and Japan are accelerating adoption in connected devices. Increasing investments from companies like Alibaba and StarFive are strengthening the region's technological leadership, supporting long-term growth in commercial and industrial computing platforms.



Comprehensive Industry Analysis



Extensive primary interviews were conducted with key experts in the RISC-V industry, providing insights into the market size and competitive landscape. The breakdown involved Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3 companies and included C-level Executives and Directors from diverse regions. This report profiles key market players such as SiFive, Inc., Andes Technology Corporation, Codasip, Synopsys, and Imagination Technologies, among others. Additional players like Alibaba, CORTUS, Syntacore, and InCore also contribute to the dynamic growth of the RISC-V market.



Research and Market Benefits



Categorized by offering, bit architecture, application, and region, this research report elucidates crucial drivers, challenges, and opportunities for the RISC-V market, projecting trends until 2032. The report assists stakeholders in understanding the competitive landscape and devising strategic plans. Key insights include analysis of cost efficiency, ecosystem maturity gaps, product development, market diversification, and competitive assessments. This comprehensive analysis aids market leaders and new entrants in navigating the RISC-V ecosystem effectively.



Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details Forecast Period 2026 - 2032 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $1.31 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032 $4.85 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 24.0% Regions Covered Global



Key Topics Covered:



Market Dynamics

Drivers Growing Preference For Open Architectures and License-Free Processor Development Elevating Demand For Domain-Specific Architectures to Create High-Performance Socs Rapid Proliferation of Iot & Edge AI Infrastructure Geopolitical Push For Semiconductor Independence

Challenges Dominance of Established Architectures and High Switching Cost Due to Ecosystem Lock-In Ecosystem Fragmentation, Software Maturity Gaps, and Uncertain Monetization Pathways

Opportunities Expansion of Edge AI and Aiot Applications Increasing Hyperscaler Investment in Custom Compute Architectures Expansion of Data Centers and Hpc Workloads Automotive Transition From Distributed Ecus to Zonal Architectures

Case Studies Renesas Offers Risc-V Microcontrollers to Shorten Time-To-Market For Prototype Applications Sifive Launches Risc-V Processor to Achieve End-To-End Visibility Into Factory Operations From Remote Locations Andes Technology Designs Risc-V Isa to Reduce Soc Design Iterations

Industry Trends Porter's Five Forces Analysis Macroeconomic Outlook Ecosystem Analysis Pricing Analysis



Company Profiles

Sifive, Inc. Business Overview Products/Solutions/Services Offered Recent Developments

Andes Technology Corporation Business Overview Products/Solutions/Services Offered Recent Developments

Codasip Business Overview Products/Solutions/Services Offered Recent Developments

Globalfoundries Business Overview Products/Solutions/Services Offered Recent Developments

Imagination Technologies Business Overview Products/Solutions/Services Offered Recent Developments

Tenstorrent Business Overview Products/Solutions/Services Offered Recent Developments

Shanghai Starfive Semiconductor Co. Ltd. Business Overview Products/Solutions/Services Offered Recent Developments

Efinix Business Overview Products/Solutions/Services Offered Recent Developments

Nuclei System Business Overview Products/Solutions/Services Offered Recent Developments

Semidynamics Business Overview Products/Solutions/Services Offered Recent Developments

Other Players Alibaba Group Cortus Syntacore Bluespec Lattice Semiconductor Segger Iar Wind River Lauterbach GmbH Siemens Cadence Design Systems, Inc. Microchip Technology Inc. Renesas Electronics Corporation Sophgo Gigadevice



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/g509n1

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