Key Players in Remote Data Center Disaster Recovery: Veeam, Zerto, IBM, Microsoft Azure, and AWS Lead the Charge

Dublin, July 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Remote Data Center Disaster Recovery Market - Global Forecast 2026-2032" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The remote data center disaster recovery market research report provides an in-depth assessment of market growth, technology trends, competitive strategies, segmentation, and regional dynamics. Valued at USD 131.83 million in 2025, the market is projected to reach USD 141.29 million in 2026 and USD 187.48 million by 2032, expanding at a CAGR of 5.15%. The analysis supports strategic planning by connecting resilience investments with operational risk, recovery objectives, and business continuity priorities.
Market Overview and Growth Drivers
Remote data center disaster recovery has evolved from a specialized IT contingency measure into a core business resilience discipline. Distributed computing across regional hubs, edge facilities, colocation environments, and cloud-adjacent sites has expanded potential failure points and increased exposure to cyberattacks, network disruptions, power instability, and supply chain constraints.
Limited staffing, extended replacement-part lead times, and last-mile connectivity dependencies make recovery especially challenging at remote facilities. Organizations are therefore prioritizing automation, resilient architectures, standardized configurations, and governance practices that maintain continuous readiness.
Technology and Operational Trends
Disaster recovery strategies increasingly address ransomware, identity compromise, software supply chain incidents, and configuration failures alongside natural disasters. Key developments include:
• Immutable backups, clean-room restoration, and stronger credential controls
• Continuous data protection and application-consistent replication
• Infrastructure-as-code rebuilds and automated recovery runbooks
• Dependency mapping, posture visibility, and audit evidence generation
• Managed and co-managed services supporting continuous coverage
Recovery is also becoming a measurable operational service supported by defined objectives, routine simulation exercises, and cross-functional ownership. These insights enable decision-makers to identify investments that improve recovery reliability while reducing dependence on costly on-site intervention.
Market Segmentation Insights
Market requirements vary by component, service model, organization size, industry, deployment type, and workload criticality.
• Components: Backup and recovery platforms, replication and continuous data protection, orchestration, automation, and recovery management tools
• Services: Professional services support modernization and multi-site planning, while managed and co-managed models address staffing and 24/7 operational requirements
• Organization size: Large enterprises emphasize dependency mapping, compliance, and segregation of duties; small and mid-sized organizations favor simplified deployment, predictable pricing, and guided workflows
• Industries: BFSI and government prioritize governance and auditability; healthcare focuses on data protection and clinical availability; manufacturing and energy require operational technology resilience; retail and digital services emphasize transaction continuity
• Deployment: On-premises and colocation models provide control, while cloud-based recovery offers elasticity and geographic diversity
Segment-level analysis helps organizations align spending with application criticality, recovery targets, regulatory exposure, and site-specific operating conditions.
Regional Market Insights
• Americas: Cyber insurance requirements, ransomware readiness, severe weather, power continuity, and diversified connectivity shape investment decisions.
• Europe, Middle East, and Africa: Data sovereignty, privacy, auditability, infrastructure modernization, and variable power or network availability influence architecture choices.
• Asia-Pacific: Rapid digital growth, natural hazard exposure, cross-border compliance, and differing connectivity conditions encourage multi-region designs and simulation-based testing.
Regional comparisons provide practical guidance for market entry strategies, deployment planning, and risk mitigation across differing regulatory and infrastructure environments.
Competitive Landscape and Strategic Priorities
Competition centers on cyber-resilient recovery, operational simplicity, and ecosystem integration. Providers are differentiating through tamper-resistant storage, anomaly detection, malware scanning, clean-room workflows, dependency-aware orchestration, remote firmware management, and policy-driven failover.
Integration with virtualization platforms, containers, cloud providers, identity systems, security tools, and IT service management platforms is increasingly important. Validated reference architectures, continuous testing services, and inventory-backed support commitments can reduce deployment risk and accelerate operational readiness.
Recommended Actions for Industry Leaders
• Establish measurable recovery objectives and clear ownership
• Test cyber and infrastructure disruption scenarios regularly
• Isolate recovery credentials and enforce least-privilege access
• Standardize remote-site hardware and automate rebuilds
• Map dependencies across identity, networking, DNS, and certificates
• Maintain disciplined spare-parts policies and diversified sourcing
• Convert testing findings into accountable improvement plans
United States Tariff Impact
Anticipated United States tariffs may increase costs and pricing variability for servers, storage, networking equipment, optics, power systems, cooling components, and security appliances. Organizations may accelerate purchases, extend refresh cycles, consolidate vendors, or adopt software-defined recovery approaches.
Extending equipment life can introduce security, support, and reliability risks. Flexible sourcing, standardized configurations, certified pre-owned equipment, inventory-backed service agreements, and explicit contract provisions for pricing and lead times can help preserve resilience under tighter procurement conditions.
Key Takeaways from This Report
• The market is projected to reach USD 187.48 million by 2032 at a 5.15% CAGR.
• Automation, cyber recovery, immutability, and continuous validation are primary growth themes.
• Remote-site constraints increase demand for orchestration and managed services.
• Market requirements differ significantly by industry, region, deployment model, and workload criticality.
• Tariff-related cost volatility is strengthening the case for flexible architectures and disciplined procurement.
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|191
|Forecast Period
|2026 - 2032
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026
|$141.29 Million
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032
|$187.48 Million
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|5.1%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
1. Preface
1.1. Objectives of the Study
1.2. Market Definition
1.3. Market Segmentation & Coverage
1.4. Years Considered for the Study
1.5. Currency Considered for the Study
1.6. Language Considered for the Study
1.7. Key Stakeholders
2. Research Methodology
2.1. Introduction
2.2. Research Design
2.2.1. Primary Research
2.2.2. Secondary Research
2.3. Research Framework
2.3.1. Qualitative Analysis
2.3.2. Quantitative Analysis
2.4. Market Size Estimation
2.4.1. Top-Down Approach
2.4.2. Bottom-Up Approach
2.5. Data Triangulation
2.6. Research Outcomes
2.7. Research Assumptions
2.8. Research Limitations
3. Executive Summary
3.1. Introduction
3.2. CXO Perspective
3.3. Market Size & Growth Trends
3.4. Market Share Analysis, 2025
3.5. FPNV Positioning Matrix, 2025
3.6. New Revenue Opportunities
3.7. Next-Generation Business Models
3.8. Industry Roadmap
4. Market Overview
4.1. Introduction
4.2. Industry Ecosystem & Value Chain Analysis
4.2.1. Supply-Side Analysis
4.2.2. Demand-Side Analysis
4.2.3. Stakeholder Analysis
4.3. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.4. PESTLE Analysis
4.5. Market Outlook
4.5.1. Near-Term Market Outlook (0-2 Years)
4.5.2. Medium-Term Market Outlook (3-5 Years)
4.5.3. Long-Term Market Outlook (5-10 Years)
4.6. Go-to-Market Strategy
5. Market Insights
5.1. Consumer Insights & End-User Perspective
5.2. Consumer Experience Benchmarking
5.3. Opportunity Mapping
5.4. Distribution Channel Analysis
5.5. Pricing Trend Analysis
5.6. Regulatory Compliance & Standards Framework
5.7. ESG & Sustainability Analysis
5.8. Disruption & Risk Scenarios
5.9. Return on Investment & Cost-Benefit Analysis
6. Cumulative Impact of United States Tariffs 2025
7. Cumulative Impact of Artificial Intelligence 2025
8. Remote Data Center Disaster Recovery Market, by Service Model
8.1. Disaster Recovery As A Service (DRaaS)
8.1.1. Fully Managed DRaaS
8.1.2. Co-Managed DRaaS
8.1.3. Self-Service DRaaS
8.2. Backup As A Service (BaaS)
8.2.1. File-Level Backup
8.2.2. Image-Level Backup
8.2.3. Application-Aware Backup
8.3. Storage Replication Services
8.3.1. Synchronous Replication Services
8.3.2. Asynchronous Replication Services
8.3.3. Snapshot-Based Replication Services
8.4. Managed Hosting Disaster Recovery
8.4.1. Dedicated Infrastructure Disaster Recovery
8.4.2. Shared Infrastructure Disaster Recovery
8.5. Colocation Disaster Recovery
8.5.1. Rack-Level Disaster Recovery
8.5.2. Cage-Level Disaster Recovery
8.5.3. Suite-Level Disaster Recovery
9. Remote Data Center Disaster Recovery Market, by Deployment Mode
9.1. Cloud
9.1.1. Private Cloud
9.1.2. Public Cloud
9.2. Hybrid
9.2.1. Multi-Cloud
9.2.2. On-Premise Integrated
9.3. On-Premise
9.3.1. Local Backup Appliances
9.3.2. Tape Libraries
10. Remote Data Center Disaster Recovery Market, by Organization Size
10.1. Large Enterprise
10.2. Medium Enterprise
10.3. Small Enterprise
11. Remote Data Center Disaster Recovery Market, by End User
11.1. Banking Financial Services And Insurance (BFSI)
11.1.1. Banking
11.1.2. Capital Markets
11.1.3. Insurance
11.1.4. Payments And Fintech
11.2. Information Technology And Telecom
11.2.1. IT Services
11.2.2. Cloud Service Providers
11.2.3. Telecommunications Operators
11.3. Healthcare And Life Sciences
11.3.1. Hospitals And Healthcare Providers
11.3.2. Health Insurance Payers
11.3.3. Pharmaceutical And Biotech Companies
11.3.4. Medical Device Manufacturers
11.4. Manufacturing
11.4.1. Discrete Manufacturing
11.4.2. Process Manufacturing
11.4.3. Industrial And Engineering Services
11.5. Retail And Ecommerce
11.5.1. Brick-And-Mortar Retail
11.5.2. Online-Only Retail
11.5.3. Omnichannel Retail
11.6. Government And Public Sector
11.6.1. Central And Federal Agencies
11.6.2. State And Local Agencies
11.6.3. Defense And Public Safety
11.7. Energy And Utilities
11.7.1. Power Generation And Distribution
11.7.2. Oil And Gas
11.7.3. Water And Waste Management
11.8. Media And Entertainment
11.8.1. Broadcasting
11.8.2. Digital Media And Streaming
11.8.3. Gaming And Online Entertainment
11.9. Education
11.9.1. K-12 Education
11.9.2. Higher Education
11.9.3. Online And Vocational Education
12. Remote Data Center Disaster Recovery Market, by Region
12.1. Americas
12.1.1. North America
12.1.2. Latin America
12.2. Europe, Middle East & Africa
12.2.1. Europe
12.2.2. Middle East
12.2.3. Africa
12.3. Asia-Pacific
13. Remote Data Center Disaster Recovery Market, by Group
13.1. ASEAN
13.2. GCC
13.3. European Union
13.4. BRICS
13.5. G7
13.6. NATO
14. Remote Data Center Disaster Recovery Market, by Country
14.1. United States
14.2. Canada
14.3. Mexico
14.4. Brazil
14.5. United Kingdom
14.6. Germany
14.7. France
14.8. Russia
14.9. Italy
14.10. Spain
14.11. China
14.12. India
14.13. Japan
14.14. Australia
14.15. South Korea
15. United States Remote Data Center Disaster Recovery Market
16. China Remote Data Center Disaster Recovery Market
17. Competitive Landscape
17.1. Market Concentration Analysis, 2025
17.1.1. Concentration Ratio (CR)
17.1.2. Herfindahl Hirschman Index (HHI)
17.2. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, 2025
17.3. Product Portfolio Analysis, 2025
17.4. Benchmarking Analysis, 2025
17.5. Acronis International GmbH
17.6. Amazon Web Services, Inc.
17.7. Carbonite, Inc.
17.8. Cisco Systems, Inc.
17.9. Cohesity, Inc.
17.10. Commvault Systems, Inc.
17.11. Datto, Inc.
17.12. Dell Technologies Inc.
17.13. Google LLC
17.14. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company
17.15. International Business Machines Corporation
17.16. Microsoft Corporation
17.17. NTT Communications Corporation
17.18. Rackspace Technology, Inc.
17.19. Rubrik, Inc.
17.20. TierPoint, LLC
17.21. Unitrends, Inc.
17.22. Veeam Software
17.23. VMware, Inc.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/yoyh2w
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment