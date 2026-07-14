Key Players in Remote Data Center Disaster Recovery: Veeam, Zerto, IBM, Microsoft Azure, and AWS Lead the Charge

Dublin, July 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Remote Data Center Disaster Recovery Market - Global Forecast 2026-2032" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The remote data center disaster recovery market research report provides an in-depth assessment of market growth, technology trends, competitive strategies, segmentation, and regional dynamics. Valued at USD 131.83 million in 2025, the market is projected to reach USD 141.29 million in 2026 and USD 187.48 million by 2032, expanding at a CAGR of 5.15%. The analysis supports strategic planning by connecting resilience investments with operational risk, recovery objectives, and business continuity priorities.

Market Overview and Growth Drivers

Remote data center disaster recovery has evolved from a specialized IT contingency measure into a core business resilience discipline. Distributed computing across regional hubs, edge facilities, colocation environments, and cloud-adjacent sites has expanded potential failure points and increased exposure to cyberattacks, network disruptions, power instability, and supply chain constraints.

Limited staffing, extended replacement-part lead times, and last-mile connectivity dependencies make recovery especially challenging at remote facilities. Organizations are therefore prioritizing automation, resilient architectures, standardized configurations, and governance practices that maintain continuous readiness.

Technology and Operational Trends

Disaster recovery strategies increasingly address ransomware, identity compromise, software supply chain incidents, and configuration failures alongside natural disasters. Key developments include:

• Immutable backups, clean-room restoration, and stronger credential controls

• Continuous data protection and application-consistent replication

• Infrastructure-as-code rebuilds and automated recovery runbooks

• Dependency mapping, posture visibility, and audit evidence generation

• Managed and co-managed services supporting continuous coverage

Recovery is also becoming a measurable operational service supported by defined objectives, routine simulation exercises, and cross-functional ownership. These insights enable decision-makers to identify investments that improve recovery reliability while reducing dependence on costly on-site intervention.

Market Segmentation Insights

Market requirements vary by component, service model, organization size, industry, deployment type, and workload criticality.

• Components: Backup and recovery platforms, replication and continuous data protection, orchestration, automation, and recovery management tools

• Services: Professional services support modernization and multi-site planning, while managed and co-managed models address staffing and 24/7 operational requirements

• Organization size: Large enterprises emphasize dependency mapping, compliance, and segregation of duties; small and mid-sized organizations favor simplified deployment, predictable pricing, and guided workflows

• Industries: BFSI and government prioritize governance and auditability; healthcare focuses on data protection and clinical availability; manufacturing and energy require operational technology resilience; retail and digital services emphasize transaction continuity

• Deployment: On-premises and colocation models provide control, while cloud-based recovery offers elasticity and geographic diversity

Segment-level analysis helps organizations align spending with application criticality, recovery targets, regulatory exposure, and site-specific operating conditions.

Regional Market Insights

• Americas: Cyber insurance requirements, ransomware readiness, severe weather, power continuity, and diversified connectivity shape investment decisions.

• Europe, Middle East, and Africa: Data sovereignty, privacy, auditability, infrastructure modernization, and variable power or network availability influence architecture choices.

• Asia-Pacific: Rapid digital growth, natural hazard exposure, cross-border compliance, and differing connectivity conditions encourage multi-region designs and simulation-based testing.

Regional comparisons provide practical guidance for market entry strategies, deployment planning, and risk mitigation across differing regulatory and infrastructure environments.

Competitive Landscape and Strategic Priorities

Competition centers on cyber-resilient recovery, operational simplicity, and ecosystem integration. Providers are differentiating through tamper-resistant storage, anomaly detection, malware scanning, clean-room workflows, dependency-aware orchestration, remote firmware management, and policy-driven failover.

Integration with virtualization platforms, containers, cloud providers, identity systems, security tools, and IT service management platforms is increasingly important. Validated reference architectures, continuous testing services, and inventory-backed support commitments can reduce deployment risk and accelerate operational readiness.

Recommended Actions for Industry Leaders

• Establish measurable recovery objectives and clear ownership

• Test cyber and infrastructure disruption scenarios regularly

• Isolate recovery credentials and enforce least-privilege access

• Standardize remote-site hardware and automate rebuilds

• Map dependencies across identity, networking, DNS, and certificates

• Maintain disciplined spare-parts policies and diversified sourcing

• Convert testing findings into accountable improvement plans

United States Tariff Impact

Anticipated United States tariffs may increase costs and pricing variability for servers, storage, networking equipment, optics, power systems, cooling components, and security appliances. Organizations may accelerate purchases, extend refresh cycles, consolidate vendors, or adopt software-defined recovery approaches.

Extending equipment life can introduce security, support, and reliability risks. Flexible sourcing, standardized configurations, certified pre-owned equipment, inventory-backed service agreements, and explicit contract provisions for pricing and lead times can help preserve resilience under tighter procurement conditions.

Key Takeaways from This Report

• The market is projected to reach USD 187.48 million by 2032 at a 5.15% CAGR.

• Automation, cyber recovery, immutability, and continuous validation are primary growth themes.

• Remote-site constraints increase demand for orchestration and managed services.

• Market requirements differ significantly by industry, region, deployment model, and workload criticality.

• Tariff-related cost volatility is strengthening the case for flexible architectures and disciplined procurement.





Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 191 Forecast Period 2026 - 2032 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $141.29 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032 $187.48 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.1% Regions Covered Global



Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface

1.1. Objectives of the Study

1.2. Market Definition

1.3. Market Segmentation & Coverage

1.4. Years Considered for the Study

1.5. Currency Considered for the Study

1.6. Language Considered for the Study

1.7. Key Stakeholders



2. Research Methodology

2.1. Introduction

2.2. Research Design

2.2.1. Primary Research

2.2.2. Secondary Research

2.3. Research Framework

2.3.1. Qualitative Analysis

2.3.2. Quantitative Analysis

2.4. Market Size Estimation

2.4.1. Top-Down Approach

2.4.2. Bottom-Up Approach

2.5. Data Triangulation

2.6. Research Outcomes

2.7. Research Assumptions

2.8. Research Limitations



3. Executive Summary

3.1. Introduction

3.2. CXO Perspective

3.3. Market Size & Growth Trends

3.4. Market Share Analysis, 2025

3.5. FPNV Positioning Matrix, 2025

3.6. New Revenue Opportunities

3.7. Next-Generation Business Models

3.8. Industry Roadmap



4. Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Industry Ecosystem & Value Chain Analysis

4.2.1. Supply-Side Analysis

4.2.2. Demand-Side Analysis

4.2.3. Stakeholder Analysis

4.3. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4. PESTLE Analysis

4.5. Market Outlook

4.5.1. Near-Term Market Outlook (0-2 Years)

4.5.2. Medium-Term Market Outlook (3-5 Years)

4.5.3. Long-Term Market Outlook (5-10 Years)

4.6. Go-to-Market Strategy



5. Market Insights

5.1. Consumer Insights & End-User Perspective

5.2. Consumer Experience Benchmarking

5.3. Opportunity Mapping

5.4. Distribution Channel Analysis

5.5. Pricing Trend Analysis

5.6. Regulatory Compliance & Standards Framework

5.7. ESG & Sustainability Analysis

5.8. Disruption & Risk Scenarios

5.9. Return on Investment & Cost-Benefit Analysis



6. Cumulative Impact of United States Tariffs 2025



7. Cumulative Impact of Artificial Intelligence 2025



8. Remote Data Center Disaster Recovery Market, by Service Model

8.1. Disaster Recovery As A Service (DRaaS)

8.1.1. Fully Managed DRaaS

8.1.2. Co-Managed DRaaS

8.1.3. Self-Service DRaaS

8.2. Backup As A Service (BaaS)

8.2.1. File-Level Backup

8.2.2. Image-Level Backup

8.2.3. Application-Aware Backup

8.3. Storage Replication Services

8.3.1. Synchronous Replication Services

8.3.2. Asynchronous Replication Services

8.3.3. Snapshot-Based Replication Services

8.4. Managed Hosting Disaster Recovery

8.4.1. Dedicated Infrastructure Disaster Recovery

8.4.2. Shared Infrastructure Disaster Recovery

8.5. Colocation Disaster Recovery

8.5.1. Rack-Level Disaster Recovery

8.5.2. Cage-Level Disaster Recovery

8.5.3. Suite-Level Disaster Recovery



9. Remote Data Center Disaster Recovery Market, by Deployment Mode

9.1. Cloud

9.1.1. Private Cloud

9.1.2. Public Cloud

9.2. Hybrid

9.2.1. Multi-Cloud

9.2.2. On-Premise Integrated

9.3. On-Premise

9.3.1. Local Backup Appliances

9.3.2. Tape Libraries



10. Remote Data Center Disaster Recovery Market, by Organization Size

10.1. Large Enterprise

10.2. Medium Enterprise

10.3. Small Enterprise



11. Remote Data Center Disaster Recovery Market, by End User

11.1. Banking Financial Services And Insurance (BFSI)

11.1.1. Banking

11.1.2. Capital Markets

11.1.3. Insurance

11.1.4. Payments And Fintech

11.2. Information Technology And Telecom

11.2.1. IT Services

11.2.2. Cloud Service Providers

11.2.3. Telecommunications Operators

11.3. Healthcare And Life Sciences

11.3.1. Hospitals And Healthcare Providers

11.3.2. Health Insurance Payers

11.3.3. Pharmaceutical And Biotech Companies

11.3.4. Medical Device Manufacturers

11.4. Manufacturing

11.4.1. Discrete Manufacturing

11.4.2. Process Manufacturing

11.4.3. Industrial And Engineering Services

11.5. Retail And Ecommerce

11.5.1. Brick-And-Mortar Retail

11.5.2. Online-Only Retail

11.5.3. Omnichannel Retail

11.6. Government And Public Sector

11.6.1. Central And Federal Agencies

11.6.2. State And Local Agencies

11.6.3. Defense And Public Safety

11.7. Energy And Utilities

11.7.1. Power Generation And Distribution

11.7.2. Oil And Gas

11.7.3. Water And Waste Management

11.8. Media And Entertainment

11.8.1. Broadcasting

11.8.2. Digital Media And Streaming

11.8.3. Gaming And Online Entertainment

11.9. Education

11.9.1. K-12 Education

11.9.2. Higher Education

11.9.3. Online And Vocational Education



12. Remote Data Center Disaster Recovery Market, by Region

12.1. Americas

12.1.1. North America

12.1.2. Latin America

12.2. Europe, Middle East & Africa

12.2.1. Europe

12.2.2. Middle East

12.2.3. Africa

12.3. Asia-Pacific



13. Remote Data Center Disaster Recovery Market, by Group

13.1. ASEAN

13.2. GCC

13.3. European Union

13.4. BRICS

13.5. G7

13.6. NATO



14. Remote Data Center Disaster Recovery Market, by Country

14.1. United States

14.2. Canada

14.3. Mexico

14.4. Brazil

14.5. United Kingdom

14.6. Germany

14.7. France

14.8. Russia

14.9. Italy

14.10. Spain

14.11. China

14.12. India

14.13. Japan

14.14. Australia

14.15. South Korea



15. United States Remote Data Center Disaster Recovery Market



16. China Remote Data Center Disaster Recovery Market



17. Competitive Landscape

17.1. Market Concentration Analysis, 2025

17.1.1. Concentration Ratio (CR)

17.1.2. Herfindahl Hirschman Index (HHI)

17.2. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, 2025

17.3. Product Portfolio Analysis, 2025

17.4. Benchmarking Analysis, 2025

17.5. Acronis International GmbH

17.6. Amazon Web Services, Inc.

17.7. Carbonite, Inc.

17.8. Cisco Systems, Inc.

17.9. Cohesity, Inc.

17.10. Commvault Systems, Inc.

17.11. Datto, Inc.

17.12. Dell Technologies Inc.

17.13. Google LLC

17.14. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company

17.15. International Business Machines Corporation

17.16. Microsoft Corporation

17.17. NTT Communications Corporation

17.18. Rackspace Technology, Inc.

17.19. Rubrik, Inc.

17.20. TierPoint, LLC

17.21. Unitrends, Inc.

17.22. Veeam Software

17.23. VMware, Inc.



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/yoyh2w

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