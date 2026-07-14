Gaskets and Seals Market Size to Skyrocket USD 118.57 Billion by 2035 on Rising EV and Industrial Demand | SNS insider

Austin, July 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SNS Insider, The Gaskets and Seals Market was valued at USD 77.15 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 118.57 Billion by 2035, expanding at a CAGR of 4.39% during 2026–2035.

The international market for gaskets and seals is witnessing robust growth owing to industrialization, rising vehicle manufacture, energy infrastructure projects, and rising leakage prevention needs of fluids and gases in key industries. The sealing solutions companies are concentrating on utilizing superior materials like advanced elastomers, engineered polymers, and sealing solutions operating at elevated temperatures, pressures, and corrosive environments. From 2025 to 2026, many manufacturers of sealing solutions have made significant investments in advanced elastomers, engineered polymers, and digital manufacturing technologies.





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Segmentation Analysis:

By Product Type

Gaskets have the largest market share accounting for 32.00% revenue in 2025 owing to the widespread applications in vehicles as well as integrity of pressure in engines, pumps, compressors, and heat exchangers. Specialty seals are anticipated to witness a high growth rate of CAGR 6.65% from 2026–2035 as a result of increasing complexity in machinery in industries that require custom seals working at high temperature and pressure.

By Material Type

Elastomers were the dominant type in 2025 with 39.00% revenue owing to their wide range of applications in the automotive sector, coupled with cost-effectiveness. Among all types, composite materials have been projected to witness the highest CAGR of 6.26% between 2026 and 2035 due to increasing demands for light-weight and strong sealant materials that offer excellent mechanical strength and thermal resistance.

By Application

The Automotive & transportation segment accounted for the highest market share of 31.00% of revenues in 2025 owing to the widespread need for sealing solutions in engine and drivetrain systems, which need protection against leaks. The Semiconductor & electronics sector will witness the fastest CAGR of 8.34% over the period of 2026-2035 due to the need for a contamination-free manufacturing atmosphere.

By End User

Automotive OEMs had the largest market share with 24.00% of revenue in 2025 due to high volume seal demand from automotive vehicle manufacturing with combustion engine and electronics requiring quality seals. Electronics & Semiconductor manufacturers will have the fastest CAGR at 8.71% between 2026 and 2035, thanks to increasing investments in AI infrastructure and procurement of seals for manufacturing facilities.

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Regional Insights:

North America in 2025 was characterized by strong production of automobiles, oil and gas facilities, development of an industrial sector, and investments in semiconductor manufacturing facilities. The market revenues in the United States constituted 89.00% of total North American market revenues. Predictive maintenance, automation of industries, and investments in reliability of equipment and clean energy infrastructure and electric vehicle manufacturing opened up new business perspectives for gaskets and seals manufacturers around the world.

The U.S. Gaskets and Seals Market size is estimated to reach USD 17.85 billion in 2025 and projected to reach about USD 25.61 billion by 2035, registering a CAGR of 3.68%. Growth factors include strong automotive manufacturing, well-developed oil and gas operations, increased industrial automation, and investments in semiconductors and renewable energy technologies, which offer great business opportunities for seal manufacturers.

The Europe Gaskets and Seals Market is expected to be worth USD 19.83 Billion in 2025 and USD 30.47 Billion by 2035, witnessing a CAGR of 4.39% from 2026 to 2035. European companies introduced innovative seals for the hydrogen infrastructure and renewable energy projects in 2026 with an increasing focus on energy efficiency and sustainable manufacturing processes leading to high-end seals adoption.

The Asia Pacific region dominated the global gaskets and seals market share accounting for around 34.00% in 2025 and is further expected to witness the highest CAGR of 6.37%, due to factors such as high industrialization, growth in the manufacturing of automobiles, semiconductors, rapid infrastructure development, and growth in the energy industry in countries such as China, Japan, India, and South Korea. The Asian companies increased their capacity of producing advanced seals for use in EV batteries, industrial automation, and semiconductors industry applications.

Electric Vehicle Manufacturing and Semiconductor Manufacturing to Augment Market Expansion Globally

The rising production of electric vehicles would mean the need for quality sealants to be used on their battery packs, thermal management, power electronics, and drivetrain components, while semiconductors would require advanced sealants that create clean manufacturing conditions. The expansion of AI infrastructures and investments in next-generation electronic manufacturing would drive the development of the semiconductor industry; those firms developing quality sealants for the booming industries would reap considerable benefits in the coming days. The new sealing technologies were launched for EV batteries and semiconductor manufacturing in 2026.

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Major Players Analysis Listed in the Gaskets and Seals Market Report:

Freudenberg Sealing Technologies

Trelleborg AB

Parker Hannifin Corporation

SKF Group

Flowserve Corporation

EagleBurgmann

Dana Incorporated

NOK Corporation

Garlock Sealing Technologies

EnPro Industries Inc.

James Walker Group Ltd.

John Crane Group

Hutchinson SA

ElringKlinger AG

AB SKF Sealing Solutions

Federal-Mogul LLC

Chesterton Company

Greene Tweed & Co.

Datwyler Holding Inc.

Bal Seal Engineering Inc.

Recent Developments:

2026: Freudenberg Sealing Technologies expanded its advanced sealing materials portfolio for electric vehicles, hydrogen infrastructure, and industrial automation applications.

Freudenberg Sealing Technologies expanded its advanced sealing materials portfolio for electric vehicles, hydrogen infrastructure, and industrial automation applications. 2025: SKF launched enhanced industrial sealing technologies improving equipment reliability, reducing maintenance requirements, and supporting predictive maintenance programs.

Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):

GASKET & SEAL PRODUCT TYPE METRICS – helps you understand adoption trends across gaskets, mechanical seals and temperature performance across industrial and automotive deployments globally.

– helps you understand adoption trends across gaskets, mechanical seals and temperature performance across industrial and automotive deployments globally. ELASTOMER & COMPOSITE MATERIAL METRICS – helps you evaluate NBR, EPDM, FKM elastomer investment trends, composite material adoption patterns and advanced sealing material competitive positioning across global industrial verticals.

– helps you evaluate NBR, EPDM, FKM elastomer investment trends, composite material adoption patterns and advanced sealing material competitive positioning across global industrial verticals. ELECTRIC VEHICLE BATTERY SEALING METRICS – helps you analyze EV battery pack sealing adoption, thermal management system seal investment and next-generation EV drivetrain sealing technology development globally.

– helps you analyze EV battery pack sealing adoption, thermal management system seal investment and next-generation EV drivetrain sealing technology development globally. SEMICONDUCTOR & PRECISION MANUFACTURING METRICS – helps you uncover growth in semiconductor fabrication sealing adoption and high-purity sealing technology development across global semiconductor manufacturing organizations.

– helps you uncover growth in semiconductor fabrication sealing adoption and high-purity sealing technology development across global semiconductor manufacturing organizations. HYDROGEN INFRASTRUCTURE & ENERGY METRICS – helps you identify growth opportunities in hydrogen pipeline sealing adoption and CCS infrastructure across regulated energy transition markets globally.

– helps you identify growth opportunities in hydrogen pipeline sealing adoption and CCS infrastructure across regulated energy transition markets globally. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE & GASKETS AND SEALS EXPANSION METRICS – helps you gauge the competitive strength of key market players based on material portfolio breadth and geographic industrial sealing manufacturing footprint globally.

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Gaskets and Seals Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2025 USD 77.15 Billion Market Size by 2035 USD 118.57 Billion CAGR CAGR of 4.39% From 2026 to 2035 Base Year 2025 Forecast Period 2026-2035 Historical Data 2022-2024 Key Segments • By Product Type (Gaskets, O-Rings, Mechanical Seals, Lip Seals, Specialty Seals)

• By Material Type (Elastomers (NBR, EPDM, FKM), Metallic Materials, PTFE & Engineered Plastics, Graphite-Based Materials, Composite Materials)

• By Application (Automotive & Transportation, Industrial Machinery, Oil & Gas Processing, Power Generation & Utilities, Semiconductor & Electronics)

• By End User (Automotive OEMs, Industrial Manufacturers, Oil & Gas Companies, Power & Utility Operators, Electronics & Semiconductor Manufacturers, Others) Regional Analysis/Coverage North America (US, Canada), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, ASEAN Countries, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Colombia, Rest of Latin America).

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