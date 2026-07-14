Orezone Reports Q2 2026 Production and Provides Casa Berardi Operations Update

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orezone Gold Corporation (TSX: ORE | ASX: ORE | OTCQX: ORZCF) (the “Company” or “Orezone”) is pleased to announce its production results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2026. The Company expects to release its second quarter 2026 financial results after market close on Wednesday, August 12, 2026. Conference call and webcast details are provided at the end of this release.

Patrick Downey, President and CEO, commented, "The second quarter marked Orezone's first full quarter as a multi-mine producer following the acquisition of Casa Berardi, with both operations performing in line with our expectations. At Casa Berardi, we continued investing in underground development, exploration, and equipment to support higher underground throughput and production over time, leveraging the established resource base and infrastructure already in place. As outlined in our 2026 guidance, Bomboré is expected to deliver a stronger second half of the year as access to higher-grade hard rock ore continues to improve, while Casa Berardi's production profile reflects planned mine sequencing, with a lower expected third quarter before strengthening in the fourth quarter."

PRODUCTION RESULTS

All mine site figures on a 100% basis Q2-2026 Q1-2026 Six Months Ended June 30, 2026 Consolidated Gold Produced oz 58,566 38,789 97,355 Gold Sold oz 60,654 37,962 98,616 Average Realized Gold Price2 USD/oz sold 4,400 4,887 4,588 Bomboré Gold Mine Ore milled tonnes 2,484,023 2,372,618 4,856,641 Head Grade g/t 0.55 0.57 0.56 Gold Produced oz 38,063 37,563 75,626 Gold Sold oz 38,377 37,962 76,339 Casa Berardi Gold Mine1 Ore milled tonnes 364,284 18,882 383,166 Head Grade g/t 2.01 2.29 2.03 Gold Produced oz 20,503 1,226 21,729 Gold Sold oz 22,277 nil 22,277

1 Reflects results subsequent to the Company’s acquisition of Casa Berardi on March 25, 2026

2 Average realized gold price shown includes the impact of the Casa Berardi streaming agreement with Franco-Nevada. In Q2 and H1-2026, the Company sold 1,625 gold ounces under the streaming agreement at a price equal to 20% of the spot gold price.

Bomboré Operations

During the second quarter, Bomboré delivered strong mining performance, with total tonnes and ore tonnes mined exceeding plan. Following the intermittent explosives supply experienced during the first quarter, mining activities advanced in line with the revised mining sequence with additional contractors and drilling capacity mobilized, providing improved access to higher-grade hard rock ore in the last half of the year. As previously guided, production is expected to be weighted towards the second half of 2026, with the fourth quarter anticipated to be the strongest as ore deliveries from the higher-grade P17 pit increase.

Processing performance remained strong in the quarter, with both the oxide and hard rock circuits continuing to achieve throughput rates above nameplate design while maintaining recoveries in line with expectations.

Casa Berardi Operations

During the second quarter, Casa Berardi invested in underground development through additional mine development, expanded definition drilling, and the mobilization of new equipment and labour in support of higher underground throughput and production in future quarters.

Open pit mining at F160 continued through the quarter. The current pit schedule is for higher-grade direct feed ore to increase during the fourth quarter with third quarter mill feed supplemented by existing lower grade stockpiles, in line with guidance.

Processing performance remained strong throughout the quarter, with ongoing mill improvements contributing to average throughput of just over 4,000 tonnes per day, exceeding the planned rate of 3,900 tonnes per day.

The operation also continued advancing several strategic initiatives, including completion of the expanded F134 and F160 pit designs, advancement of the Life-of-Mine study, and increased exploration activities to support future mine planning and underground production growth.

CASA BERARDI OPERATIONS UPDATE – LOCAL WILDFIRE

On July 10th, a wildfire commenced approximately twelve kilometers to the southwest of the Casa Berardi mine. As a precautionary measure, the Company voluntarily suspended operations which remains in effect. With favourable weather conditions over the last 48 hours and the ongoing wildfire suppression efforts by SOPFEU (Société de protection des forêts contre le feu), the Company anticipates lifting the voluntary suspension in the coming days.

Orezone does not expect that the temporary suspension in operations will impact its 2026 production guidance for Casa Berardi.

Q2 2026 CONFERENCE CALL AND WEBCAST

Wednesday, August 12, at 2:00 PM PT | 5:00 PM ET | Thursday, August 13, 2026, 7:00 AM AEST

Participants may listen to the webcast by registering via the following link: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/bzvkeaim

Participants may also listen to the conference call by calling North American toll free 1 (800) 715-9871 or 1 (646) 307-1963 outside Canada or the U.S.

Conference ID: 3163094





ABOUT OREZONE GOLD CORPORATION

Orezone Gold is an emerging intermediate gold producer with operations in Canada and West Africa. Its Casa Berardi and Bomboré gold mines host significant mineral endowments, growth opportunities, and exploration upside. The recently acquired Casa Berardi mine in Quebec has produced over 3.2 million oz of gold to-date while the Bomboré mine was constructed and brought into production by Orezone in late 2022.

Orezone is led by an experienced management team committed to safe, sustainable, and responsible mining practices, with a focus on delivering long-term value for all stakeholders.

CONTACT INFORMATION

Patrick Downey

President and Chief Executive Officer

Amanda Mallough

Vice President, Investor Relations

Tel: 1 778 945 8977

info@orezone.com / www.orezone.com

For further information please contact Orezone at +1 (778) 945-8977 or visit the Company’s website at www.orezone.com .

The Toronto Stock Exchange neither approves nor disapproves the information contained in this news release.

This announcement was authorized for release by Patrick Downey, Director, President & CEO.

Qualified Persons

The scientific and technical information in this news release was reviewed and approved by Mr. Rob Henderson, P.Eng., Vice-President of Technical Services, who is a Qualified Person as defined under National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

Competent Persons

In accordance with ASX Listing Rule 5.12, the information in this announcement relating to the Casa Berardi and Bomboré mines is confirmed as an accurate representation of the available data for the project by Mr. Rob Henderson, P.Eng., Vice-President of Technical Services, an employee of Orezone Gold Corporation. Mr. Henderson is a member of the Association of Professional Engineers and Geoscientists of British Columbia and has sufficient experience that is relevant to the style of mineralization and type of deposit under consideration, and to the activity being undertaken, to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the JORC Code (2012 Edition). Mr. Henderson consents to the inclusion in this announcement of the matters based on this information in the form and context in which they appear.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain information that may constitute “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable Canadian Securities laws and “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of applicable U.S. securities laws (together, “forward-looking statements”). Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as “plan”, “expect”, “project”, “intend”, “believe”, “anticipate”, “estimate”, “potential”, “possible” and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions “may”, “will”, “could”, or “should” occur. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding: the Company's ability to achieve its 2026 production guidance; the expected production profile and operational performance at Bomboré and Casa Berardi during the remainder of 2026; the timing of access to higher-grade ore from the P17 pit at Bomboré and higher-grade direct feed ore from the F160 pit at Casa Berardi; the expected benefits of ongoing underground development, definition drilling, equipment additions, mill improvements, exploration activities and other operational initiatives at Casa Berardi; the anticipated results of the Life of Mine Study; the expected impact, duration and timing of recovery from the temporary operational suspension at Casa Berardi resulting from nearby wildfire activity, including any impact on third quarter production and the Company's 2026 production guidance; and the timing of the release of the Company's second quarter 2026 financial results. All such forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions and analyses made by management in light of their experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors management and the qualified persons believe are appropriate in the circumstances.

All forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements including, but not limited to, delays caused by pandemics, terrorist or other violent attacks (including cyber security attacks), the failure of parties to contracts to honour contractual commitments, unexpected changes in laws, rules or regulations, or their enforcement by applicable authorities; social or labour unrest; changes in commodity prices; unexpected failure or inadequacy of infrastructure, the possibility of unanticipated costs and expenses, accidents and equipment breakdowns, political risk, unanticipated changes in key management personnel and general economic, market or business conditions, the failure of exploration programs, including drilling programs, to deliver anticipated results; uncertainties relating to the availability and costs of financing needed in the future; and other factors described in the Company's most recent annual information form and management discussion and analysis filed on SEDAR+. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Although the forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based upon what management of the Company believes are reasonable assumptions, the Company cannot assure investors that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release and are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. Subject to applicable securities laws, the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise the forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date of this press release.